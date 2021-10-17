49 Most-Wished For Beauty Products Under $15 That Work SO Freaking Well

If you’re anything like your millions of fellow beauty lovers on Amazon, you’ve likely amassed a sizable wishlist on the site. You know — that safe digital space where you’ve squirreled away your planned-for purchases for some later date, and which you perhaps visit from time to time, eyeing them wistfully, fantasizing about how much better your life would be with those things in it. Well, consider this a gentle nudge out of your reverie. Of all the most wished-for beauty products on Amazon, these 49 genuinely work so freaking well, according to thousands of happy shoppers and our own beauty-obsessed editors, who’ve curated the edit ahead. Better yet, all of these products cost under $15, so you have almost nothing to lose by adding to cart ASAP.

There’s truly something for everyone on this list, whether you’re in the market for hair-care, skin-care, makeup, or self-care products. Many happen to make gorgeous gifts, too. Who wouldn’t want a rose gold facial massager, a lipstick that magically adjusts to your skin’s pH level, or a cooling, refreshing eye balm shaped like a panda bear? (According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, everyone does.)

Ready to empty that wishlist straight into your cart? Scroll on to shop 49 beauty products that are well and truly worth the purchase, all for under $15.

1 These Rose Gold Face Massagers That Elevate Your Skin-Care Routine Lisapack Face Massager Tool (2 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only are these gorgeous rose gold tools a luxe addition to your skin-care/self-care routine, but they’re actually multifunctional. You can use them to apply your moisturizers, serums, and the like and keep your face clean of the oils on your fingers; and, in the process, give yourself a facial massage. This order comes with two tools: One Y-shaped wand, which feels like a dream to massage over your cheekbones and jawline; and one with a roller ball for running along your eye contour area.

2 A Pair Of Exfoliating Gloves That Make Your Skin Feel Ridiculously Soft Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitts (2 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These exfoliating mitts, similar to those found in Korean spas, work incredibly well to slough away rough, bumpy, or uneven skin below the neck — you’ll literally see the little balls of dead skin shedding off your body (gross, but satisfying) — leaving it smooth and plush when you step out of the shower. These “life-changing” gloves (according to shoppers) are especially useful for buffing away keratosis pilaris, prepping your skin for self-tanner, and preventing ingrown hairs, though you can simply use them on a weekly basis to maintain your smoothest, softest skin ever.

3 An Easy Way To Experiment With Temporary Hair Color MSDADA Hair Chalk Comb (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These hair chalk combs are an easy, inexpensive way to experiment with a new hair color, without committing to permanent or semi-permanent dye — with proper application, the color should only last for about three days. The comb shape makes application quite easy, too, since you can just brush the pigment directly onto your hair in downward strokes. (Head here for more application tips.) Choose from 14 vibrant color combinations, like blue and purple (linked), orange, and multicolored packs. Available colors: 14

4 These Magic Lipsticks That Adjust To Your Skin Tone Firstfly Crystal Jelly Temperature Color Change Lipstick (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon In the market for a foolproof beauty gift? These Crystal Jelly Lipsticks are a thoughtful choice. The pigment reacts to the skin’s pH level, resulting in a bespoke shade that perfectly suits the wearer’s unique skin tone. Meanwhile, a blend of vitamin E, aloe, beeswax, and aloe keep your lips feeling comfortable and moisturized. At just $10 for a pack of three lipsticks, you’ll want to pick some up for yourself, too.

5 A 4-Pack Of ‘90s-Inspired Claw Clips TOCESS Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Big claw clips are the ultimate it-girl accessory (as is the case with anything ‘90s/early-aughts-inspired), and they happen to be incredibly cheap — not to mention a quick fix for a meh hair day. These clips are particularly well-loved on Amazon, where they’ve earned a 4.8-star overall rating out of over 13,600 ratings total, thanks to their ideal combination of flexibility, durability, and straight-up cuteness.

6 This Cult-Favorite Body Scrub Made With Blueberries & Sweet Almond Oil Brooklyn Botany Blueberry Body Scrub Amazon $12 See On Amazon A decadent blend of blueberry extract, sweet almond oil, and jojoba seed oil in this scrub work to hydrate and brighten your skin, while Dead Sea salts gently buff away flakes. Along with Brooklyn Botany’s other delicious-sounding scrubs, this has become a true cult-favorite on Amazon, where customers report a visible difference in their skin’s firmness and clarity in addition to feeling incredibly soft.

7 A Scalp Massaging Tool That Thousands Of Shoppers Say Feels Like “Heaven” USAGA Scalp Massager Amazon $11 See On Amazon Little feels more blissful than a scalp massage, as the 9,800-plus customers who left this tool a five-star rating would attest. “If heaven was a feeling, this is probably what it would feel like. Seriously, this thing puts you into a deep relaxation,” one customer gushed. Keep this by your bed to soothe yourself into a blissful sleep, or at your desk to decompress for a minute during a hectic day.

8 An At-Home Gel Manicure Set With Salon-Caliber Results Beetles Gel Nail Polish Set (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This highly rated gel nail polish set offers the same opaque, intense color payoff and longevity as an in-salon gel manicure, albeit for about a third of the price. The set pictured above, “Candy Cane,” includes a gorgeous mix of vibrant reds and whites with glitter and glossy finishes; but on the same page, you can choose from eight more sets in equally festive color combinations.

9 This Popular Korean Lip Tint With A Velvet-Like Finish Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon A modern classic in the K-beauty world, this Peripera lip tint feels like nothing on your lips, but the pigmentation is surprisingly intense. Like all good tints, this multipurpose product works well dabbed on your cheeks and eyelids, too, for a monochromatic makeup look. But unlike other lip tints, which tend to be quite sheer, this leaves behind a luxurious, velvet-like finish that’s perfect for holiday-party season (and beyond). Bonus points for the cute packaging. Available shades: 13

10 The Nail-Strengthening Cream That Pros Swear By Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream (1 Oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Thanks to a potent blend of proteins, vitamins, and mineral-rich oils, the Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream works incredibly well to fortify brittle, peeling nails and cuticles. It’s a total cult classic, beloved by customers and pros alike for decades. In addition to its undeniable results (which you should see in a matter of weeks with regular use), you’ll love the fresh coconut scent and non-greasy feel.

11 A Wildly Popular Hair Brush That Effortlessly Melts Through Knots Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This detangling brush is the rare Amazon product that’s earned a nearly perfect overall rating (4.8 stars, to be precise). The unique bristles painlessly unravel the most stubborn of knots, without pulling or tugging out your hair in the process. Those flexible-yet-durable bristles practically double as a scalp massage, too — a win-win. Available colors/prints: 32

12 The Foot Peel Masks That Remove Even The Toughest Calluses Celor Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you haven’t yet experienced the wonders of a foot peel mask, you’re in for a treat. With consistent use over a couple of weeks, these sock-shaped masks work to literally peel the top layer of skin off your foot, including tough calluses, revealing the fresh, ultra-smooth skin underneath. Sounds harsh, but it feels super-gentle and nourishing. Trust me: Once you go foot peel, you never go back.

13 A Set Of Jewel-Like Steamers That Transform Your Shower Into A Spa Aofmee Shower Steamer Bombs (8 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon No bathtub? No problem. These steamers approximate the spa-like experience of a bath bomb — just set them on the ledge or floor of your shower, away from the shower head, and the steam will activate and release their soothing fragrances. This order comes with eight beautiful, jewel-like shower steamers in an array of shapes, colors, and scent combinations, like lavender and geranium. Some are even embedded with dried flowers and glitter for an extra-special touch.

14 These $14 Eye Masks Made With 24K Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon There’s a reason these 24K gold eye masks have earned more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. Shoppers love that they treat puffiness and dark circles, and keep your skin looking refreshed without breaking the bank. The secret is premium ingredients like castor oil, tea tree extract, and 24 karat gold flakes. These dermatologist-tested masks are Amazon’s #1 bestseller in “eye masks.”

15 A Budget Brush Designed To Clean Your Hairbrush Denman Hairbrush Cleaning Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keeping your hairbrush clean is key to healthy locks and this brush is designed to make it easy. This three-way brush cleaner has stiff bristles and a pointed end to loosen hair tangled in your hairbrush. One reviewer called this product a “must-have.” And at $10, you won’t regret it.

16 These Soft Microfiber Headbands Adorned With Bows & Sweet Prints 3 Otters Fleece Bow Hair Band (8-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Don’t underestimate the power of a cute headband to actually make you look forward to washing your face. These bow-adorned headbands are made of microfiber that’s absorbent and won’t tug or damage your hair, and the elastic makes it suitable for pretty much every head size. “I love these headbands,” one shopper wrote. “Very comfortable and actually stay in my head without slipping off all the time. The designs are so cute. I wear them all over all the time.”

17 This Moisturizing, Salon-Quality Treatment For $9 L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar (6.8 FL Oz) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This moisturizing hair conditioner gives you shiny strands in just eight seconds — which is why it’s on everyone’s wishlist. Just shampoo your hair and apply the formula, massaging it into the ends for eight seconds. Then, rinse out and enjoy smoother, more manageable hair. It clarifies your hair for less than an expensive salon treatment and moisturizes even the most brittle, color-treated hair.

18 A 14-Piece Makeup Set With A Cult Following BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (14 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Perfecting your makeup routine begins with a quality set of tools, like this crowd-favorite makeup brush set. It comes with 14 brushes that include everything from precision eye makeup brushes to large powder brushes. The synthetic fibers are soft and dense, but won’t shed over time. This shockingly affordable set has earned a 4.6-star rating and more than 82,000 reviews.

19 This Refreshing Facial Spray That Hydrates Skin Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Amazon $14 See On Amazon Just use one of the facial spray picks in this trio and you’ll be hooked. Spritz a little on your skin and instantly feel refreshed, hydrated, and invigorated by the herbal scent and moisturizing properties. This spray is made with aloe, herbs, and rose water and can be applied over makeup without ruining it. The small bottle is perfect for taking on the go when you need a boost. It’s vegan and free of oils.

20 A Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp MAXSOFT Scalp Shampoo Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon This shampoo brush has nearly 80,000 reviews because it's both a stress-reliever and a surprisingly effective technique for getting cleaner hair. The handheld brush features silicone bristles that massage your scalp while you shower. The easy-to-hold handle fits in your palm and it's perfect for relieving an itchy scalp, removing product buildup, and working your shampoo onto the roots of your hair. It stimulates blood flow to promote hair growth.

21 This Budget Collagen Hair Treatment That’s Effective Elizavecca Collagen Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $12 See On Amazon ​​This hair protein treatment makes your hair look smoother and shinier even after just one use, thanks to ingredients like ceramides. Just ask one of the 18,000 reviewers who helped give this product a 4.4-star rating. The formula is designed for any type of hair and coats your locks to repair damaged and over-processed hair for a fraction of a salon treatment.

22 An Invigorating Peppermint Foot Cream Bliss Aloe Leaf & Peppermint Foot Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give yourself an at-home pedicure that rivals the pros with this $10 foot cream. It’s made with aloe vera and salicylic acid to soften, smooth, and revive tired and rough feet. This cream is also made with vitamin B5, camphor, peppermint, and eucalyptus leaf oil — all of which work to soothe achy feet and hydrate skin without making you feel greasy.

23 This Rock Star Gold Glitter For Eyes And Skin KARIZMA Holographic 24K Gold Glitter Amazon $7 See On Amazon Take your look to the next level with this holographic gold glitter. A little goes a long way and unlike other glass-based glitter, this is designed to be safe for you skin — even for kids playing dress up. It doesn’t come with adhesive, but the manufacturer suggests using primer, hairspray, gel, eyelash glue, or even sunscreen to apply the glitter to your skin. This pack has earned more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

24 An Exfoliating Sugar Scrub For Super-Smooth Skin Tree Hut Shea Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $16 See On Amazon This exfoliating scrub has earned nearly 100,000 reviews because it works so well. It’s made with shea butter, mango puree, as well as a variety of natural oils that hydrate your skin and give you a glow. It’s also made with real sugar, which acts as a natural exfoliant, sloughing dead skin away while the other ingredients repair and protect your skin.

25 This Moisturizing Natural Soap With An Amazing Scent Dr. Squatch Bay Rum Soap Amazon $10 See On Amazon This highly rated natural soap smells delicious, lathers well, and simultaneously cleanses and hydrates your skin. It’s made with plant oils, shea butter, bay rum, and kaolin clay and contains no harsh chemicals, so your skin will thank you.

26 A Relaxing Eye Pillow With Soothing Lavender DreamTime Aromatherapy Eye Pillow Amazon $10 See On Amazon This eye pillow provides a great way to relax after a long day. It’s pack with long-lasting plant herbs and oils, such as lavender and flax seed, that smell delicious and relax your mind. The gentle weight of the mask is also soothing and an ideal way to reduce stress before bed. Place the pillow in a plastic bag and freeze it to use the mask for cold therapy.

27 The Burt’s Bees Gift Set Your Skin Will Love Burt's Bees Gift Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone will love this Burt’s Bees gift set that comes with five of their most popular products: their deep-cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream, and lip balm. Each product is made with all-natural ingredients that are safe for your face, lips, and body. This pack has nearly 50,000 reviews and is Amazon’s Choice for “gifts under 10 dollars.”

28 These Fun And Hydrating Animal Sheet Masks Epielle Character Sheet Masks (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Take your girls’ night to the next level with these adorable face masks that both pamper your skin while transforming you into a wild animal. This pack of six feature masks will turn you into a panda, cheetah, or even a unicorn, while simultaneously moisturizing, purifying, and firming skin.

29 A Palm-Size Massage Ball For Achy Muscle Relief ZONGS Ball Massager Roller Amazon $9 See On Amazon Relieve those sore muscles with this manual massage ball that’s under $10. The roller ball can be used on your head, shoulders, neck, back, arms, legs, or feet to improve blood circulation, reduce stiffness, and speed up recovery. The ball spins 360 degrees, making it easy to glide across your muscles. It fits in the palm of your hand, so you can give yourself a spa-like massage at home.

30 The Cuticle Oil With Jojoba Oil And Vitamin E CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon $9 See On Amazon Keep your nails looking healthy and beautiful without an expensive visit to the salon thanks to this cuticle oil. It’s infused with nourishing oils like jojoba seed and sweet almond oil to moisturize cracked skin or nails quickly. It softens your cuticles, allowing for stronger nails to grow. Just add a drop to your nails and gently massage — it even boasts a serene spa-like scent.

31 These Natural Pimple-Healing Patches Mighty Patch Acne Pimple Patch Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to unwanted acne with these pimple patches that work surprisingly well. These patches are made of natural hydrocolloid, which absorbs pus and excess sebum in your pores and helps calm inflammation. It draws these impurities out of the skin, healing the pimple without any picking or popping. It also keeps the area clean while it heals. This pack of 36 has earned more than 71,000 reviews.

32 The Lip-Plumping Gloss For A Fuller Pout KISSIO Natural Lip Plumper Gloss Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for fuller lips but rather skip the painful injections, this lip plumper is for you. It comes with a gloss that instantly adds volume to your lips by increasing blood circulation. It is made with ginger and vitamin E to nourish and plump your lips, naturally. Apply it up to three times a day for that fuller pout you’re looking for.

33 A $10 Eyeshadow Palette With 45 Intense Colors EYESEEK Matte Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, you could spend anywhere from $2 to $200, but this is one back by more than 13,000 reviews. The bold, 45-color eye shadow palette provides endless possibilities for makeup looks and it only costs $10. All of the colors are matte, highly pigmented, and easily go on and stay all day.

34 An Eye Cream With Antioxidants And Botanicals LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This eye cream does it all and it costs less than you might expect. The powerful formula is designed to brighten, lift, and hydrate the skin around your eyes, including any puffiness or dark circles. The secret is that it’s made with botanicals and antioxidants like vitamins A, B5, C and E, as well as rosehip seed oil and rosemary leaf extract. This vegan formula can be used twice a day to rejuvenate your skin.

35 The Heart-Shaped Gua Sha Facial Massaging Tool BAIMEI Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon $8 See On Amazon I carry a lot of tension in my jaw and this gua sha facial tool has been a life saver. You’ll want to add this $8 find to your list, too. It’s made of rose quartz and is used to gently massage your face to promote lymphatic drainage, reduce puffiness, and help you relax. It’s shaped like a heart, with each side designed for a specific part of your face.

36 A Vegan Hair Dye With 60,000 Reviewers ARCTIC FOX Vegan Hair Dye Amazon $14 See On Amazon Looking to add a bit of color to your life? This vegan hair dye is Amazon’s #1 Bestseller with more than 60,000 reviews. The chemical-free dye is gentle enough to use frequently on your hair and actually conditions your locks. The vibrancy of the color will depend on how light your current hair color is: the lighter your hair, the most vibrant this dye will show up. It’s available in 21 fun shades such as aquamarine, violet dream, and sunset orange.

37 This Unique Eyeshadow Stick With A Built-In Smudger Julep Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon Reviewers (more than 16,000) love this powder eyeshadow stick that makes it easy to apply or touch up your look from anywhere. This neutral shadow slides on without creasing thanks to a moisturizing formula made with vitamins C and E. Each pen features a shadow color on one side and a built-in smudger on the other. Choose from 21 waterproof shades in matte or shimmer finishes. A five-star review noted, “The application is effortless and the eyeshadow stays on for a long time!”

38 A Budget-Friendly Concealer That Goes On Easily Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Concealer is a great weapon for combatting dark circles, especially if you didn’t get enough beauty rest. This Maybelline concealer gets high marks from reviewers for its moisturizing, yet grease-less formula and the fact that it has a built-in applicator for complete convenience. It comes in 18 shades and boasts more than 112,000 reviews.

39 An Exfoliant That Makes Your Skin Feels Soft And Smooth Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (1 Fl. Oz.) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Reviewers (and this pick has more than 46,000 of them) love this facial exfoliator because it does it all: unclogs and shrinks pores, brightens your complexion, removes impurities, and hydrates. The gentle, non-abrasive exfoliant is made up of BHA, salicylic acid, and green tea, which exfoliate your skin, cleanse it, and soothe any sensitivities, respectively. Plus, it’s only $10.

40 The $5 Affordable Lipstick That Looks Good On Everyone Maybelline New York Color Sensational Made for All Lipstick Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you love a bold lip, this satin lipstick is made for you — literally — it’s been tested on more than 50 diverse skin tones to ensure you find your best color. These seven shades are made with honey nectar so it goes on smooth and keeps your lips moisturized all day. This twist-up lipstick has earned more than 6,000 reviews.

41 A Multi-Purpose Moisturizing Cream You’ll Love A'PIEU Madecassoside Moisture Gel Cream Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have dry or sensitive skin, this gel cream is for you. It’s made with a natural compound from Centella Asiatica, which deeply moisturizes the skin without making it feel greasy. It’s also made with ingredients to build a moisture barrier to protect your skin while reversing dark spots. Use this cream twice a day after you’ve cleansed and toned your skin.

42 The $7 Mist Spray Bottle That Is Super Versatile Uvreoton Empty Spray Bottle Amazon $7 See On Amazon This small spray bottle is so versatile, but many reviewers say they use it for hair and skincare, and for $7 — it’s a deal. The bottle has a continuous, ultra-fine mist that’s perfect for refreshing your skin or spraying down flyaways. The airless, transparent bottle is leakproof, sealed, and easy to use until the last drop is gone. It’s earned more than 33,000 reviews and comes in 5.4, 10, and 17 ounces (5.4 ounces is shown here).

43 This Shaving Foam That Feels Fresh For $9 Proraso Shaving Foam Amazon $9 See On Amazon This shaving foam has a low price tag that everyone will love and a formula that can be used on every type of skin or beard. It’s made with eucalyptus oil and menthol for a fresh-feeling face that allows you to shave with ease. Just wet your face, shake the can, and spread the thick lather over your skin for a clean shave without any cuts.

44 A Low-Cost Polish Remover That Conditions Nails ZOYA Remove+ Nail Polish Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon This affordable nail polish remover is gentle on your nails, yet tough on old polish. That’s because this formula is a polish remover, nail prep, and nail conditioner in one. Swipe it over your nails to clean them while moisturizing and fortifying the nail plate. This polish remover has earned more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

45 This Eye Cooling Stick To Reduce Puffiness TONYMOLY Panda's Dream So Cool Eye Stick Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this cooling eye stick to wake up in the morning or calm down at the end of the day. The stick, which looks like lipstick with an adorable panda top, is convenient to carry on the go. The cream formula hydrates and revitalizes the skin around your eyes while leaving your skin feeling tingly cool. It can help reduce puffiness or dryness. One reviewer noted, “This worked amazingly. It slides on cool and then pretty much disappears. No goo, just moisturized.”

46 These Makeup-Removing Microfiber Cloths For Cheap Eurow Makeup Removal Cleaning Cloth (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Stop scrubbing off your makeup every night with harsh cleansers or expensive wipes. Instead of wasting money, switch to these makeup-removing cloths that can be used over and over. These microfiber towels have tiny fibers that remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin with just water. For just $12, you get this pack of four that’s earned nearly 6,000 reviews. Machine wash the towels between uses.

47 The Silicone Facial Brushes That Deep Clean Easily INNERNEED Silicone Facial Cleansing Brush (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These little silicone brushes offer a simple and affordable facial cleansing system — and you’ll get three brushes for just $7. The facial scrubber deep cleans your pores, promoting blood circulation and massaging your face. It features two different bristles: dense ones for removing blackheads and oil, while the second is specifically designed for exfoliation. The back of each brush has two slots for your fingers so you can easily scrub your face. It even has a loop on the end so you can hang it to dry after your use it.

48 A Facial Ice Roller That Soothes Your Skin ESARORA Face Ice Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon This ice roller is a treat for tired skin. Roll it over your face or neck to cool down or reduce redness or morning puffiness. Just keep it in the freezer so it’s ready whenever you need it. It can also help to soothe pain from headaches or sunburn and it comes in nine colors.