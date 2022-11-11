Whether you’ve already made your list and checked it twice or haven’t even put pen to paper when it comes to holiday gifting, you have good reason to stop what you’re doing and reroute: Our Place is having its biggest sale EVER right now, featuring new deals and some seriously gorgeous cookware that the foodies in your life will flip for.

Not only does the sale include Selena Gomez’s exclusive collab of kitchen and entertaining essentials, but it also features all of her Our Place holiday gift picks. Score the brand’s cult-fave non-stick pan and pot in a vibrant berry or electric blue hue, a chef-approved knife set, rose-colored stacking tumblers, and other useful-meets-stunning pieces that evoke the joy Selena is known for.

Here are the must-have deets on exactly what you can snag savings on now through November 28: Grab the beloved Always Pan for just $95 (originally $145), the do-it-all Perfect Pot for just $115 (usually $165), or the the iconic pair in the Home Cook Duo for $200 (originally $250).

What’s more, you can also find deals on the brand’s eye-catching new tableware collection and save up to $150 in a single purchase.

Scroll on to see the curated finds that will help you find (and save on) gifts for your always-hosting bestie, home-chef significant other, and more by the time Black Friday rolls around.