If any year requires a bit of extra sparkle it would have to be Christmas 2020. Lucky for us then, last year's sellout M&S Snow Globe clementine gin is back in bauble form for the upcoming festive season. What's more, these exclusive little bottles light up because this isn't just any gin, this is Mark's and Spencer's gin (sorry, had to).

Resembling decorative little snow globes, the baubles come in a set of three (£12) and are filled with clementine flavoured gin and shimmering 23-carat edible gold leaf. Following the popularity, of the gold leaf clementine gin the supermarket has added LED lights to each bottle to really make it a festive fancy. Each bottle is corked and able to hang from your tree for the ultimate adult-friendly Christmas decoration.

Forget the Percy Pigs or their extremely good mince pies, M&S looks set to have its customers queueing up for its Snow Globe Gin liqueurs once again. The supermarket posted a festive photo of the baubles to their Instagram and the photo quickly racked up 20,000 likes.

It's safe to say, M&S fans are excited to get their hands on the Christmas treats.

If you can bear it, the baubles would make a great gift to impress your mates and/or with. Sure, t'is the season for giving and all. But, let's face it. They're staying with us. It's been a hard year.

If you're thinking of collecting these on your next food shop, it's worth noting that M&S has teamed up with UK delivery service Ocado and for the first time ever you'll be able to do your food shop online and have it delivered right to your doorstep.