Of The Most Popular Gifts On Amazon, These Are The Best Bargains

1 This Waterproof Speaker That’s Super Long-Lasting Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker is super long-lasting, with a 24-hour battery life that will keep the party going, even if you’re outdoors camping. It’s also made with a completely waterproof casing that makes it versatile for outdoor parties — especially at the beach. Plus, the lightweight design stays connected to a phone up to 66 feet away.

2 This Compact Water Filter With A Portable Straw Design LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $15 See On Amazon This water filter is easy to carry around because it has a unique and extra-compact design. It has protective lids over the straw-like top and the filter bottom, so it stays clean in a bag. Inside, this handy straw filters out over 99.99% of microplastics, bacteria, and even parasites, making it great for the adventurers out there.

3 A Car Cleaning Kit That Won’t Add A Bunch Of Clutter ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon This car vacuum is actually a kit that’s overflowing with vacuum attachments, including an extra HEPA filter, a filter brush, and handy hoses that can reach into all of the nooks, crannies, and cracks in your vehicle. It even has a 16-foot cord that pairs with a standard car outlet. Even though it’s a fully packed car cleaning kit, it all fits in a compact case, so it won’t take up too much space in your trunk.

4 This Adorable Spoon Rest That Doesn’t Take Up Stove Space OTOTO Red Crab Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon This food-grade silicone utensil rest has a unique design that clips onto pots and pans, so it doesn’t take up space on the stovetop or counter. Of course, it also has an adorable crab-shaped design to make it a fun kitchen accessory. This BPA-free crab can even hold open pot lids for half-covered simmering moments.

5 A Bedside Table That Easily Clips Onto A Bed Frame SunnyPoint Bedside Shelf Amazon $27 See On Amazon Yes — this wooden bedside table clips right onto almost any bed frame, giving you a shelf in a space where there may not otherwise be room for one. There are hidden metal clamps that are completely adjustable to secure this table to the bed. On top, it has a minimalist wood finish that works with a bunch of bed frames and duvet covers.

6 This Miniature & Colorful Bowl Set That’s Super Versatile Delling 3 Oz Ceramic Dipping Bowls Set (6-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This set of miniature ceramic bowls have an ombre vibe, so they look adorable stacked on a kitchen counter or in a cabinet. Each one has a cute square design, so dipping sauces always look chic on the table. They’re small enough for a charcuterie board, but these dishwasher-safe bowls also hold up to 3 ounces each for ketchup with your fries or soy sauce with sushi.

7 These Faux Fur Slippers With An Adorable Criss-Cross Design Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a plush faux fur lining, it’s going to be hard to want to wear anything else around the house once you get these slippers. Though the faux rabbit and foam insoles are plush, warm, and cozy, the open toe design keeps these breathable. Plus, the criss-cross design on top looks so chic. Available sizes: 5-6 – 9-10

Available styles: 12

8 A Decorative Mirror Tray That’s Actually Functional PuTwo Gold Mirror Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mirror tray has a super durable design, so it easily works on any countertop or coffee table. It’s completely free of sections or compartments to make it extra-versatile for storing skincare, jewelry, perfume, or candles. Plus, the gold-frame design has protective felt on the bottom to keep your furniture intact.

9 This Adjustable Ring Light That Clips Right Onto Your Screen GearLight Selfie Ring Light for Computer or Phone Amazon $9 See On Amazon This compact ring light comes with 10 different brightness settings and three light options, so it’s easy to adjust if lighting changes during a video call. Of course, there’s also a super sturdy clip on the bottom to keep it right onto your laptop or phone, and if your Zoom call runs long, you can plug it right into your computer via USB.

10 A Ventilated Corner Shelf That Fits In Kitchen Cabinets Bambüsi Bamboo Kitchen Corner Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 100% bamboo corner shelf is such a versatile gift because it easily fits in kitchen cabinets, on top of bathroom counters, and even in pantries. It has three shelves with a slat design that’s super breathable for storing ingredients. Plus, this easy-to-put-together shelf has a smooth finish to avoid scratched plates.

11 These Yoga Blocks That Help You Perfect Your Poses URBNFit Yoga Blocks 2 Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of dense, slip-proof foam, these simple yoga blocks can take your practice to the next level. Unlike other yoga blocks on the market, these have beveled edges, which make for a more comfortable and sturdy grip as you deepen your stretches. This set also comes with a bonus yoga strap, so you can really perfect new poses.

12 This Adorable Planter That’s Perfect For Vines AIMEBBY Face Flower Pot Head Planter Pot Amazon $15 See On Amazon This face-shaped planter is perfect for flowing vines or draping cacti because those quirky plants will look like hair. This adorable pot is made of resin that’s super lightweight for watering days. The unique design is tall enough for plants to grow down it, and it even has a drainage hole.

13 This Trivia Game That Makes You Truly Prove Your Knowledge Hygge Games ...I should have known that! Trivia Game Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bring trivia night from the bar to your home with this card game. Instead of getting points for every right answer, you lose points for every wrong answer, which adds a fun competitive edge to trivia night with friends. With 400 different questions, this game will give you tons of playtime and make you seriously reconsider how much you need to Google basic facts.

14 This Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Fine Mesh Filter Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $16 See On Amazon This pour over coffee maker will transform your daily caffeination routine into something truly barista-worthy. With a fine mesh stainless steel filter, you can get the boldest, freshest flavors out of your beans — and all you need is hot water. Made of durable, BPA-free glass, this sleek carafe also has a cool-touch handle, so you can pour your cup of joe ASAP.

15 These Trendy Wicker Cup Holders That Act Like Coasters MadeTerra Wicker Woven Cup Holders (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These woven cup holders pop right onto classic water and cocktail glasses to give them an extra-aesthetic finish. Each one is made of seagrass with a wicker finish to give it a trendy, minimalist look. Plus, these handwoven holders also help out with condensation, and the bottom acts like a handy coaster.

16 This Gaming Keyboard Set With 3 Backlight Settings FLAGPOWER RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard Amazon $22 See On Amazon This mechanical gaming keyboard comes with 104 keys, including 19 anti-ghosting keys for more precise online gaming. It also comes with a mouse, and both have a trendy rainbow LED backlight with three different settings and levels of brightness, so you can enjoy your colorful setup in the dark. The keyboard even has an extra-comfy ergonomic design. The long-lasting design is also easy to clean with the removable keys.

17 A Memory Foam Travel Pillow That You Can Adjust Any Way You Want Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of comfy memory foam, this travel pillow isn’t your standard U-shape. Instead, you can twist and adjust the tube-like shape to fit your exact needs, whether that’s leaning against an airplane window or leaning back on a desk chair. Yep, this pillow with a removable, washable cover isn’t just for your neck, you can also use it for spinal or leg support.

18 These Matte Claw Clips With A Trendy Oversized Design TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These budget-friendly claw clips are super durable with their sturdy metal screw and plastic design. The thick plastic even has a protective rubber coating that gives these trendy clips a matte finish. Each one also has a non-slip and oversized design that works with a bunch of hair types. Available colors: 16

19 A Collapsible Water Bottle With A Secure Design SPECIAL MADE Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon This water bottle is made of durable silicone with built-in folds that make it easy to collapse into 20% of its original size. It has a cool geometric design that lets you perfectly fold up this bottle into a small square, so you can even store it in a smaller purse or bag. There are also two secure straps on the lid, so it won’t pop back up inside a bag or suitcase.

20 This Comfy, Lightweight Bluetooth Headband With Built-In Speakers Perytong Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon This Bluetooth headband is made with stretchy fabric with a layer of breathable mesh that make this sweat-absorbing and machine-washable headband soft enough to sleep in or workout in. The built-in rechargeable speakers are perfect for sleeping, because they last for up to eight hours, so you can listen to white noise, podcasts, or music as you fall asleep without disturbing anyone else. Available colors: 13

21 A 10-Pack Of Highly-Rated Brush Pens With A Blendable Formula Tombow Dual Brush Pen Art Markers (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This budget-friendly set of brush-style markers is made with a handy double-sided design for different tip options, and they work like watercolors to make stunning art. This odorless set also has color-coded lids on both sides. Plus, each one has a water-based formula, so you can easily blend together all of the 10 colors in this pack, which is why they have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

22 A 6-Pack Of Plush, Fuzzy Socks With Adorable Details & Trim EBMORE Fuzzy Fleece Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These microfiber socks have a plush and fuzzy finish that’s so soft and comfy for all-day wear, plus they have adorable details on the trim. The top is lined with a contrasting color and a little puff ball accent on the side. These cozy socks with a sweater-like texture are also super stretchy. Available sizes: One size

Available styles: 25

23 These Versatile Shelf Dividers For Classic Wire Shelves Evelots Wire Shelf Dividers (8-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These shelf dividers slide right onto those classic wire shelves that are oftentimes found in closets or pantries. The rust-resistant design with durable plastic-coated steel easily blends in with wire shelving, making these a subtle yet effective organizing tool. They also have an anti-tip design that’s easy to pop off anytime you want to reorganize a closet.

24 A Sturdy Makeup Organizer With An Adorable Minimalist Design MIUOPUR Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This durable plastic makeup organizer comes with unique and super adorable pull tabs on the front of the three built-in drawers, which adds to the chic design. These handy drawers fit everything from eyeshadow palettes to sheet masks. Meanwhile, the divided section up top fits up to 20 makeup brushes, three palettes, and more.

25 This Silicone Popcorn Popper That Works In Just Minutes The Original Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper with Handles Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make movie night a delight with this microwavable popcorn maker. This silicone bowl is just as easy to use as a single-use popcorn bag, but it doesn’t require the use of any oil or butter, so you can season and flavor your snack to your preference. Instead, just fill this bowl with plain kernels, put it in the microwave for a few minutes, and watch as you get up to 15 cups of delicious, fresh popcorn.

26 A Silky & Washable Robe With Classic Details Vlazom Satin Robe Amazon $13 See On Amazon This silky robe is actually made of satin that’s completely machine-washable to make it a luxurious but durable and easy-to-care-for gift. This V-neck robe also has 3/4-length sleeves that pair perfectly with the lightweight fabric. Of course, it’s also topped off with an adjustable tie belt for a classic look and feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 27

27 These Pretty String Lights That You Can Hang Photos On LiyuanQ 40-LED Photo Clip String Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon These string lights are made with 40 LED clips to securely hang up photos. Each of these cute clips gives off the look of classic string lights, but they also illuminate the photos. This unique decoration also comes with a remote and eight lighting modes, so you can control the way these LEDs twinkle or flash and adjust how bright they are.

28 These Gold Plated & Shell Earrings With A Geometric Design La Raffine 14k Gold Plated Square White Shell Drop Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only do these earrings have a trendy geometric design, but they’re even made with luxurious 14-karat gold plating, which makes them look much more expensive than their sub-$15 price tag. On top of this gold-plated frame, there’s a natural shell accent that looks so chic. Plus, this dangling shell detail adds plenty of movement to these earrings.

29 These Colorful Letter Lights That Are Super Customizable Pooqla Colorful LED Marquee Letter Lights Amazon $13 See On Amazon These LED marquee-style letter lights have 16 color options, including a rainbow setting, which will surely make them pop. Each letter comes with a remote to change up the trendy color settings. They also have a built-in hanger on the back to easily mount these letter lights on the wall.

30 This Non-Slip Cell Phone Stand With A Bluetooth Speaker JTEMAN Cell Phone Stand with Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This isn’t your average cell phone stand — instead, this stand comes with a Bluetooth speaker in the base that amplifies your sound with enhanced bass and crystal clear sound. Ideal for following along with cooking videos, watching Netflix, or a dance party, this cell phone stand has a non-slip base that keeps it secure, even in the kitchen. It can work with screens up to 13 inches wide, too, which means you can use it for your tablet.

31 This Highly-Rated Whiskey Set That’s A Home Bar In A Box Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones Gift Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Give the gift of an instant, cozy home bar with this whiskey set. It’s complete with two 10-ounce old fashioned glasses with a chic diamond design on the bottom, two slate coasters, and eight granite whiskey stones that come in a velvet pouch. If you’re gifting to a whiskey novice, this stylish set comes with a set of recipe cards, so they’ll be a pro mixologist in no time.

32 This Touch-Controlled Light With A Galaxy Vibe BRIGHTWORLD Galaxy Moon Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only is this lamp moon-shaped, but it also has a galaxy-like design to amp up the celestial vibe. It’s easy to turn on this LED light or change up the color simply by touching it or using the included remote. This USB rechargeable light is also finished off with a unique wooden base, so it can look pretty on any shelf.

33 This Plush Sherpa Blanket With A Chic Textured Design Green Orange Sherpa Blanket Fleece Throw Amazon $25 See On Amazon This dual-sided throw blanket has warm and fuzzy sherpa on one side that’s perfect for snuggling up with on cold days. On the other side, it still has a plush, soft fabric with a textured line design that will make any couch or bed look more chic. The sherpa trim also creates a border on the colored side, which gives this throw extra-cozy vibes.

34 This Fun Take On Yahtzee That Looks Like Cup Noodles YAHTZEE Cup Noodles Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the dice game fanatics in your life, give them a unique twist on Yahtzee that looks like Cup Noodles. With the classic chicken, beef, lime, corn, carrot, and shrimp flavors subbing in for boring ol’ numbers, the dice go into what looks like a microwavable cup of soup. The rest of the game is designed like the Yahtzee you know and love.

35 This Bluetooth Speaker That Clips Onto Bikes & Bags Inwa Portable Bike Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon This miniature, rechargeable Bluetooth speaker is extra-portable with its unique clip-on design. It has three different attachments that let you snap it onto your bike handlebars or attach it to a bag. It has a built-in microphone which is extra helpful for answering a call on a bike ride. Plus, the screen on top lets you know your biking speed.

36 This Box-Shaped Fidget Toy With The Most Unique Design SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box Amazon $20 See On Amazon This fidget box might look like a simple little box, but it actually transforms into a bunch of different shapes. It’s thanks to the 36 magnets inside that let it twirl, flip, and snap into over 70 super unique designs, giving you something to focus on while you’re thinking or need to distract yourself. Plus, the outside has a matte finish and a pattern to add to how intricate this 3D fidget toy is, and there are over 18 differently-colored cubes that you can even combine together for the ultimate fidget toy.

37 This Reading Light With A Handy Necklace Design Vekkia Rechargeable LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Obviously, this super comfy necklace-style reading light is way better than reaching for one of those flimsy clip-on lights. There’s soft silicone on the back, so it’s comfy on your neck even when you’re sitting in bed. This rechargeable, dimmable light has two precise LEDs, and they’re even completely free of blue light.

38 This Handy Multi-Tool That Even Has A Hammer QuntionSt 12-in-1 Hammer Multi-Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon This multi-tool is packed with 12 different tools, but there’s a built-in lock to safely pack it in a bag or toolbox. When you’re ready to unlock and use this lightweight tool, there are a bunch of screwdrivers, pliers, a bottle opener (of course), and more. This compact gadget even has a built-in miniature hammer, which makes it different than most other multi-tools on the market.

39 This Trio Of Flameless Candles In Pretty Glass Jars Yinuo Flameless LED Candles Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made with real wax and real glass, the only “faux” thing about these flameless candles is the LED light themselves. But even those offer moving, flickering lights that look truly realistic and add romantic vibes to any room. Powered by simple AA batteries with over 150 hours of illumination at a time, these candles can be controlled via remote for personalized lighting and timing.

40 These Beautiful Wooden Pinch Bowls With Magnetic Lids Estilo 2 Piece Bamboo Salt and Pepper Bowls Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of 100% natural bamboo that’ll look great in any kitchen, this set of pinch bowls will allow you to keep your go-to spices within reach at all times. Putting flaky salt on chocolate chip cookies or adding a dash of pepper to your stew will be so easy. These little boxes are complete with a magnetic lid, which creates a seal to keep your spices nice and fresh.

41 These Flashlight Gloves That Are Super Breathable RAK LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a universal, adjustable design, these LED flashlight gloves will give you added lighting for home projects, but you’ll still feel like you’re working with your bare hands. They run for over 160 hours on one set of AAA batteries, and the design is flexible and breathable for long-lasting comfort.

42 This Gold-Plated Monogram Necklace That Is So Sparkly PAVOI 14K White Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Initial Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold and complete with sparkly cubic zirconia stones, this monogram necklace looks super expensive, but it’s actually super cheap. With an 18-inch chain that goes with any top, this trendy piece of jewelry is lightweight enough for everyday wear. Available styles: 78

43 A Wearable Blanket With A Comfy Hoodie Design HORIMOTE HOME Oversized Wearable Blanket Hoodie Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes — this is a seriously fluffy blanket with a cozy hoodie on top, which means you can literally wear your favorite blanket. The comfy hood isn’t the only snuggly detail on this comfy blanket — it even has sleeves and a classic front pocket for all-day lounging. This machine-washable blanket also has an oversized fit, and there’s even a long option. Available colors: 8

44 This Extra-Strong Magnetic Wristband That’s Still Breathable RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adjustable wristband 10 magnets in it, so there’s plenty of space for small tools, screws, hairpins, and more in convenient reach. It’s durable yet soft, which means it can be comfortably worn, whether you’re in a workshop, tinkering with the car, or hanging up new decor around the house.

45 An Indoor Gardening Kit With A Ton Of Herb Options Plant Theatre Indoor Herb Garden Kit - Grow 6 Varieties Amazon $10 See On Amazon This convenient herb growing kit comes with everything you need to successfully cultivate six different herbs, including go-tos like chives, parsley, and basil. In addition to the seeds, this kit comes with pots and peat discs so you can start your garden right away for elevated cooking at home.

46 A Non-Slip Vegetable Chopper With 51,000 Five-Star Reviews Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vegetable chopper is compact enough to store in your kitchen, but it’ll probably stay on the counter because it’s so useful for meal prep. The non-slip base and sturdy chopping lid make it extra safe and easy to use, and the four different blades and a built-in container chop and catch veggies and fruits of all kinds in moments. The best part? It’s dishwasher-safe.

47 This Set Of Glass Carafes That Look So Chic On The Table Estilo Glass Carafe With Lid - Set of 2 Amazon $21 See On Amazon For the host with the most, this set of glass carafes is an ideal housewarming gift thanks to their chic design that looks straight out of a cafe. Made of durable glass, these carafes stand out because they come with a lid so you can pop any leftover sangria into the fridge.

48 These Essential Oil Shower Steamers That Turn Your Tub Into A Spa Cleverfy Shower Steamers - Variety Pack of 6 Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made of cruelty-free essential oils, these shower steamers will turn your very own bathroom into a relaxing spa-like atmosphere. They come with six different scents like peony and pear or grapefruit, and if there happens to be any leftover residue, it’ll just go down the drain at the end of your shower.

49 A Pizza Cutter With The Best Built-In Case Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $13 See On Amazon This compact pizza cutter has a durable, easy-to use handle on top that actually has a protective case built right in. The case simply pulls down over the stainless steel blade after slicing pizza, so it’s extra-safe in a kitchen drawer. Plus, this case and the handle easily come apart to wash everything in the dishwasher.

50 These Deep Cleaning Brushes That Attach Onto Your Drill Holikme Drill Brush Power Scrubber Attachment (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stick these brush attachments right onto most cordless drills for a zero-effort deep cleaning moment. Each attachment spins on the front of the drill, while the scratch-free nylon bristles do the work for you, while still being gentle enough for grout and tiles. These three versatile brushes are also compact enough to fit in any cleaning closet.

51 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board With Easy-To-Store Utensils Dynamic Gear Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set With Cutlery Amazon $36 See On Amazon This bamboo charcuterie board is super long-lasting because it’s easy to keep track of the matching serving utensils. They fit right into a hidden tray that’s tucked away under the board. Chic enough for any party, this board also has handy divots along the edge for placing your crackers or dips.

52 These Funky LED Lightbulbs That Give Your Room A Bold Hue Bluex LED Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These funky LED lightbulbs are way quicker to install than figuring out where to hang a strand of tiny LEDs. They’re still long-lasting, and they still illuminate an entire room in aesthetic and colorful lighting. Each one is dimmable, and they even work on outdoor lights for a colorful patio moment. They come in tk colors, including purple, blue, pink, and green.

53 This Easy-To-Use Milk Frother With A Sleek Matte Finish Bean Envy Milk Frother for Coffee Amazon $15 See On Amazon This handheld milk frother has a super fun and easy-to-use design for frothing up casual everyday lattes. The small stainless steel whisk easily fits in any milk-frothing mug or glass. It only takes about 15 seconds, and it has a sleek matte finish and stand that fits in with any kitchen.

54 This LED Magnifying Glass That Looks Super Sleek AIXPI Magnifying Glass With Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon This 30X magnifying glass has 12 LED lights surrounding the durable double-layered glass. These LEDs are easy to turn on with a simple sliding switch on the front of this handy tool, so you can read in the dark. Plus, this budget-friendly magnifying glass has a super sleek design, and it’s easy to pack.

55 These Food Savers With An Easy Lid-Like Design Food Huggers Reusable Food Savers Starter Kit (7-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These silicone food savers have a circular shape that fits onto halves of lemons, apples, and more — just like a lid on a container. It’s thanks to the flexible design that stretches over whatever half-eaten produce is hanging out in the fridge. This dishwasher-safe pack even works on top of cans and stray containers, and comes with a handy avocado saver, which sets it apart from other sets.

56 These Plush Scrunchies With Towel-Like Fabric Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Towel Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This set of oversized scrunchies is an adorable swap for hair towels or drying hair with a bath towel. They’re made of water-absorbing microfiber fabric that’s perfect for letting wet hair dry in a bun or wearing in the pool. Plus, these towel-like hairbands simply look like normal scrunchies with a trendy pattern. Available colors: 7

57 A Laptop Stand With A Spot To Tuck A Keyboard LORYERGO Laptop Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon This laptop stand props up a laptop in an ergonomic position, but it also creates the perfect spot to tuck a keyboard away after work. The tall design means there’s plenty of room to store books, or even extra desk supplies underneath, giving you more desk space. It’s also made of durable metal with non-slip details, so the laptop is super secure on top.

58 A Miniature Serving Pot That Looks So Chic Le Creuset Stoneware Cocotte Amazon $22 See On Amazon This microwave- and dishwasher-safe mini cast iron pot the perfect tiny container for a chic meal. The stoneware design won’t stain, no matter how many times you bake a mini dessert or fill it with jam for a cheese board. Plus, it’s finished off with a glossy glaze and those adorable miniature handles.

59 These Hanging Planters With An Airy Design Mkono Boho Hanging Planter (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of hanging planters have a minimalist vibe thanks to the unique gold-toned wire design. The circle-shaped frame holds onto the included white pots, and it doesn’t block too much light in front of a window, giving your home a chic, light vibe. These airy planters are also topped off with a simple cotton hanger that matches any room.

60 A Simple Coffee Mug Warmer That’s So Handy Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mug warmer is super practical for every morning, and it’s small enough to fit anywhere. It hangs out on any surface with an outlet nearby and keeps every cup perfectly warm. It’s also easy to turn off after coffee time and has an indicator light if it’s accidentally left on.

61 This Metal Burger Press That Crafts Perfect Patties Every Time Cave Tools Burger Press Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make the best-ever burgers with the help of this easy-to-use burger press. Made of an aluminum material that can go right in the dishwasher, this press prevents you from overworking your blend before tossing it on the grill or into the skillet and makes the sometimes difficult process of crafting a stuffed burger easier than ever.

62 A Weighted Blanket With A Comfy & Cooling Design AN Cooling Weighted Blanket Amazon $38 See On Amazon This oversized weighted blanket is full of classic non-toxic weighted glass beads that are so soothing and calming. To make it even better, this 15-pound blanket also has a cooling design to avoid feeling stuffy and seven layers of fabric to prevent leakage. It also has a simple quilted cover and an anti-bunching design that’ll look great on your bed.

63 This Chic Pitcher With A Mess-Free Fruit Infuser HIWARE Glass Fruit Infuser Water Pitcher Amazon $24 See On Amazon This borosilicate glass pitcher looks super chic on a countertop, especially when the built-in infuser is filled with colorful fruit. You can easily make infused water in this 2-quart pitcher, and the process is pretty mess-free because it keeps all of the fruit contained. It even comes with a filtering lid, just in case there’s a stray strawberry or mint leaf.

64 A Leather-Band Watch With A Minimalist Vibe SHENGKE Leather Band Quartz Watch Amazon $20 See On Amazon This oversized watch is a go-to because it has a classic and super minimalist vibe that’s easy to gift. Of course, there’s a leather band and plenty of matching shiny buckles and accents. It has a smooth stainless steel back for a comfy fit, and it’s even water-resistant. Available styles: 14