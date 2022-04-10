Of The Sexy Underwear Getting Wildly Popular On Amazon, These 30 Are The Best Bargains

These days, feeling your best isn’t about looking a certain way or following a specific trend: It’s all about how you feel. I know that personally, feeling comfortable and like myself is the best way to boost my confidence. Even if what I’m wearing looks good, if it doesn’t also feel good on my body, I won’t be able to relax and get out of my head. This goes double for underwear — trying to get in the mood when you can’t stop thinking about the way your waistband is digging into your hips is a near impossibility.

Luckily, Amazon has come to the rescue once again. Their selection of hot underwear is unmatched, and I’ve gathered up some of their most popular pairs that will satisfy your need for comfort, looks, and price point. These 30 styles are beloved by customers for more reasons than one, and they won’t break the bank either — the most expensive option, this set of cheeky lace hipsters, will set you back less than $30 for 10 pairs. If thongs are more your thing, you won’t want to miss these floral G-strings that ring in under $15. Nothing is hotter than a good deal, so you’ll jump on these bargain undies ASAP before the moment passes.

1 These Lacy Thong Alternatives Define Everyday Sexiness Sunm Boutique Bikini Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Show off your best asset (pun intended) in these lace bikinis. Each one is made of sheer comfortable lace, and comes in a pack with six rich colors. “They are sexy looking, so soft, fit like a glove,” one reviewer wrote. “The lace does not scratch the skin and has a beautiful sheen.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2 A Set Of Exercise-Friendly Cotton Thongs ANZERMIX Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes basic is best. These cotton thongs move with you and are great for working out because they’re comfortable and breathable. They come in a pack of six with various neutral and bold colors that you wouldn’t be embarrassed to be seen wearing if, say, your sneaky link comes through at the last minute. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 These Lace Thongs That Stack Up Against More Expensive Brands ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon One Amazon customer swore by Victoria’s Secret thongs for years, until ultimately making the switch to these lace thongs. “This is my third time purchasing and I won’t buy anything else!!” they said. “They’re an awesome price, the lace is soft and the best part, they are super comfortable.” The low-rise thongs come in a six-pack and are made from soft and breathable cotton. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 These Soft AF Thongs That Come In A Pretty Pastel Pack Knitlord Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There are some thongs where you can really tell that you’re wearing a thong (if you know, you know.) These pastel cotton thongs aren’t one of those. The ribbed fabric is ridiculously soft against the skin, as well as hypoallergenic with plenty of stretch. They sit a bit higher on the hips than other styles, but don’t dig in or cause any kind of discomfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 This 10-Pack Of Seamless Hipsters That Hug Your Body Perfectly Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Hipster (10-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you prefer the feel of seamless panties, these laser-cut hipsters are for you. The thin nylon blend makes them practically invisible under your clothes, and the lace at the hips adds a pretty detail. They have ample stretch and a moderately cheeky fit that will make them your go-to for a casual date night. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 These Just-Cheeky-Enough Hipsters With Lace Details Emprella Lace Hipster Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Restock on everyday underwear with this eight-pack of cotton hipsters. Complete with lace trim, they’ll make you feel confident even if all you’re doing is heading to work. “True to size, breathable, comfy but not granny panties,” is what one reviewer described them as. “These are a great value and they’re actually really cute too.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

7 These High-Waisted Briefs That Are Actually Cute MISSWHO High Waisted Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon As someone who almost exclusively wears high-waisted pants, I appreciate these curve-hugging briefs. They’re moisture-wicking and designed to sit at the belly button without riding up, bunching, or digging in. While they won’t have the same effect as shape wear, they do offer light support underneath your clothes. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

8 These Sensual Lace Panties Are An Even Better Bargain Alyce Ives Intimates Lace Bikini (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Spice things up a little with these lace bikinis. If there’s one word to describe them, it’s “hot.” They’re made entirely from sheer and stretchy lace and are plenty cheeky to boot. The set of 12 includes assorted colors with at least two black pairs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 These Seamless Hip Huggers With Plenty Of Stretch COSOMALL Seamless Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Kiss panty lines goodbye with this pack of seamless underwear. The six pairs of stretchy undies are hip-hugging and nonchalantly cool with a bikini cut. You’ll appreciate them during workouts and in warm weather too because the nylon/spandex blend wicks moisture away from your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 These Lace Boyshort Packs Are An Absolute Steal At Less Than $25 Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshorts (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you think boyshorts, you might not think of these luxuriously lacy pairs, but think again. Though they’re full coverage through the hips and butt, they’re almost completely sheer with a floral lace pattern. One reviewer found herself wearing them over and over because of how comfortable they are. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

11 These Seamless Panties With Plenty Of Stretch & Style VOENXE Seamless Stretch Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon It won’t just be the flowers outside that are blooming this spring: These seamless stretch bikinis each have their own pretty botanical pattern (and that’s just one of the five available packs). Fashion meets function because they’re designed to feel like a second layer of skin and to wick away moisture. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 These High-Quality Cotton Thongs You’d Be Pressed To Find At A Lower Price ELACUCOS Cotton Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Who said simple doesn’t mean sensual? These cotton thongs may be solid-colored, but they have an unbeatable price and look great on, too. They’re incredibly lightweight and have over 11,000 Amazon reviews testifying to their comfort and quality. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Lace Hipsters That Are Alluringly Sheer KUKOME Lace Hipsters (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This pack of five hipster panties is made with all things pretty, lacy, and elegant. With scalloped edges, a front bow detail, and completely sheer polka dot fabric at the back, what’s not to love about them? The thought and care put into the design of these undies belies the under-$20 price tag for the set. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These String Bikinis That You Can Truly Wear Under Everything Camelia String Bikini (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon The best part of these string bikinis isn’t the price, the color selection, or how well they fit. One reviewer summed it up well: “I love that they have the string on the side to give a sexy look, but they are comfortable enough to be your period underwear.” Made from breathable cotton, these wear-everywhere underwear have lace trim and a cute bow detail at the front. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 These Criss-Cross Panties Won’t String You Along Sofishie Sexy V-Back Criss Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on these criss-cross panties — they’ll quickly become your new favorite for special occasions. They’re that rare combination of sexy and comfortable. The corset-style strings and V-back really steal the show, and the lace trim and ultra-cheeky fit certainly don’t hurt either. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 These Irresistible Hipsters With A High-Cut Silhouette LEVAO Lace Hipster Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The quality of this pack of lace hipsters far exceeds its price tag. They come in their own decorative box (perfect for gifting, hint hint), and are made from soft, cotton-lined microfiber with a completely mesh back. The scalloped edges and bow at the front really take them over the top, IMO. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A Set Of Leopard Print Panties For Those With A Wild Side KNITLORD Lace Trim Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These lace-trim panties are just the thing to shake up your underwear drawer. The six patterned panties come in various colors with a leopard print motif, and they’re made from rich bamboo cotton with just the right amount of lace. Bamboo is especially good for sensitive skin, so you’ll appreciate how comfortable and soft they feel, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 These Classic Lace Thongs Will Never Go Out Of Style LYYTHAVON Lace Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Seven of these lace thongs for less than $20 seems like a pretty good deal to me, especially considering how good they look. The classic T-back cut has lace insets at the hips, and they fit snugly without digging in or riding up. “They are beautiful and make me feel sexy,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Floral Hipsters That Are Sheer All Around Wealurre Lace Hipster Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Leave nothing to the imagination in these lace hipsters. The only lined portion is the gusset, which gives you ample opportunity to show off that gorgeous floral pattern. They’re fuller coverage through the booty, giving you freedom of movement and preventing these comfy panties from riding up or rolling down. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 These Retro-Inspired Boyshorts With Ultra Sexy All-Over Lace Barbra Lingerie Lace Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s simply no denying how hot these lace boyshorts are. Available in packs of six that come in a variety of rich colors, they have a comfort-minded fit and all-over lace with dainty scallops at the edges. They even have a bit of vintage flair with modern conveniences like, you know, stretch. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

21 A Set Of String Panties To Switch Up Your Daily Routine Jo & Bette String Bikini Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon To give your everyday underwear a little bit of spice, these string bikinis are the move. Flirty cutouts at the hip are flirty but full coverage through the back keeps you covered and comfortable. They’re breathable and come in two different variety packs, one with all neutral colors and another with both neutrals and colors. Available sizes: 5 – 10

22 A Set Of Thongs So Comfortable You’ll Forget They’re There FINETOO Cotton Thongs (7-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Between the V-shaped design and the ribbed fabric, these low-rise cotton thongs have a sporty-chic look that’s even hotter in person than online. “This is my first time ordering undies on Amazon and I was not disappointed whatsoever!” one reviewer wrote. “They are EXTREMELY comfortable that sometimes I forget I'm even wearing them.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 These Affordable T-Back Thongs Come In A Pack Of 10 Alyce Ives Lace Trim Thong (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These micro thongs also come at a micro price — just $14 for 10 pairs. With chic lace trim and a satin bow, these deliciously soft thongs are designed with all-day comfort in mind. They’re also super lightweight and breathable, made to withstand whatever the day might bring you. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 These Absolutely Gorgeous Lace G-Strings Vision Underwear Lace Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ll love the look of these lacy G-strings. They’re an unbelievable deal — six thongs for under $15 — and reviewers love how they sit on the hips, as well as how much stretch they have. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 This 3-Pack Of Silky Undies Are Absolutely Dreamy ITAYAX Silky Seamless Lace Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These silky panties will really make you feel like a million bucks. They feel oh-so-smooth on the skin, and have a lace trim at the back as an extra-chic detail. One shopper shared, “These are really comfortable, fit really well, don't ride up or fall down, and look great! I got way more than I expected to and will be buying more. [...]” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

26 These Simple & Seamless Thongs Are Comfortable Enough To Wear For Hours GRANKEE Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon See for yourself why this six-pack of seamless thongs has over 7,000 positive ratings on Amazon. They’re amazingly comfortable thanks to a generous percentage of Spandex and a moisture-wicking cotton liner. They’re cut to sit above your hip bones for an athletic-inspired look. They even pass the music festival test, according to one reviewer who wrote, “After 10 hours of standing, jumping, walking and sitting in the sun, I couldn't have been more pleased with how well these undies held up.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 These Lace Tanga-Style Thongs With Scalloped Edges Anna & Eric Lace Thongs (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These tanga-style thongs, however, feel more like special occasion undies. The V-back with criss-crossing straps is an alluring surprise detail while the lace composition with scalloped edging make them look more expensive than they are. They also have plenty of stretch and a low-rise fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 These Unexpectedly Comfortable Lace Panties With A Super Low Rise Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep it simple in these cheeky lace panties. These pairs of underwear are designed with a boyleg fit that sits low on your pelvis and thigh crease with plenty to show off in the back. The lace is stretchy and durable, yet comfortable enough to wear all day or night. Available sizes: Large — 10

29 A Set Bikini-Style Panties With Gorgeous Floral Lace Bottoms Seasment Lace Bikini Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging in bed or getting ready for a night out, these lace bikini panties won’t let you down. The satiny front is comfortable with a sensual vibe while the back features a gorgeous floral lace pattern. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

