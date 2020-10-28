Here's Your Horoscope For November 2020

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. In this November 2020 Monthly horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer, Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening this month that will affect every zodiac sign.

It's an action-packed month, and the action starts with Mercury retrograde coming to an end on November 3. With Mercury in fair-minded Libra until the 10th, we can expect an influx of information and conversations focused on justice, equality, and integrity. Come the 10th, chatty Mercury re-enters detective-like Scorpio, which should again bring secrets and exposés to collective conversation, all the while encouraging us to do our research and trust our instincts. On the 13th, the momentum goes into hyperdrive as Mars retrograde finally ends and Mars begins moving forward again in fast and furious Aries, which will heighten our energy, libido, and of course, our temper. If things have felt stuck and slow-moving up until this point, Mars in Aries direct will thrust us forward.

The action continues on the 15th, courtesy of an emotionally-charged New Moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio, which pushes us to reach down deep to find the courage to confront our worst fears and fight for what we want, especially as love planet Venus moves to Scorpio on the 21st. Also on the 21st, the confident Sun gallops into adventurous and enthusiastic Sagittarius. During Sagittarius season, we're called toward growth, excitement, and boldly living our truth. Since Sagittarius is a sign cares deeply about the beliefs and philosophies that shape us, as well as doing what's morally right, this could be a time when many of us may find ourselves fighting for what we believe in.

The month ends on a crescendo with a power-packed Lunar Eclipse in stimulating Gemini on November 30. As eclipses are the cosmic harbingers of change, we should expect this eclipse to reveal a shocking secret or expose information that forces us to take an active stance in improving or saving our future.

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're back in the running again as your passion and energy return full force. Now that you're clear on what's worth fighting for, you can move forward with little distraction. Look for opportunity to arrive where it pertains to your finances or career. Intimacy can deepen for you too, but don't shy away from vulnerability and be honest about your intentions. Your ideas, studies, writing, or skills can catapult you to the top.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You're able to smooth things out or get things back on track with a contract, partnership, or negotiation, which should make life easier. Too, a new opportunity could be presented to you through someone you know, or you could receive an offer to collaborate with someone. In love, you could be ready take a significant step forward with someone special. Be crystal clear on who and what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If things felt fuzzy in terms of your goals and how to fulfill them, the fog clears as the path forward begins to materialize along with the exact steps you need to take. With this month marking a significant turning point for you, seek out ways that you can remain grounded and focused in your day-to-day. Start by making pleasure a regular practice. Meanwhile, if a relationship ends now, consider it a blessing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're in the zone this month when it comes to your goals and you could be ready to make some serious career moves. In terms of your creative talents, you're on fire, so go where your heart and your passions lead you. This also goes for your love life as there are some promising developments on the horizon. Meanwhile, a secret could come to light that pushes you to release a fear or something you've been holding onto.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your enthusiasm returns, helping you to feel more hopeful about the future while motivating you to work on creating it. You might also find yourself craving knowledge now, making it a great time to enroll in school or begin coursework. Home and family are also in the spotlight as you could be ready to move or make an addition to your family. Expect your alliances to change as you're pushed to strengthen your community.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Now that you have an idea of where you've been playing yourself small, this month pushes you to step back into your power. You could do this by abruptly ending an emotional entanglement, confronting your worst fear, cleaning up your finances, or recognizing just how much talent you possess. Embracing your expertise and potential could bring recognition and opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If money has been funny, November could bring you opportunities to change that. Now's the time to collaborate with or learn from folks that inspire and push you in a positive way. Some Libras could find opportunity in publishing or education. On another note, you could be ready to give a few people the ax now, as you're being pushed to get clear on your values and your self-worth. Live fully in your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Roadblocks and frustrations begin to subside as you get both a greenlight and a reset. If you're in need of a tune-up, now's a good time to get back on track with your wellness or a project or plan that may have fallen by the wayside. Connecting and communicating with others gets easier as your charm will be hard to resist. Finances could be sticky though, so plan accordingly. No matter what happens, remember your power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Dreams can come true, and this month you might find the motivation you've been lacking as of late to pursue one. Your creative spark also returns, which could lead to new and exciting opportunities, as well as love. Know that when you're at your most playful and creative, your sexiness is hard to deny. If you've been settling in love though, you're pushed to stop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This month could be quite an emotional one, especially if you've been stewing in your feelings or holding onto something from the past. It's time for a cathartic release. A move could be in the works, too. Meanwhile, you could make the decision to go in a new direction with a goal or seek out ways to build better friendships. Money comes in by way of your reputation. In terms of your health and wellness, it's time for a big change or improvement.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Get ready for a breakthrough, particularly when it comes to your goals or your career. If you've been looking to go in a new direction with either, you'll get your shot. Meanwhile, you're still being pushed to work on the way that you communicate with others. If feeling restless or anxious, friends may offer some support, but your being pushed to tap into the creative pieces of yourself that have been long forgotten. Love gets exciting, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Something you've been working hard for could finally pay off you this month, which could reignite your confidence. At the very least, there could be an opportunity or a door opening for you now that may have been closed before, especially when you take initiative. This could also be a time where you could find your calling or your truth. With home and family, change is coming. Expect growth.