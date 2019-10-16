If you’re anything like me, you’re a creature of habit. When it comes to trying out anything new — especially when it comes to shopping and trying new products ­— I'm not particularly enthused. One thing that helps me step outside of my comfort zone is coming across products on Amazon with tons of reviews. There’s just something really convincing about making a purchase that has already been tested and given an emphatic thumbs up. It seriously helps to alleviate some of the doubt, especially when it comes to some of the more unconventional products.

Amazon has become famous for their devoted reviewers: You can always rely on them to not only share their most candid thoughts, but to also incorporate pictures and videos whenever they see fit. Those are without a doubt my favorite. When you’re excited about the results of an item you bought and can provide photographic evidence, I’m pretty much sold. Why? Seeing is believing, my friends.

Among the following products, you’ll find a derma roller that an Amazon reviewer wrote changed their skin "after one use." With so many beauty finds promising results after weeks of consistent use, it’s pretty rare to find one that gets down to business immediately. Read on to find this genius tool and other must-have products you can find on Amazon.

1 A Foot Massager That Relieves Aches And Soreness TheraFlow Foot Massager Roller Amazon $10 See on Amazon I am a sucker for all gadgets that aim to rid my body of discomfort. So I couldn't help but gravitate towards this wooden TheraFlow foot massager roller. Its nubs and grooves are designed to soften and ease pain in your feet, hands, and other parts of your aching person. The roller is also especially useful for combatting foot damage caused by illnesses such as diabetes — and over 1,100 reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating.

2 The Citrus Juicer To Make Sure No Drop Goes To Waste Joseph Joseph 20101 Helix Citrus Juicer Ergonomic Twist Amazon $11.20 See on Amazon There have been far too many instances where a recipe has called for freshly squeezed lime juice and I have ended up with half of it on my hands. You know what would have been useful? A citrus juicer that actually works — and this one, which features a unique helix design that provides more force (and more juice) with less effort, is the perfect fit. This BPA-free kitchen tool is made to last with stainless steel and nylon. Cleaning up doesn't have to be a tiresome task either: When you're done juicing, simply place in the dishwasher and run it.

3 A Lint Brush For Keeping Your Clothes Spiffy Evercare Magik Brush Amazon $8 See on Amazon There are few fashion and household tools that have withstood the test of time quite like this classic lint brush. Complete with an ergonomic handle and double-sided velvet panels, it smoothly removes stubborn lint from garments and furniture. "This is the only brand of lint brush I've used in decades," raved a long-time user on Amazon. "I use it on clothes (of course) upholstery, lamp shades and any fabric surfaced product."

4 These Wine Glasses Keep Your Drinks Perfectly Chilled Host 2962 Wine Freeze Cooling Cups (2-Pack) Amazon $20.99 See on Amazon It can be difficult to keep your wine at the perfect temperature (and as many seasoned wine drinkers will let you know, this is crucial for the optimal experience). These wine cups helps to remove that little bit of stress by using its proprietary cooling gel to get your beverage chilled just right. For red wine, refrigerate cups two hours prior to usage and for whites, freeze two hours before consumption.

5 A Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15.90 See on Amazon For a delicious night of movie-watching, put this silicone Salbree microwave popcorn popper in for a couple of minutes — and it'll pop kernels just like it does on the stovetop, no oil or butter needed (but of course, you can add it). An added perk: it's collapsible, which means it won't take up too much space in an already crowded kitchen.

6 This Derma Roller Will Save You Visits To The Esthetician SDARA Microneedle Derma Roller Amazon $17.97 See on Amazon Most people don't have enough disposable income to make frequent visits to an esthetician — it's a really pricy venture. Luckily, there's an at-home tool that mimics what they do — a microneedle derma roller that work in tandem with your favorite serums and moisturizers to add glow, reduce the appearance of pores, and even out skin tone. It's recommended to apply gentle pressure while using in order to avoid discomfort.

7 A Massage Cane For Those Hard-To-Reach Pains TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon Can you ever have too many massage tools? Not if you don't have this ergonomic massage cane — it's made specifically for those hard-to-reach areas in the neck and back, and provides trigger-point pressure to directly target knots or tight muscles. It's ideal for athletes and desk workers who find themselves sedentary for several hours a day.

8 A Lotion Applicator Ensures A Fully Moisturized Body Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator Amzon $4.99 See on Amazon Moisturizing is the key to soft skin — but two arms can reach only so far when it comes time to apply product to the back half of the body. With the Aquasentials applicator, there won't be an inch of your body that isn't duly covered in lotion. To be honest, I'd say it's also perfect for showering. Complete with an easy-reach handle, PVA sponge applicator, and a protective cover, you can't go wrong with this affordable purchase.

9 These Face Pads Help To Unclog Pores And Hydrate Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Night Pads Extreme Amazon $9.99 Amazon Bring your skincare game up a notch with these glycolic fix night pads. Formulated with salicylic acid that goes to work on blemishes, it also has hyaluronic acid to improve hydration and leave skin feeling plump. The glycolic acid is a gentle exfoliator that smooths the complexion and reduces the build-up of comedones (aka clogged pores) to reduce acne in the future.

10 A Gluten- And Cruelty-Free Mascara For Extra-Long Lashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $4.99 See on Amazon I'm guilty of spending a lot of money on lash extensions. While I love the results, a part of me weeps when I check my account balance afterwards. I've learned to turn to products like the Essence false lash effect mascara that provide similar results at a significant fraction of the cost. Here's an item — which should be applied in a couple of coats — that increases lash length, volume, and is cruelty-free. Put it on in the morning and watch it last through the day.

11 These Seat Back Protectors Double As Organizers Oasser Kick Mats Car Seat Back Protectors Amazon $21.59 See on Amazon If you're looking to organize your car, the Oassar kick mats come with storage for an iPad or tablet, drinks, books, and snacks. While they are multi-functional, their primary purpose is to keep the back of your car seats free of kiddie footprints. When the mats get dirty, cleaning is as simple as wetting a cloth and wiping down the surface.

12 A Shoe Deodorizer Made With Essential Oils Lumi Outdoors Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray Amazon $12.95 See on Amazon Sometimes, natural is best — and the Lumi outdoors shoe deodorizer spray helps to get rid of unwanted food odors using a mixture of eucalyptus, lemongrass, and peppermint essential oils. The natural ingredients even make it a great option to use as a delicious- smelling room spray. Over 3,000 reviewers love this product.

13 This Callus-Removing Gel Smoothes Out Feet Lee Beauty Callus Remover Gel Amazon $9.85 see on Amazon Are you in the market for an item that repairs dry, cracked feet? Try the Lee Beauty callus remover gel on for size. Achieve a spa-perfect pedicure at home that gets your soft feet ready for a twirl in your favorite pair of sandals. For best results, soak for a couple of minutes in hot water, thoroughly dry, and apply a thick layer of the formula. After letting sit for three minutes, wipe, scrub, and wash off any residual dead skin. You'll be amazed.

14 A Water Bottle That Keeps Beverages Cold For 24 Hours Hydro Flask Water Bottle, 18 oz. Amazon $29.95 See on Amazon Everyone wants their cold or hot drinks to stay at the correct temp while they commute to work — and a container like the Hydro Flask water bottle makes sure that need becomes a reality. Engineered with food-grade stainless steel that keep liquids cool for up to 24 hours and warm for 12, you’ll achieve satisfactory temperatures by keeping the lid securely attached. Still not convinced? It includes a lifetime warranty.

15 These Acne Patches That Speed Up Healing Time ACNEPATCH Acne Pimple Master Patch (72-Pack) Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon Address blemishes head-on with acne pimple patches. Formulated with hydrocolloid — a natural acne ingredient — it actively absorbs excess pus and fluids to promote faster healing. “I think I was skeptical of these at first, but they really work,” wrote one Amazon customer. “I use them all the time overnight and will be purchasing again when I run out.” Best of all, it helps you avoid picking at your skin.

16 A Food Storage Bag That's Reusable Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag Amazon $19.97 See on Amazon Whether it’s meal prep or packing away food after a night of entertaining, finding the best storage option warrants some thought. It's easy to go the plastic bag route, but you always end up throwing them out after just one use: This Stasher reusable bag solves that wasteful problem. Made with 100% silicone, it’s eco-friendly and heat-resistant. Pinch the top of the bag for an airtight seal that keeps food fresher for longer.

17 This Car Phone Mount Makes For Easier Driving Mongoora Universal Air Vent Car Phone Mount Amazon $13 See on Amazon It’s no secret that smartphones have replaced ancient maps and traditional GPS systems when it comes to navigating the roads. But finding the perfect placement for your phone in the vehicle can be tricky. Avoid a slippery gadget with a Mongoora car phone mount. It includes a rotation function, four-side support for stable viewing while on the road, and fine-width adjustment for easy insertion and extraction.

18 An Air Purifier That's Tough On Dust And Pollen Enoch Car Air Purifier Amazon $24.95 See on Amazon The Enoch air purifier can release over five million negative ions per cubic centimeter that remove bad odors, while simultaneously attaching to pesky dust, pollen, and smoke to prevent allergies and asthma attacks. The purifier also includes USB charging ports that refuel your other devices as needed. There's also a blue LED light to gently provide some ambience.

19 A Wash Basin With Its Own Drain Plug Joseph Joseph 85055 Wash And Drain Wash Basin Amazon $15.56 See on Amazon Conserve water while cleaning by opting for a wash and drain basin. Perfect for in-home use or while out camping, the Joseph Joseph basin comes with steep sides for mess-free washing and includes its own plug and strainer. “Nice, small, and compact,” noted a satisfied Amazon reviewer. “I don't have the biggest sink and furthermore I don't have to worry about water escaping from rubber plunges.”

20 A Paraben-Free Hair Treatment That Strengthens Damaged Hair Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, 3.3 fl oz. Amazon $28 See on Amazon If you have damage from overprocessing your hair — or just have very dry hair — a treatment like the Olaplex hair protector is here to save the day. Armed with patented technology that rebuilds bonds in all hair types, this vegan, phthalate-free, and paraben-free solution provides structural repair that goes deep.

21 A Handy Cup Holder In The Form Of A Clip YOY Cup Clip Holder Amazon $10.97 See on Amazon desk as you work? A Yoy cup clip holder that’s portable and gets a tight grip on surfaces. It’s made to be used with cups no thicker than 3 centimeters in diameter, but can also store smaller items like your phone and stationary.

22 The Portable Fan That's Perfect For Keeping Cool On-The-Go OUTXE Camping Fan With LED Light Amazon $24 See on Amazon When it comes to warm weather, I am of two minds. I love a scorcher of a day, but loathe the idea of being stuck somewhere without the option of cooling off. This OUTXE portable fan becomes the ideal solution in those situations: It has hanging capabilities that allow you to place it in the perfect position for optimal breeze and it includes built-in rechargeable batteries. The lightweight fan also comes with LED lighting; perfect for nighttime use in the great outdoors.

23 A Set Of Peelers Perfect For Fruit And Vegetable Slicing Magic Trio Peeler Slicers (3-Pack) Amazon $12.97 See on Amazon This Magic Trio of peeler slicers have stainless steel blades that make slicing fruits and vegetables a dream — while their handles prevent you from cutting your fingers. The ergonomic design allows the blades to work in both directions, resulting in faster and more efficient peeling, too. There's also a scooper at the edge to perfect melon balls or whatever you're looking to scoop out, and it even comes with a bonus spiralizer.

24 The Makeup Remover That's So Gentle On Skin Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, 16.7 fl oz. Amazon $14.90 See on Amazon The Bioderma micellar water is a cult-favorite for many — and the French drugstore staple is gentle and able to remove even the most stubborn of waterproof makeup. It's good for sensitive skin, doesn't feel sticky, and one reviewer wrote: "Bioderma is everything I’m looking for. I don’t need to try several applications before all of my eye makeup is removed. It’s gentle on the sensitive skin around the eyes. It doesn’t have the oil. A little goes a long way. I honestly can’t think of anything negative to say about it." Reviewers also love that you don't have to rinse it off.

25 These Travel Packing Cubes Provide The Organization You Crave Veken Packing Cubes (6-Pack) Amazon $29.99 See on Amazon Packing is a difficult task for many (including myself): How do you neatly fit all your necessities into a couple of suitcases? What I’ve learned is that it all comes down to organization. The waterproof Veken packing cubes allows you to designate a separate place for your clothes, shoes, and even comes with a laundry bag so you won’t have to mix your dirty items with the clean. The mesh compartments also keep clothing breathable, too.

26 A Cheese Board With A Hidden Compartment For Cutlery Dragonn Natural Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $29.99 Amazon My fellow cheese board aficionados, this natural bamboo version is for you. Complete with a hidden drawer filled with slicing, spreading, and serving tools, you’ll be able to enjoy noshing on savory eats with the perfect presentation. The bamboo is also BPA-free which prevent harmful chemicals from entering for your food. I’m usually not one to play favorites, but this cheese board was easily my favorite gift I received last year.

27 The Non-Stick Cupcake Liners That Are Perfect For Repeat Use Silicone Cupcake Muffin Baking Cups Liners (36-Pack) Amazon $10.99 See on Amazon Have you ever had your baked goods slightly ruined by paper liners that relentlessly clung to their sides? The answer to your problem is this set of 100% food-grade silicone cupcake muffin baking cups known for their non-stick feature. Durable enough to withstand temperatures ranging from -104 to 446 degrees Fahrenheit, feel free to use these BPA-free colorful helpers in the microwave, freezer, or oven. Cleaning isn’t an overly involved process either: Once you’re done, just toss in the dishwasher.

28 A Waterproof Speaker That Works For Showers And Outdoor Activities INSMY Portable IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See on Amazon This rechargeable, portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be fully submerged in 1-meter of water for 30 minutes and still operate perfectly. This means you can take it on any aquatic excursion without fear of damaging it. Use this to take phone calls (hey, not judging) in the shower, listen to music, and more — plus, it lasts 12 hours without needing a recharge. The suction cup makes it easy to attach to any tile or surface.

29 A Bathroom Spray That Keeps The Room Smelling Fresh Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Deja Poo Scent, 2 oz. Amazon $8.28 See on Amazon By placing a bottle of Poo-Pourri spray on your counter, you’ll never have to worry about bathroom smells again. The Deja Poo scent is made with white flowers and essential oils that are pleasant and easy on the nose. The all-natural mixture is free from harsh chemicals, which make it an eco-friendly option. Just spray it on the water before you go (it's septic-safe), and you've solved the problem before it happens.

30 A Serum That Comes With Botanical Hyaluronic Acid And Vitamin C TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, 1fl oz. Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Looking to add some glow and hydration to skin? Bet on a bottle of Truskin vitamin C serum: Its blend of vitamin C, vitamin E, and botanical hyaluronic acid hydrates, evens skin tone, and minimizes the appearance of pores. “I bought this product about a month ago and I use it at least once a day, sometimes twice,” an Amazon user wrote. “I started noticing a difference in my skin within a week.” It also has jojoba oil and aloe vera.

31 A S'Mores Maker That Makes Treats In 30 Seconds Or Less Progressive Prep Solutions PS-68BR Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $10.81 Amazon S’mores are one of those classic snacks that hit the spot every single time. Preparing them can be as easy as using this microwave s’mores maker. Just think: you can have this delectable treat in 30 seconds flat. For proper use, fill up the reservoir with water before placing the graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows into their appropriate spots. Pop into the microwave and you’ll have the perfect treat in under a minute.

32 The Cutlery Set So Compact You Can Carry It With You Joseph Joseph 81033 GoEat Compact Stainless Steel Cutlery Set Amazon $11.99 See on Amazon You can always count on Joseph Joseph to come through with an ingenious product: Their compact stainless steel cutlery set is no exception. It includes a knife, fork, and spoon with magnetic capabilities — making them fit neatly into their silicone storage case shaped like a spoon. Carry this everywhere to prevent waste.

33 A Foot Rest That Improves Posture And Circulation Mind Reader Adjustable Height Ergonomic Foot Rest Amazon $22.99 See on Amazon Kicking your feet up takes on a whole new — and dare I say, more luxurious — meaning with the Mind Reader foot rest. Its ergonomic design allows you to pick and choose your ideal angle and tilt. Crafted with a non-slip surface and three adjustable height positions, you can relax knowing your feet are secured as your circulation and posture are respectively improved.

34 These Beeswax Food Wraps That Are Both Cute And Reusable Akeeko Reusable Beeswax Food Wrap (9-Piece Set) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Feeling extra-fancy? Ditch those plain plastic food wraps and upgrade your food-packing life with this reusable beeswax wrap option. The beautifully designed wraps aren’t only pretty to look at — they’re an excellent eco-friendly alternative to other potentially harmful materials. Simply use the heat from your hands to mold and shape a piece over any storage container (this set comes in a few different sizes). As it cools, you’ll notice it create an airtight seal that preserves food longer.

35 The Kitchen Sink Tray That Keeps Your Sponges Off The Counter iDesign Lineo Silicone Kitchen Sink Tray Amazon $5.77 Amazon When it comes to sponges, getting soap and water all over your counter doesn’t make for the sparkling clean kitchen you may be imagining. Your best bet is an item like the iDesign silicone sink tray. It’s perfect for sponges, scrubbers, and silverware — and prevents things like mold and mildew from building up. The durable craftsmanship allows it to withstand temperatures up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit, making it okay to use on stovetops. What’s its best feature? It’s compact and won’t clutter surfaces.

36 A Genius Cutting Board That Can Be Folded Slap Chop Folding Plastic Cutting Board (2-Pack) Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon I am that messy cook that will chop all her vegetables on a cutting board only to have errant pieces fall to the floor as I try (and subsequently fail) to transfer them to a pan. Imagine my relief after stumbling across this dishwasher-safe foldable plastic cutting board. It starts out as your typical chopping surface, before having its sides turned up with a squeeze of its handle. A knife won't scratch it, and this comes with two.

37 The Seat Cushion That Helps To Align Your Spine Feagar Seat Cushion Amazon $26.99 See on Amazon Sitting all day might seem like a low-impact activity, until you realize the lack of movement can take its toll on your body. The Feager seat cushion aims to combat those negative results by reducing lower back and hip pain, pelvic pressure, and more. The hollow breathable fabric makes it a key choice for those with hemorrhoids and people who are pregnant. Feel free to use it in your car, at home, or while traveling for extended periods of time.

38 A Vertical Mouse That Lessens Strain On Your Wrist Anker 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon Just like sitting, keeping your hand wrapped around a computer mouse all day can also cause some pain over time. This time, it’s your wrist that is experiencing a great deal of the pain. Having an Anker vertical mouse — with a comfortable ergonomic design — can lessen the stress in this area. It provides smoother movement with optical tracking to be used to a variety of surfaces. The mouse also includes next and previous buttons, which makes web browsing a more seamless process.