Can Gen Z Afford To Fall In Love Right Now?

The dating scene can get bleak fast. If you’re on the apps, scrolling mindlessly through profiles can eventually feel just as brain-rotting as hours on TikTok. If you’re trying to meet someone IRL, hoping you make eye contact with someone from across the bar can lead to dashed hopes by the end of the night. And after a few failed situationships, finding an actual relationship can seem more daunting than before. Add the state of the world — and your finances — to the mix, and it feels easier to swear off dating altogether.

Maybe the high cost of living is felt at the grocery store or the gas station, but it’s also being felt in the bedroom. At least Gen Z says so. According to a new survey by Playboy, in partnership with the Kinsey Institute and the morning-after pill company Julie, 43% of Gen Zers say that money concerns are making it harder to find love.

With the rate of inflation (up 3.4% in the past 12 months), the cost of, well, everything is felt in some form by just about everyone. So it’s not surprising that money matters can be a roadblock for people hoping to meet someone. It all can add up quickly, whether it’s buying a round of drinks or a new outfit for a first date.

“It’s time to either stay single or get cuffed up.”

And it’s not just the single people feeling the expenses of early-on dates, either. TikTok user @chloevanberkel, for example, tallied up a typical week of hanging out with her boyfriend and said they spent about $300 between takeout, transportation, and going out.

In a study of 2,373 Gen Z adults across the United States, the research found that 44% of people between 25 to 29 say concerns about money make them less likely to pursue romantic or sexual activities. As TikTokuser @jnkc99 put it, “I cannot be dating in this economy. Not only am I spending $80 for a tank of gas, I’m driving like 45 minutes to an hour to go see people for a date night and then dropping $80-$100 per date. What is going on? It’s time to either stay single or get cuffed up.”

Overall, sex isn’t the highest priority for Gen Z right now — at least according to 42% of participants. However, 31.8% said they were fulfilled by their sex lives in some way, whether they were having it or not. There’s a lot to focus on outside of the bedroom, like their budding careers, their close friendships, and those stressful finances.