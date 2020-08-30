Nigella’s Genius Roast Dinner Hack Will Transform Your Sundays Forever

Nothing beats a lazy Sunday with a lie in and nice walks followed by a hearty roast dinner. So far, so relaxing. But have you ever managed to make a roast dinner without having a nervous breakdown over all the timings involved? Well, Nigella's just shared a genius roast dinner hack which will change your roast dinners forever.

The food expert, legend, and all round goddess that is Nigella Lawson shared the trick in her final column for The Sunday Times Style magazine. Following a 12 month stint as a columnist, sharing her thoughts – or as the publication puts it, "modern musings" – the star left readers with some priceless advice. “The most important thing you need to know about getting dinner on the table without driving yourself frantic is that not everything has to be piping hot. You really don’t have to hare about the kitchen trying to make sure everything is going to be ready at the same time." she says. "It's impossible."

Lawson then drops an utter clanger...maybe your mum was right...you need to heat the plates. That, coupled with piping hot gravy will mean that even if the main roast and accoutrements are a bit tepid — they'll all meet at an ideal temperature.

"All you have to do is make sure the gravy is hot and the plates are warm (which, frankly, means no more than leaving them in a washing-up bowl filled with water for 10 minutes),” writes Lawson.

Concerns over your meal being ready at the same time and served hot are moot because, as Lawson puts it, those food experts the Italians, "eat much of their food at an agreeable warm-ish room temperature, and it's all the better for it."