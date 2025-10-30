November is here, sitting pretty like a cornucopia. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” As autumn deepens, you’re learning to take charge without fighting the flow of the universe.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your November Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Seven of Wands

Problems look so much harder when they’re far away, so it’s time to get your hands dirty and figure out a solution. You don’t have to do it alone — in fact, it’s best to ask for help if you can, whether you need another set of eyes or someone with specific expertise. You’ll feel much better once the issue is behind you.

Your Situation: The Sun

Happiness doesn’t require perfect circumstances. It’s your time to shine. Find ways to express yourself more authentically. Use your warmth, kindness, charm, and creativity to make your life — and the lives of others — better.

Your Obstacle: Wheel of Fortune

There’s a difference between problem-solving and banging your head against a wall. If the answers aren’t flowing, wade into another river. If fate reroutes you, enjoy the detour. Something better is on its way. You just have to be ready to recognize the signs, whether it’s a gut feeling, an omen, a well-timed angel number, or something even more direct.

Your Action: Knight of Wands

If you’re feeling inspired or even irritable, your heart is pointing at something it wants. Pay attention to your impulses, and take action when you can, especially if you can complete the task in one sitting. If it’s something more involved, take the first step now before the big picture gets too overwhelming.

Your Lesson: Five of Cups

Grief and melancholy are inescapable. You don’t have to fight them, and you don’t need to dwell there either. Let yourself process them in time. If you respect the natural evolution of your feelings, you’ll eventually be able to let them go and step into the sun.

How To Use November’s Tarot Lessons

You’re invited to reflect on what it means to dance with fate — that magical blend of your own desires and respect for the universe. Notice the signs.

Journaling Prompts

Do your best to write without pausing, planning, or editing yourself.

What are some problems or tasks that have been hanging over your head? Write them out, and come up with a game plan to tackle them. You’ll feel lighter once they’re behind you. List your favorite movies, TV shows, books, albums, games, works of art, and so on? For each one, reflect on what you love about them and how they reflect your identity and values. What is your opinion on fate and free will? How do they interplay? Do you believe in signs from a higher power? What are you most fired up about right now? What action can you take? Name the source of sadness that’s been haunting you lately. What are you mourning? What beautiful thing has it taught you?