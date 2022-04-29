Tech
The nostalgia is almost too much.
Wii Sports Resort
When Wii Sports first came out in November 2006, the video game was the perfect sleepover ice breaker. You’d be sweaty in minutes, gripping the remote for dear life as you thwacked digital tennis balls until curfew. Now, a successor game is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo
On April 29, the next evolution of Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports, is available to purchase for $39.99 for a digital version or $49.99 for a physical copy. The game is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, so you'll need to upgrade from your OG Wii console to play.