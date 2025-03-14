Face it: Choosing a baby name is hard. You want something unique but not too out there, meaningful but not overly complicated, and cool enough that your kid won’t spend their whole life spelling it out for people. If you’ve already scrolled through the top baby name lists and nothing feels quite right, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

And don’t expect the usual Olivias, Jameses, or Emmas. Instead, we’ve rounded up 248 names that’ll make your little one stand out in the best way possible. Bonus? Each moniker comes with a rich meaning, so you can pick one that truly resonates with your family — and they’re anything but boring.

So if you’re looking for a name that feels fresh, stylish, and totally unforgettable, keep reading and you just might find “the one.” (And if you do, be prepared for everyone to ask, “Wow, where did you find that name?” But don’t worry, we won’t tell.)

Baby Boy Names With Surprising Meanings

A-F

Aarav – Peaceful melody

Aaron – Mountain of strength

Abel – Breath or fleeting

Abner – Father of light

Ace – Unity or number one

Adrian – From Hadria

Aiden – Little fire

Alec – Defender of the people

Amari – Eternal or immortal

Amos – Carried by God

Anders – Strong, manly

Apollo – Destroyer; also the Greek god of the sun and music

Archer – Bowman or one who shoots arrows

Arthur – Bear king

Asa – Healer or physician

Asher – Happy or blessed

August – Majestic, venerable

Axel – Father of peace

Bastian – Venerable or revered

Beau – Handsome

Beckett – Beehive or little brook

Benedict – Blessed

Blaise – Lisping or stammering

Boaz – Swiftness or strength

Bodhi – Awakening, enlightenment

Brooks – Of the brook or stream

Caleb – Whole-hearted or faithful

Callum – Dove or peace

Cassius – Castle

Cato – Wise or all-knowing

Cedric – Kind and loved

Charlie – Free man

Cohen – Priest

Colt – Young horse

Cormac – Charioteer

Cruz – Cross

Damon – To tame or subdue

Dashiell – Page boy

Dawson – Son of David

Declan – Full of goodness

Dexter – Right-handed, skillful

Diego – Supplanter

Dorian – Of Doris

Elias – The Lord is my God

Elio – Sun

Ellis – The Lord is my God

Emery – Brave, powerful

Emil – Rival or eager

Enzo – Ruler of the home

Ezra – Help

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

G-L

Felix – Lucky or successful

Finn – Fair or white

Gage – Pledge or oath

Galen – Calm or healer

Gideon – Mighty warrior

Grady – Noble or illustrious

Griffin – Strong lord

Gunnar – Battle warrior

Hank – Ruler of the home

Harlan – Rocky land

Hugo – Mind, intellect

Hunter – One who hunts

Ian – God is gracious

Ignatius – Fiery

Isaac – Laughter

Jace – Healing

Jasper – Bringer of treasure

Jett – Black gemstone

Jonah – Dove

Kai – Sea

Keegan – Little fiery one

Kellan – Slender or powerful

Knox – Round hill

Koa – Brave, bold

Kylo – Sky

Lachlan – Land of lakes

Leo – Lion

Lennox – Elm grove

Levi – Joined or attached

Liam – Strong-willed warrior

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

M-R

Maddox – Beneficent

Malik – King

Maverick – Independent, nonconformist

Milo – Merciful or soldier

Nathaniel – Gift of God

Nico – People’s victory

Noah – Rest or comfort

Nolan – Champion

Oakley – Meadow of oak trees

Orion – Hunter

Otis – Wealthy

Owen – Young warrior

Paxton – Peace town

Phoenix – Mythical bird of rebirth

Quentin – Fifth

Quincy – Estate of the fifth son

Reid – Red-haired

Remy – Oarsman or rower

Rhys – Enthusiasm or passion

Roman – Citizen of Rome

Stephanie Verhart/E+/Getty Images

S-Z

Sage – Wise one

Sawyer – Woodcutter

Sebastian – Revered

Silas – Forest or wood

Soren – Thunder

Stellan – Calm or peaceful

Tate – Cheerful

Theo – Divine gift

Tobias – God is good

Tristan – Tumult or outcry

Valen – Strong or healthy

Victor – Conqueror

Wesley – Western meadow

Wyatt – Brave in battle

Xander – Defender of the people

Zane – God is gracious

Zion – Highest point or heaven

Pietro Cappa/E+/Getty Images

Baby Girl Names With Surprising Meanings

A-F

Abigail – My father’s joy

Ada – Noble, adorned

Adeline – Noble

Aisha – Alive, prosperous

Alba – Dawn

Alessia – Defender

Alexa – Defender of mankind

Amara – Eternal, unfading

Amaya – Night rain

Anastasia – Resurrection

Angelica – Messenger of God

Annika – Grace

Aria – Melody, air

Ariadne – Most holy

Aubrey – Elf ruler

Aurora – Dawn

Ava – Bird

Beatrix – Voyager, bringer of joy

Belle – Beautiful

Blythe – Free spirit, cheerful

Brielle – God is my strength

Briony – Climbing plant

Calliope – Beautiful voice

Camila – Free-born, noble

Cassia – Cinnamon

Celia – Heavenly

Clara – Bright, clear

Cleo – Glory

Colette – People’s victory

Dahlia – Valley flower

Daphne – Laurel tree

Delilah – Delicate, tempting

Eden – Delight

Elara – Bright, shining

Eleanor – Light, torch

Eliana – My God has answered

Elodie – Marsh flower

Elsie – Pledged to God

Ember – Spark, glowing coal

Emilia – Rival, eager

Esme – Esteemed, beloved

Evangeline – Bearer of good tidings

Everly – Boar meadow

Faye – Fairy

Fern – Green plant

Fiona – Fair, white

Flora – Flower, bloom

Freya – Lady, goddess of love

Frida – Peaceful

Felicity – Happiness

FujiCraft/E+/Getty Images

G-L

Gabriella – God is my strength

Gaia – Earth mother

Genevieve – Woman of the race

Giselle – Pledge, hostage

Goldie – Made of gold

Greta – Pearl

Hadley – Field of heather

Harlow – Rocky hill

Harper – Harp player

Hazel – The hazel tree

Helena – Bright, shining light

Holly – Holly tree

Iliana – Sunshine

Imogen – Maiden, innocent

Indira – Beauty, splendor

Ione – Violet flower

Iris – Rainbow

Isla – Island

Ivory – White, pure

Jade – Precious stone

Jasmine – Flower

Jovie – Joyful

Juliet – Youthful

Juniper – Evergreen tree

Kaia – Sea, earth

Kalina – Flower

Kara – Pure

Keira – Little dark one

Kiera – Dark-haired

Lara – Cheerful, protection

Layla – Night, dark beauty

Leona – Lioness

Liana – Vine

Lilibet – God is my oath

Lilith – Night monster

Livia – Blue, envious

Lola – Sorrows

Lorelei – Alluring, siren

Lucia – Light

Luna – Moon

Gabriel Mello/Moment/Getty Images

M-R

Maeve – She who intoxicates

Magnolia – Flower

Margo – Pearl

Matilda – Battle-mighty

Maya – Illusion, water

Melody – Song

Mia – Mine, beloved

Milena – Love, warmth

Mira – Wonderful, peace

Naomi – Pleasantness

Nia – Purpose

Noa – Motion

Nora – Honor, light

Nova – New, star

Odessa – Wrathful, long journey

Olive – Olive tree

Opal – Precious gem

Paloma – Dove, peace

Pearl – Precious gem

Penelope – Weaver

Poppy – Red flower

Primrose – First rose

Quinn – Wise, intelligent

Raven – Blackbird

Rosalie – Rose

Rowan – Little redhead

Ruby – Precious red gem

AJ_Watt/E+/Getty Images

S-Z

Sage – Wise one

Saoirse – Freedom

Scarlett – Red

Seraphina – Fiery, angelic

Sienna – Orange-red

Sylvie – From the forest

Talia – Gentle dew from heaven

Thea – Goddess

Veda – Knowledge, wisdom

Violet – Purple flower

Willow – Graceful, slender tree

Zara – Blooming flower

Zelda – Gray fighting maiden

Zinnia – Flower