Picky Eater? Sensitive Stomach? This Vet Nutritionist-Designed Dog Food Has A Plan For That

We’ve come a long way since the days of hyper-processed kibble, which is a good thing because, according to scientific studies, human-grade dog food is much more digestible than processed options. Add to that the expertise of scientists with Ph.Ds (including two board-certified veterinary nutritionists), and options specially tailored for picky eaters, sensitive stomachs, allergies, joint pain, and more, and you have Nom Nom dog food.

FAST FACTS:

Four fresh dog food recipes that look like real human meals

Plans can be tailored for health concerns, including allergies, sensitive stomachs, arthritis, joint pain, and flaky coats

Crafted by in-house Ph.D. scientists and board-certified veterinary nutritionists

Shipped straight to your door in personalized, pre-portioned packages

All packaging is recycled or recyclable

Plans start at $1.57 per meal

How Is Nom Nom Personalized To Your Dog?

You start by taking Nom Nom’s quiz. Questions include your pet’s breed, body type, age, and noteworthy conditions (like allergies, arthritis, or picky eating habits). It should only take about two minutes to complete the whole thing.

From there, Nom Nom will recommend a science-backed recipe based on your quiz results, but you can still manually choose between any of the four available recipes. You can also pick up to two at a time, in case you want to see which one your dog likes better.

How Is Nom Nom Different?

It’s easy to see how a brand like Nom Nom is a step up from kibble. (It’s made fresh and includes whole-food ingredients to preserve as much taste and nutrients as possible.) That said, there are a handful of popular dog food brands that create fresh recipes for your dog — so how is Nom Nom any different from those?

For one, Nom Nom has an in-house team of animal experts, including Ph.D scientists and two board-certified veterinary nutritionists. This team guides not only the ingredient selection but also how it’s made to preserve the most nutritional benefits.

Plus, Nom Nom also does the heavy lifting for you in terms of serving sizes. The brand personalizes your dog’s meal packages right down to the calorie. As a result, every meal provides complete nutrition without the need for measuring out your pet’s portions. Just open up the package and serve. (The brand also uses dry ice to keep the food cool in transit and all of the packaging — including the individual meal packs — is either recycled or recyclable.)

What Recipes Are Offered & What’s In Them?

Arguably the best thing about Nom Nom is how simple its recipes are. Each ingredient is easy to recognize and pronounce — but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in nourishment. On-staff nutritionists meets the standards set by AAFCO’s Dog Food Nutrient Profiles with whole food ingredients.

Chicken Cuisine : chicken, sweet potatoes, squash, spinach

: chicken, sweet potatoes, squash, spinach Turkey Fare : turkey, brown rice, eggs, carrots, spinach

: turkey, brown rice, eggs, carrots, spinach Pork Potluck : pork, potatoes, green beans, squash, kale, mushrooms

: pork, potatoes, green beans, squash, kale, mushrooms Beef Mash: beef, potatoes, eggs, carrots, peas

How Much Does Nom Nom Cost?

While the recipes are extremely transparent, the cost is a little more convoluted. Plans start at $1.57 per meal, but since meals are customized to each pet, the overall cost will differ depending on the recipe you choose as well as your dog’s weight, age, and activity level. When I took the introductory quiz for my dog (Oscar, a 12-pound Maltese mix with allergies and the pickiest palette ever), it came out to roughly $32 a week.

However, Nom Nom is currently offering a 50% discount on your first two-week shipment, so you can give the brand a try for half off. The shipping is free. Nom Nom is a subscription service, which means your dog’s food will ship to your house automatically every month. It’s billed and shipped every four weeks.

Who Shouldn’t Feed Their Pet Nom Nom?

Nom Nom currently doesn’t make prescription diets for dogs with special medical issues, so if that’s the case, you’re best off working with your veterinarian to determine the best meal plan. (That said, the brand does say that you can contact them directly and they’ll consult their veterinary nutrition team to determine if Nom Nom is a good fit.)

Studies Referenced:

Patrícia M Oba, Pamela L Utterback, Carl M Parsons, Kelly S Swanson, True nutrient and amino acid digestibility of dog foods made with human-grade ingredients using the precision-fed cecectomized rooster assay, Translational Animal Science, https://doi.org/10.1093/tas/txz175