October is here like a comforting sip of spiced cider. Every month, I ask my tarot deck, “What do we need to know?” In the weeks ahead, you’re learning what empowerment feels like.

This five-card spread I created represents...

Energy: Your vibe right now.

Your vibe right now. Situation: What’s happening around you.

What’s happening around you. Obstacle: A struggle you’re facing.

A struggle you’re facing. Action: What to do about it.

What to do about it. Lesson: What you’ll learn from this.

Your October Tarot Reading

Your Energy: Two Of Swords

If you are feeling stuck at a crossroads, it’s time for an honest evaluation. Do you need a beat to think? Or have you been standing here for too long without choosing a path?

Ultimately, a decision needs to be made. Consider your values and follow your joy. Your happiness matters.

Your Situation: Eight Of Cups

Part of your decision requires you to practice pristine emotional boundaries. If you need to walk away — whether it’s from a person, a situation, or memories of the past — know that letting go is worth the temporary discomfort.

If there are two options in front of you, choose the one that leads to growth. Where you’re going doesn’t necessarily need to reflect where you’ve been.

Your Obstacle: The Magician

You’re underestimating your strength, darling. You are so powerful, but you’re leaving useful tools on your workbench. Ask for help, lean on whatever resources are available, and educate yourself as needed.

Challenge yourself to take opportunities. Trust that you’ll make the most of them.

Your Action: The Star

The antidote to self-doubt is “fake it till you make it” self-confidence. Close your eyes and envision success. What does it look like every step of the way?

Believe that life can go right. You are worth fighting for. So is a kinder, more peaceful world. Make your wishes with a full heart, then get to work and make them happen.

Your Lesson: Two Of Pentacles

You can handle anything. Whether you’re adjusting to change or adding something to your plate, you’ll be fine — and even thrive — as long as you keep a gauge on your well-being. This is a good time to begin a supportive partnership, whether romantic or professional.

How To Use October’s Tarot Lessons

You’re invited to reflect on what you’re capable of, make empowered decisions, and follow through with action. In order to take on something new, you’ll need to let something else go. Stay true to yourself and you’ll feel liberated by change.

Journaling Prompts

Do your best to write without pausing, planning, or editing yourself.

Imagine you’re standing at a crossroads. What paths lay before you? Which one has the most potential for growth? What or who do you need space from right now? What would that look like practically? Try to imagine how this could happen even if you’re not sure it would work. List all the ways you are powerful, big or small. Include examples. What dream (grand or mundane) are you most excited about for yourself? For the world? What would you love to add to your life? It could be a hobby, relationship, pet, class, routine, ritual, volunteer shift, side hustle, belief… The possibilities are endless. Don’t feel limited to just one thing.

