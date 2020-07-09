Things are about to get real sauce-y. Olive Garden announced a new Amazing Alfredo menu entirely comprised of all of your favorite Alfredo-based dishes. Despite what Future says, there's no such thing as "too much sauce."

The new Alfredo-based menu will feature dishes that the Olive Garden is well known for, as well as a few new ones. You can expect to see classics on the menu including Chicken Alfredo, Fettuccine Alfredo, Seafood Alfredo (with sautéed shrimp and scallops), and Shrimp Alfredo. Along with these dishes, you can also find a brand new Steak Alfredo (a grilled six-ounce sirloin topped with garlic herb butter and fettuccine Alfredo).

As part of the new menu, Olive Garden promotes that there will be "more Alfredo sauce on more of your favorites," so it might be safe to say that your next order of Fettuccine Alfredo may come with a little more Alfredo sauce than you're used to. But hey — we're not complaining.

You can access the new Amazing Alfredo menu online if you want to pick-up your food, have it left on the curbside, or even delivered depending on where you live. But if you've been craving the family-friendly atmosphere, the Italian-dining chain has started reopening locations across the country.

In order to remain as safe as possible, Olive Garden is taking precautions to protect its staff and customers from potential exposure to COVID-19. This includes enforcing a mask policy for employees, having tables disinfected after every visit, and reconfigured layouts to promote social distancing. The restaurant asks its patrons to wear a mask while not dining, avoid congregating in the lobby, and to use the table-top tablets to use mobile pay. While you may be too distracted by the excessive amount of Alfredo sauce, it's important to remember to remain safe.