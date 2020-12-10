Optimize Your Holidays with the Latest Digital Tools

Contactless delivery. Remote learning. Touchless payment. We picked up some new words and ways of doing things in 2020 as technology empowered many of us to work, live and learn in the safety of our homes. Let’s use it to keep holiday traditions alive, too, and add convenience, savings and a dose of goodwill to the festivities—all from the comfort of our web browsers.

Paving the way for a smoother holiday ride, Microsoft Edge and Bing wants to help you help you adapt your holiday traditions—and maybe even make planning easier than ever.