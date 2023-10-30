Your November Tarot Reading

As the leaves continue to fall, let’s consider what lies ahead. I did a five-card tarot spread to ask what we need to know this month. The message is to explore your deep emotions, but stay grounded and present while you heal.

What is Tarot?

Tarot cards most likely originated in Italy as playing cards during the 15th century, inspired by earlier card games from Asia, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Romani people were the first to use tarot as a divinatory tool upon their arrival in Europe in the 15th century because of their practice of cartomancy (fortune telling using cards). There, they were were met with persecution, which continues to this day. Tarot readings became a survival trade for many.

How I Read Tarot

My maternal grandmother’s family trade is fortune telling, so when I was just 4 years old, she began teaching me tarot, palmistry, and tea leaf reading. I share Romani history and celebrate our culture through divination, my podcast Romanistan, and other work.

This five-card spread represents embodiment (your energy right now); situation (what’s around you at the moment); obstacle (a struggle you’re facing); action (what to do about it); and a lesson (what you will learn from this month.)

Your November 2023 Tarot Reading

Embodiment: The Moon

Your energy is reflective, like the moon dancing on the ocean. If you’re emotional, then you’re processing something important. Let yourself feel, give yourself some space and solitude, and find a way to express what you’re going through. The Moon often appears at a point of spiritual breakthrough; it helps you face your deepest subconscious obstacles so that you can grow into the powerful person you’re meant to be.

Situation: The Princess Of Wands

The Princess of Wands (also known as the Page of Wands) calls you to pursue your passion projects and use your creative energy for good. November will be better if you can tap into the Princess’s fun-loving energy. She urges you to use the reflective energy of the previous card, the Moon, to find the plentiful opportunities for success and pleasure all around you.

Obstacle: The Ten Of Swords

The Ten of Swords recognizes that there is a lot going on right now that could contribute to burnout. You might be too exhausted to be reflective and fiery, as the previous two cards would like. However, this card is a turning point. It shows us what we are absolutely done with, whether it’s procrastination, self-sabotage, toxic relationships, or something else. It’s time to say goodbye to whatever is holding you back.

Action: The Three Of Pentacles

The Three of Pentacles reminds you that you’re not meant to go it alone. When we work together, we make this life more beautiful. If you’re processing deep emotions with the Moon, reach out to your support system. If you’re working with the joyful energy of the Princess of Wands to get things done, collaborate with trusted allies on your ideas, or accept help. And especially if you’re experiencing the mental exhaustion of the Ten of Swords, use whatever resources you have, whether that’s therapy, a step program, a wellness practice, faith, spirituality, or another method that helps you cope.

Lesson: The Seven of Cups

The Seven of Cups teaches us to stay grounded instead of getting carried away by worries and fantasies. This month is an interesting mix of emotional healing and practical action. If you have big goals or projects, be realistic about what you can do, make a schedule, ask for help, and stay engaged with the process. Don’t get caught up in other people’s dramas, or even your own. It’s natural to get swept up in what could be, but try to focus on what’s happening right now.

How To Use November 2023's Tarot Lessons

With the Moon representing the collective energy right now, experiment with adding an easy, achievable practice to your daily routine (or commit to being more consistent with a pre-existing practice). Choose an activity that helps you feel more balanced. Perhaps you’d like to take nature walks, repeat affirmations, journal before bed, meditate for 5 minutes, or practice 10 minutes of yoga — it’s up to you. This will be your emotional touchstone to ground and energize you this month.

The Romani resource this month is Lucy Doe Designs. Doe is a Romani artist who makes gorgeous beaded jewelry and dolls. Beading and other detailed crafting work, is often seen as a spiritual or meditative practice in Romani culture, many Indigenous cultures, and other traditions as well. The work requires both creativity and meticulous attention to detail; the repetitive action is both grounding and mind-opening. Whether you are admiring Doe’s work or trying a meditative practice like this yourself, enjoy its beauty.