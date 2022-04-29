Tech

How Nintendo Switch Sports Compares To Wii Sports

The nostalgia is almost too much.

A screenshot of a sportsmate from Nintendo Switch Sports plays tennis.
Nintendo
By Kaitlyn Wylde

When Wii Sports first came out in November 2006, the video game was the perfect sleepover ice breaker. You’d be sweaty in minutes, gripping the remote for dear life as you thwacked digital tennis balls until curfew. Now, a successor game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo

On April 29, the next evolution of Wii Sports, Nintendo Switch Sports, is available to purchase for $39.99 for a digital version or $49.99 for a physical copy. The game is exclusive to Nintendo Switch, so you'll need to upgrade from your OG Wii console to play.

