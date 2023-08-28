The Most Comfortable Things For Your Home Under $35 On Amazon

If you dream of coming home to a cozy, welcoming space but don’t know quite where to start, you’re in luck, because Amazon has plenty of accessories to help turn your home into a relaxing oasis. From soft blankets and plush rugs to moody lighting and lounge accessories, there are lots of options with rave reviews from shoppers that don’t cost a ton of cash.

To amp up the coziness in every room of your house, scroll on for some of the most comfortable finds on Amazon for under $35.

1 This Supremely Soft Blanket For Your Couch Or Bed Tuddrom Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made of shaggy microfiber material and available in colors such as apricot, gray-blue, and cream white, this soft throw blanket is perfect for cuddling up while watching TV or adding another layer over your bed. The reverse side features a faux mink fleece material that’s equally as soft, and the blanket is both shed and pill resistant. Colors: 15 | Sizes: Throw, twin, queen

2 An Anti-Fatigue Mat For Your Kitchen Or Office KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug Amazon $16 See On Amazon Throw one of these cushiony mats down in front of your kitchen sink or standing desk to help reduce foot and leg discomfort associated with standing for long periods of time. The mat is about half an inch thick (with thicker options also available) and is comprised of a nonslip backing, a supportive foam cushion, and a durable waterproof surface. Colors: 7 | Sizes: 6

3 These Pillows That Are The Perfect Combination Of Support & Softness Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows (Set Of 2) Amazon $35 See On Amazon No matter which position you typically sleep in, these bed pillows are designed to resist flattening for a more comfortable night’s sleep, with one reviewer describing them as having “perfect softness, with just the right amount of support for your neck.” Each of the pillows is made with a fluffy polyester fiber filling and has a soft cotton blend casing to help keep you cool. Colors: 3 | Sizes: Standard, queen, king, European, 12 x 20 inches, 18 x 18 inches

4 A Squishy Memory Foam Bath Mat With 40,000+ 5-Star Reviews Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Upgrade your current bath mat to one of these plush memory foam mats for a luxurious feel every time you step out of the shower. The machine-washable mat is super absorbent yet quick-drying to reduce odors and has a nonslip bottom to keep it in place. There are over 20 color choices, including gray, navy, and peach, and a variety of sizes to suit your bathroom. Colors: 21 | Sizes: 8

5 This Fan-Favorite Comforter With A Soft Microfiber Shell Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your current bed blanket isn’t as cozy as you’d like, consider this all-season comforter that’s earned 4.6 stars after over 100,000 ratings on Amazon. The down-alternative filling provides fluffy warmth and breathability, while the microfiber shell is super soft against your skin. You can use it with or without a duvet cover, and it’s OEKO-TEX certified to be free from potentially harmful chemicals. Colors and styles: 15 | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

6 A Set Of Absorbent Bath Towels With A Plush Ribbed Design Classic Turkish Towels Bath Towel Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon These bath towels are made of 100% Turkish cotton and have a plush, ribbed design for extra comfort. But all of that softness doesn’t take away from how absorbent they are, with one shopper writing, “These are so soft and fluffy and still manage to be highly absorbent.” They boast OEKO-TEX certification so they’re free of potentially irritating chemicals and they dry quickly to keep them fresher for longer. Colors: 8 | Sizes: 8

7 This Quilted Mattress Topper That Adds Extra Softness Utopia Bedding Quilted Mattress Pad Amazon $22 See On Amazon This double-duty, machine-washable mattress pad not only protects your bed from stains but also features a cushiony pillow top for extra comfort. It’ll fit mattresses up to 16 inches deep and features a lightweight filling with a soft and breathable microfiber shell. Box stitching helps keep the filling in place and a 360-degree elastic helps prevent the topper from sliding around on the mattress. Colors: 3 | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, full XL, queen, short queen, king, California king

8 An Adjustable Footrest For Under Your Desk BlissTrends Foot Rest Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re working at your desk or watching TV, this footrest will help elevate your feet to a more comfortable angle and reduce pressure on your legs. It has an adjustable height that can be customized to your liking, a nonslip bottom to keep it from sliding, and a soft cushioned top. Plus, the removable cover can be machine washed as needed. Colors: 3 | Sizes: 2

9 These Best-Selling Satin Pillowcases That Feel Silky Smooth Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These wildly popular satin pillowcases are supremely soft to sleep on, and they may also help you reduce bedhead and pillow creases on your face thanks to their silky smooth feel that reduces tugging and friction. The OEKO-TEX-certified pillowcases feature envelope closures and come in a variety of pretty colors such as silver gray, peach pearl, and pure white. Colors: 37 | Sizes: Standard, queen, king

10 A Wearable Blanket Made From Cozy Flannel Waitu Wearable Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this wearable blanket that’s made out of thick flannel fabric. Not only does it feature an oversize sweatshirt design that’ll keep it from sliding off when you get up for a snack, but it also has a full kangaroo pocket in the front for your phone and a hood for extra warmth. Colors: 26 | Sizes: 2

11 These Absorbent Towels That Are Gentle On Hair Hicober Microfber Hair Towels (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These lightweight hair towels are made from ultra-absorbent microfiber to help speed up drying time and reduce frizz while being gentle on your strands. Each one is easy to wrap around your wet hair to leave on while completing your skin-care routine and getting dressed, and there’s an elastic loop that makes it simple to hang the towel up when you’re done. Colors: 8

12 This Adorable Paw Cushion That’ll Make Any Chair More Comfortable ELFJOY Comfy Chair Cushion Amazon $26 See On Amazon Add this cute cushion to your office or lounge chair for some cozy padding and style. The oversize cushion helps cradle your body, while multiple fold points let it conform to the shape of your chair. The soft, fluffy pillow also doubles as a floor cushion and it comes in white, pink, gray, and blue. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 2

13 A Velvety Soft Faux Fur Rug With Memory Foam Cushioning PAGISOFE Fluffy Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Few things can make a room look and feel more comfortable than a faux fur rug, and this one is a steal at less than $30. It’s not just the velvety shag top layer that makes this rug so comfy — it also features a plush memory foam base to soften each step. Choose from seven sizes and 24 colors to suit your space. Colors: 25 | Sizes: 7

14 This Contoured Pillow To Align Your Back, Hips, & Knees Contour Legacy Leg & Knee Foam Support Pillow Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re a side sleeper, this knee pillow can help keep your spine, hips, and legs aligned to reduce pressure and support your body. The ergonomic shape of the pillow allows you to keep your legs and knees at a comfortable angle, while the perforated memory foam filling and breathable cover help keep you cool. Choose from original and cool gel styles.

15 A Pack Of Clip-On Lights For Reading, Crafts, & Repairs GearLight Rechargeable Book Light - 2 Pack Amazon $28 See On Amazon Read anywhere and in any position with these rechargeable book lights that clip onto everything from nightstands to your book itself. Three lighting modes provide white, daylight, or amber light, depending on your preference, and a single charge can last up to 30 hours. Plus, they’re also great for achieving better light on crafts, hobbies, and repair jobs.

16 This Comfy Hammock Chair You Can Curl Up In Hatisan Hammock Chair Amazon $32 See On Amazon Great for both indoors and out, this swinging hammock chair is a comfy addition to your space. The chair has a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, and you can add cushions (not included) to create the ultimate relaxation spot. The durable design features a polyester and cotton blend material with thick rope ties, and hanging straps and S-hooks are included. Colors: 6

17 A Padded Lap Desk To WFH On The Couch LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon When you’re sitting on the couch to work, this convenient lap desk features bolster cushions on the bottom for comfort and stability. The desk has a built-in mouse pad and phone slot and holds laptops up to 15.6 inches. Plus, color options include oakwood (featured), pink, and marble, and there’s also a version with a built-in wrist rest. Colors: 7 | Styles: 2

18 This Waterproof Bath Pillow That Won’t Slide Around GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $18 See On Amazon While bath pillows are designed to provide a cushioned surface for your head and neck, often, it can be a struggle to get them to stay in place. Fortunately, this Gorilla Grip bath pillow is designed with seven suction cups on the back side to prevent it from sliding. It also has a quick-drying, waterproof shell and boasts 2-inch thick foam padding inside. Colors: 6 | Sizes: 2

19 The Smart Plugs That Let You Control Devices Without Getting Up Kasa Smart Outlet (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These smart plugs offer the ability to schedule and control your lights and devices with an app on your phone or via voice control when paired with Alexa or Google Home, so you’ll never have to get up from your comfy spot. They’re great for use with lights, fans, and small appliances, and each one has a compact design so it won’t block the other outlets when plugged in.

20 These Stick-On LED Lights To Brighten Up Dark Spaces Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One way to create a more comfortable home is by making everyday tasks a little easier — and these LED stair lights provide a soft glow to help you navigate dark stairwells and hallways. Each of the battery-operated lights has a stick-on design that makes installation a breeze and a motion-activated sensor that turns them on when movement is detected up to 10 feet away.

21 These Supportive Sandals To Wear Around The House BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for wearing around the house or strolling around your yard, these cloud slippers are made with a lightweight EVA material for a comfy, bouncy feel, with one shopper writing, “It’s like having a cushy yoga mat under your feet.” The wide straps help the sandals hug your feet, and the thick sole provides shock absorption with each step. Colors: 16 | Sizes: 4 — 16

22 This Memory Foam Pillow To Support Your Lower Back Samsonite Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow for Chair Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ergonomically designed lumbar pillow can be used at your desk or on the couch to help support your lower back. It’s made of a contoured memory foam material for squishy comfort and has a strap that attaches it to the back of your chair. A mesh shell keeps it breathable and cool, and the cover can be machine washed when dirty. Colors and styles: 9

23 These Sleep Headphones So You Can Relax Comfortably Perytong Wireless Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon This clever headband with built-in speakers lets you fall asleep to your favorite tunes or podcast comfortably. Made of a stretchy, breathable material, the headband connects to your phone or device via Bluetooth and has buttons on the front to control the track and volume. The battery lasts up to 10 hours on a full charge, and you can remove the Bluetooth module to wash the headband if needed. Colors: 16

24 These TV Accent Lights That Help Reduce Eye Fatigue Power Practical USB Bias Lighting Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed to help reduce eye fatigue when you’re watching TV, these LED lights also help to improve screen contrast and create a cool theatre-like effect in your living room. The light strip has an adhesive backing that sticks easily to the back of your TV or monitor and it plugs into your device’s USB port. Plus, in-line controls let you adjust the brightness to your liking. Sizes and styles: 9

25 An Extra-Large Heating Pad That’s Soft & Cozy GENIANI Heating Pad Amazon $29.97 See On Amazon Great for getting extra warmth and soothing sore muscles, this heating pad is a fan favorite on Amazon. The 12 by 24-inch pad boasts a soft and fuzzy lining, three heat levels, and a two-hour auto shut-off. It’s machine washable when disconnected from the power cord and comes in gray, green, and space blue. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 2

26 This Flexible Holder So You Can Use Your Phone Or Tablet Hands-Free MAGIPEA Tablet Stand Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Featuring a flexible 30-inch gooseneck arm, this tablet and phone holder offers the perfect viewing angle while video chatting or watching a show. The adjustable, rotating holder on the end can accommodate devices between 4.7 and 14 inches wide, and the clamp on the bottom lets you attach the handy accessory to tables and ledges up to 3 inches thick. Colors: 2

27 A Door Draft Stopper To Block Breezes, Noise, & More Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $25 See On Amazon Prevent hot and cold air from flowing under your door with this draft stopper that can cover gaps up to 1.5 inches tall. It has a cut-to-size design that fits doors between 30 and 36 inches wide and stays in place without the use of adhesives or tacks. The stopper is also great for blocking noise, light, bugs, and odors from coming into your home.

28 A Set Of Insulated Blackout Curtains That Block Up To 99% Of Light NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $28 See On Amazon These blackout curtains can block up to 99% of light to help make any room feel dark and cozy. Additionally, the insulated curtains help reduce noise and block hot and cold air to balance the room’s temperature in any season. The set of two panels comes in over 40 colors to complement your decor, including black, beige, gray, and white. Colors: 41 | Sizes: 22

29 A Battery-Operated Fan That Can Go Anywhere Amacool Battery-Operated Stroller Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon With three bendable arms and a rotating head, this battery-operated fan can be wrapped around your bed frame or attached to a shelf arm to help keep you cool. The USB-rechargeable fan provides up to 10 hours of use on a single charge and there are three speeds to choose from. There’s also an LED light with three brightness settings, so it doubles as a night-light too. Colors: 3

30 These Color-Changing Bulbs That You Can Control Without Getting Up Lumiman Smart Wifi Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Create a cozy ambiance with these color-changing bulbs that can be set to 16 million shades, including deep amber, moody red, or dramatic blue, depending on the look you’re going for. They come with 34 preset scene modes or you can pick the colors, brightness, timers, and schedules via the smartphone app or Alexa and Google Home so you never have to leave your couch.

31 A Weighted Blanket That Reviewers Call “So Soothing” CUTEKING Weighted Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring evenly distributed glass beads, this weighted blanket is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. One fan wrote, “I used to wake frequently throughout the night but the weighted blanket is soothing and the doesn't slide off or get tangled when i roll over so I sleep straight through.” This soft blanket has a breathable microfiber shell and comes in six sizes and seven weights ranging between 5 and 25 pounds. Colors and styles: 7 | Sizes: 6 | Weights: 7

32 This Set Of Cooling, Hotel-Quality Bed Sheets CGK Unlimited Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets (4 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s almost nothing better than laying down on fresh, comfy bed sheets, and this sheet set has earned over 240,000 positive ratings from shoppers who love their hotel-like feel and budget-friendly price. Made from cooling microfiber fabric, the set fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick and comes in colors such as white, steel blue, and beige stripes. One fan calls them “a game-changer, especially during warmer nights.” Colors and styles: 45 | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

33 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Fits On Your Nightstand raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $23 See On Amazon If the air in your home is dry, this cool mist humidifier can help make it more comfortable. It’s designed to fit on a tabletop and boasts super quiet operation with a runtime of up to nine hours. There’s also an auto shut-off feature that’s great for overnight use, and you can adjust the mist setting using the dial on the front. Sizes: 2

34 These Aromatherapy Candles In Cute Decorative Tins YINUO LIGHT Scented Candles (Set Of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Place these little soy wax candles around your tub for a relaxing bubble bath or in your living room for a cozy night at home. The set includes four 4.4-ounce candles with essential oil scents of spring, lavender, lemon, and Mediterranean fig, and they come in beautiful decorative tins for a stylish accent even when they’re not lit. Plus, each one has a 30-hour burn time, so they’ll last a while.

35 An Adjustable Laptop Stand For A More Comfortable Viewing Angle Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon This adjustable laptop stand raises your screen to eye level, which may be beneficial in improving your posture and reducing neck strain while working. The stand can hold tablets and laptops up to 17 inches and 22 pounds, and it has a vent in the top to help reduce overheating. Nonslip pads keep your device in place, and it can fold down when not in use. Colors: 4

36 This High-Pressure Rainfall Shower Head For A Spa-Like Feel NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of your old shower head and wimpy water pressure, consider this rainfall shower head with a high-pressure flow. Made of durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, it features a thin design that maximizes water pressure and is easy to install on standard shower arms. The angle-adjustable shower head also has self-cleaning silicone nozzles for easy maintenance. Colors: 4 | Sizes: 5

37 A Non-Electric Bidet That Takes Just Minutes To Install Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $32 See On Amazon Shoppers rave over how much this bidet attachment has elevated their bathroom experience, with one fan calling it, “Sooooo refreshing and effective.” The bidet boasts a retractable spray nozzle that you can adjust with an easy-to-use dial, and it can be installed in just minutes without any tools or power sources. Bonus: It may even save on toilet paper.

38 This Bamboo Sofa Table With A Built-In Device Holder SINWANT Bamboo Sofa Side Table Amazon $35 See On Amazon This sofa side table offers a convenient way to hold your meals, snacks, and devices while relaxing on the couch. A 360-degree rotating tablet and phone holder allows you to keep an eye on your device without having to hold it, folding legs keep the table snug around your couch’s arm, and a raised edge keeps spills and crumbs contained. Colors: 6 | Sizes: 2

39 A Rechargeable White Noise Machine With 36 Sounds Serene Evolution White Noise Machine Amazon $27 See On Amazon If soothing sounds and white noise help you fall asleep easier, this sound machine features 36 options to choose from, including white and pink noise, nature sounds, and crackling fireplaces. The USB-rechargeable device has a 30, 60, or 120-minute timer, and its compact design means it’s also great for traveling. Styles: 4

40 These Soft Velvet Pillow Covers That Come In 49 Colors MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only are these velvet pillow covers supremely comfy to relax on, but they come in lots of colors to suit every room in your home. They’re great for adding texture to guest rooms, living rooms, and cozy reading areas, and each one is made with a hidden zipper design. Choose from 12 sizes to fit your pillows, including square and rectangular shapes. Colors: 49 | Sizes: 12

41 A Set Of Faux Candles With A Realistic Flickering Flame Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles Amazon $28 See On Amazon Create a candlelit glow minus the real flame using these faux candles that include a remote so you can control the timer, brightness, and power from afar. The set features three candles with differing heights and a realistic dancing flame, and the pretty glass jars come in colors such as gray, gold, and red. LED bulbs provide about 50,000 hours of light and each candle runs on two AA batteries (not included). Colors: 6

42 These Window Clings That Create Privacy & Block UV Rays rabbitgoo Rainbow Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add privacy without totally blocking sunlight thanks to these reusable window clings. The film can be cut to fit the size and shape of your window and it creates a pretty rainbow effect when the sun hits it. Plus, the film will help reduce glare and block up to 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays. Sizes: 11

43 A Motion-Activated LED Strip Light That You Can Stick Anywhere Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make it easier to see where you’re walking at night thanks to these motion-activated lights with adhesive backing for installation under your bed frame or cabinets. The 5-foot flat strip lights can be set to automatically turn off between 30 seconds and six minutes after detected motion. According to reviewers, the light strip can also be trimmed if needed.

44 This Handy Shelf That Clips To The Side Of Your Bed Frame BedShelfie Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Whether you’re short on space or prefer a minimalist vibe, this bed shelf clamps easily onto the side of your bed frame to keep your phone, book, or drink nearby. The caddy has a weight capacity of up to 35 pounds and it’s a real game-changer according to one reviewer, who wrote: “How did I live without this? Love the design, it's super sturdy, fits everything I need next to me and has upgraded my life [big] time.” Styles: 4