Gift shopping for the people closest to you is sometimes the most challenging. You want to buy them something unique and something you haven’t already gotten them in the past. When it comes to Mother’s Day, shopping becomes all the more difficult because it’s the one day a year we can really try to blow our moms away. For those people who are celebrating their rock star moms from a distance this year you’ll want to opt for something she’ll love that can be send straight to her doorstep by Sunday, May 8. Fortunately, there are plenty of Mother’s Day delivery gifts available.

First, think of what your mom loves. Maybe she winds down everyday in her bathtub or finds comfort in caring for her plant babies. Perhaps she loves to cook or is always in the market for a new skin product to try. Whatever her hobbies include, there’s a gift you can send to her that reflects that.

Below, check out some of the delivery gifts available for Mother’s Day 2022. See what’s in line with your mom’s personality, your budget, and place the order so you can check gift shopping off your to-do list.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Mom's Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Platter Edible Chocolte-covered strawberries with pineapple $74.99 See on Edible You can never go wrong with chocolate-covered fruit and this platter from Edible comes with chocolate and white chocolate drizzle, rose vanilla chocolate dip, strawberries, grapes, and pineapple.

2 Tower of Treats Classic Mother's Day Gift Harry & David Harry & David treats box with fruit, popcorn, and chocolate $54.99 See on Harry & David Harry & Davi’s wrapping is unmatched, and this floral tiered gift includes chocolate truffles, fresh pears, and their signature popcorn.

3 UrbanStems Unicorn Arrangement UrbanStems UrbanStems flower arrangement for Mother's Day $55 See on UrbanStems Sure, flowers may seem like an obvious choice, but the arrangements at UrbanStems are modern and bright so you can choose one that matches your mom’s aesthetic.

4 Baked by Melissa Mini Cupcakes Baked by Melissa assorted mini cupcakes $34 See on Baked by Melissa Sending a whole cake might be a little too over the top, but these mini Baked by Melissa cupcakes include flavors like red velvet, cookies & cream, cookie dough, peanut butter & jelly, mint cookie, vanilla fluff, and more.

5 Mama's Spa Night Kit Honest Honest Beauty spa kit with mask, serum, headband, and bath salts $82.88 $74.99 See on Honest Give the gift of an at-home spa day with this curated set from Jessica Alba’s beauty brand Honest that includes soaking salts, serum, a face mask, and a headband.

6 Tea Kit Knack Tea kit with mug, honey sticks, candle, tea, and cards $72 See on Knack Help her wind down with some tea, motivational message cards, a candle, a mug, and honey sticks to sweeten the deal.

7 Fresca Italian Pasta Night Crate Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma gift crate with pasta and sauces $79.95 See on Williams Sonoma If you can’t make it to cook for her IRL, this pasta night crate from Williams Sonoma comes with tortellini, ravioli, sauce, and pecorino romano so she can transport herself to Italy.

8 Blakemore Winery Red and White Wine Basket Wine Country Gift Baskets Red and white wine basket with cheese, olives, and crackers $64.95 See on Wine Country Gift Baskets Send the good vibes of wine country to her door with this white and red basket that comes with the fixings for a charcuterie spread.

9 Bubble Bath & Wine Box Amazon Gift box with bath bombs, wine glass, loofah, socks, and candle $29.99 See on Amazon For the mom who believes the bubble bath is her happy place: a box that comes with bath bombs, cozy socks, soap, a loofah, and a wine glass.