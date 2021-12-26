Of The Cheap Home Upgrades You Can Make, Designers Say These 36 Look The Most Impressive

I’ll admit it: I want my home to look like an aesthetic Instagram house. I see trendy interior design all day while I’m scrolling, and I spend a lot of time (maybe way too much time) researching how to make my house look like that without spending all of my paychecks at home decor stores. So, Bustle reached out to the experts — and I’ve put together a list of cheap home upgrades that designers say look seriously impressive.
Yes, I’ve finally found the answers — and all of these solutions will probably impress your guests (and yourself every day when you get home). What are these magical upgrades?
Nichole Abbott, an interior designer at FLOOR360, fills us in on all the inexpensive ways to get that trendy neutral home of our dreams. Abbott suggests a set of cotton macrame wall hangings and plant holders for neutral texture. She also recommends the perfect trendy rattan accent with a three-pack of adorable rattan mini mirrors.
There are plenty of decor pieces on this list, but what about the finishing touches? Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for home design magazine
Trendey, suggests upgrades for the small details such as baseboard paint for freshened-up trim and a stunning stick-on backsplash tile for the kitchen.
Go ahead and start looking through, because this list has all of the aesthetic and impressive upgrades you’ve been looking for (according to expert designers).
1 These Minimalist Glass Plant Holders That Sit Flat Against Your Wall
Noel Gatts, an HGTV host and designer as well as the owner of
beam & bloom interiors, loves adding greenery as a “final touch for any space.” She recommends these heavy-duty, heat-resistant glass planter by Mkono, which are perfect to use as terrariums, pots, or vases to add greenery (even on your wall). Gatts says, “Think outside of traditional confines, and you could use these to organize legos, loft pencils, or desk accessories on a cluttered surface.“ 2 A Trendy Pendant Light That’s Doesn’t Require Hardwiring
Gatts also suggest the
Globe Electric 15-foot plugin pendant, which is convenient if you can’t hardwire a decorative light (or if you just don’t feel like it). It’s complete with a trendy teal fabric cord that makes a retro statement and a gold-tone socket. If teal isn’t in your color scheme, it also comes in eight other options and designs. 3 This Alexa Compatible Lighbult With Vintage Style
For a well-designed smart lightbulb, Gatts recommends
this one by Kasa Smart. This bulb in particular gives your home a warm glow while adding a touch of vintage style, and it has voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, it’s dimmable, and there are over 1,000 five-star ratings with reviewers raving about it. One reviewer said it’s “great for giving that candlelight mood.” 4 A Set Of Faux Leather Pillow Covers That Work With Every Vibe
Gatts recommends these
faux-leather pillow covers, which she says will give your space “added warm neutral color and a versatile vibe.” Plus, they’re designed with a spot to tuck away the zipper and are available in two sizes: 18 by 18 inches as well as 20 by 20 inches. 5 This Neutral Throw Blanket To Add A “Soft Focal Point”
Gatts suggests this machine-washable
cotton woven throw blanket with fringe that can add texture to your space. It comes in neutral colors, including black, gray, tan, and off-white. Plus, Gatts says it “drapes with enough texture to add a soft focal point to any space.” 6 The Minimalist Vase Set With Three Shapes & Sizes To Style
Priscilla Moiseoff, an interior designer and lead stylist at
Walker Edison, suggests these neutral, minimalist ceramic vase by Abbittar. This set has three vases in varying sizes and shapes, which makes them simple to style. Moiseoff suggests using them as a centerpiece, or even as an addition to your sideboard or bookshelf. 7 A Set Of Neutral & Abstract Wall Art With Waterproof Frames
Moiseoff also recommends the
ArtbyHannah abstract wall art that’s seriously inexpensive for a framed set. At $36, this wall art has four unique prints and is complete with moisture-proof and waterproof light wood frames measuring 12 by 12 inches. Plus, they have 4.9-star rating on Amazon. 8 This Geometric Outdoor Wall Sconce With An Automatic Light
Kelly Marohl is the designer and owner of
The Greenspring Home, and she recommends this rust-proof geometric outdoor wall sconce by SHINE HAI. It’s complete with glass panels and an automatic light, and Marohl says a new exterior light fixture is a “cheap home upgrade that will impress your guests.” 9 The Bold Geometric Wallpaper That’s Still Easy To Install & Style Michelle Madison, event designer, award-winning journalist, and lifestyle expert, suggests the NextWall peel-and-stick vinyl wallpaper which can act as a bold and impressive wall accent. This damage-free wallpaper has a 2-D geometric design that looks like it’s 3-D, and the neutral white and gray makes it easy to style. 10 A Bronze-Tone Pendant Light With An Adjustable Cord
Andra DelMonico, the lead interior designer for home design magazine
Trendey, suggests AXILAND’s bronze-tone iron pendant light. It has an adjustable cord length, so you can hang it over your kitchen island at the perfect height, and it comes in three colors. DelMonico says it’s especially impressive for your entryway. “A statement pendant on your front step can provide plenty of light, helping to make your home look more welcoming,” she says. 11 This 2-Step Floor Paint That’s Built To Handle Shoes & Spills
DelMonico also recommends this
two-step floor paint and says, “Painting the floor can brighten the room by using a lighter color.” This pack comes with white paint and a semi-gloss (along with five other colors). The duo aims to hold up against shoes and spills. Plus, DelMonica lets us in on a second-floor painting tip: “Consider painting a pattern that can create the illusion of the room being larger or longer,” she says. 12 The Peel & Stick Tile In Granite & Gold-Tone Metallic Styles
DelMonico recommends applying this
peel-and-stick backsplash all the way up “to the ceiling above the stove.” It’ll have a luxurious impact, but it’s only $40 for 10 large sheets. It also comes in seven colors, including granite tones and options with gold-tone metallic accents. 13 This Chip-Resistant Baseboard Paint That’s Available In Over 30 Colors
DelMonico suggests this quick-drying
baseboard paint and says, “Simply repainting the baseboards and other trim can make a big impact.” This indoor-outdoor chip-resistant shade comes in 31 additional colors — and over 21,000 customers have painted with it, giving it a collective 4.5-star rating. 14 A Vintage-Style Frame That Comes In Super Chic Colors
Stefan Bucur, the founder of
Rhythm of the Home, as well as Maegan Bucur, the interior designer, writer, and editor in chief of the company, recommend this vintage-style frame. It comes in six colors — including a retro green — and you can hang it or place it on a tabletop. “This affordable frame can add a chic vibe to any room,” the duo says. 15 This Rug For High-Traffic Areas & Vintage Vibes
The Bucurs also suggest this
area rug by Artistic Weavers as an inexpensive and vintage-style accent piece. It’s designed to hold up in high traffic areas without any worries, and it comes in 16 colors. One reviewer raved, “This rug is great! Colors are bold and beautiful, and the quality is amazing, especially considering the price.” 16 These Glass Terrariums That Multiple Reviewers Swear By For Air Plants
The Bucurs recommend these
mini glass terrariums, which can help add some stylish greenery around your space. Each one has a unique geometric shape, and you can even fill them with live plants. One reviewer raved, “Adds such a beautiful detail to my indoor plant shelf. Looks great with my air plants and some pebbles!” 17 This Perfectly Neutral Macrame Wall Hanging Pack Nichole Abbott, an interior designer at FLOOR360, suggests this three-pack the Mkono macrame wall hangings that are only $16. They’re made of 100% cotton, each one is complete with a trendy woven pattern. Abbott says, “The color is neutral with an organic feel that introduces an element of texture.” 18 These Handmade & Beaded Macrame Plant Holders
Abbott also recommends the
Mkono macrame plant hangers. If tassels aren’t your thing, these are perfect because they’re tassel-free but still give you that woven-macrame look. They also have beaded accents and over 11,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer raved, “Very simple but sturdy. Love these hangers and may order more for my other windows.” 19 A Variety Pack Of Sunshine-Shaped Rattan Mini Mirrors
Abbott recommends these
mini rattan mirrors by OYPIEP because they “will complete the look of a room that’s following the popular trend of incorporating rattan furniture and decor.” Plus, if you’re new to the trend, this variety pack is small and neutral. Plus, each one has a unique design, so you can test one out in every room. 20 This Removable Wallpaper With A Vintage Feather Design
Annie Elliott, the product and design manager at
New Again Houses, suggests the Tempaper peel and stick wallpaper with a feather design. Elliott says, “You can change an entire space by adding an affordable peel-and-stick wallpaper to a small wall, nook, or bookshelf.” Plus, this wallpaper comes in six shades so that you can buy a few colors for different rooms or furniture. 21 These Throw Pillow Covers With Delicate Fringe & Over 12,500 Five-Star Ratings
Elliott says adding a new throw pillow cover is a “simple but exciting change” and recommends this set of machine-washable
throw pillow covers with delicate fringe details. They come in 25 colors as well as nine sizes, and one reviewer raved, “They really brighten to my room, and I love that I can simply unzip and toss in the washer or change it up when I get bored!” 22 A Runner Rug With A Distressed Pattern & Stain-Resistant Design
Elliott also suggests this stain- and fade-resistant
runner rug that comes in 38 colors and is complete with a distressed style. It even comes in sizes for small spaces — and one reviewer raved, “Just like the photo. Great rug! Unrolled easy and without and crinkles or bends. Big enough for my large room.” 23 This Pack Of Gold-Tone Picture Frames That Are “Affordable & Incredibly Striking”
To grab all the frames you’ll need at once, Elliott also recommends this pack of
gold-tone picture frames by upsimples. “All together, they’ll be simple, affordable, and incredibly striking,” Elliott says. Plus, they come in 16 colors, including wood tones if metallic doesn’t match your color scheme. 24 A Trendy Balloon Dog Decoration To Complete A Stack Of Books
Oshri Adri and Jillian Dahlman Bhatia, the co-founders and lead designers of
Adri Dahlman Interiors, say this MingHaoyu is “the perfect accessory to add on a stack of books.” It’s made of durable ceramic, and it’s super chic with its high-contrast white-and-gold-tone design. One reviewer raved, “I was pleasantly surprised with how sturdy this product is, I was expecting something very lightweight and it exceeded my expectations, especially for the price.” balloon dog sculpture 25 This Chic Reed Essential Oil Diffuser With A Jasmine & Mint Scent
Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also recommend the
NEVAEHEART reed diffuser set that comes in nine scents. Plus, the packaging is super sleek with cream and black accents, and it even comes in a chic box. The duo says, “It makes the perfect decor on a bathroom vanity.” Some available scents include jasmine and mint, gardenia, and even Parisian garden. 26 The Handmade Wooden Decor Set That Adds An “Organic Touch”
Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia say, “Wood chains and beads offer an organic touch and texture to a space.” This handmade
wood bead and sculpture set is made of natural pine wood, and the wood garland is complete with tassels. Plus, the sculpture has a super minimalist knot design, so it fits anywhere. 27 This Waterproof Resin Tray With A Marble Pattern
Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also suggest this
marble-style resin tray that’s waterproof and super easy to clean. “This marble tray is not only beautiful but is great for storing several other items and accessories on a nightstand or bathroom vanity,” says Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia. It’s available in four colors and two sizes. 28 This Miniature Classic Sculpture That Adds Fun Color
Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia also recommend this
classic love sculpture made of durable resin. It’s small enough to stack on other decor pieces or books — and they say, “We used this decor in a very colorfully styled console table in a neutral foyer.” Plus, this little piece is weighted, so it’s sturdy and shouldn’t fall over easily. 29 A Glossy & Ceramic Decor Piece That’s Shaped Like An Elephant
Oshri Adri and Jillian Bhatia recommend this
ceramic elephant sculpture by Quoowiit. They say, “This accessory works really well when paired with taller items. We used it in an Indian family's house as elephants are a symbol of royalty in their culture.” You can even choose your favorite animal, because it also comes in bird and rabbit options. It has a glossy black-and-gold-tone finish, and it’s even complete with nonslip pads on the bottom. 30 These Extendable Curtain Rods With Sleek End Caps & A Warm Gold Finish
Chanel, an interior decorator and Latina lifestyle blogger of
Coco on Fifth, suggests this curtain rod in a warm gold tone. It’s complete with sleek and modern end caps, and it comes in five sizes. One reviewer raved, “I’m not a fan of bright brassy gold, this is an aged gold color that fits right in with my vintage-loving heart.” 31 These Curtain Rings With Clips & Eight Finishes To Choose From
To pair with your sleek gold-tone curtain rod, Chanel recommends these
curtain rings with handy little clips. They come in eight colors and come in a pack of 14. One reviewer raved, “I bought these to hold up my very heavy velvet curtains with blackout lining. They work really well and are still holding strong!” 32 A Pack Of Colorful & Dimmable Smart Lightbulbs
Devin Shaffer, the lead interior designer at
Decorilla (an online interior design service), suggests new light bulbs — and these LED smart light bulbs are the ones to get. You can dim the lights and control the 16 million color options with your voice through Alexa and Google Home (or the phone app). Plus, they last for 15,000 hours. 33 These Stainless Steel Drawer Pulls In Over 20 Styles & Sizes
Shaffer also recommends these super durable
stainless steel drawer handle by goldenwarm, which have a brushed brass finish. They’ll help add a trendy metallic touch to your bathroom or kitchen and have over 1,500 five-star ratings. There are also over 20 sizes and styles, so they perfectly fit your cabinet. 34 These Dimmable Pendant Lights With An Industrial Vibe
Shaffer also recommends the
DLLT pendant lights that have an industrial vibe. (They also come in a two-pack for only $40.) The fixtures are dimmable, work with a bunch of different light bulb styles, and have a gold-tone finish on the inside. One reviewer raved, “It is beautiful in the kitchen. Provides a warm glow, projecting a welcoming atmosphere. Installation was easy.” 35 A Trendy & Neutral Terracotta Pot With An Organic Shape
The founder, and CEO of
DecorMatters virtual interior design Farris Wu, recommends Creative Co-Op’s small terracotta planter that has a trendy organic shape. Plus, this little pot features a neutral and matte finish to work with plenty of styles. One reviewer raved, “The perfect dupe for similar high-end pieces. I am so happy with mine and get compliments constantly.” 36 The Glass Storage Container With A Unique & Airtight Cork Top
Wu also suggests this
glass container by MOLFUJ, which has a unique, sphere-shape cork top that fits perfectly to keep out air. It comes in three sizes and is BPA-free. Plus, it’s designed to store food and is way more aesthetic than a standard plastic food container.