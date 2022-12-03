Of The Home Products Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon, These Are The Best Bargains

When it comes to nifty little things for the home, there is one place you can turn time and again to find them: Amazon. Whether it’s something you’ve been seeking for a while or a clever new product you didn’t know existed, when tons of fans give it their seal of approval you can be sure it’s a winner. I’ve gathered a bunch of ultra-popular items here, with one more caveat — they have to be fabulous bargains, too. Why? Because improving the home while also keeping your budget happy is a win on top of a win.

Whether your home could benefit from streamlined storage, helpful kitchen gadgets, or cute decor items, I have it all here — and sometimes all rolled into one. So take a look around your place, take a look at this list, and see what clever little things are begging to meet you.

1 A Bedside Caddy With Pockets That Hold Your Most-Reached-For Items HAKACC Bedside Caddy Amazon $6 See On Amazon This handy bedside caddy keeps your most used items conveniently within reach. There are three mesh pockets across the front, and one larger pocket for books, magazines, or tablets behind. In all, this compact caddy can hold up to 12 pounds. And it is incredibly simple to install — slide the side with the flat board in between the mattress and bedframe and it’s ready to use with no tools required.

2 This Anti-Fatigue Mat With A Nonslip Bottom WISELIFE Kitchen Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Your feet and back will feel fresher even after standing for hours with the help of this anti-fatigue mat. It is made from a squishy PVC material that is designed to improve posture and blood flow when you stand on it. The memory foam inside provides additional support for your feet. And it’s super simple to clean; just use a damp cloth to wipe off dirt and grime.

3 A Candle Warmer Lamp That Provides All The Scent Without The Flame Candle Warmers Aurora Candle Warming Lamp Amazon $26 See On Amazon Smokiness and an uneven burn will be things of the past when you start using this candle wax warmer lamp with your favorite scented candles. The lamp frame has a classic look that blends with almost all home decor. Place your favorite candle on the circular base, turn on the overhead light, and then enjoy the beautiful aroma without the need for fire.

4 A 2-Pack Of Splatter Covers To Help Keep Your Microwave Clean Tinxy Microwave Splatter Cover (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon The number of times you have to wipe down the inside of your microwave after reheating food will significantly decrease thanks to these splatter covers. Each cover is made from BPA-free plastic so they are food safe. They also have a handle that makes it easy to take them on and off whatever you are heating up. “I really like the ease of use and the fact that you can vent or not vent your food,” observed one 5-star reviewer.

5 A Colander That Expands To Fit Across Your Sink BLUE GINKGO Over the Sink Strainer Amazon $18 See On Amazon You will never have to struggle draining boiling water from a hot pot ever again thanks to this expandable colander. Unlike the typical round colander, this one is rectangular with a lip around the top to secure it to the edge of your sink. At its shortest, it measures 14 inches long and goes to 19 inches long when fully expanded.

6 This Over-The-Door Organizer Perfect For Shoes & More ZOBER Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep your most used shoes and accessories in easy reach while still being out of the way with this handy over-the-door organizer. There are two metal hooks on the top that are extremely sturdy and secure it to the door. You get six slots with a clear plastic cover so you can easily see what is in each. It is perfect for purses, shoes, scarves, hats, and other items you aren’t sure what to do with in your closet.

7 This Small But Mighty Dehumidifier Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $36 See On Amazon This mini dehumidifier packs a powerful punch with its ability to function in a room of up to 225 square feet. It is compact and lightweight, making it easy to put just about anywhere. The water tank can remove up to 9 ounces of moisture from the air each day and the machine will turn off automatically when it’s at capacity.

8 These Expandable Dividers That Bring Order To Drawers Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Create tidy sections inside your drawers with the help of these bamboo drawer dividers. You can lay them horizontally or vertically, and use one or many to create multiple sections depending on your storage needs. There is padding on the ends to keep them from damaging your drawers, and a lifetime replacement guarantee. “These even make it look like there are built in dividers in my drawers. Super helpful,” noted one happy customer.

9 A Large, Round Wall Clock With A Farmhouse Feel NIKKY HOME Wall Clock Amazon $29 See On Amazon Be prepared to get nonstop compliments on this round farmhouse wall clock from all your house guests. It is simple and elegant with a distressed finish that gives it that rustic look and feel. The analog nature adds to the vintage vibes. As an added bonus, as the hands moves around the clock, they glide silently.

10 A Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket That Is Beyond Soft Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon Snuggling on the couch and watching a movie just got even better thanks to this incredibly soft faux fur throw blanket. The polyester blend is machine washable for easy cleaning whenever you feel like it needs a little refresh. Despite its fuzzy design, you won’t have to worry about lint getting left behind thanks to its no-shedding feature.

11 This Chic Under Cabinet Holding Rack For Your Wine Glasses FOMANSH Under Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Hang your stemware like a professional by using this under-the-cabinet wine glass rack. The entire apparatus fits under just about any standard-size cabinet. It is made from high-quality iron, so it is more than sturdy enough to hold onto your stemware. One 5-star reviewer glowed, “I love how these racks can be tucked up under a cabinet! They really showcase special wine glasses I have.”

12 A Weather Insulation Strip For The Door To Prevent Drafts Holikme Door Draft Stopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Make your home more energy efficient thanks to this draft stopper strip for your doors. The strip is just over 3 feet long, and you can cut it to fit the exact length of your door at home. There is an extra strength adhesive strip on the back to attach it directly to the door’s base. It is especially useful in older homes as it can cut down significantly on drafts, in turn reducing your energy bill.

13 These Motion-Sensored LED Lights You Can Use To Brighten Any Space VYANLIGHT Motion-Activated Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon The adhesive backing on these LED motion sensor lights lets you install them whenever you need within seconds. You get three in a pack and each one is designed with 10 small but powerful LED lights arranged in a row. These are extra handy for areas in your home that lack adequate lighting, like closets and attic space. They light up whenever any motion within a 9-foot radius is detected and automatically turn off after no movement for 20 seconds.

14 This Pair Of Fridge-Tidying Egg Trays Greenco Stackable Refrigerator Egg Tray with Lid (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pair of egg trays is made from clear plastic that helps you to know exactly how many you have at a glance. The durable material adds extra protection for your eggs, and they are stackable so take up less space than a traditional 18-egg carton. “You need these and you just don't know it yet! Had no intention of writing a review but let it be known, I just regained some valuable real estate in my fridge,” noted a satisfied customer.

15 This Loofah Shower Mat That Goes In The Bottom Of Your Tub Asvin Soft Textured Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cushy, loofah-textured bath mat elevates the game when it comes to nonslip tub mats. It’s a great way to add a high-end finish that isn’t plastic to the bottom of your tub that will still help prevent slipping and falling. And unlike the plastic grippers, this mat gives you a delightfully surprising amount of cushioned support.

16 A Novelty Lamp That Looks Like A Book NASHARIA Book Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create a unique focal point in any room with this novelty book-shaped lamp. When it isn’t turned on, the lamp looks like a simple open book. Then you hit the switch, and the pages illuminate in a soft glow. You can choose from five light colors, and also how bright or dim it is. There is a built-in lithium ion battery you can recharge via USB whenever it runs out of juice.

17 An Expandable Tray For The Tub To Enhance Relaxation Time Homemaid Living Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lounge in style while soaking in a relaxing bubble bath with the help of this expandable bamboo bath tray. At its most compact it’s 29.5 inches long, and expands to a full 43 inches, meaning it should fit just about any size tub. It gives you plenty of space for a tablet or book, phone, glass of wine (in a dedicated holder), candle, or whatever you need to create your perfect bath time. “I love it. It makes my bathroom so aesthetically pleasing,” raved one 5-star reviewer.

18 A 5-Pack Of User-Friendly Reusable Straws Rain Straw Reusable Straws (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These reusable straws are easier to clean than most anything else out there. They snap open so you can scrub out the inside thoroughly so you can be confident there is no bacteria building up in them. Once they’re clean and dry, snap them shut to use again. One 5-star reviewer noted, “I was skeptical at how well you can suck through the straw and was afraid of any air pockets but was so shocked at how nicely and smoothly you can still drink.”

19 This Decorative Garland That Can Also Display Your Favorite Photos Mkono Hanging Photo Display Amazon $15 See On Amazon Look at your favorite memories whenever you need a pick-me-up with the help of this decorative photo display. It is made from a delicate metal chain that has strands of different lengths hanging down from it. There are small wooden clips on each strand and at the bottom of each is a metal star. It looks great hung over your bed, fireplace, or as a wall focal point.

20 This Solid Wood Cutting Board & Serving Tray With Carrying Handle Villa Acacia Wooden Cheese Board Amazon $11 See On Amazon Create an Instagram-worthy charcuterie spread directly on top of this wooden cutting board. It’s simple and elegant, making it perfect for displaying all kinds of snacks when you have guests over. The board is crafted from 100% acacia wood, which has a natural moisture-resistant property to help prevent unwanted food buildup.

21 These Honeycomb Organizers For The Tidiest Sock Drawer Whitmor Honeycomb Drawer Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Divide the inside of your drawers into neat little sections with these drawer organizers for an easy tidying project. They snap together in multiple formations to suit your space and are perfect for socks, undies, ties, scarves, tights, and more. “I like that you can adjust it to how many you need so it fits your drawer,” shared one satisfied reviewer. “I currently use it for thick socks and it works great. I feel like it even gives my drawer more room because [I] don't have sock balls rolling all over the place.”

22 A Drying Rack For The Sink That Rolls Up For Storage DI ORO Roll Up Drying Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Prevent water from building up around your counters with this handy drying rack that lays directly over your sink. On each end, there is a silicone strip that gives the rack a nonslip property to secure it over the sink. It has stainless steel rods that give you optimal space for drying wet dishes while letting the excess water drain off.

23 A Mini Trash Can With A Lid To Streamline Food Prep AYADA Mini Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon The tiny trash can is perfect to set right on the countertop while you’re doing food prep and makes it easy to clean as you go. It is able to hold 1.5 liters of waste and comes with plastic liners that make it easy to dispose of everything at once, while also keeping the inside of the can clean. To open just press the pop top lid, then toss your trash.

24 This Storage Case That Organizes Batteries & Tests Their Power Level The Battery Organizer Battery Storage Organizer And Tester Amazon $20 See On Amazon Store all of your spare batteries neatly in one place with this battery organizer. In total, you can store 93 batteries here. There is space for 45 AA, 25 AAA, four 9-volt, eight C, six D, and five flat batteries so you’ll always have what you need. The clear plastic lid makes it super convenient for you to quickly find which battery you need and the tester makes sure they’re ready to go.

25 This Stylish Velvet Ottoman With Hidden Inner Storage GERANT Velvet Storage Ottoman Amazon $36 See On Amazon This beautiful velvet ottoman is as stylish as it is functional, which makes it a total win. There is a funky pleated design on the fabric to add texture and style. Take the lid on and off to access the storage space. You can also flip the lid to turn this ottoman into a makeshift table thanks to the round, wooden tray on the bottom side.

26 A Wall-Mounted Rail With Matching Hooks To Hang Pots & Pans Greenco Wall Mounted Pot and Pan Rail Amazon $12 See On Amazon Create a kitchen that looks like it came straight out of a magazine with this wall-mounted rail to display and store your pots and pans. It has 15 hooks, giving you plenty of opportunities to hang utensils up, too. You can also slide them from side to side to space out the items. “I love this hanging rack, and [it] allows me to make my pans into a decoration for a space that I really couldn’t put anything else,” a happy 5-star reviewer noted.

27 An Espresso Maker That Will Transport Your Taste Buds To Italy Imusa USA 4 Cup Espresso/Cappuccino Maker Amazon $50 See On Amazon Make the perfect espresso every single time with this espresso machine. It comes with an easy pour carafe that is able to hold four brewed cups of espresso. There is also a small milk frother built-in if you prefer cappuccinos. It has a drip tray you can take out to easily clean up the machine after using it.

28 This 3-Pack Of Flameless Decorative Candles LANUOS Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Set the mood with these flameless candles for a romantic night without any fire hazard. The LED flames mimic the flickering of a real candle. You get a 4-, 5-, and 6-inch tall candle in this set for visual variety. Easily operate them with the small remote control and choose from different timer settings and brightness modes to suit your mood.

29 This Unique Floating Shelf Made To Fit In Corners Greenco 5 Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make use out of the corner spaces in your rooms with this five-tiered floating corner shelf. The cascading design is made up of a geometrical S-shape. All of the materials you need to securely mount it to the wall are included. This shelf is a great way to display your most loved photos, cherished house plants, and other home decor.

30 This Set Of 6 Coasters That Look Like Vinyl Records DuoMuo Retro Vinyl Record Coasters Amazon $12 See On Amazon Prepare for friends and family to constantly ask where you got these unique and functional vinyl record coasters. This set comes with six, and they have nonslip rubber on the bottom to keep things secure. You also get a cute little holder that looks like a mini record player. “These are just so fun. They have really cute fake record names too,” noted a happy customer.

31 A Butler Serving Tray For Breakfast In Bed Greenco Rectangle Bamboo Butler Serving Tray Amazon $11 See On Amazon Treat yourself like royalty while dining in bed with this beautifully crafted butler serving tray. It is made from bamboo for durability, as well as a classic, high-end look. Carry it confidently with the easy-to-grip handles on each side. Even if you’re not big on eating in bed, it makes for a nice decorative storage tray for kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom.

32 A Modern Glass Vase With A Simple But Sleek Design FANTESTICRYAN Glass Vase Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your beautiful bouquets as the focal point of any table by displaying them in this lovely glass vase. The color is a subtle crystal amber that will blend seamlessly with your current home decor. It has a 3-inch opening at the top, and slowly tapers out towards the bottom. “Just as pretty in person as it is in the picture,” glowed one 5-star reviewer.

33 These Airtight Containers That Help Keep Food Fresher For Longer Homemaid Living Plastic Storage Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you're putting away leftovers or doing food prep for the week, these airtight containers are the way to go. There is a silicone lining around the edge of the lids that creates the airtight quality to keep food fresh. This pack comes with three and they’re stackable for convenient storage.

34 These Under-Cabinet Hooks To Hang Your Favorite Mugs Better Houseware Undershelf Cup & Mug Hooks (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Grab your favorite daily mugs with ease when you store them on these under-cabinet mug hooks. To install them, all you have to do is slide the end hook on the shelf. It really is that easy. Each rod is equipped with three hooks, giving you space to hang up six mugs all together. One satisfied reviewer observed, “A good way to organize cups if you don’t have a lot of kitchen cabinet space.”

35 This Nonstick Skillet That Looks Incredibly High-End CAROTE Granite Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet Amazon $19 See On Amazon Revolutionize the way you cook with this nonstick skillet. This 8-inch skillet is made from nonstick granite and comes with a glass lid. The lid and pan both have chic wooden handles to prevent your hands from getting burned the longer it’s on the stove. You get the perfect cook each time as the pan is designed to evenly distribute the heat.

36 A 2-Tiered Lazy Susan To Double The Storage Space TB Home Two-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $20 See On Amazon This handy two-tiered lazy Susan is made from bamboo for long-lasting quality. Each round surface has a 10-inch diameter, giving you plenty of space to hold an array of kitchen necessities, vitamins, and beyond. It rotates a full 360 degrees so you can grab what you need with ease. One happy customer noted, “It is sturdy, secure, and easy to turn. I have mine in a kitchen cabinet but it would be beautiful on a table. Looks wonderful!”

37 These Shoe Storage Containers That Are Collapsible When Not In Use Greenco Clear Foldable Boot Storage Boxes (5-pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Store your shoes by season with these nifty foldable boot containers. This pack comes with five stackable boxes that you can collapse for quick storage when they’re not needed. They’re large enough to hold boots, but you could choose to put other off-season shoes or clothing items in them. And since they’re made from a clear plastic, you never have to guess what’s inside.

38 These Plush Pillows With A Cooling Cover COZSINOOR Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Elevate your bedscape when you switch to using these plush cooling pillows. They are made from a gel down alternative with a breathable cover that helps keep you at a comfortable temperate throughout the night. They provide excellent head, neck, and upper spine support as you’re lying down, and almost 11,000 people rate them five stars.

39 This Cold Brew Maker Perfect For Any Coffee Lover Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $28 See On Amazon The simplicity of using this at-home cold brew maker is one of its top features. It comes with a glass carafe and the lid has a built-in filter to easily steep your grounds or loose leaf tea — then just pour in water, chill, and enjoy. Eliminating the need for throwaway filters saves money and helps you be more eco-friendly, too.

40 This Ingenious Silicone Tool To Push & Pull Out A Hot Oven Rack Norpro Oven Rack Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon Home chefs will fall in love with how amazingly simple and effective this silicone oven rack tool is at preventing oven burns to hands or bulky potholders. One end of the tool is an easy-to-grip handle that fits comfortably in your hand, while the other end has notches to hook over the edge of the rack to pull out or push in. It’s made from a high heat-resistant silicone and customers love it for their air fryer racks and toaster ovens, too.

41 A Digital Thermometer So Your Meat Is Always Perfectly Cooked KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking meat (or candy) thanks to this handy digital thermometer. The needle folds in and out, so you can easily and safely store it when it’s not being used. It will read an accurate internal temperate within 3 seconds. It also has an LED display screen that lights up so it’s easy to read.

42 This SwitchBot To Bring Button-Pushing Power To Your Smart Home SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher Amazon $29 See On Amazon Turn any item with a push-button into a remote controlled smart device thanks to this smart SwitchBot. It connects via Bluetooth and can be paired directly to your home smart hub — if you don’t have one, just download the app and control it from your smart phone. Just stick it on to install it at the button you want pressed.

43 This Mystical, Color-Changing Himalayan Salt Lamp Dome V.C. Formark Dome Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon Let yourself fall into deep relaxation by creating an ambient setting with this Himalayan salt lamp. The spherical shape is a fun twist on the traditional natural crystal rock formation, and even more, you can choose 8 different colors to match your mood. It has a solid wooden base to sit on, too.

44 A High-Pressure Rain Showerhead That Is So Luxurious GURIN High Pressure Showerhead Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get ready to fall in love with your new high pressure rain showerhead after a single use. The head is equipped with anti-clogging nozzles made from silicone. It also has a swivel base so you can adjust it to the angle that feels most relaxing to you. “If you are looking for a rainfall showerhead that makes you feel like you are in the monsoon rainforest, this is the one for you,” raved a satisifed 5-star reviewer.