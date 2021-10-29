Astrology

Your Guide To Making The Most Of November’s New Moon

This lunation is all about finding your passion.

A woman with short hair stands in a field of sunflowers. The Scorpio new moon is all about focusing ...
DarioGaona/E+/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

Get ready for an intense new moon, because on Nov. 4, the moon moves into the mysterious Scorpio, empowering us all to revel in pleasure, focus on our passions, and confront some tough emotions. Read on for some do's and don'ts for the November 2021 new moon.

TorriPhoto/Moment/Getty Images

DO: Get Intimate With Yourself

With the eighth house of sex and transformation ruling Scorpio, you can expect the vibes to be extra sensual during this lunation. Reserve this new moon for intimate play (new toys, anyone?) and explore new ways to bring yourself pleasure.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

