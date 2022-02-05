Of The Cheap, Popular Beauty Products On Amazon, These 30 Work The Best

If you’ve ever searched on Amazon for beauty and skincare products, you know the results are endless. Even when you refine your search to show only the most affordable options, you’re still left with a massive collection. No need to get overwhelmed — I have done all of the research for you and of the cheap, popular beauty products on Amazon, these 30 work best.

The options you’ll find on this list cover a full range of beauty needs and will save you some serious cash. If you’re searching for skincare products that hold up against pricier luxury picks, check out the retinol-based night cream or exfoliating pads that are safe for sensitive skin — both picks cost less than $20 and boast thousands of reviews. If you’re looking to add a few great products to your makeup kit, consider the highly pigmented lipstick that stays on for 16 hours (and can certainly handle it when you grab a slice of pizza), a gel eyeliner that never smudges, and a $7 contour palette that one reviewer calls “a must-have.”

Say goodbye to decision fatigue and let this curated list give your shopping experience some serenity. These products will deliver results at just the right price point. What could be better?

1 A Popular Acne Treatment Gel For Less Than $15 Differin Retinoid Treatment Gel with 0.1% Adapalene Amazon $13 See On Amazon This acne treatment gel not only costs less than $15 but lasts you an entire 30 days and has over 45,000 high reviews on Amazon to boot. The gel comes in a water-based formula that is non-comedogenic and free of oil, alcohol, and fragrances. It contains adapalene, which works deep within pores to help to stop breakouts before they happen. As one reviewer puts it, “After 30 years of cystic acne, this finally healed my skin.”

2 This Detangling Brush That Works On Wet And Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon It doesn’t have to cost a fortune to treat your locks right day after day, as over 53,000 reviews on Amazon can attest. This detangling hairbrush can be used on all hair types to gently break up the toughest of knots using flexible and painless cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down. It has an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold and you can use it on wet or dry hair without worrying about breakage. Choose between six cheerful shades such as coral, turquoise, or purple.

3 An Organic Jojoba Oil For Intensely Hydrated Skin Sky Organics Organic Jojoba Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon This face oil is USDA-certified organic and made of 100% pure and cold-pressed jojoba to moisturize any skin type by mimicking the natural oils in your own skin. Vegan and cruelty-free, it goes on without feeling greasy and can even combat excess oiliness. This 4-ounce bottle costs less than a pricey cocktail and gives you the satisfaction of knowing you’re applying something clean and eco-friendly to your skin.

4 These Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches That Come In 3 Sizes COSRX Acne Pimple Patch (72 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Beloved by many for its effectiveness, this original pimple patch is made of 100% hydrocolloid and comes in three sizes (small, medium, and large) to protect and help heal acne spots on your face. Cleanse the area around the pimple, dry your skin, then apply an appropriate-sized patch, and wait for the magic to work overnight. Made with skin-friendly ingredients, this patch is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. Best of all: a pack of 72 patches costs less than $10. As one reviewer raves, “I was AMAZED!! 100% would recommend!”

5 A Liquid Peel That Calms & Clarifies Skin Overnight Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Overnight Liquid Peel Amazon $14 See On Amazon If the idea of waking up to calm and clear skin gives you inner peace, achieve that with this liquid peel that works overnight to gently clarify skin. Using a combination of polyhydroxy acid (PHA), glycolic acid (AHA), and salicylic acid (BHA), pores are cleansed and cleared overnight to produce calm, non-irritated skin in the morning. Affordable, as well as dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free, many reviewers claim this is great for sensitive skin and, as one reviewer puts it, “My skin hasn't felt (or looked) this great in years! I am extremely sensitive to scents and who knows what chemicals, and I have not had a bad reaction to this! I love this!”

6 This Luxe Pedicure Experience For Just $7 VOESH Pedi In A Box Deluxe 4 Step Amazon $7 See On Amazon There is nothing as restorative as a good pedicure, but if time or money is an impediment (pun intended), this pedicure set will answer all your prayers. Each box provides you with the ingredients you need to give yourself a single luxurious pedicure: it includes a soak, sugar scrub, mud masque, and massage butter. Choose from eight different extracts, such as cucumber for softening or green tea for detoxing. This popular pick has an impressive 4.8-star rating.

7 A Face Primer That Minimizes Pores Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer (2 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Coming in a seriously budget-friendly pack of two for less than $12, this face primer goes on like a moisturizer to create a base layer that makes it easier to apply foundation and concealer (you can also use it to replace foundation for a more natural look that takes just seconds to perfect on busy mornings). The primer works for all skin types and blurs pores to create a matte finish One reviewer raved: “​​I like it so much I bought it again just to make sure I will always have it on hand!”

8 This Topical Azelaic Acid To Reduce Redness Naturium Azelaic Topical Acid 10% Amazon $20 See On Amazon Great for those dealing with inflammation and redness, this topical acid is made with azelaic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and coffee seed extract, which all function to reduce discoloration and congestion. This stable formula uses clean and non-toxic ingredients that are cruelty-free, vegan, and free of parabens, gluten, and fragrances. The clear and lightweight serum absorbs easily into the skin and, best of all, is affordable.

9 A Fan Favorite Hydrating Facial Cleanser CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made by a brand oft lauded by dermatologists, this hydrating facial cleanser uses both highly moisturizing hyaluronic acid as well as essential ceramides to gently wash your face without stripping it of moisture or leaving it irritated. It removes dirt, makeup, and excess oil, but simultaneously provides 24 hours of hydration, perfect for sensitive or dry skin. Certified by the National Eczema Association, the non-comedogenic formula helps protect and maintain the skin’s natural barrier and can even be used on the body and hands as well as the face. It boasts nearly 70,000 reviews and costs just $15.

10 This Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer For Parched Skin Hadalabo Gokujun Hyaluronic Acid Lotion Moisturizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re feeling like your skin is dry, then this powerful moisturizer can offer hydrating relief at an incredible price. The lotion is free of fragrance, alcohol, and oil and uses three types of hyaluronic acid to provide deep moisture to your skin. According to one reviewer: “One of my holy grail products, I have incorporated this [...] into my skincare routine and ABSOLUTELY love it.”

11 A Face & Neck Night Cream With Retinol Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Night Moisturizer Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Powerful skincare isn't always affordable — but this night cream is a happy exception. Not only does it contain hydrating hyaluronic acid, but also retinol to help reduce dark spots and make skin feel smoother. The dermatologist-tested formula is free of parabens, mineral oil, and dyes, and works overnight so that you wake up with more glowing skin. As one reviewer put it, “It has replaced both my more expensive night cream and much more expensive serum/toner. I saw results within several days. Super pleased!”

12 These Korean Skincare Masks That Come In A Variety Pack MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes Facial Sheet Mask Combo (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Depending on your needs (or your mood), choose from one of the six effective Korean beauty face masks included in this variety pack and treat yourself to an affordable facial right in the comfort of your own home. Each sheet mask is free of chemicals, parabens, and sulfates, and you’ll find picks that contain calming tea tree oil, moisturizing ceramides, or brightening charcoal. The cherry on top for skincare lovers: a pack of six masks costs less than $15.

13 An Alcohol-Free Facial Toner With Soothing Aloe Vera THAYERS Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Amazon $11 See On Amazon This classic facial toner uses organic farm-grown witch hazel as well as aloe vera to hydrate, tone, soothe, and balance skin of all types. The formula is alcohol-free, dermatologist-tested, and safe for even sensitive skin. Choose from six formulations that feature ingredients such as coconut water, lavender, or rose petal, and join the tens of thousands of reviewers who are obsessed with this time-tested toner.

14 This Liquid Lipstick That Stays On For Hours Revlon ColorStay Overtime Lipcolor Amazon $8 See On Amazon Satisfy all of your lipstick color whims with this affordable liquid lipstick that comes in more than 20 shades and features a highly pigmented color on one end and a glossy top coat on the other that’s rich in conditioning chamomile extract and vitamin E. The color lasts up to 16 hours and won’t feather, smudge, or bleed. This fully transfer-proof lipstick is available in shades like wine, bright pink, coffee, and beige. One reviewer raved, “I love, love, love this lipstick! It truly does last 16 hours!”

15 A Powerful Spot Treatment With 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Free Terminator 10 Acne Spot Treatment with Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Amazon $5 See On Amazon This spot treatment is a targeted and concentrated formula for acne spots because it contains 10% benzoyl peroxide to penetrate pores and prevent breakouts. Balancing this powerful formula, ingredients like chamomile and ginger help to soothe and calm the skin. With reviewers extolling its effectiveness, rest easy knowing you won’t be breaking the bank with a price that clocks in at less than $5.

16 This Detangling Leave-In Treatment Made With Coconut Oil SheaMoisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Leave-In Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whisk yourself away to a tropical island on the regular with this sweet-smelling and effective leave-in treatment for your hair. Made with 100% virgin coconut oil, the formula is also blended with coconut milk and Acacia Senegal to soften, detangle, and improve your hair’s manageability. Spray this conditioner on strands and either air or blow-dry. This budget-friendly conditioning spray can be used daily (and costs just $10).

17 A Micro Brow Pencil For A Precise And Polished Look NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Get the most precise and detailed brows with this micro brow pencil that fans love for its super thin tip that creates extremely fine lines that mimic actual brow hairs. The dual-ended product has a pencil on one end and a taming brush on the other that can be used to blend as little or as much color into brows as you like. It comes in eight shades ranging from black to blonde for the perfect match. As one loyal customer raved: “The pencil gave me control and made the application more precise and the brow very defined, but still natural.”

18 This Delicious-Sounding Hair Mask Made With Avocado Sauce Beauty Guacamole Whip Hair Mask with Avocado and Monoi Oils Amazon $10 See On Amazon This hair mask made of natural ingredients like avocado and honey works effectively to strengthen and restore hair. Containing additional nourishing ingredients such as monoi oil, coconut, and argan oil, the formula is color-safe and can even keep color-treated hair from fading. This pick is affordable, lightweight, and great for all hair types, though it has been singled out as especially great for curly hair.

19 A Cult-Favorite Skincare Oil That Never Feels Greasy Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $9 See On Amazon With over 112,000 reviews on Amazon, so many people are singing the praises of this skincare oil that helps soothe extremely dry or scarred skin, yet still costs less than $10. Great for all skin types, the oil is loaded with powerful ingredients such as vitamins E and A, as well as lavender, rosemary, chamomile, and calendula oils. This pick is non-greasy and non-comedogenic, and as one reviewer put it: “This product has changed my skin forever.”

20 This Glam Facial Hair Remover That’s Pain-Free Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this facial hair remover more glamorous than most (thanks to its 18-karat gold plated design), but it features a precise double-ring head that painlessly removes facial hair. Safe enough for daily use and discreet enough to take on the go, the hair remover contours to the skin and removes hair using a battery-powered spinning head that won’t irritate your skin in the process. It has a price point below $20 and you can choose from six colors to suit your style — from rose gold to Parisian blue.

21 A Body Lotion That Provides 48-Hour Hydration La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Lotion Amazon $15 See On Amazon This body lotion offers intense hydration that lasts up to 48 hours — plus it’s safe enough to use on the most sensitive skin. Dermatologist and allergy-tested, it features a proprietary prebiotic thermal water that acts as a soothing antioxidant, with additional calming ingredients such as shea butter, glycerin, and niacinamide. This affordable lotion has earned the approval of the National Eczema Association and delivers effective results without costing a fortune.

22 This Waterproof Gel Eyeliner That Won’t Smudge Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon Nothing feels worse than taking all the care in the world to apply the perfect eyeliner just to have it smudge a few hours later. This gel eyeliner is fully waterproof and guaranteed to not smudge or run throughout your day or night. Made with a rich pigment and available in seven shades, the creamy formula goes on smoothly so you can create as dramatic a look as you want. It’s safe for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes, not to mention it costs less than your average latte.

23 These Exfoliating Cleansing Pads For Instantly Smoother Skin DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Real Cica Cleansing Pads Amazon $20 See On Amazon These exfoliating cleansing pads are made with hyaluronic acid and centella asiatica extract and can calm and soothe sensitive skin while protecting the skin’s natural barrier. The pads gently exfoliate and are free of fragrances and preservatives. They’re also simple to add into your everyday skincare routine: after cleansing, simply wipe a pad across your face and neck and then pat the remaining essence on your face until it’s totally absorbed. One reviewer wrote, “My sensitive skin loves these!”

24 This Acne Drying Lotion That Works Overnight Bye Bye Blemish Acne Drying Lotion Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your slumbering hours even more magical by applying this acne-drying lotion to pimples before bed so that it treats blemishes while you sleep. The formula contains both salicylic acid and zinc oxide, which exfoliate dead skin cells and target pimple-causing bacteria, all the while calming inflamed skin. Simply cleanse your face, apply the solution where you need it using a cotton swab, and leave it on overnight to do its thing. Choose from five versions featuring ingredients such as tea tree or volcanic ash.

25 An Underarm Scrub That Makes Natural Deodorant More Effective Pacifica Beauty Coconut and Charcoal Underarm Detox Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Consider this the perfect first step in a person’s journey towards using natural deodorant: an affordable underarm scrub that gently exfoliates and cleanses, setting the stage for your deodorant to work even more effectively. It’s made with coconut, charcoal, and green tea and is free of aluminum, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and mineral oil. Massage this vegan formula onto your underarm area in a circular motion, rinse, and then apply your natural deodorant. One reviewer raved, “After I put this detox under my arms for 10 minutes I’ve had no smell even if I don’t wear deodorant. This product is a life changer!”

26 This Contour Palette That Comes With A Trio Of Shades Black Radiance True Complexion Contour Palette Amazon $7 See On Amazon Let your face become the canvas for ultimate creativity and expression with the use of this contour palette that includes a trio of powdered shades to contour, sculpt, and highlight. The powders offer a sheer finish and are buildable and blendable. This $7 steal has more than 4,000 reviews, with one stating, “I cannot believe the quality of this contour powder. It is everything and definitely a must-have [...] This is one of those purchases you won’t regret especially for the price. Also, it blends great.”

27 An Exfoliating Shower Towel That Lathers & Scrubs GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you love the energizing feeling of a vigorous scrub during your morning shower, this popular exfoliating shower towel does just that on top of working with your favorite body wash to create a substantial lather. Wash hard-to-reach areas easily with this 46-by-11 inch towel, and simply rinse and hang dry at the end of every shower. This reusable towel is sturdy and costs less than $15.

28 This Clay Face Mask With Clarifying Tea Tree The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Face Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon A good facial doesn’t have to break your budget. Cultivate all the pampering vibes right at home with this affordable clay face mask made with a blend of tea tree and tamanu oils that will deep cleanse, absorb excess oil, and calm the skin. Apply a thin layer over gently cleansed and dried skin, leave it on for five to 10 minutes, then rinse to remove. You’ll be left with refreshed, smooth skin and a happy wallet.

29 A Hair Oil Designed For Curly Locks Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Curly Hair Oil Treatment Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give curly hair the royal treatment it deserves with this hair oil infused with Brazilian bacuri butter, coconut oil, and moringa oil (among seven other natural and hydrating ingredients). This oil locks moisture into strands and add a boost of shine. It’s free of sulfates, parabens, and silicones, and you can use it on any hair type. It’ll feel like a serious hair miracle — despite costing less than $15.