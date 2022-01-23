40 Mistakes You're Making Around The House That Make Your Place Look Sh*tty

After settling into your space, it’s super easy to just sort of settle in and let life happen. You forget to fix those tiny messes, sort those unorganized piles, and find a space for small things. Those undone final details can honestly make your house look, well, a little sh*tty (don’t get mad). It’s OK, though, because these 40 things will fix these mistakes and polish up those details, leaving your home looking better than new.

Some of these mistakes are super easy to fix, like a messy bookshelf — just pop some pretty bookends on your shelf. Another easy one: grab some matching bath towels to make your bathroom look more cohesive. There are even final-touch decor pieces on this list like a photo book with an elevated linen cover, a pack of hexagon-shaped cork boards, an adorable striped tote bag for laundry that’s structured so it won’t spill clothes all over the place. These small details can turn a house into a home and sort unsightly clutter.

We all have those small vibe-ruining messes in our homes that just make everything look sh*ttier. But now, we have a complete guide to point out these easy-to-ignore issues and simple solutions.

1 Mistake: Your Wood Furniture Has Noticeable Scratches Solution: A Furniture Repair Set With Two Coverup Formulas Katzco Furniture Repair Kit Wood Markers - Set of 13 Amazon $9 See On Amazon This 13-set of wood furniture repairing supplies comes with two formula options, including liquid felt-tip markers and waxy crayon-like sticks. The waxy option fills in cracks and dents, while the markers blend together to recreate the exact shade of wood you’re looking to replicate. When used together, this set that comes in six different shades will make vintage furniture look as good as new.

2 Mistake: Pet Odors Have Taken Over Your Home Solution: A Stain & Odor Fighting Spray With 55,000 Five-Star Reviews Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with just a handful of pet-safe ingredients, this Rocco & Roxie Stain & Odor Eliminator has over 55,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Unlike other cleaners, it’s safe to use around pets and children while still being tough enough to scrub away unsightly pet stains and odors from your carpet, tile, upholstery, hardwood floors, laundry, litter box, and other hard-to-clean places.

3 Mistake: Unorganized Spices Are Taking Over Your Counter Solution: These Magnetic Spice Racks That Have 4.9 Stars On Amazon Roysili Magnetic Spice Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re short on counter space or pantry space, this magnetic spice rack will stick right on your fridge, making practical use of your space. The magnet holds up to 5 pounds and is super strong, so it won’t slip down your fridge, while the simple bar design keeps your spices in place. This set of two spice racks are Amazon shopper favorites, with over 4,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.9-star rating.

4 Mistake: Your Wooden Floors Are Dull & Dirty Solution: An Eco-Friendly Spray With A 4.7-Star Rating Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon This plant-derived, water-based hardwood floor cleaner spray uses simple ingredients that are safer to use around people, pets, and the planet, according to the EPA and is free of parabens, ammonia, formaldehyde, and more. It even has an unscented option, which is especially helpful if you have a lot of wood floors and don’t want an overwhelming scent. The PH-neutral formula means you don’t have to worry about discoloring your wood, but this product still works hard to clean your floor of dirt, dust, and grime while leaving them shiny.

5 Mistake: Your Windows Are Streaky Solution: A Streak-Free Spray That Cleans Up Haze With Less Work HOPE'S Perfect Glass Cleaning Spray (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These glass cleaners wipe away grime from your windows but also clean up those streaks or haziness from a way worse cleaner you used before, and it does so with fewer wipes than other cleaners. The ammonia-free formula means you’re good to spray it on tinted windows, and it works on glass screens, like your phone and TV. One reviewer raved, “THE BEST! Coupled with microfiber clothes, this product clears mirrors and windows with no streaks! I’ve tossed out all other glass cleaners and now only use this.”

6 Mistake: You Have A Messy Fridge Solution: The Space-Saving Bins With A 4.8-Star Rating HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These transparent fridge bins will seriously fix that messy (and possibly sticky) fridge by keeping similar items together, all while allowing you to see exactly what’s inside. Each one has a pull-out handle for easy access, and they’re BPA-free, which keeps your food safe. These easy-to-use bins are an Amazon shopper favorite, with nearly 10,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating overall.

7 Mistake: Your Cords And Cables Clutter Up Your Desk Solution: These Silicone Cord Organizers That Can Stick To Anything SOULWIT Cable Holder Clips (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These cord organizers come equipped with double-faced adhesive that can stick to glass, wood, plastic, and other surfaces and stay in place, keeping your cords streamlined and untangled. Made from durable silicone that holds your chargers, cords, and other cables firmly in place, these clips come in three sizes that you can use throughout your home office, living room, and bedroom. They’re also available in five different colors including black, white, and a wood grain to match your decor.

8 Mistake: You Get Paint On Your Baseboards Solution: A Tool For A Clean Baseboard Line With An Extendable Option Mr. LongArm 0470 Trim Smart Paint Edger Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this edger tool with an extendable pole as a handheld gadget that prevents splattered ceilings and baseboards and also prevents you from stretching and reaching to paint hard-to-reach corners and spaces. The perfectly squared-off foam pad works with oil and water-based paint and can be used at any angle. One reviewer raved: "Absolutely love this little gadget works a treat and will save you an enormous amount of cutting in and reaching."

9 Mistake: You Have Piles Of Shoes Everywhere Solution: A Tiered Wooden Shoe Rack That Holds 44 Pounds BAMEOS 2-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon A classic shoe rack is the go-to fix for your mudroom, closet, entryway, or wherever else you have shoes in messy piles, and this one is super strong with a 44-pound capacity. That means you can stack so many shoes, clean up your living room, all thanks to this aesthetically-pleasing bamboo rack that comes in both light and dark stains.

10 Mistake: Your Grout Has Seen Better Days Solution: An Easy-To-Use Grout Marker That Dries In 5 Minutes Grout Pen White Tile Paint Marker Amazon $9 See On Amazon Revive that bathroom grout with this bright white grout marker without leaving behind an unpleasant, strong odor. The fast-drying grout paint is waterproof and this pen is easier to use than tubes. One happy customer said: “For the price, this did the trick & made the shower look sharp/clean. The paint dispenses easily & is pretty simple to apply evenly (and if you screw up, just use sponge to wipe off where you colored outside the lines).”

11 Mistake: Your TV Cord Is Hanging Down Your Wall Solution: A Paintable Cord Cover That's Easy To Install ZhiYo TV Cord Cover for Wall Amazon $13 See On Amazon This simple adhesive cord cover hides HDMI cables, TV power cords, Ethernet cables, lamp cables, and other eyesores effectively. It’s in white or beige, but you can paint it to blend in with your wall. It's 1 1/2 inches wide, so it can fit a bunch of cords, and the snap-on design makes it easy to reorganize and swap out your cables.

12 Mistake: Kitchen Tools Drip All Over Your Stove & Counter Solution: A Non-Slip Silicone Spoon Rest With A Cleanable Drip Tray Silicone Utensil Rest With Drip Pad Amazon $9 See On Amazon This four-slot food-grade silicone spoon rest is a simple yet effective way to keep drips and dirty spoons and spatulas off your counter and stove. It’s even heat-resistant and dishwasher safe, so you can use it no matter what you’re cooking and clean it up with ease. The silicone construction means it won’t slip, a key feature that helped this get over 16,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.

13 Mistake: You Have Musty Air Solution: This Three-Filter Air Purifier With A Super Extendable USB Cable OSIMO Portable HEPA Air Purifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon The USB cord on this air purifier rolls out to 4.9 feet long, so you can place it wherever you like, and unlike other giant, bulky air purifiers, this one honestly looks nice everywhere with the simple, matte white design. This small machine works hard to eliminate allergens, odors, and dust from the air with its three-stage filtration system, which includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter. It also has three modes: sleep, normal, and strong, so you can adjust it to suit your needs at any hour of the day.

14 Mistake: You Have Uneven Picture Frames Hanging Up Solution: A Picture Hanging Kit That Helps You Create The Perfect Gallery Wall Go Hang It! Pro All-in-One Picture Hanging and Leveling Kit Amazon $37 See On Amazon Yes — this picture hanging kit has 85 hanging pieces, but I promise it will stay super organized with its compact size and divided carrying case. It uses magnets, pins, and a level to ensure that your gallery wall is hung perfectly, no more frames at weird angles or dozens of holes in your walls. Using this kit means your walls won't look as bare, and whatever you pop up on the wall, it's secure for up to 50 pounds.

15 Mistake: You Have Ugly Painted-Over Outlets Solution: A Three-Sided Outlet Extender With Eight Charging Spots Addtam Wall Charger Surge Protector 5-Outlet Extender Amazon $19 See On Amazon If a bunch of your outlets are painted over or you have unsightly power strips sitting on your floor, plug in one of these fireproof outlet extenders. This handy surge protctor gives you eight ports with three different styles for charging, including five AC plugs, three USB slots, and one USB-C slot. This three-sided outlet extender is an Amazon shopper favorite with over 21,500 reviews and a 4.8-star rating.

16 Mistake: Your Mail Is Tossed Wherever Solution: A Wall Mounted Mail Caddy With Hooks mDesign Wall Mount Mail Organizer Storage Basket Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mail caddy can hang on any wall in your entryway or wherever you tend to scatter envelopes, clearing off your tables and “dump zones” in the process. It’s shatter-resistant and complete with rounded hooks that won’t poke a hole in your scarves but are strong enough to hold bulky keys. It comes in eight colors, including clear, so you never lose a check at the bottom.

17 Mistake: You Have Mismatched Towels Solution: A 100% Cotton Matching Towel Set That Has 27,000 Five-Star Reviews Utopia Towels Towel Set (Pack of 8) Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can finally swap out mismatched towels for this eight-piece 100% ring-spun cotton set that has two full-size bath towels, two hand towels, and four wash cloths. This set is beloved by Amazon shoppers for being super absorbent yet super soft, so much so that these towels have over 27,500 five-star reviews. As a bonus, these are available in 14 different colors to match your bathroom’s design.

18 Mistake: You Let Dishes Pile Up In The Sink Solution: This Two-Tier Drying Rack With Pull Out Water Trays 1Easylife 2-Tier Compact Kitchen Dish Rack Drainboard Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This dish drying rack has a double-decker design that saves you counter space and makes the time consuming chore much, much easier. Don’t worry about water soaking your counter — it’s complete with pull-out trays to catch the water on both levels, which other dish racks don’t have. This compact piece even has designated slots for utensils and your cutting board

19 Mistake: Your Pantry Is Overrun With Open Boxes Solution: These Stackable Airtight Containers That You Can Label Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (12-Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Throw away half-opened cereal boxes and packages of pasta and pop your dry ingredients in these BPA-free cereal box-shaped, stackable airtight containers. This pack of 12 comes with labels, a chalk marker, and a choice of a blue or black sealing ring on the top to keep your pantry organized and your ingredients visible and fresh.

20 Mistake: Your Walls Are Covered In Holes Solution: A Patching Putty Designed For Small Picture Hanging Holes 3M High Strength Small Hole Repair Amazon $12 See On Amazon This spackling putty dries three times faster than most and is designed for those annoying small holes from old pictures and decor choices that you're not into anymore. It won't shrink or crack and is strong enough to hold nails after applied to your wall. One reviewer raved: “Awesome stuff, I am a big DIY'er and I have used every single kind of [spackle] there is but man this stuff blew my expectations out of the water! First it’s light and fluffy (lightest whipped cream) and yet it’s dense enough to easily build up and fill even a 5"x 9" hole! You just build up from the outer space and gently add to the middle and it sets! It doesn't fall down or dry droopy. I will only use this from now on.”

21 Mistake: Fridge Odors Are Overpowering Your Kitchen Solution: The Discreet Non-Toxic Fridge Deodorizers That Last For 6 Months NonScents Refrigerator Deodorizer (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These fridge deodorizers will keep your kitchen from becoming overpowered by odd smells all while being perfectly discreet, because they’re white to match the inside of your fridge or freezer. They’re odorless, so you won’t have to deal with strange fragrances to cover the gross food smells, and the non-toxic deodorizers work for up to six months, much longer than baking soda or other deodorizers. They’re leakproof, and they even stop your fruits and veggies from getting slimy.

22 Mistake: Your Kids’ Toys Are All Over The Floor Solution: These Durable, Soft Bins That You Can Stack GRANNY SAYS Large Storage Bins with Lids (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These stackable storage bins are made of gentle polyester fabric to keep toys, clothes, office supplies, and other belongings safe and — best of all — off your floor. This three-pack is complete with dust-proof lids, and they come in aesthetically pleasing patterns like gray stars, neutral zig-zags, or plain beige with lighter piping.

23 Mistake: Important Papers Clutter Your Desk Solution: These Stylish, Dense Cork Boards That Come With Hanging Supplies AkTop Cork Bulletin Board Hexagon (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These cork boards come in a four-pack, have a unique hexagon shape, and they come with a packet of hanging supplies like thumbtacks and push-pin style clips, so you can clip cards, reminders, bills, and to-do lists in your office, kitchen, or mudroom with ease. They come with hanging hardware, making these stylish easy to install.

24 Mistake: There’s A Lack Of Light In Your Hallways Solution: A Set Of Best-Selling LED Nightlights That Turn On Automatically Vont 'Lyra' LED Night Light, Plug-in [6 Pack] Amazon $12 See On Amazon These LED nightlights with a simple square ring of light come in a six-pack and automatically adjust to the lighting in your home. When ambient light becomes duller, these smart lights kick on, so you never need to mess with them. Each energy efficient light plugs right into your outlet and leaves the second one totally open, and these run for over 10,000 hours, which is why they’re the top-selling nightlight on Amazon with a 4.7-star rating and over 39,000 reviews.

25 Mistake: Your Clothes Overflow Onto The Floor Solution: A Structured Laundry Tote Bag That’s Waterproof Lifewit Freestanding Laundry Hamper Amazon $17 See On Amazon This adorable striped tote bag is actually an easy-to-carry laundry hamper with waterproof coated lining. It holds its shape when you pop it on the floor, and you don’t need to assemble it at all, whether you’re loading or unloading laundry. Plus, it folds up for easy storage when not in use and has extra-long handles, so you can carry it with just one hand.

26 Mistake: Your Jewelry Is Thrown On Your Dresser Solution: An Adorable Jewelry Tree That Can Hold A Ton Of Accessories MyGift Silver Metal Jewelry Tree with Bird Nest Amazon $35 See On Amazon Hang up to 48 pairs of earrings as well as numerous bracelets and necklaces on the adorable leaves and branches of this jewelry tree. It’s complete with a decorative bird accent and a little wire nest to hold pieces that you don’t need to hang, giving artsy life to an everyday necessity. Available in silver, black, or bronze, this sturdy tree can fit with any room’s decor.

27 Mistake: You Have Magazines Strewn Around The House Solution: This Slim Magazine Holder That Attaches To The Wall mDesign Metal Wall Mount Magazine Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This wall-mounted magazine holder has a slim, open design that will save your bedside tables and counters from being covered in reading material while still giving you the ability to see your collection. These trendy, minimalist baskets can also be used to hold mail, notebooks, food menus, or whatever else you want to keep off your tables.

28 Mistake: Your Curtains Let Too Much Light In Solution: These Insulated Curtains That Block Light, Sound, And Cold LUSHLEAF Blackout Curtains Amazon $20 See On Amazon A room that’s actually dark for bedtime makes your house feel way chicer, and these thermally insulated blackout panels effectively block out 90% of light. These thick curtains don’t just block light, they also block out the cold air or heat and sound. They come in 12 sizes and over 20 different colors, because a good fit and color match is essential for a bougie window treatment, and they’re machine-washable.

29 Mistake: Books Fall Over On Your Bookshelf Solution: A Set Of Sturdy, Anti-Slip Bookends With A 4.8-Star Rating MaxGear Book Ends Tree Design Modern Bookends Amazon $14 See On Amazon These anti-slip steel bookends with a geometric tree design have to be one of the easiest fixes for an unorganized area. Just pop these sturdy 7-inch bookends on your shelf, stand your books up, and that messy book situation is gone. With a clean, effective construction, these bookends have amassed an impressive 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

30 Mistake: Your Garbage Can Has Seen Better Days Solution: A Quiet Automatic Trash Can With An Extra-Hygienic Carrying Handle BestOffice Automatic Garbage Can Amazon $38 See On Amazon Everything about this automatic trash can is more hygienic and tidier than a standard garbage can, including the quiet lid that lifts without you touching it. It has a handy hook so you can tip it to clean it or movie it, and it's stainless steel to avoid fingerprints, oil stains, and odors. So basically, it's more hygienic, sleek looking, and you barely have to clean it.

31 Mistake: You Have Cold, Hard & Dull Floors Solution: A Fluffy Round Rug That's *So* Plush Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug Amazon $34 See On Amazon This round area rug comes in 15 colors ranging from neutral white and beige to bold shades of pink, purple, and green. The fluffy fibers are over 1 1/2 inches thick, making dull hardwood floors a spot you want to lounge on. The rubber backing ensures this fluffy rug stays exactly where you want it, and this rug can be cleaned with a vacuum or by wiping it with a wet rag.

32 Mistake: There’s Chipped & Fading Paint On Your Walls Solution: A Value Painting Set That Even Works For Stains & Chalk Paint Bates Paint Roller Paint Brush, Paint Tray, Roller Paint Brush Amazon $16 See On Amazon This wall painting set is the best-selling item of its kind on Amazon. Why? It has everything you need to paint any room, including a 9-inch roller frame with two covers, a 4-inch roller frame with two covers, a paint brush, a tray, and a foam brush, so you can do jobs both big and small. The tools can be tucked away in a paint rolling tray so it can easily be stored under your sink or in a drawer. The entire set is designed for walls (especially dingy, chipped ones), and it even works with stains, chalk paint, and more.

33 Mistake: You’re Putting Meaningful Items Wherever Solution: A Unique Stair Step Floating Shelf For Corners Greenco 5-Tier Floating Shelves Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you're out of spots to tuck away meaningful pieces but you're also out of room for shelving, this five-tier floating shelf fits in the corner of your room, giving new purpose to an otherwise unused area. The simple geometric design is adjustable to be assembled into multiple smaller shelves to fit your needs. With over 30,500 five-star ratings, this shelving unit comes in eight modern and rustic color options.

34 Mistake: You Have Stacks Of Photos To Organize Later Solution: A Best-Selling Scrapbook With Pages You Can Write On Vienrose Large Photo Album Self Adhesive Amazon $21 See On Amazon An average photo album makes your piles of photos look better, but this photo scrapbook with an elevated linen cover look will look extra polished. The liftable protective plastic film and self-adhesive pages make this scrapbook easy to use, and you can even write on the pages with metallic pens to personalize the experience further.

35 Mistake: You Have Nowhere To Put Your Houseplants Solution: A Wood Plant Stand That Can Fit In Small Spaces CFMOUR Wood Plant Stand Indoor Amazon $21 See On Amazon This three-tiered wooden plant stand is unique in that the different levels hold different weights so you can pair a heavy plant with your favorite small plant. The bottom shelf holds the most weight at up to 50 pounds, but it’s less than 12 inches wide, making it ideal for homes with a small amount of space and a large amount of plants.

36 Mistake: Your Pillowcases Are Old And Tattered Solution: These Cooling Bamboo Pillowcases That Hug Your Pillow Bedsure Bamboo Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from 100% bamboo viscose fabric, these pillowcases will keep hot sleepers cool due to teeny gaps in the fabric that help wick away sweat. Beyond helping you get a good night sleep and keeping hair frizz-free, the end of these pillowcases surround your pillow so the edge won't stick out anymore, which looks way nicer on your bed. These buttery soft pillowcases are available in 12 different colors and three sizes to suit your decor and exact bed size.

37 Mistake: You Have No Place To Store Kid's Artwork Solution: A Moisture-Resistant Portfolio That Even Shows Off Oversized Crafts Dunwell 11x14 Art Portfolio Amazon $16 See On Amazon This artwork preserving portfolio has 48 water-resistant pages for all of the finger paintings, drawings, and even slightly larger crafts and projects your kids bring home. It’s bound so the archival-quality pockets won’t slip out. One reviewer raved: “Love this folder. Bought two of them. One for watercolor and one for drawings. A super organized way to hold all your treasures.”

38 Mistake: You Have Poor Room Lighting Solution: A Bendy Floor Light That’s Remote Controlled Dimunt LED Floor Lamp Amazon $39 See On Amazon This bendy LED floor lamp can create the exact lighting you want because the warmth and brightness are fully customizable using the accompanying remote control. Plus, it has a super-safe weighted base, and a gooseneck you can adjust to your room’s needs, so you can really perfect your lighting situation.

39 Mistake: Your Countertops Are Due For An Upgrade Solution: This Marble-Looking Vinyl Sheet With 22,500 Five-Star Reviews Glossy Marble Paper Granite Gray/White Roll Kitchen Countertop Amazon $6 See On Amazon This vinyl countertop cover is adhesive without any extra glue, which makes it easy to apply to your counters, shelves, table, or whatever else you want to plus-up. The glossy white and gray marble pattern will quickly lighten up your space, and it’s easy to wipe clean with a wet cloth. This is a highly popular DIY project with over 22,500 five-star reviews on Amazon.