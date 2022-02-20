When buying a house or moving into a new rental, it’s easy to focus on the things you don’t like. And no matter how old the home is, there’s a likely chance that you’ll want to switch things up. Amazon is a solid source of products that can update your home on a budget. I’ve shopped around and found solutions to the top 40 mistakes that are making your home look dated.

Hardware and fixture styles change so frequently, it’s pretty common to want to update these features when you move into a new place. But no need to hire expensive professionals to solve this problem — I’ve included plenty of modern options to replace your less than appealing cabinet pulls, doorknobs, or light fixtures. Each of these highly rated solutions is quick and easy to install and brings your home into current trends in a snap.

Clutter and poor storage are common mistakes made by homeowners and the fastest way to make your home feel dated. Upgrading your storage in the closet, bathroom, and home office will make your home feel more harmonious and modern. Things like excess cords and cluttered countertops can cause a home’s style to suffer. Small changes like using cable clips, multipurpose furniture, and organizational systems will make your home feel trendy and high-end.

Right your style woes with these Amazon favorites that shoppers swear by. Your home will thank you — and your guests will be impressed.

1 Mistake: Keeping Cluttered Cords Exposed Solution: This Wall Charger With Nine Ports Addtam USB Wall Charger Surge Protector Amazon $19 See On Amazon A neat and tidy home always looks better than one with cords and wires hanging from every corner. This outlet extender makes it possible by offering enough spots for many of your appliances and lights in five AC outlets, as well as three USB ports, and one USB-C port. The unique three-sided power strip is discrete and modern.

2 Mistake: A Dark And Drab Home Exterior Solution: A Four-Pack Of Bright Solar Lights Luposwiten LED Solar Lights (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add extra security to your home while improving your curb appeal by installing these solar lights that are less than $25. This four-pack includes 400 lumens waterproof lights that are ideal for mounting to your garage, front steps, or back patio. The LED lights automatically charge all day, thanks to the sun, so they can be powered at night without the need for outlets — plus they are motion-activated (up to 16 feet).

3 Mistake: A Weak, Old-Fashioned Shower Fixture Solution: This High-Pressure Rain Showerhead NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter the current state of your shower, you can turn it into something spa-worthy by simply installing this high-pressure showerhead, which measures eight inches in diameter and features a sturdy chrome finish. The extra-large rainfall showerhead has self-cleaning nozzles for the lowest maintenance possible and you can install this in your shower without needing a single tool.

4 Mistake: Relying On Bulky Knife Blocks Solution: This Sleek Knife Bar Wrapped In Wood HMmagnets Walnut Wood Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $0 See On Amazon Clear off your countertops by adding this sleek magnetic knife bar to your cart. Designed from strong stainless steel, it's easy to mount to any wall and offers an alternative to butcher blocks that take up space and look bulky. Plus it’s wrapped in walnut wood so it looks warm and blends with your decor. Use it in the kitchen or in the garage to organize your tools.

5 Mistake: Not Taking Advantage Of Multi-Tasking Toilet Paper Holders Solution: The Stainless Steel Holder With A Shelf UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Replace your outdated toilet paper holder with this modern stainless steel option that has a shelf. It holds one roll of toilet paper and features a ledge for your phone or extra storage. The sleek design is much better than the cheap plastic ones but just as inexpensive. It has an adhesive back that makes it simple to install.

6 Mistake: Storing Snacks In Their Cardboard Boxes Solution: A Set Of Airtight, Transparent Containers Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (7 Pieces) Amazon $31 See On Amazon This set of seven airtight storage containers is a low-cost option that will upgrade your pantry in a snap. The set comes with several sizes of jars to accommodate all your favorite snacks and keep them fresh — from coffee to pasta to chips. Their BPA-free plastic design won’t shatter and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can more effectively organize your kitchen.

7 Mistake: Cramming Clothing Into Your Closet Solution: These S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers That Maximize Space DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tired of folding your pants only for them to end up in a mess, shoved into a drawer — or of cramming your closet with so much that clothing inevitably falls to the ground? Try these S-type clothes hangers that are designed to hold pants, scarves, or other clothing that’s usually too difficult to hang. These stainless steel hangers can hold five pairs of pants at a time while only occupying one hanger’s space in your closet. Upgrade your closet and get this pack of three for just $20.

8 Mistake: Stashing Spices In A Cabinet Without Order Solution: A Space-Setting Set Of Magnetic Spice Racks Roysili Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon A fresh and modern kitchen is one that is just as practical as it is beautiful. If your spices are basically thrown onto a cabinet shelf and you struggle to find what you need when you’re cooking, upgrade to this pack of two magnetic spice racks that adhere to fridges or other appliances so that everything is within reach. Each of the black shelves can support up to five pounds and this pick stands out for its near-perfect 4.9-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews.

9 Mistake: Growing Plants In Bulky Pots Solution: The Rustic Plant Terrarium With Clear Bulbs LESES Air Plant Terrarium Amazon $16 See On Amazon Propagate your own plants right at home with this air plant terrarium. The desktop station has a wooden stand with metal legs and cut-outs to hold three planter bulbs. You can even track your plant’s process through the transparent bulbs.

10 Mistake: Outdated Overhead Lighting Fails To Add Ambiance Solution: These Mini Touch LED Lights STAR-SPANGLED Mini Night Touch Light (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Poor lighting may be making your home look dated. But there’s no need to splurge on custom lights: these battery-powered push lights are Amazon bestsellers. They are easy to use and install in your home and they instantly upgrade your lighting without spending a fortune. This five-pack is available in warm white or cool white lighting, with different finishes as well. Stick them anywhere with their strong adhesive backs.

11 Mistake: Picking Functional Storage That’s Outdated Solution: An Over-The-Door Organizer That’s Versatile Umbra Estique Over-The-Door Multi-Use Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon This over-the-door organizer is such a versatile piece. Its modern design makes storage resemble art. Use it to hang towels in your bathroom, dry clothes in the laundry room, or hold coats by the front door. This one has earned more than 2,700 reviews for being a styling storage option with endless possibilities.

12 Mistake: Throwing Your Food Containers In A Cabinet Solution: A Lid Organizer That Stores Them Vertically YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer is exactly what your kitchen storage is missing. For just $20, solve your organization woes by storing lids in between these five adjustable dividers. They hold round and square lids up to 9-inches wide. The organizer is made of BPA-free plastic and has earned more than 24,000 reviews.

13 Mistake: Decorating Your Patio With Bulky Lanterns Solution: These Mood-Setting, Outdoor String Lights SUNTHIN Outdoor String Lights Amazon $34 See On Amazon Instantly elevate your outdoor space with these globe string lights that are trendy and give outdoor spaces a cozy feel. These affordable lights come in 48-feet long strands (and are available in 27 and 97 feet, as well). They feature 24 shatterproof Edison bulbs that are waterproof and can withstand extreme rain, wind, or dampness.

14 Mistake: Not Maximizing Your Home Office Space Solution: This Set Of Under-Desk Drawers TuTuShop Under Table Drawer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Upgrading your home office storage will take your space from cluttered to cute. These under-desk drawers do just that for a reasonable price. This pack comes with two plastic drawers that stick to the underside of your desk with a self-adhesive. They slide out to store pens, business cards, sticky notes, or headphones while keeping the mess discrete. They come in white and gray and are easy to install on any smooth surface.

15 Mistake: Leaving Floors Bare And Blah Solution: A Cozy Faux Fur Rug To Add Instant Opulence SERISSA Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add a little bit of luxury to your home with this faux fur rug that’s ultra-soft. The plush rug has a high pile, but if it gets matted, just give it a shake to fluff it right back up. It is made from a hypoallergenic fabric and features a skid-resistant backside that keeps it in place. Snag one in one of five colors and seven sizes.

16 Mistake: Tossing Cutlery In A Drawer Without Organization Solution: This Cutlery Tray With A Chic Vertical Design Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Tray Amazon $22 See On Amazon Giving your utensils a proper home will make your kitchen feel nicer, and this simple and compact cutlery organizer is a crowd-favorite with more than 10,000 reviews. This kitchen drawer organizer saves space by stacking your cutlery in a vertical design and keeping it orderly. It holds 24 pieces upright and features three other larger compartments for bigger utensils like spatulas and whisks.

17 Mistake: A Cluttered Bedside Table With Zero Space To Charge Devices Solution: A Smart Table Lamp With USB Ports Briever USB Table Lamp Amazon $36 See On Amazon This is more than just a table lamp for your bedside table: it features two AC outlets and three USB charging ports. You can charge your phone or any other devices nearby, as well as neatly store them in the built-in dividers. The wood base is modern and stylish and saves space to keep your room looking tidy.

18 Mistake: Unwieldy Cords Are Making Rooms Look Messy Solution: Affordable Cable Clips That Stick Anywhere CHEFBEE Cable Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Your home office probably has a few too many cords and loose wires that could be de-cluttered. This pack of cable clips is the much-needed upgrade your home office deserves and you’ll be shocked at what an impact they make. This affordable $5 pack comes with eight clips, each one designed with a strong adhesive that easily and securely mounts to desks or walls without compromising these surfaces.

19 Mistake: Under-Utilizing Your Cabinet Space Solution: This Two-Tier Lazy Susan YouCopia 2-Tier Height Adjustable Crazy Susan Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-tier lazy Susan is the perfect upgrade for your kitchen cabinets. The height is adjustable to accommodate different spices, oils, or other ingredient heights. It smoothly rotates 360 degrees so you can find what you need quickly. It is super easy to set up, will transform your cabinet storage, and boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating.

20 Mistake: Storing Makeup In A Drawer Solution: This Vanity-Top Spinning Organizer sanipoe 360 Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your makeup storage by displaying your favorite beauty products on your vanity with this 360-degree rotating organizer. It’s made of acrylic and can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate bottles and tubes of all sizes. The organizer can hold at least 60 makeup brushes, 30 skincare products, and other accessories including lipsticks, nail polish, and eyeliner. It fully disassembles and can be easily cleaned. Choose among five colors.

21 Mistake: Fumbling In the Dark To Get A Snack Solution: These Motion-Activated Under-Bed Lights WILLED Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only do these under-bed lights add a cool factor to your room, but they’re also affordable and practical. The motion-activated lights come with a self-adhesive, so you can stick them under your bed discretely. The lights will turn on as soon as your feet hit the ground when you get up for a midnight snack or bathroom break. They are dimmable and come in warm white or red, green, and blue.

22 Mistake: Your Pillowcases Look Worn Out Solution: This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase With A High-End Sheen ALASKA BEAR Silk Pillowcase Amazon $26 See On Amazon Did you know that silk pillowcases can help clear up your skin and smooth your hair? This mulberry silk pillowcase is luxurious yet affordable. Beyond just the cosmetic benefits that come with sleeping on a silk pillowcase, this one just looks high-end and is a perfect replacement for stale and faded cotton pillowcases. It’s available in eight sizes and 40 colors, each with a hidden zipper to keep your pillow in place.

23 Mistake: Shoving All Of Your Pans Into A Cabinet Solution: A Pan Rack You Can Use Vertically Or Horizontally SimpleHouseware Cabinet Pantry Pot and Pan Organizer Holder Rack Amazon $19 See On Amazon Custom cabinet organization can cost thousands, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. This budget-friendly pan organizer is the ideal solution for any home that could use a bit more storage. This layered unit can be set on its side or standing up to accommodate your cabinet size and store five pans at once. It even comes with mounting tools to secure the unit into place while saving cabinet space. Snag one in bronze, silver, or chrome.

24 Mistake: Using Old Faded Bath Towels Solution: The Cotton Striped Towels With Decorative Tassels HABER Premium Bath Towel (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon They’re fast-drying, made from the softest 100% cotton, and will make your bathroom look instantly more beautiful — yet these bath towels cost less than $30 for a pack of two. Swap out your old faded bath towels for this striped set for practical elegance. They feature decorative tassels at the ends and come in 12 colors.

25 Mistake: Sticking With Your Throw Pillows For Years And Years Solution: Smooth Velvet Pillow Covers In 33 Rich Colors MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throw pillows can really pull a space together, but they can also get pretty pricey. These throw pillow covers, however, are a steal — and super elegant. The set comes with two velvet covers that fit an 18-by-18-inch insert (which is not included). The hidden zipper makes it easy to swap the covers out whenever it’s time to toss them in the washing machine. Choose from 33 sumptuous colors and nine different sizes.

26 Mistake: Storing A Cleaning Brush By Your Toilet Solution: This Hygenic Cleaning System That’s Discrete Clorox ToiletWand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Toss the unsanitary toilet brush sitting in your bathroom and replace it with this disposable toilet cleaning system from Clorox. It comes with a storage caddy, toilet wand, and six disinfecting refill heads. The sponges eliminate 99.9% of bacteria and germs, removing stains and any other grime. The easy one-touch button releases the sponge heads so you can clean and dispose of them without touching any germs. Best of all, it’s a discreet-looking cleaning system that doesn’t scream, “toilet brush.”

27 Mistake: Not Repairing Holes In Your Walls Solution: This Mess-Free Hole Repair Kit 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $12 See On Amazon Holes in your walls are distracting guests from the beauty of your home. You don’t have to hire expensive painters — save your money with this hole repair compound that fills in holes in just minutes and replaces vinyl spackling. It won’t shrink, crack, or sag and doubles as a primer — add a touch-up of paint over it, and, voila, it will be like nothing ever happened.

28 Mistake: Wear And Tear On Your Leather Couch Is Bringing Down Rooms Solution: A Leather And Vinyl Repair Kit COCONIX Brown Leather and Vinyl Repair Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon The minute the leather or vinyl exterior on your sofa gets worn out it can make your entire living area look old and in need of an expensive update. Don’t throw out furniture so fast — this leather and vinyl repair kit come with a variety of compounds in different colors that you mix together (all of the tools you need are included) to create a perfect complimentary piece of backing fabric that you’ll then apply to worn-out spots on your furniture to give them a little love and attention.

29 Mistake: Letting Your Cat Scratch Your Furniture Solution: These Transparent Cat Deterrent Shields Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Scratch Deterrent (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Letting your kitten scratch up your furniture may make them happy, but your sofas are going to suffer big-time. These cat scratch deterrent shields can be cut to size to fit the sides of your furniture and they stay in place with a peel-off adhesive that sticks to the furniture. The protectors are clear, so they won’t ruin your aesthetic, and they’ll gently persuade your cat to move their scratching needs over to the lovely scratching post you provided them.

30 Mistake: Slamming Your Cabinet Doors Solution: A Pack Of Clear Cabinet Bumpers Baipok Cabinet Bumbers (200 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If every time you reach inside a kitchen cabinet to grab a cup, you accidentally slam that door shut, those slams are going to add up to chipped cabinets that are costly to fix and replace. But these simple $10 cabinet bumpers adhere to cabinet doors so that each slam lands softly, protecting its wood finish. The translucent button-shaped bumpers come in a pack of 200.

31 Mistake: Thinking You Have To Spend Thousands To Update Your Kitchen Solution: This $10 Wallpaper That Looks Like Marble practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon This marble peel-and-stick wallpaper is all you need to update your kitchen. It can be used on so many surfaces like cabinets, backsplashes, and tables. The vinyl paper comes in four sizes and is a cinch to wipe clean. And if you get tired of the design and want to swap it out, it comes right off without ruining surfaces.

32 Mistake: Not Updating Your Home’s Exterior Solution: These Magnetic Garage Door Accents Household Essentials 240 Hinge It Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your home’s exterior a refresh in less than a few minutes with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with four hinges and two handles, enough for a one-car garage. Using magnets, they stick to your garage door to add character and custom detail that’s impactful without being expensive. This is a curb appeal must-have that boasts a 4.8-star rating and more than 22,000 reviews.

33 Mistake: Not Repairing Damaged Tile Solution: An Easy-To-Use Tile Repair Kit Fortivo Tile Repair Kit Stone Repair Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Floors chip sometimes — but there’s no need to replace tile just yet. Make a fast, inexpensive repair with this tile repair kit that works on stone, ceramic, and marble surfaces. The kit includes different colored putty options to get the right match and will easily conceal flaws on floors as well as tubs and shower stalls. The best part: it costs less than $30 and will make your home look brand new.

34 Mistake: Using Old Blinds For Privacy Solution: These Semi-Sheer Decorative Curtains MIUCO Moroccan Embroidered Semi Sheer Curtains Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t have to compromise style and elegance for the sake of privacy. You can swap traditional vertical blinds, which may not be doing your room any aesthetic favors, for these beautiful sheer curtains that are softly embroidered in a trellis pattern. These faux linen drapes feature grommets that fit a 1.5-inch rod and come in three sizes and 13 colors.

35 Mistake: Saving For A Full Renovation Solution: The Peel-And-Stick Subway Tiles That Look Real For $33 Art3d Peel and Stick Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $33 See On Amazon As DIY home trends continue to take off, more and more shoppers love these quick, easy, and affordable peel-and-stick subway tiles. They're three-dimensional and mimic real tile laid in a subway-style pattern. The sheets measure 12-by 12-inches and come with 10 in a pack. They have an adhesive back, so you can peel and stick them on any flat surface. You don't have to worry about them getting damaged because they're resistant to heat and moisture and can be easily cleaned.

36 Mistake: Living With Your Builder-Grade Fixtures Solution: This Sparkly Ceiling Mount LED Light HMVPL Flush Mount Ceiling Light Amazon $75 See On Amazon Upgrade your standard ceiling light with something that boasts a lot more pizzazz like this sputnik LED light. The flush mount ceiling light features crystal bunches and a chrome finish that’s modern and elegant, but it also comes in gold if you prefer warm hues. Add it to your bedroom, kitchen, or dining space for a decorative touch your guests will love.

37 Mistake: Keeping Your Outdated Door Hardware Solution: Modern Round Door Knobs That Look Chic Kwikset Pismo Passage Square Modern Door Knob Amazon $20 See On Amazon Switch your door hardware out for these modern satin nickel knobs. The square mount with the round knob is simple and updated and can be easily installed with just a screwdriver. It’s available in four finishes.

38 Mistake: Wasting Money With Your Home’s Original Thermostat Solution: A Smart Google Nest Thermostat That’s App-Controlled Google Nest Thermostat Amazon $118 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the bulky, out-of-date thermostat and upgrade to this Google Nest thermostat. The smart device is programmable and connects to your wifi so you can control it from your phone — even if you’re not at home. It’s a breeze to install and features the capability to turn on energy-saving functions and schedule timers. It will even alert you if it notices any potential issues with your HVAC system.

39 Mistake: Overcrowding A Room With Too Much Stuff Solution: This Floor Lamp With Shelves And Charging Ports Selectid Floor Lamp with Shelves Amazon $60 See On Amazon This floor lamp does triple duty: it’s a light, a shelf, and a power source. The simple light has a square base and three shelves, which makes it perfect for books, frames, speakers, or plants. There’s a pull chain to turn lamps on and off, as well as two USB charging ports and one AC outlet.