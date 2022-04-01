It seems like when it comes to shopping for clothes, you can fall into one of three camps: comfort-first, trends-first, or budget-first. But I’m here to tell you that you can have it all. You can be comfortable, stylish, and best of all, frugal. I’ve scoured the inexpensive clothing options on Amazon and picked the chicest options for you to shop from. Trust me: of the popular clothing under $25 on Amazon, these 39 pieces are the most stylish.

On this list, you’ll find wardrobe basics that everyone needs. They’re stylish and well-loved, but what really seals the deal is their price. Each of these items comes at a reasonable price that won’t leave a dent in your wallet. From classic button-downs to workout leggings you want to wear all the time, these must-have pieces are made with quality materials and loved by reviewers without spending a fortune to get them.

These clothing items are such deals that they’ve got plenty of rave reviews to prove it. Many shoppers even say they bought some of these pieces in multiple colors — that’s when you know something is really good. And with these prices, you can afford to stock up. You don’t have to settle for fashionable clothes that cost too much or budget finds that aren’t your style. This list is the happy medium packed with something for everyone to love.

1 A Cheetah-Print Crewneck Tee With Over 17,000 Reviews BMJL Leopard Print Tee Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 17,000 reviews, this is one of the most beloved T-shirts on Amazon. The short-sleeve leopard tee is lightweight and has a crewneck, however, it’s also available in a V-neck, as well as other patterns. Pair it with jeans to keep it casual or tuck it into your favorite high-waisted skirt to dress it up. The boxy fit is breathable yet cozy so you can wear it on its own in summer or under a cardigan for cooler months. And best of all, this one is under $20. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 13

2 This Swing Tank Dress That’s “Perfectly Priced” Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This flowy swing dress is made with a luxurious jersey that looks and feels good, plus your wallet will love it. The sleeveless tank dress is cool for summer but can transition easily to fall or winter with a jacket and tights. It has a crewneck and is designed to beautifully drape down away from your body. One reviewer noted, “Perfectly priced, I'm getting myself a backup!” •Available Sizes: 1X — 6X •Available Colors: 5

3 The Versatile Floral Blouse That Will Make You Smile Hibluco Floral Print Blouse Amazon $22 See On Amazon Looking for a budget blouse that just makes you happy to put on? Try this floral print tunic that has a unique shape and retro pattern. The polyester top has a rounded neck, short sleeves, and a swing tunic hem. Wear it with leggings or jeans, to the office or out on the town. It’s so versatile, making its already low price tag even better. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 40

4 A Trendy, Affordable Plaid Blazer For Work And Beyond Milumia Grid Print Blazer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Buying professionally appropriate clothes for your closet can be expensive, and often times those pieces are not very versatile for outside of work. This open-front plaid blazer is the casual professional piece you’ve been looking for. The bold pattern, rolled-up sleeves, and oversized fit are trendy for the office or brunch. It features two front slit pockets and a wide lapel that’s elegant and chic. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Availabel Colors: 11

5 This Draped V-Neck Blouse That’s A Steal HOTAPEI Flowy Short Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This fashion-forward blouse is a total steal at just $25. The V-neck top has short, billowing sleeves and a unique loosely draped look. The crepe-like fabric is lightweight and breathable. It transitions perfectly between seasons and has a lined bodice and semi-sheer sleeves. Pair it with jeans for a casual look or trousers for work. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

6 A Tank Midi Dress To Accessorize For Any Occasion HDE Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Everyone needs a basic midi dress in their wardrobe because it’s such a versatile piece that you really get your money’s worth. This fitted tank option is stretchy and sleeveless, featuring a scoop neckline and bodycon fit. The best part of a blank canvas dress like this is that you can make it whatever you want. Add on a flowy kimono and sandals and you’re set for a casual Saturday at the brewery. Swap those out for a black leather jacket and heels and you’re ready to hit the town. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus •Available Colors: 4

7 The Highly Rated Espadrilles That Come In 56 Colors Soda Open Toe Buckle Espadrille Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon When warmer weather is on its way, you’ll want a cute pair of sandals. No need to spend a ton of money on shoes you’ll only wear one season of the year — opt for these budget-friendly espadrilles. They have an open-toe design with an ankle strap and bucket that’s classic and easy to pair with dresses, shorts, or a bathing suit and cover-up. This trendy pair has earned nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 56

8 This Romantic Lace Blouse For $25 Romwe Elegant Short Sleeve Amazon $25 See On Amazon Lace details can cause the price of your favorite garments to spike, but this delicate blouse is under budget. The long-sleeve option features a V-neck and a lined bodice with lace balloon sleeves that are super chic. This top is also available in short sleeve options and tons of colors. One reviewer noted, “I want every color in this shirt now!” •Available Sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus •Available Colors: 21

9 A Pleated Leopard Maxi Skirt To Twirl In CHARTOU High Waisted Leopard Print Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll want to twirl the instant you step into this leopard print skirt. The chic high waist is elasticized to stay put and the skirt features a long maxi length with pleats to move as you walk. This polyester skirt is loose and lightweight and can be worn all year round, depending on how you style it. It’s available in a handful of colors and patterns. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 15

10 These White Slip-On Sneakers To Match Everything Blowfish Malibu Marley Sneaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect white sneakers to wear all day every day? Here’s the best option for your budget. These Blowfish Malibu shoes have earned more than 20,000 reviews for quality, price, and comfort. They are made of canvas and feature a rubber sole. The elastic stretch panels on the tongue make it easy to slip your foot in and out. If white is not your thing, they’re available in more than 60 colors. •Available Sizes: 5.5 — 11 •Available Colors: 68

11 This Budget Satin Midi Skirt To Dress Up Or Down Modegal Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon A silky midi skirt is a staple wardrobe piece you can wear all year — and this one is trending. This chic option has the same luxurious look and feel as real silk, but it’s actually made of satin silk, which requires much less maintenance and is far more affordable. The hidden elasticized waist makes this skirt surprisingly comfortable. Pair it with a graphic tee and sneakers, or dress it up with heels and a cropped tank. • Available Sizes: Small — X-Large • Available Colors: 1

12 These $25 Flip-Flops That Reviewers Are Obsessed With Teva Olowahu Flip-Flop Amazon $25 See On Amazon Reviewers love these budget-friendly flip-flops that are all the rage. They’re made from EVA foam and fabric so they’re lightweight, easy to get on and off, and of course, stylish. One of the 22,000 reviewers noted, “I’ve literally bought a pair of these shoes every year or two since I was in high school. They’re a perfect go-to for everything from camping to the beach. They’re sporty and rugged enough that they’re comfortable on a long walk, and cute enough to wear with a casual sundress, especially if you get a neutral pattern or black.” • Available Sizes: 5 —12 • Available Colors: 26

13 A Best-Selling Pair Of Faux Leather Ballet Flats Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and a total bargain at just $22. The sole and faux leather upper is flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. They’ve earned the support of more than 38,000 reviews and are available in 37 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 37

14 These Braided Sandals That Look More Expensive Than They Are Mtzyoa Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon Make these flat-woven sandals your new summer go-to pair since they complement any look perfectly. Whether you pair them with jeans, shorts, dresses, or jumpsuits, they will keep your look polished and your feet happy with supportive rubber soles and a soft upper. Not to mention, they’re so affordable. They have nearly 3,000 reviews and come in more than a dozen colors and different styles. •Available Sizes: 6 — 10 •Available Colors: 29

15 A Unique Long-Sleeve Knit That’s An Amazon Best-Seller MIHOLL Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This unique long-sleeve blouse is a best-seller in “clothing, shoes, and jewelry” on Amazon. With more than 40,000 reviews, this top has something for everyone to love: a semi-sheer, lace sleeve, a knit bodice, and a ribbed crewneck. It’s available in 40 colors including coffee, gray-blue, and coral with floral designs on the sleeves. This everyday top is only $20, so you can afford to buy in it a few colors to stock up. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 40

16 The $15 Midi Dress You May Never Want To Take Off Daily Ritual Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress Amazon $15 See On Amazon This is a dress you may never take off because it’s the perfect combination of comfort and style — plus it’s a deal. The cozy knit midi dress is loose-fitting, sleeveless, and features short side slits. It’s fitted through the chest and falls straight down through the body and hips. It’s made of a viscose blend so you know it’s super soft. A five-star reviewer cited, “​​Totally love this dress; sleek, minimal, comfortable and a great price. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 12

17 This T-Shirt Dress That’s Versatile And Low Cost Lunarable Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Everyone needs a quality T-shirt dress to toss-on on those days you oversleep or just can’t be bothered to put together an outfit. Throw on this single piece and head out the door in style. The scoop neck, short sleeves, and mini-length are perfect for lounging around the house, pairing with sneaker or sandals, or wearing on vacation. And the low price tag is an added bonus. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 30

18 A Cozy $11 Sweatshirt That Holds Its Shape Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Looking for the perfect cozy sweatshirt to wear with jeans? This best-selling crewneck option has earned more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. It’s made of a cotton and polyester blend that’s midweight and so soft. It features ribbed hems and cuffs to hold its shape. The $11 price tag makes this a must-have. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 11

19 These Stretchy Capri Jeans That Are A Bargain Lee Flex Motion Capri Jean Amazon $24 See On Amazon These stretchy jeans are a bargain at just $25. The mid-rise, regular fit capri pants have five standard pockets and a zipper and button closure. The waistband is non-binding and super flexible. One reviewer noted, “I LOVE, Love, love these capris!!! I will [buy] more in a different color next time. The fit is fantastic, the material is soft, and [they] are extremely comfortable. I would definitely recommend these to everyone!!! Good price also.” •Available Sizes: 2 — 18 •Available Colors: 7

20 This Pair Of White Jeans With A Straight Leg Gloria Vanderbilt Mandie Jean Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you prefer straight-leg jeans, you’ll love this affordable pair in crisp white. They have a high-rise with a zipper fly (and come in two different sized inseams.) They feature five functional pockets and sturdy belt loops. These white jeans are adorable with an oversized graphic tee and sneaker or an elegant knit sweater and heeled booties. •Available Sizes: 16 — 24 (short sizes available) •Available Colors: 5

21 These Wide-Legged, Cropped Jeans For Just $20 Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Wide Leg Crop Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wide-leg jeans continue to climb in popularity, but you can jump on the trend without blowing your budget thanks to this $20 pair. The highly rated pair have a zipper closure and a mid-rise. They’re slightly cropped and feature a frayed hem that’s trendy and fun. •Available Sizes: 4 — 26 (petite and plus sizing available) •Available Colors: 8

22 An Oversize Faux Leather Tote That’s Under $20 Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $17 See On Amazon This faux leather bag has been awarded more than 45,000 reviews for its style and amazing price tag (it costs less than $17). The purse has room for all of your stuff — even your laptop. It features a magnet closure and a long handle (adorned with an adorable decorative tassel) to complement any look. It was named an Amazon best-seller and is available in more than 100 different colors.

23 This Retro Shoulder Bag That Looks Like A Brand-Name Pick Loiral Retro Mini Shoulder Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon The ‘90s called and said shoulder bags are back. Lizzie McGuire would love this budget-friendly clutch. It’s compact and features a faux crocodile pattern that looks high-end without the luxury price tag. It includes a decorative chain for a little sparkle and comes in more than 20 colors. At just $17, buy a few to match all your outfits.

24 A Two-Pack Of Retro Narrow Sunnies BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Another ‘90s staple: small, rectangular sunnies. This money-saving pack of two trendy pairs of sunglasses comes in every color and print imaginable. They have non-polarized lenses and UV400 protection against UVA and UVB rays. They have earned nearly 14,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. • Available Colors: 23

25 The Wide-Leg Trousers That Won’t Break The Bank ECUPPER Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser Amazon $26 See On Amazon These comfy, wide-leg pants can be worn so many places — making that under-$30 price tag even more reasonable. They’re 100% cotton so they’re lightweight and breathable. The elastic waistband and wide, cropped legs are designed for comfort and you can dress these up or down according to the occasion. •Available Sizes: 0 — 22 •Available Colors: 15

26 These $15 Faux Leather Leggings That Are Sleek Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn heads in these faux leather leggings that feel an awful lot like your workout leggings, but look sleek and sensual. They’re stretchy, high-waisted, and have a thin fleece lining so they really are as cozy as can be, but with a trendy leather look. The four-way stretch construction makes these leggings opaque, plus the gusset crotch won’t chafe. Whether you’re headed out for a night on the town or on your way to brunch — these jeggings are the perfect combination of style and comfort. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X •Available Colors: 4

27 An Affordable ‘90s-Style Square-Neck Top Verdusa Square Neck Long Sleeve Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This trendy square-neck tee is a wardrobe must-have with a low, low price. The long-sleeve top is form-fitting to tuck into jeans, skirts, overalls, or shorts. Reviewers say they love it because of how versatile it is. Plus it comes in neutral colors like tan, white, and black, as well as more fun options like hot pink, purple, and green. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 13

28 The “Second Skin” Turtleneck That’s $20 The Drop Phoebe Long Sleeve Turtleneck T-shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon You might expect to spend a lot more on this top than it actually costs. The form-fitting turtleneck is only $20 and is aptly named “second skin.” It hugs you without feeling restricting, thanks to the modal material that’s incredibly soft. This style turtleneck is ideal for layering under blazers or other jackets. •Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large •Available colors: 8

29 A Cropped Knit Tank With A Tie-Dye Print Under $15 NUFIWI Ribbed Knit Tie Dye Tank Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hop on the latest Y2K trends without blowing your budget with this cropped knit tank. It’s made of a cotton blend, which feels soft on your skin and keeps you cool. The ribbed material features a tie-dye pattern, high neckline, and cropped length. Wear it on its own or layer it under a shacket or jean jacket. •Available sizes: Small — X-Large •Available colors: 34

30 This Budget Knit Dress That’s Super Trendy NUFIWI Knit Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This whimsical dress looks like a handmade masterpiece that would cost thousands, but lucky for you, you can snag this midi dress for just $23. It has a squared neckline, long bell shelves, and an empire waist. The midi length is one of the many unique features of this dress. The cozy knit material features a tie-dye print and waffle, woven texture you’ll love. •Available sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available colors: 45

31 A Long-Line Sports Bra For Working Out And Beyond CRZ YOGA High Neck Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon You’ll wear this long-line sports bra to all your workouts and probably on the weekends too. It’s so comfy and supportive, featuring a built-in bra, with removable pads, along with a high crewneck that offers plenty of coverage. It’s made with moisture-wicking material that keeps you dry and has a four-way stretch to move with you whether you’re lifting weights or passing appetizers. •Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available colors: 13

32 The Bootcut Leggings That Are Surprisingly Affordable ODODOS Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon A quality pair of leggings doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. Try this bootcut pair that’s earned more than 5,000 reviews. They’re made of a polyester blend with a four-way stretch to move with you while you do squats or chase the kids at the park. It has a bootcut design and V-shaped wide waistband you’ll love, with a small hidden pocket along the waist where you can tuck in a key. One reviewer noted, “They have a quality feel, not cheap [...] Wash and dry fine, I have 9 pairs and keep ordering them. Because I absolutely love them.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 45

33 These Bold Joggers That Are Less Than $25 KIRUNDO Drawstring Jogger Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bold statement pants are ultra trendy right now and this pair comes at a stellar price. The animal print joggers are just $18. They are cuffed at the bottom and have a drawstring waist. The viscose material is luxuriously soft and versatile to dress up or down. Choose from a variety of solid colors and patterns or snag a few pairs to add to your closet. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 29

34 This On-Trend And Under-Budget Color-Block Sweater Maisolly Off The Shoulder Color Block Pullover Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon This color-block sweater is budget-friendly and packed with style. The acrylic material is soft and lightweight and features a ribbed knit texture. It’s slightly oversized with bat sleeves and a wide crewneck. The unique design of the sweater looks like something you’d find for much more at a big name store. It’s available in stripe and chevron color-block patterns as well. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 24

35 These Gingham Pants That Can Be Styled So Many Ways SOLY HUX Gingham Elastic High Waisted Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon These chic pants are a wardrobe staple and best of all, they only cost $21. The gingham print is classic and can be styled in so many different ways. The pants feature a high waist that’s elastic and pulls on for ultimate comfort. Whether you pair them with a crop top or an oversized tee, you’ll be sure to turn heads without hurting your wallet. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 6

36 An Elevated Plain White Tee That’s Still Only $20 WIHOLL V Neck Petal Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tee is an elevated alternative to the other plain T-shirts in your closet, but this one is just as cheap. With more than 11,000 reviews, this V-neck top has won reviewers over with its soft material, lightweight feel, and versatility. The unique tulip sleeves are a fun detail that makes this shirt extra special without bumping up the price. This loose-fitting tee looks great with jeans or leggings if you’re going casual and trousers and skirts if you’re dressing up. •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 20

37 This Supportive Tank That’s Stylish And Affordable Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon No need to buy a strapless bra and a spaghetti strap tank. This budget option incorporates them both. With plenty of support and removable pads, you can choose the level of coverage and support you want from this is a super versatile option. The cropped length is ideal for working out or pairing with high-waisted pants. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 23

38 A Classic White Button-Down With 14,000 Reviews Riders by Lee Indigo ¾ Sleeve Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This affordable white button-down shirt is another classic piece everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one has earned more than 14,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I have owned several of these shirts. They fit great and are made for big-busted women. They have 2 buttons at the bustline so they don't gap. I just heard all of amply endowed women of the world cheer! [...]” The three-quarter-length shirt features a hidden placket and is made with wrinkle-resistant material. Unlike other classic button-downs, this one is easy to care for — which saves you money in the long run. • Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large • Available Colors: 7