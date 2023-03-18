When you’re perusing the aisles at the pet store, it can be difficult to know which brands and flavors best suit your dog, especially considering the enormous variety of options. And the cost of a trial and error approach can get expensive fast. That’s where Nom Nom comes in. The dog food brand has already won over many pet parents for the ease of its customizable subscription model (which starts at just $1.57 per meal) and the quality of its recipes (which are developed with the help of board-certified veterinary nutritionists). And Nom Nom just debuted a no-commitment variety pack so your dog can try all four of its recipes on the cheap.

What sets Nom Nom apart?

Nom Nom’s recipes are formulated with the help of board-certified veterinary nutritionists, helping to ensure that only the best ingredients are used. Prepared in small batches, they’re packed with real meats and veggies, each of which is gently cooked on its own and then mixed together in one of the brand’s U.S.-based kitchens. Nom Nom foods are shipped frozen, so you can keep them in your freezer until you’re ready to thaw and serve them.

At just $20 for four meals, the new variety pack is a cost-efficient way to let your dog sample all the recipes to see which one they come running for. But if you need more help narrowing down the right option, you can answer a few basic questions about your pup (like size, breed, and concerns), and Nom Nom’s algorithm will recommend a meal plan.

What’s included in the variety pack?

The Nom Nom variety pack includes one of each recipe:

Beef Mash

Chicken Cuisine

Turkey Fare

Pork Potluck

The meals are pre-portioned to make them easier to serve. Knowing that some dogs can be reluctant with new food, the brand recommends mixing half a package in with your pup’s current food when you first introduce a flavor to them. According to Nom Nom, this might help make for an easier transition (for you and your dog).

So my dog loves one particular flavor — what now?

Enter Nom Nom’s subscription service. If one specific recipe is a clear favorite, you can build a meal plan through the Nom Nom site and get personalized meals delivered right to your door. Nom Nom takes factors like your dog’s age, weight, and activity level into account to create a custom plan.

One drawback: Nom Nom doesn’t offer any prescription food, so if your dog has specific dietary needs you’ll want to work with your vet to find the right meal plan for them.

But if your dog has a clean bill of health, and you’re tired of trekking to the store at inconvenient hours when you realize you've run out of pet food, Nom Nom might be the perfect solution for you.