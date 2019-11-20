Of The Most Popular Gifts On Amazon This Year, These 60 Are Seriously Worth The Hype

Whether it's time for the holiday hustle or you're just looking for some birthday presents, it's typical to search for the most unique, hyped-up gifts of the year. Here's the thing, though: Some of the most popular gifts on Amazon are currently available, and they're even better than you could have imagined. In other words, shopping is about to get much easier.

So, how do you figure out which products are as brilliant as people say they are? Your initial hints are usually within the reviews (and I'm not just talking about the average star ratings). Sure, stars matter — but if a product is truly hype-worthy, happy customers will want to tell everyone about it. I mean, don't you love to spread the word whenever you find something that has changed your life?

But remember: No matter how glowing a product's reviews are, it's always important to consider who you're buying for. While a wireless charging pad would make an excellent gift for your techie best friend, it's probably not the best fit for your grandma who barely uses her iPhone... no matter how much customers love it.

If you aren't sure which items meet the "rave reviews" test, I've got you covered. Here's a collection of some of the best Amazon products that deserve all of the attention that they're getting. Your job is to pick out the right ones for the people you love.

1 These Extra-Long Lightning Chargers That Are Wrapped With Braided Nylon Nylon Braided Charging Cord (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon This pack of sturdy lightning chargers are coated with braided nylon that's flexible, but still protective against tears and punctures. They're also six feet long, so you'll get some extra reach out of them. One customer wrote, "These lightning cables charge quickly - but the best thing about them is they are durable."

2 The Fire TV Stick Lite With A Voice Remote That's 40% Off Right Now Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 See On Amazon For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

3 A 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks That's 13% Off Right Now SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $13.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $16. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

4 A Sturdy Phone Holder That Clips Onto Your Car Vents Beam Electronics Air Vent Cell Phone Mount Amazon $15 See on Amazon For your friend who always seems to lose their phone in the car, this vent clip holder is a must-have. The clip itself is can attach to various air vents and rotate freely. It's also completely adjustable, so you can extend the sides to fit to your particular smartphone while you drive. Overall, it makes it possible to see the GPS without fumbling for your phone.

5 A Powerful Humidifier That Doesn't Make A Sound Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon This cool mist humidifier can add moisture to your home all year long. For one, it has a 1.5-liter tank that can run for up to 16 hours before it needs to be refilled. It's also "whisper quiet," per the brand — so you can keep it right next to your bed without being disturbed while you sleep. There's even a light function in case you want a soft glow.

6 The Impressive Amazon Fire 7 Tablet That's 20% Off Right Now Fire 7 Amazon - $50 $40 See On Amazon First of all, Amazon's Fire 7 has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more. It holds 16 gigabytes of storage — but if you want more than that, you can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet (which is currently $64.99 instead of $89.99).

7 A Futuristic Pad That Wirelessly Charges Your Devices Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can say goodbye to your cords and chargers altogether with this wireless charging pad. This genius device is great for anyone who has tons of devices that need to be powered up — I'm talking wireless earbuds, smartphones, and more. To use the platform, just plug it in and set any compatible device on top. Then, your device will charge up while it sits on the pad.

8 This Amazon Echo Flex Plug-In That's 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 See On Amazon Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

9 A Spray That Helps Dry, Color-Treated Hair Flourish Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon $28 See on Amazon Anyone that struggles with dehydrated, color-treated hair will be thrilled to open up this anti-frizz spray. It works to prevent hair from becoming too dry by coating each strand and locking in the shine. To use the product, just spritz it on after washing — and then, blow-dry. Your hair should come out silky-smooth. Reviewers have mentioned that this little bottle lasts a long time, too.

10 The Organic Lip Balms Made With Beeswax, Cocoa Butter, And More Organic Tinted Lip Balm by Sky Organics (4-pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These organic lip balms look pretty and taste amazing. They're formulated with all-natural ingredients like beeswax and coco butter, and they're infused with a sweet-and-minty combo of vanilla and peppermint. These balms also come in four tinted shades, including shimmer, pink champagne, plum, and raisin. Therefore, you can change it up with your outfit while your lips stay soft, protected, and moisturized.

11 The Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera That's 29% Off Right Now Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon - $34.99 $24.99 See On Amazon Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. With more than 40,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, it's a popular pick. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

12 A Shampoo Brush That Gives Your Head A Massage Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $7 See on Amazon Whether you're trying to get a deep shampoo in or just massage your scalp, this silicone shower brush is a must-have. The product's soft-but-sturdy bristles will give your locks a thorough cleaning while they massage your head and increase circulation. Choose from three colors: light green, pink, and purple.

13 This Amazon Echo Show 5 That's 50% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 See On Amazon The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6 rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

14 An Electric Toothbrush That Tells You When You're Brushing Too Hard Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon $40 See on Amazon Over 2,000 reviewers have raved about how well this electric toothbrush works. For one, it removes up to seven times the amount of plaque that a regular toothbrush does — and it does so super gently. It also has a sensor that alerts you when you've been pressing too hard, along with a two-minute timer. The toothbrush even holds a charge for two weeks, so you can take it with you while you travel.

15 The 4th Generation Amazon Echo Dot That's 40% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 See On Amazon The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

16 The Indoor Smart Cameras That Work With Voice Commands Wyze Wireless Smart Camera (2-Pack) Amazon $48 See on Amazon These high-definition, motion-detecting smart cameras are perfect for anyone who wants to see what's going on at home when they're not around. Each one features a 6-foot power cord, a magnetic base, and a metal mounting plate — so you can place them just about anywhere. You can use the recommended smartphone app to watch footage from afar, or you can hook the cameras up to your Alexa or Google Assistant and control them by the sound of your voice.

17 The Shampoo That Keeps Your Hair Thick And Shiny Pura D'or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Shampoo Amazon $30 See on Amazon Over 9,000 reviewers have insisted that this clinically-tested shampoo works to strengthen hair and keep it thick. It's infused with a combination of high-quality ingredients (including rich argan oil, biotin, and nutrient-dense pumpkin seed). The natural formula is also sulfate-free, so it works to truly nourish your hair and scalp without any chemical buildup.

18 The Amazon Echo Auto That's 60% Off Right Now Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 See On Amazon Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car’s speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

19 The Popular Foam Rollers That Curl Your Hair Without Heat Tifara Beauty Flexible Curling Rods (42-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon Anyone short on time and long on hair will love these foam rollers. The pack comes with various sizes that easily bend however you want — and you can twist them around each other to lock them into place. Since they're made completely with foam, they're soft enough to sleep in and don't require any heat to work.

20 A Vacuum That Literally Sucks Dirt Out Of Your Pores Blackhead Remover Vacuum by June Julien Amazon $39 See on Amazon Instead of trying to treat your blackheads with chemical peels, poking, and prodding, try this vacuum out. It creates a seal on your skin and actually pulls the dirt from your pores. The gadget comes with unique head attachments, so you can choose the right one for your complexion. Plus, it's even rechargeable.

21 This Ring Video Doorbell 3 That's 30% Off Right Now Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 See On Amazon See who's at the door, get notified when someone buzzes, and even chat with them via your phone or computer with the Ring video doorbell. This model comes with customizable motion settings and privacy controls, and it's backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in. Get it for 30% off for a limited time.

22 The All-Natural Face Masks That Have Different Purposes Rael Beauty Face Mask Sheets Gift Set (20-Pack) Amazon $45 See On Amazon Give the gift of rejuvenated skin with these all-natural face masks. This variety package includes four different packs of masks that work to hydrate, brighten, smooth, and purify complexions with nourishing ingredients. And the best part? There are no parabens, toxins, mineral oils, or artificial fragrances in any of them.

23 These Buttery-Soft Sheets That Won't Wrinkle Mellanni Sheet Set (3-Piece Set) Amazon $27 See on Amazon Who wouldn't love a new set of really soft sheets? Well, over 50,000 reviewers have insisted that these are the softest, most durable sheets on the market. They're made with brushed microfiber that's hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant (even if you tend to toss and turn all night). Each set comes with a pillowcase, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet — and there are tons of colors to pick from.

24 The Amazon Fire Stick 4K & Voice Remote That's 20% Off Right Now Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $49.99 $39.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

25 A Fleece Throw Blanket That'll Make You Want To Stay In Bedsure Fleece Blanket Amazon $21 See on Amazon This microfiber fleece throw blanket is so soft that you won't want to share — but you totally can. At 5 feet wide, it's perfect for snuggling up on the couch with your favorite person. The double-enforced seams keep it durable, and it's machine-washable for whenever you need to clean it. Plus, the blanket comes multiple shades that you can decorate your cozy spots with.

26 The NutriBullet Blender Kit That Comes With Lidded Cups NutriBullet Blender (12-Piece) Amazon $50 See on Amazon This BPA-free blender kit has everything you need to make a delicious breakfast drink or post-workout snack. The mini blender comes with two blade caps, including a milling blade for chopping up large produce and an extraction blade to pull out nutrients. Plus, it comes with two cups that have sealable lids, so you can take your smoothies on-the-go.

27 A Mini Steamer That You Can Fit In Your Luggage Hilife Handheld Steamer Amazon $26 See on Amazon For your loved one who's always traveling, this mini steamer will be a much-appreciated gift. It's small and lightweight, so it can easily fit into your luggage without taking up too much space. It also steams for 15 continuous minutes before needing to be refilled — and when you're finished with your clothes, you can use it to steam your curtains, bedding, and rugs.

28 This Veggie Slicer That Also Makes Delicious Zoodles Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Amazon $17 See on Amazon This veggie slicer is so handy that it can replace a handful of kitchen tools to save you more space in your cupboard. Yes, it slices — but it also comes with four other interchangeable blades so you can create tons of different veggie cuts. There's even an option to make your own zoodles.

29 An Insulated Water Bottle That Comes With 3 Lids Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle Amazon $20 See on Amazon This insulated water bottle is a great gift for anyone who's always traveling. For one, it features double-insulated walls that keep warm beverages hot for 12 hours (and cold drinks chilly for up to 24). It also comes with three lids: a hot beverage lid, a standard water bottle lid, and a sports lid with a straw. Whether you're on your way to work or a workout, there's a lid for that.

30 The Sleek Salt And Pepper Shakers With Stainless Steel Lids Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Bring these gorgeous salt and pepper shakers to a dinner party and they're sure to be a hit. The set is made with real glass and sleek stainless steel. Plus, the grinders for both are within the lids (instead of at the bases), so you shouldn't end up with spices all over the table.

31 These Waterproof Bike Lights So You Can Ride At Night Ascher USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set Amazon $13 See on Amazon For the biker in your family, this set of safety lights is a must-have. There's one that works as a headlight for the front, and another that looks like a brake light for the rear. Both waterproof bulbs feature silicone straps that can attach to a variety of different seats, handlebars, and even helmets. On top of that, you can recharge them with a standard USB cord.

32 A Shower Head That Feels Like A Rain Storm SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See on Amazon Instead of standing beneath a standard shower head, try this luxury, high-pressure option that literally makes a shower feel like rain on your shoulders. The jets are even made with anti-clogging silicone that won't rust, so you'll have one less thing to clean while you're refreshing your bathroom.

33 This Garage Door Opener That You Can Control With Your Phone Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Amazon $30 See on Amazon Thousands of reviewers have sworn that this garage door opener has given them peace of mind, especially since you can determine when your door opens and closes all from your smartphone. You can even check to see if you accidentally left the door open when you're miles away, or schedule the door to close at a certain time each day.

34 An Impressive Revlon Hair Dryer For Under $10 Revlon Compact and Lightweight Hair Dryer Amazon $9 See on Amazon This lightweight Revlon hair dryer packs a powerful punch. It's small enough to fit into your carry-on, but it emits enough heat to dry your hair in a snap. It also has multiple warmth and speed settings, along with a cold air button to lock in particular styles. At only 9 dollars, it's a total steal.

35 An Electric Kettle That's Easy To Transport AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Hot Water Kettle Amazon $20 See on Amazon This electric kettle is lightweight and easy to travel with, and it's made with durable stainless steel. To use the the BPA-free container, just fill it up with water, pop it onto the base, and let it boil. There's even an automatic shut-off feature, so you don't have to worry about leaving it on for too long.

36 A Derma Roller That's Super Affordable RoselynBoutique Derma Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon More than 2,400 reviewers have taken this derma roller for a spin and given it a positive review — and that many people can't be wrong. The product features 0.25-millimeter titanium micro-needles that are designed to boost collagen production and allow skincare products to better absorb into your skin. At only $10, it's a beauty deal you can't pass up.

37 A Vacuum Pump That Makes Your Uncorked Wine Bottles Last Longer Vacu Vin Wine Saver and Bottle Stoppers Amazon $20 See on Amazon There will be no more stale wine with this brilliant vacuum pump. Here's how it works: Place this device over the mouth of the bottle you want to keep fresh, and then give it a few pumps. (That'll pull out all of the air to prevent the oxidation process.) Then, apply one of the reusable silicone stoppers until you're ready to crack it open again.

38 These Checkered Throw Pillow Covers That Make Your Home Extra-Cozy Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These adorable throw pillow covers can add texture to any room. They're made with durable cotton linen that holds up to wear-and-tear, but they're still soft enough to lounge on. You can go with a neutral black-and-white farmhouse checkered pattern, or you can add a little pop of color with burgundy, blue, or even orange. Even better: They're machine-washable.

39 A Luxurious Faux Fur Rug That Comes In Different Colors Ashler Faux Fur Rug Amazon $27 See on Amazon Not only does this faux fur rug look stunning on any floor, but it feels just as luxe as it looks. It's made with high-grade, long-grain Mongolian "fur" that's unbelievably soft to the touch. At 2-by-3 feet, it makes the perfect conversation piece in front of a fireplace or at the foot of the bed. But to be honest, you might just want to lounge on.

40 A Retinol Facial Serum That's Made With Vitamin E, Green Tea, And More Retinol Serum by Tree of Life Amazon $11 See on Amazon It doesn't matter if you have a full-blown skincare routine or if you slap some water on your face every morning and call it day — this vegan retinol serum is a total must. On top of miracle-working retinol, this paraben-free serum uses ingredients like vitamin E, witch hazel, jojoba oil, and green tea to nourish, smooth, and moisturize.

41 The Moisturizing Cuticle Oil That Banishes Hang Nails Cuccio Cuticle Oil Amazon $9 See on Amazon Instead of taking your best friend to the spa, why not gift them a bottle of this rich cuticle oil? That way, they'll be able to care for their nails whenever they get dry, preventing painful cuts and hangnails in the process. This oil is made from a soothing combination of ingredients like honey and lactic acid, both of which lock moisture into the skin for the long haul.

42 A Rechargeable Fabric Shaver That Gets Rid Of Lint Pritech Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $17 See On Amazon This easy-to-use fabric shaver is just what you need to make your favorite sweaters look like new again. It works to gently shave down pilling and lint from the surface of the fabric. It can run for more than one hour on a charge — when it needs more juice, just connect the USB charging cable to fill up the rechargeable battery.

43 A Milk Frother To Make High-Quality Lattes From Home Zulay High Powered Milk Frother Amazon $13 See on Amazon Give the coffee lover in your life this handheld milk frother and watch them light up. Instead of spending tons of money to have someone else create their morning pick-me-up, they can heat up their own milk, turn this gadget on, and let it do its magic. It'll whip the milk into foam within seconds so they can create a delicious latte every time.

44 An Indoor Thermometer That Also Reads The Humidity ThermoPro Digital Thermometer and Humidity Gauge Amazon $11 See on Amazon Not only does this indoor digital thermometer read your home's temperature, but it also tells you the humidity level. It also signals whether that level is dry, wet, or comfortable. Some reviewers love this little thermometer so much that they bought even more to monitor their garage and basement.

45 A Fabric Defuzzer That Shaves Your Clothes Conair Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $22 See on Amazon This fabric "defuzzer" definitely comes in handy. Here's how it works: Instead of trying to pluck those errant fuzzies off your favorite sweater, take this machine out. It'll use a protected blade that to shaves them off as you glide it across the fabric. But since the blade is covered, you don't have to ever worry about chopping up your sweater or overdoing it. Just turn it on, shave off fuzzies, lint, and pilling — and you're good to go.

46 A Digital Kitchen Scale That Makes Baking Way Easier Etekcity Kitchen Scale Amazon $13 See on Amazon This digital kitchen scale is a must if you (or your loved ones) enjoy baking. It measures food items down to the pound, gram, ounce, and millimeter so you have exact amount of ingredients that you need. There are even special water and milk volume measurements for unparalleled accuracy. Plus, this scale is made of stainless steel — so it's easy to wipe up in case of a spill.

47 This Silicone Baking Sheet That's Specifically Made For Macarons AmazonBasics Silicone Macaron Baking Mat (2-pack) Amazon $14 See on Amazon For your macaron-loving friend, this silicone baking mat is the gift that keeps on giving. For one, it's treated so that baked good literally slide right off, so you don't have to worry about anything sticking. It's also super easy to clean with soap and water. The highlight of this mat, though, is the macaron-sized circle grid that's provided for guidance.

48 A Smart Scale That Hooks Up To Your Phone For Even More Stats VIBOOS Smart Weight Scale Amazon $16 See On Amazon This digital scale does more than just take your weight: it actually syncs with your phone through Bluetooth to give you even more stats (like your bone mass, basal metabolism, and more). You can even set up an unlimited number of user profiles through a native app, which in turn can integrate with each user's preferred fitness app, including Apple Health.

49 This Stylish Shower Caddy That Won't Rust iDesign Metal Hanging Shower Caddy Amazon $20 See on Amazon This shower caddy has all the standard features you need: space for storage, lots of room for drainage, and hooks for your loofahs. What's really great about this caddy, though, is its finish. It's made with rust-proof wiring that holds up to daily wear-and-tear — and it's available in six different industrial tones.

50 A Set Of Rustic Shelves That Are Easy To Install Rustic Wood Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon For your friend who just moved into a new place, these rustic shelves are the perfect combination of thoughtful and functional. They come in a set of three — and each one features a thick wooden base and industrial metal brackets for easy installation. Plus, all of the mounting hardware is included with the set.

51 A Refreshing Body Wash That's Made With Tea Tree Oil Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Body Wash Amazon $15 See on Amazon It's no secret that tea tree oil is great for clearing up acne, but this tea tree body wash does even better: It can clear eczema, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and more (thanks to the product's fungus- and bacteria-fighting qualities). Hundreds of reviewers have agreed that this stuff really works — and it smells amazing to boot.

52 The Magnesium Chloride Bath Flakes That Help Your Muscles Relax Ancient Minerals Magnesium Bath Flakes Amazon $30 See on Amazon These relaxing bath flakes are made with magnesium chloride, which can help promote maximum muscle relaxation in the bath while relieving overall stress. And because they come in flake form, they can absorb into warm water almost immediately — so you can feel better the second you step in.

53 A Makeup Brush Set For All Of Your Cosmetic Needs EmaxDesign Makeup Brush Set (13 Pieces) Amazon $12 See on Amazon These makeup brushes are the perfect gift for anyone who's been pining for some high-quality applicators. The handles are made from bamboo and nylon, while the soft brushes are synthetic — so they'll spread your powders, foundations, blushes, and shadows without a hassle. This kit also comes with a latex-free blending sponge (which is a makeup must-have).

54 This Ear-And-Nose Trimmer That's Waterproof Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper by FlePow Amazon $12 See on Amazon This ear-and-nose trimmer makes it super easy to freshen up whenever you want to. It features dual spinning blades that cut through hair without any pulling or pinching — and they're small enough to tackle your eyebrows, nose, ears, and facial hair. It's also completely waterproof and cordless, so you can use it in the shower.

55 These Soft Beauty Sponges For Blending And Contouring Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge (4-piece) Amazon $16 See on Amazon This popular beauty sponge come in a pack of four, and each blender is completely latex-free. You can use the wide, rounded edge to dab on foundation, the pointed end to target smaller certain spots, and the flat edge for contouring. The pack currently has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, which means customers are thoroughly enjoying it.

56 A Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak To Soothe Achey Feet Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt Amazon $15 See on Amazon This tea tree foot soak is great for tired feet that have been stuffed into tight shoes, because its natural makeup helps sooth achey muscles and rough calluses. This soak includes calming ingredients like tea tree oil, eucalyptus, peppermint, rosemary, lavender, different salts, and more.

57 A Hand-Repair Cream Kit With Natural Burt's Bees Products Burt's Bees Hand Repair Gift Set Amazon $11 See on Amazon This all-natural hand repair kit is a miracle-worker for parched skin. Each kit comes with ultra-luxe almond cream and shea butter cream for your hands, as well as lemon butter cream for your cuticles. It also comes with a pair of gloves that you can wear after applying the creams to help seal in moisture.

58 A Handy Plug-In That Keeps Pests Away GADINO Indoor Ultrasonic Pest Repellent (6-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon In my opinion, anyone who can't stand creepy-crawlies will probably be more than happy to get this pack of electronic pest repellers. Here's how it works: the genius device plugs into a spot where spiders, mice, or roaches tend to show up. Then, the ultrasonic waves emit a frequency that the pests apparently can't stand, resulting in a pest-free home. In other words, you don't have to use any toxic chemicals to keep them at bay.

59 This Light That Keeps Your Plans Alive Inside Ankace Dual Plant Grow Lights Amazon $25 See on Amazon Now, you can bring the gift of an indoor garden to your loved ones with this LED plant light. It features dual lights so you can cover an entire row of plant babies — and it uses both red and blue glows to help them flourish. The blue light aids in the process of chlorophyll generation (which keeps them green), and the red light helps in germinating any new seeds.

60 The Wireless Earbuds That Charge In Their Case TOZO Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $50 See on Amazon These wireless earbuds are ridiculously easy to charge, which is half the battle of owning a pair. Every time you set them in their carrying case, they'll automatically power up. But the batteries in both the earbuds and case are so powerful, that you probably won't even have to recharge them that often. The buds can play for almost four hours continuously, and the case will provide an additional nine hours of charge.

61 A Facial Cleansing Brush That Exfoliates & Massages Skin Gackoko Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you're looking for a facial cleansing brush, this Gackoko model is an excellent choice. It is battery-operated and comes with four different brush heads so that you can get exactly what you want out of the tool: a sponge, a soft cleansing brush, an exfoliating brush, and a massage rolling head.

62 This Dense Foam Roller That Releases Tense Muscles AmazonBasics High-Density Foam Roller Amazon $11 See on Amazon This foam roller is an everyday essential, hands down. Whether you're sore from an intense workout or being on your feet all day, it can offer major relief and balance. It's super dense — so when you roll your sore muscles over it, the cylinder works to break up tight tissues and increase circulation.

63 The Compression Foot Sleeves That Prevent Aches Run Forever Sports Compression Ankle Sleeves Amazon $10 See On Amazon These foot sleeves feature high-grade compression — so once you slip them on, they'll gently cradle your arches and offer just enough pressure to increase blood circulation and relieve aches without pushing too hard. Plus, they can help ease pain from plantar fasciitis, according to reviewers. Available in sizes: S - L

64 The Adult Coloring Books That'll Help You Chill Adult Coloring Books (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon For less than $20, you can snag this bundle of adult coloring books for you and your friends. This pack comes with an animal book, a scenery book, and a geometric shapes book — and each one is filled with intricate designs that'll keep your attention for hours. On top of that, the pages are smooth and thick — so you can use your favorite markers without worrying that the color will bleed through.

65 A Cute Instant Camera With A Built-In Selfie Mirror Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Camera Amazon $50 See on Amazon Not only is this mini camera adorable, but it also prints your pictures right after you snap them. It has a special selfie mirror in the front, and it comes with a macro lens attachment for closeups. The little pictures the come out are super fun to take, share — and you can hang up in your favorite spots.

66 A Tripod That Turns Your Phone Into A Professional Camera UBeesize Portable and Adjustable Camera Stand Amazon $13 See on Amazon This tabletop tripod makes it easier than ever to snap a professional-looking picture. It has flexible legs that you can bend in any direction to secure the structure — and you can even wrap them around a pole or hang it from a branch to get the perfect angle. No matter where you put it, the unit will hold onto your phone tightly to keep it in place.

67 A Cozy Blanket That You Can Actually Wear AmyHomie Blanket Sweatshirt Amazon $43 See On Amazon Your chronically cold friend is sure to be thrilled when they open up this sherpa blanket sweatshirt. It's made from soft microfiber and sherpa — and it features a hood for extra coziness. There are also pockets to warm up your hands or secure your phone while you're relaxing. It comes in 14 colors and patterns, as well as two lengths.

68 A Cooling Pad That'll Keep Your Laptop From Overheating Havit Laptop Cooling Pad Amazon $25 See on Amazon This cooling pad can help keep your laptop from overheating. It's super thin, so you can take it with you while you travel — and it tilts at an angle so you can easily see the screen. The pad also features three extremely quiet fans to keep your computer cool without all the loud whirring.

69 This Protective Laptop Sleeve With Over 2,900 5-Star Reviews V Voova Laptop Carrying Case Amazon $16 See On Amazon Available in three different sizes, this convenient laptop bag can hold most standard laptop computers. It uses soft lining, water-resistant nylon fabric, and a zippered enclosure to keep your computer secure and protected from jostling and the elements. It also has two additional pockets for stashing accessories like chargers and headphones. Choose from hues ranging from neutral gray and khaki to this eye-catching purple.