I Know You Muted Me On Instagram

In case you were running out of things to overthink about, I’m here to ruin your day with a juicy new one: that person you muted, the one whose Instagram stories bugged you juuuust enough that you didn’t want to see them anymore? Yes, they can tell, and yes, it probably hurt their feelings. And the friend who used to see yours within minutes and now appears on your view list rarely, if at all? Yeah, that’s no coincidence.

If this kind of digital paper trail strikes you as a silly thing to worry about, consider what might be at stake: The first time I became hyper-aware of a friend’s absence in my story views, it turned out to be an early sign of an incoming friendship breakup. My onetime bestie went from replying to my stories with jokes and affirmations within minutes of posting to missing most of my stories before they expired. She’s probably just spending less time on Instagram, I’d tell myself before noticing a comment she left on someone else’s post. Maybe the algorithm just isn’t highlighting my content to her anymore, I’d think, refreshing my story views repeatedly like a lab rat desperate for another hit of sugar water.

More recently, a friend let slip that our other friend’s husband admitted he had no idea what I’d been up to recently before remembering he had muted me. I was rattled by the departure from assumed social media etiquette — aren’t we all supposed to pretend we’re keeping up with each other? — and by how much the revelation stung. I mentally flipped through my recent posts, wondering which morning workout selfie or concert video or inspirational quote had been the final straw. Am I actually annoying and no one has been able to tell me?! Should I be scanning my story views for the names of anyone I feel I might have irked, in case I can course-correct and win them back?

“When I mute someone, it has nothing to do with them. It’s everything about me. It’s because I’m triggered. They did nothing wrong.”

The mute feature was supposed to save us from being slighted by social media, not drive us crazier. Tuning out someone’s content without letting them know you’d done so is, by design, a compassionate act for both you and them. It’s exactly the kind of “set your own boundaries” action therapists would recommend. If something bothers you, you don’t have to sit there and just take it! Control the input! And hitting mute seems harmless compared to the unfollow, which feels irreversible — unless you can endure the shame of your friend connecting the dots once they’re notified you’re following them again. “The unfollow to me is the ‘f*ck you,’” says Serena Kerrigan, content creator and author of the forthcoming Let’s F*cking Date. “It’s like ‘I literally don’t care about any kind of social decorum.’” Muting, meanwhile, has some plausible deniability.

Yet it’s precisely that fuzziness about why it happened — or if it even happened at all — that can feel particularly destabilizing, says psychologist Christie Ferrari, Psy.D., who counts friendship dynamics and online “mean girl” behavior among her specialties. “Brains really don’t like uncertainty,” she says. “It’s often not the mute that hurts; it’s what we think the mute means.” And when we don’t know why someone’s behavior toward us has changed, we naturally fill in the blanks, often with the worst possible explanation, she adds: “I’m too much. I’m boring. They don’t like me anymore. They don’t want me in their life.” This is true even when we know our own reasons for muting people are rarely ever that harsh: Maybe someone you kinda know posts a lot about their baby and you don’t want to feel like a creeper given that you’re not particularly close. Mute! Maybe you’re excited about someone’s relationship hard-launch but recently got dumped yourself. Mute! “When I mute someone, it has nothing to do with them. It’s everything about me,” Kerrigan says. “It’s because I’m triggered. They did nothing wrong.”

In a series of interviews with the very-online, I found that most use the mute button liberally and for a few very specific reasons. A common one is what we’ll call The Professional Mute: For many users, Instagram is a portfolio where people hawk their professional accomplishments and build their brands — and sometimes you just don’t want to think about your job (or your friend’s job) when you’re trying to scroll off the clock. Journalist and host of the podcast Question Everything Danielle Robay says that since she uses Instagram for work so much, when it comes to her actual friends, “I’d rather you mute me and not hate me,” she says. “Instagram is like a workplace to me, and if you don’t want to come to my workplace, I totally get it. I know you still love me.”

“I have so many people muted. I don’t want to be annoyed with my friends. I want to just think lovely thoughts about them and not ever have a negative or cringe thought pass my mind.”

Instagram, of course, is not strictly a gathering place for your actual friends. That’s why Delia Cai, writer and creator of the Substack newsletter Deez Links, says she’s “made a policy to be pretty ruthless about muting any story that isn’t someone I personally know, or someone who I definitely want to see all of their stories.” To her, Instagram is part address book, part entertainment feed, part window into the lives of our IRL pals — and those elements don’t all need equal billing in the hierarchy of our attention. “The mutual follow is a great way to add someone to your Rolodex, but that doesn’t mean I want to see every single thing that they post,” she says. “It’s like, OK, we met one time in a bar bathroom, and I don’t need to keep up with you for the rest of your life. But congrats on the engagement and I wish you well.”

Kerrigan similarly enjoys The Acquaintance Mute. “If we met once at a party, I don’t mind following and supporting you, but I don’t need to know what you’re having for breakfast,” she says. “It’s also TMI from everyone. It’s a lot of information.”

And then there’s The Self-Protective Mute, or as Cai puts it: “People who I actually know but for whatever reason need to be emotionally prepared before I see a photo of, whether it’s an ex or someone I feel envious of. I cannot be caught unawares and exposed to their content without a little mental preparation.”

Though The Self-Protective Mute often keeps our deepest insecurities and pettiest grievances at bay, it’s not necessarily a flat-out rejection of that person. “I have so many people muted, and I find it to be a protection thing because I don’t want to be annoyed with my friends,” says the actor Paloma Garcia-Lee. “I want to just think lovely thoughts about them and not ever have a negative or cringe thought pass my mind.”

“It’s like, OK, we met one time in a bar bathroom, and I don’t need to keep up with you for the rest of your life. But congrats on the engagement and I wish you well.”

As comforting as that perspective is, though, Garcia-Lee admits she, too, would feel very differently if the roles were reversed. “If I knew a close friend had muted me, I think my burning curiosity would be to know why, and the reason would probably hurt my feelings if I ever knew,” she says. “I would probably be really self-conscious. My ego would be bruised, but my highest self would know that it means nothing and not to pay attention to it.”

For Kerrigan, these questions are not mere hypotheticals. “When I get muted, I instantly know,” she says. How? Especially with a follower count above 250,000? A little strategy involving Close Friends lists, it turns out. When someone’s on your Close Friends, “it goes to the front of their stories,” she explains. “So typically if you post something to Close Friends, they’re going to see it all the time. So I notice who doesn’t view my Close Friends stories.”

And sometimes people simply tell on themselves. Kerrigan recalls running into a former close friend who asked her how she was liking Brooklyn. “I was like, ‘I don’t live in Brooklyn,’” she recalls. Kerrigan had posted about moving there briefly years earlier but had since very publicly bought an apartment in Tribeca. “It could not have been more obvious. At which point I’m just like, well, why do we even follow each other?”

And then she answers her own question: “Because if I ran into her and she had unfollowed me, I would be like, ‘Oh my God, she hates me!’”

That might be the entire purpose of the mute button distilled into one interaction. It lets us maintain the public infrastructure of a relationship without necessarily participating in its day-to-day upkeep. It might begin as a passive-aggressive move, but it quickly turns into a straight-up passive one, especially because once you’re no longer seeing someone’s content, it’s easy to forget you muted them at all. Which only makes the whole situation tragically funnier: The muted party might agonize over why someone put them on ice, but the muter hasn’t given it a second thought.

But whether a mute means anything might be the wrong question to ponder. “Instead of asking ‘Did they mute me?’ I’d really be asking ‘Has this relationship become consistently less reciprocal?’” says Ferrari. “One online behavior rarely tells you everything.” If the mute comes with fewer texts, invitations, and actual in-person connection, that’s a pattern worth noticing.

Touché. My former best friend probably had muted me, but the mute wasn’t the problem — it was just one data point in a friendship that had already run its course. The other friend’s husband, meanwhile, eventually started showing up in my story views again. Apparently, I had been unmuted. I have resisted spending any more time wondering about what changed or why it happened in the first place — because if there’s one thing everyone I spoke to seemed to agree on, it’s that the reasons we mute usually say more about us than the person we’re trying not to see.