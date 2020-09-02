It doesn’t matter how often you shop there, there are some products that just scream Marks and Spencer. Percy Pig sweets have come a long way since they were first introduced in 1992. Now you can pick up variants of Percy and all his pals. Colin the caterpillar cakes are another treat well worth a trip to M&S. And you might be about to see a lot more of your favourite pink, gummy sweet as Marks and Spencer has teamed up with Ocado and here’s some of their most iconic products you’ll be able to order straight to your door.

The collab could mean big changes if you’re a fan of M&S treats. You’ll now be able to buy 6,000 M&S food items alongside Ocado produce. These include some of the treats that appeared at every BBQ, long car ride, or tasty dinner in as you were growing up. You might be able to get a birthday cake from any supermarket but few stand up to the magnificence of Colin the caterpillar. And to honour the collaboration Ocado has had a serious makeover of some of their vans. If you choose to indulge in some of these legendary items they may be delivered to your house in a van decorated with Percy pigs.