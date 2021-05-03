Natty Light Is Dropping Boozy Lemonade Popsicles Just In Time For Summer

Food
Spiked ice pops? Tell me more...
Natty Light announced that they’re dropping a new version of their Naturdays flavored beer line: Naturdays Frozen Icicles. The 2-ounce pops come with an 8% ABV per icicle. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly- anticipated summer treat.
Natty Light introduced Naturdays beer line in 2019 and the popular drink soon became dubbed as the "perfect summer beer." With the beer soon offered as a frozen treat, we can suspect that it should have a similar turnout.