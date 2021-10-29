Your Guide To Making The Most Of November’s New Moon

Astrology
This lunation is all about finding your passion.
Get ready for an intense new moon, because on Nov. 4, the moon moves into the mysterious Scorpio, empowering us all to revel in pleasure, focus on our passions, and confront some tough emotions. Read on for some do's and don'ts for the November 2021 new moon.
With the eighth house of sex and transformation ruling Scorpio, you can expect the vibes to be extra sensual during this lunation. Reserve this new moon for intimate play (new toys, anyone?) and explore new ways to bring yourself pleasure.