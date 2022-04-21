Mother's Day

10 Mother’s Day Delivery Gifts That You Can Send To Her Doorstep

An at-home spa day never sounded so good.

Best Mother's Day delivery gifts and baskets
By Alexis Morillo

Gift shopping for the people closest to you is sometimes the most challenging. You want to buy them something unique and something you haven’t already gotten them in the past. When it comes to Mother’s Day, shopping becomes all the more difficult because it’s the one day a year we can really try to blow our moms away. For those people who are celebrating their rock star moms from a distance this year you’ll want to opt for something she’ll love that can be send straight to her doorstep by Sunday, May 8. Fortunately, there are plenty of Mother’s Day delivery gifts available.

First, think of what your mom loves. Maybe she winds down everyday in her bathtub or finds comfort in caring for her plant babies. Perhaps she loves to cook or is always in the market for a new skin product to try. Whatever her hobbies include, there’s a gift you can send to her that reflects that.

Below, check out some of the delivery gifts available for Mother’s Day 2022. See what’s in line with your mom’s personality, your budget, and place the order so you can check gift shopping off your to-do list.

1

You can never go wrong with chocolate-covered fruit and this platter from Edible comes with chocolate and white chocolate drizzle, rose vanilla chocolate dip, strawberries, grapes, and pineapple.

2

Harry & Davi’s wrapping is unmatched, and this floral tiered gift includes chocolate truffles, fresh pears, and their signature popcorn.

3

Sure, flowers may seem like an obvious choice, but the arrangements at UrbanStems are modern and bright so you can choose one that matches your mom’s aesthetic.

4

Sending a whole cake might be a little too over the top, but these mini Baked by Melissa cupcakes include flavors like red velvet, cookies & cream, cookie dough, peanut butter & jelly, mint cookie, vanilla fluff, and more.

5

Give the gift of an at-home spa day with this curated set from Jessica Alba’s beauty brand Honest that includes soaking salts, serum, a face mask, and a headband.

6

Help her wind down with some tea, motivational message cards, a candle, a mug, and honey sticks to sweeten the deal.

7

If you can’t make it to cook for her IRL, this pasta night crate from Williams Sonoma comes with tortellini, ravioli, sauce, and pecorino romano so she can transport herself to Italy.

8

Send the good vibes of wine country to her door with this white and red basket that comes with the fixings for a charcuterie spread.

9

For the mom who believes the bubble bath is her happy place: a box that comes with bath bombs, cozy socks, soap, a loofah, and a wine glass.

10

Help mom flex her green thumb by sending her a potted plant from The Sill. You can choose from a wide range of plants and pots, and this monstera is a great place to start.