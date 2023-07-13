If you’re as online and easily influenced as I am, your apartment is probably overrun by “TikTok made me buy it” impulse purchases that you never use. But that never stops you from buying into the next craze, especially when it costs $10. The app’s latest obsession is a sticky little tool that’s helping influencers get *the shot*, and the best part is, it won’t take up any more space in your home because it literally sticks to your phone.

The clutch accessory, called the Octobuddy, is a silicone tool that fits perfectly on the back of your phone case and features 24 suction cups that easily stick to smooth surfaces like walls and mirrors. The tool has quickly become an influencer staple, because, as TikTok Kelsey Kotzur (@kelsey_kotzur) points out in an April 6 video, the phone accessory is “perfect for content and solo travel.” That means you don’t need to ask strangers to take your picture anymore (or place your phone in a random window on the street, as Gen Z does), and you don’t have to worry about discarding the attachment after a few uses, either. According to this TikTok from @itsmariananovak, it looks like you can count on the Octobuddy for a reliable stick every time.

You can even take a page out of Greta Wilson (@itsgretawilson)’s book and get creative with where you put it. The creator put the tool to the ultimate test by attaching their phone to a boat while swimming in open water, and the epic sunset content speaks for itself. Just be extra careful if you try this hack for yourself, obviously.

Something to keep in mind before you attach the accessory to your phone is that once it’s on, it sticks to everything. Like, everything.

If you want to pick and choose when to use the functional tool, or you don’t want the not-so-aesthetically pleasing silicone to ruin your OOTDs, some creators have found that attaching two Octobuddys together allows you to take it off your phone whenever you’re not using it, which sounds much more ideal IMO. To try this hack, all you have to do is stick the adhesive sides together so you can attach one suction-cupped side to your phone, and the other to the surface of your choosing.

The Octobuddy is available on Amazon for $9.99 and Walmart for $14.99, and comes in 14 of your favorite colors and shades, including Baby Blue, Green Ash, Chalk Pink, and more.

Whether you have a solo vacation on the books or just want to up your vlog game, the Octobuddy is sure to take your content to the next level. Happy creating!