Something unexpected happened when I attended the U.S. Open women’s semifinals back in September. The tournament between Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova was riveting — but running long. Even though it was getting late, my friend and I didn’t want to leave, so during a break in play, I headed to a concession stand to grab a drink. Since it was a school night, I didn’t want to buy another glass of wine or the Open’s famous Honey Deuce. I decided to stroll up to one of the Heineken stands dotted around the concourse at Arthur Ashe Stadium and asked for a Heineken 0.0 — and got a surprising answer.

“Oh, we’re out,” said the cashier apologetically. It was the first time I could remember sales of a booze-free brew outpacing the real thing (I spied plenty of cans of regular Heineken still available). Turns out, though, the run on NA beer isn’t so unusual: The non-alcoholic beer industry has been rapidly expanding and is expected to grow 8% a year through 2029, according to IWSR, which collects data, analytics, and insights for the alcohol industry.

“The category is still in its early innings, but consumer interest in moderation and balance continues to accelerate,” says Heineken USA Chief Marketing Officer Alison Payne. Indeed, since launching in 2019, Heineken 0.0 has seen double-digit growth, and the company’s building on that momentum by expanding access, partnering on cultural moments like the Open, and more. “As quality improves and availability expands, NA options are quickly moving from niche to mainstream, bringing entirely new occasions and drinkers into the beer space.”

Heineken

The moment coincides with my own recent exploration of non-alcoholic beverages. While a dry Provence-style rosé still hates to see me coming, the reality is I’m not 25 anymore. Believe your elders — the late 30s metabolism slowdown is real. That, combined with work responsibilities and an overall desire to live healthier, has sparked my increased interest in booze-free options when I’m at home or out with friends. Although I’ve tried (and enjoyed) my share of spirit-free cocktails and even a throwback Shirley Temple here and there, I keep finding myself drawn to non-alcoholic beers because they hew closest to the real thing and don’t have the same cloying sweetness that befall many mocktails and even most non-alcoholic wines.

Ahead, all the reasons I’ve been enjoying NA beer just as much as the real thing.

I enjoy happy hour just the same.

When the end of the workday hits, I often like to unwind with a glass of rosé or a crisp white wine. But a lot of the time, it’s simply not the best idea, whether I have an early breakfast meeting the next morning and need quality rest or I simply need to wrap up some work later in the evening with a clear head. Enter: non-alcoholic beers. I pour one into a frosty mug, take a sip, and can forget about a stressful day.

Heineken

You won’t feel left out if your friends are drinking.

Just a few years ago, you’d be hard-pressed to find more than one or two brands that made non-alcoholic beer, and even harder-pressed to find them in stores or on menus in restaurants. Now, any place worth its salt has solid NA brew options along with a spirit-free or zero-proof menu. (In August, I had a non-alcoholic gin and tonic at one of my local spots that I could have sworn was the real thing.) When you’re going out with your friends and either don’t drink — or simply don’t feel like it that night — it makes ordering easy.

NA beers are actually good now.

Another problem with non-alcoholic beer just a few years ago? Not only were the options few and far between, the ones you actually could get your hands on were a far cry from the real thing. No longer. While non-alcoholic wines have a ways to go (through no fault of winemakers who are trying — the process is notoriously difficult), plenty of NA beers taste like regular brews and, if you close your eyes, could be mistaken for one. Aside from Heineken 0.0, my go-tos range from Athletic Lite to Montauk’s NA IPA.

Heineken

It’s a great option if you want one more but aren’t ready to end the night.

Whether it’s a sporting event (see: the U.S. Open) or just a girls night out, everyone at some point inevitably finds themselves at a social function that, happily, goes longer than they expected it to. Even during those times where I find myself having a drink or two, I’ve found non-alcoholic beers ideal for those circumstances when you don’t want to keep drinking but also don’t want to (or can’t) call it a night just yet. After all, it’s no secret that typical beer wreaks havoc on your sleep — and when it comes down to it, quality shut-eye will always > booze.