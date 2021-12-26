Of The Cheap Home Upgrades You Can Make, Designers Say These 36 Look The Most Impressive

I’ll admit it: I want my home to look like an aesthetic Instagram house. I see trendy interior design all day while I’m scrolling, and I spend a lot of time (maybe way too much time) researching how to make my house look like that without spending all of my paychecks at home decor stores. So, Bustle reached out to the experts — and I’ve put together a list of cheap home upgrades that designers say look seriously impressive.

Yes, I’ve finally found the answers — and all of these solutions will probably impress your guests (and yourself every day when you get home). What are these magical upgrades? Nichole Abbott, an interior designer at FLOOR360, fills us in on all the inexpensive ways to get that trendy neutral home of our dreams. Abbott suggests a set of cotton macrame wall hangings and plant holders for neutral texture. She also recommends the perfect trendy rattan accent with a three-pack of adorable rattan mini mirrors.

There are plenty of decor pieces on this list, but what about the finishing touches? Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for home design magazine Trendey, suggests upgrades for the small details such as baseboard paint for freshened-up trim and a stunning stick-on backsplash tile for the kitchen.

Go ahead and start looking through, because this list has all of the aesthetic and impressive upgrades you’ve been looking for (according to expert designers).

1 These Minimalist Glass Plant Holders That Sit Flat Against Your Wall Mkono Wall Hanging Glass Planter (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Noel Gatts, an HGTV host and designer as well as the owner of beam & bloom interiors, loves adding greenery as a “final touch for any space.” She recommends these heavy-duty, heat-resistant glass planter by Mkono, which are perfect to use as terrariums, pots, or vases to add greenery (even on your wall). Gatts says, “Think outside of traditional confines, and you could use these to organize legos, loft pencils, or desk accessories on a cluttered surface.“

2 A Trendy Pendant Light That’s Doesn’t Require Hardwiring Globe Plug-in Pendant Socket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Gatts also suggest the Globe Electric 15-foot plugin pendant, which is convenient if you can’t hardwire a decorative light (or if you just don’t feel like it). It’s complete with a trendy teal fabric cord that makes a retro statement and a gold-tone socket. If teal isn’t in your color scheme, it also comes in eight other options and designs.

3 This Alexa Compatible Lighbult With Vintage Style Kasa Smart Amber Smart Light Bulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a well-designed smart lightbulb, Gatts recommends this one by Kasa Smart. This bulb in particular gives your home a warm glow while adding a touch of vintage style, and it has voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it’s dimmable, and there are over 1,000 five-star ratings with reviewers raving about it. One reviewer said it’s “great for giving that candlelight mood.”

4 A Set Of Faux Leather Pillow Covers That Work With Every Vibe Two Queens Lane Faux Leather Pillow Cover (Set of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Gatts recommends these faux-leather pillow covers, which she says will give your space “added warm neutral color and a versatile vibe.” Plus, they’re designed with a spot to tuck away the zipper and are available in two sizes: 18 by 18 inches as well as 20 by 20 inches.

5 This Neutral Throw Blanket To Add A “Soft Focal Point” DII Woven Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon Gatts suggests this machine-washable cotton woven throw blanket with fringe that can add texture to your space. It comes in neutral colors, including black, gray, tan, and off-white. Plus, Gatts says it “drapes with enough texture to add a soft focal point to any space.”

6 The Minimalist Vase Set With Three Shapes & Sizes To Style Abbittar Ceramic Vase (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Priscilla Moiseoff, an interior designer and lead stylist at Walker Edison, suggests these neutral, minimalist ceramic vase by Abbittar. This set has three vases in varying sizes and shapes, which makes them simple to style. Moiseoff suggests using them as a centerpiece, or even as an addition to your sideboard or bookshelf.

7 A Set Of Neutral & Abstract Wall Art With Waterproof Frames ArtbyHannah Abstract Wall Art Décor (4 Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Moiseoff also recommends the ArtbyHannah abstract wall art that’s seriously inexpensive for a framed set. At $36, this wall art has four unique prints and is complete with moisture-proof and waterproof light wood frames measuring 12 by 12 inches. Plus, they have 4.9-star rating on Amazon.

8 This Geometric Outdoor Wall Sconce With An Automatic Light Shine Hai Outdoor Wall Sconce Amazon $40 See On Amazon Kelly Marohl is the designer and owner of The Greenspring Home, and she recommends this rust-proof geometric outdoor wall sconce by SHINE HAI. It’s complete with glass panels and an automatic light, and Marohl says a new exterior light fixture is a “cheap home upgrade that will impress your guests.”

9 The Bold Geometric Wallpaper That’s Still Easy To Install & Style NextWall Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Michelle Madison, event designer, award-winning journalist, and lifestyle expert, suggests the NextWall peel-and-stick vinyl wallpaper which can act as a bold and impressive wall accent. This damage-free wallpaper has a 2-D geometric design that looks like it’s 3-D, and the neutral white and gray makes it easy to style.

10 A Bronze-Tone Pendant Light With An Adjustable Cord AXILAND Hanging Light Amazon $35 See On Amazon Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for home design magazine Trendey, suggests AXILAND’s bronze-tone iron pendant light. It has an adjustable cord length, so you can hang it over your kitchen island at the perfect height, and it comes in three colors. DelMonico says it’s especially impressive for your entryway. “A statement pendant on your front step can provide plenty of light, helping to make your home look more welcoming,” she says.

11 This 2-Step Floor Paint That’s Built To Handle Shoes & Spills Rust-Oleum Floor Paint Amazon $34 See On Amazon DelMonico also recommends this two-step floor paint and says, “Painting the floor can brighten the room by using a lighter color.” This pack comes with white paint and a semi-gloss (along with five other colors). The duo aims to hold up against shoes and spills. Plus, DelMonica lets us in on a second-floor painting tip: “Consider painting a pattern that can create the illusion of the room being larger or longer,” she says.

12 The Peel & Stick Tile In Granite & Gold-Tone Metallic Styles Art3d Backsplash Tile Peel and Stick (10-Sheet) Amazon $40 See On Amazon DelMonico recommends applying this peel-and-stick backsplash all the way up “to the ceiling above the stove.” It’ll have a luxurious impact, but it’s only $40 for 10 large sheets. It also comes in seven colors, including granite tones and options with gold-tone metallic accents.

13 This Chip-Resistant Baseboard Paint That’s Available In Over 30 Colors Rust-Oleum Base Board Paint Amazon $12 See On Amazon DelMonico suggests this quick-drying baseboard paint and says, “Simply repainting the baseboards and other trim can make a big impact.” This indoor-outdoor chip-resistant shade comes in 31 additional colors — and over 21,000 customers have painted with it, giving it a collective 4.5-star rating.

14 A Vintage-Style Frame That Comes In Super Chic Colors Weresin Vintage Frame Amazon $33 See On Amazon Stefan Bucur, the founder of Rhythm of the Home, as well as Maegan Bucur, the interior designer, writer, and editor in chief of the company, recommend this vintage-style frame. It comes in six colors — including a retro green — and you can hang it or place it on a tabletop. “This affordable frame can add a chic vibe to any room,” the duo says.

15 This Rug For High-Traffic Areas & Vintage Vibes Artistic Weavers Bohemian Area Rug Amazon $38 See On Amazon The Bucurs also suggest this area rug by Artistic Weavers as an inexpensive and vintage-style accent piece. It’s designed to hold up in high traffic areas without any worries, and it comes in 16 colors. One reviewer raved, “This rug is great! Colors are bold and beautiful, and the quality is amazing, especially considering the price.”

16 These Glass Terrariums That Multiple Reviewers Swear By For Air Plants Mkono Mini Glass Geometric Terrarium Container (Set of 3) Amazon $24 See On Amazon The Bucurs recommend these mini glass terrariums, which can help add some stylish greenery around your space. Each one has a unique geometric shape, and you can even fill them with live plants. One reviewer raved, “Adds such a beautiful detail to my indoor plant shelf. Looks great with my air plants and some pebbles!”

18 These Handmade & Beaded Macrame Plant Holders Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Abbott also recommends the Mkono macrame plant hangers. If tassels aren’t your thing, these are perfect because they’re tassel-free but still give you that woven-macrame look. They also have beaded accents and over 11,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved, “Very simple but sturdy. Love these hangers and may order more for my other windows.”

19 A Variety Pack Of Sunshine-Shaped Rattan Mini Mirrors OYPIEP Rattan Wall Hanging Mirrors (3 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Abbott recommends these mini rattan mirrors by OYPIEP because they “will complete the look of a room that’s following the popular trend of incorporating rattan furniture and decor.” Plus, if you’re new to the trend, this variety pack is small and neutral. Plus, each one has a unique design, so you can test one out in every room.

20 This Removable Wallpaper With A Vintage Feather Design Tempaper Removable Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $35 See On Amazon Annie Elliott, the product and design manager at New Again Houses, suggests the Tempaper peel and stick wallpaper with a feather design. Elliott says, “You can change an entire space by adding an affordable peel-and-stick wallpaper to a small wall, nook, or bookshelf.” Plus, this wallpaper comes in six shades so that you can buy a few colors for different rooms or furniture.

21 These Throw Pillow Covers With Delicate Fringe & Over 12,500 Five-Star Ratings MIULEE Boho Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Elliott says adding a new throw pillow cover is a “simple but exciting change” and recommends this set of machine-washable throw pillow covers with delicate fringe details. They come in 25 colors as well as nine sizes, and one reviewer raved, “They really brighten to my room, and I love that I can simply unzip and toss in the washer or change it up when I get bored!”

22 A Runner Rug With A Distressed Pattern & Stain-Resistant Design Loloi II Traditional Runner Rug Amazon $37 See On Amazon Elliott also suggests this stain- and fade-resistant runner rug that comes in 38 colors and is complete with a distressed style. It even comes in sizes for small spaces — and one reviewer raved, “Just like the photo. Great rug! Unrolled easy and without and crinkles or bends. Big enough for my large room.”

23 This Pack Of Gold-Tone Picture Frames That Are “Affordable & Incredibly Striking” upsimples Picture Frame (Set of 5) Amazon $29 See On Amazon To grab all the frames you’ll need at once, Elliott also recommends this pack of gold-tone picture frames by upsimples. “All together, they’ll be simple, affordable, and incredibly striking,” Elliott says. Plus, they come in 16 colors, including wood tones if metallic doesn’t match your color scheme.

24 A Trendy Balloon Dog Decoration To Complete A Stack Of Books MingHaoyu Balloon Dog Sculpture Amazon $33 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Dahlman Bhatia, the co-founders and lead designers of Adri Dahlman Interiors, say this MingHaoyu balloon dog sculpture is “the perfect accessory to add on a stack of books.” It’s made of durable ceramic, and it’s super chic with its high-contrast white-and-gold-tone design. One reviewer raved, “I was pleasantly surprised with how sturdy this product is, I was expecting something very lightweight and it exceeded my expectations, especially for the price.”

25 This Chic Reed Essential Oil Diffuser With A Jasmine & Mint Scent NEVAEHEART Reed Diffuser Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also recommend the NEVAEHEART reed diffuser set that comes in nine scents. Plus, the packaging is super sleek with cream and black accents, and it even comes in a chic box. The duo says, “It makes the perfect decor on a bathroom vanity.” Some available scents include jasmine and mint, gardenia, and even Parisian garden.

26 The Handmade Wooden Decor Set That Adds An “Organic Touch” Yalikop Wood Chain Link (2 Piece) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia say, “Wood chains and beads offer an organic touch and texture to a space.” This handmade wood bead and sculpture set is made of natural pine wood, and the wood garland is complete with tassels. Plus, the sculpture has a super minimalist knot design, so it fits anywhere.

27 This Waterproof Resin Tray With A Marble Pattern Luxspire Round Marble Tray Amazon $26 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also suggest this marble-style resin tray that’s waterproof and super easy to clean. “This marble tray is not only beautiful but is great for storing several other items and accessories on a nightstand or bathroom vanity,” says Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia. It’s available in four colors and two sizes.

28 This Miniature Classic Sculpture That Adds Fun Color Torre & Tagus Word Art Resin Decor Amazon $25 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also recommend this classic love sculpture made of durable resin. It’s small enough to stack on other decor pieces or books — and they say, “We used this decor in a very colorfully styled console table in a neutral foyer.” Plus, this little piece is weighted, so it’s sturdy and shouldn’t fall over easily.

29 A Glossy & Ceramic Decor Piece That’s Shaped Like An Elephant Quoowiit Animal Sculpture Amazon $29 See On Amazon Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia recommend this ceramic elephant sculpture by Quoowiit. They say, “This accessory works really well when paired with taller items. We used it in an Indian family's house as elephants are a symbol of royalty in their culture.” You can even choose your favorite animal, because it also comes in bird and rabbit options. It has a glossy black-and-gold-tone finish, and it’s even complete with nonslip pads on the bottom.

30 These Extendable Curtain Rods With Sleek End Caps & A Warm Gold Finish Ivilon Drapery Window Curtain Rod Amazon $35 See On Amazon Chanel, an interior decorator and Latina lifestyle blogger of Coco on Fifth, suggests this curtain rod in a warm gold tone. It’s complete with sleek and modern end caps, and it comes in five sizes. One reviewer raved, “I’m not a fan of bright brassy gold, this is an aged gold color that fits right in with my vintage-loving heart.”

31 These Curtain Rings With Clips & Eight Finishes To Choose From Ivilon Drapery Curtain Clip Rings (Set of 14) Amazon $8 See On Amazon To pair with your sleek gold-tone curtain rod, Chanel recommends these curtain rings with handy little clips. They come in eight colors and come in a pack of 14. One reviewer raved, “I bought these to hold up my very heavy velvet curtains with blackout lining. They work really well and are still holding strong!”

32 A Pack Of Colorful & Dimmable Smart Lightbulbs SYLVANIA Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb Amazon $35 See On Amazon Devin Shaffer, the lead interior designer at Decorilla (an online interior design service), suggests new light bulbs — and these LED smart light bulbs are the ones to get. You can dim the lights and control the 16 million color options with your voice through Alexa and Google Home (or the phone app). Plus, they last for 15,000 hours.

33 These Stainless Steel Drawer Pulls In Over 20 Styles & Sizes goldenwarm Brushed Brass Drawer Handles Amazon $35 See On Amazon Shaffer also recommends these super durable stainless steel drawer handle by goldenwarm, which have a brushed brass finish. They’ll help add a trendy metallic touch to your bathroom or kitchen and have over 1,500 five-star ratings. There are also over 20 sizes and styles, so they perfectly fit your cabinet.

34 These Dimmable Pendant Lights With An Industrial Vibe DLLT Industrial Pendant Light Fixture Amazon $40 See On Amazon Shaffer also recommends the DLLT pendant lights that have an industrial vibe. (They also come in a two-pack for only $40.) The fixtures are dimmable, work with a bunch of different light bulb styles, and have a gold-tone finish on the inside. One reviewer raved, “It is beautiful in the kitchen. Provides a warm glow, projecting a welcoming atmosphere. Installation was easy.”

35 A Trendy & Neutral Terracotta Pot With An Organic Shape Creative Co-Op Small Matte Taupe Terracotta Footed Planter Amazon $12 See On Amazon The founder, and CEO of DecorMatters virtual interior design Farris Wu, recommends Creative Co-Op’s small terracotta planter that has a trendy organic shape. Plus, this little pot features a neutral and matte finish to work with plenty of styles. One reviewer raved, “The perfect dupe for similar high-end pieces. I am so happy with mine and get compliments constantly.”