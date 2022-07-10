The idea of switching out your top-shelf beauty products for something half the price may initially bring on panic, especially if you’ve been a loyal customer to luxury brands. But when your budget screams “not top ramen for dinner again,” change may be necessary. You’re not alone and your beauty routine won’t suffer. People are ditching their expensive beauty products for these cheap finds that work so well. Even though Prime Day is over, some of these budget beauty buys are still on sale, so you can pack your Amazon shopping cart with items you’d like to try... without putting even the slightest dent in your wallet.

From vitamin C serums to hydrocolloid acne patches to purple shampoo that eliminates brassy tones, this list has many budget-friendly options that perform just as well (or better) than their higher-priced counterparts. There’s no need to waste money on expensive department store products when you have an affordable waterproof mascara that delivers lux lashes with just one coat or a well-priced protein hair mask that wraps every strand of hair in restorative amino acids.

Keep scrolling to find a world of effective beauty products that will put those expensive beauty routines to rest — and free up precious space in your budget.

1 A Waterproof Mascara That Mimics False Eyelashes Essence Cosmetics Waterproof Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Fans are obsessed with this waterproof mascara that adds depth and breadth to even the faintest of lashes and gives lashes that classic falsies look. On top of featuring buildable coverage and the ability to last all day long, this mascara washes off easily with makeup remover, micellar water, or even coconut oil. One fan reported, “Love this product! It stays on all day! Make sure you get the waterproof one. I've used so many different kinds it's ridiculous. From very expensive to cheap and this is my forever favorite!”

2 This Hair Finishing Stick That Helps Tame Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon This hair finishing stick might resemble a small tube of mascara but in fact, it will become your new favorite friend in the battle waged against flyaways. It’s made of natural plant-based ingredients and works to smooth baby and broken hairs as well as keep sleek hairstyles looking polished and in place. One reviewer who chooses this super affordable choice over other styling products wrote, “No matter how I put my hair up I have bad flyaways. This stuff is great! So easy and it stays better and looks smoother than stiff hair spray.”

3 40% Off A 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14 Pieces) Amazon - $19.99 $8.98 See On Amazon This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

4 A Makeup Brush Cleaner That Washes & Dries In Seconds Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you love your brushes but hate the tedium of cleaning them, get this makeup brush cleaner and rejoice like this fan did: “OMG!!! I love this makeup brush cleaner! Like really love it! Not only does it clean the brushes in seconds, but it also dries them! [...] I no longer dread cleaning my makeup brushes!” It comes with its own USB-rechargeable stand, a cleaning bowl, a spinner, and eight collars of different sizes to fit your brushes precisely. And, at $34, the price of happy skin is well within budget.

5 A Vanity Mirror With 3 Levels Of Magnification Beautyworks Vanity Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon People love this affordable vanity mirror that costs less than $40, offers bright LED lighting for precise makeup application, and even gives you three levels of magnification. It contains a small compartment at the base for storing jewelry and folds up into a compact shape for lightweight portability. One reviewer wrote: “I am very very very happy with this purchase, you can't beat this for the price.”

6 37% Off The Cult-Favorite Revlon One-Step Hair-Drying Brush REVLON Original One-Step Volumizer Amazon - $59.99 $39.17 See On Amazon In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $5 off the Revlon One-Step.

7 This Eyebrow Gel That Helps Make Brows Look Fuller Elizabeth Mott Eyebrow Tint Gel Amazon $16 See On Amazon This $15 eyebrow tint gel is available in five natural shades and uses a tapered triangle brush to provide you with thick, defined brows that promise to last all day. One reviewer revealed, “This is the best best best eyebrow filler I have ever found. Seriously.”

8 An Eye Primer That Helps Eye Makeup Last Elizabeth Mott Eye Primer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re tired of spending precious time creating the perfect eye look only to have it melt away by lunchtime, grab this eye primer that will help it last all day. The lightweight and non-greasy formula provides you with a smooth canvas for eye makeup and prevents creasing. One fan spoke about its effectiveness and wrote, “I love this stuff. It feels good, dries quickly, colorless, only takes a small amount, lasts all day (I work 12 hour shifts, so that's 16 hours in makeup at least!), etc etc etc.”

9 This Acne Bar Soap That Only Uses Natural Ingredients Marie's Original Acne Bar Soap Amazon $9 See On Amazon This acne bar soap harnesses the power of nature to cleanse your skin, help calm inflammation, and prevent breakouts – and all for less than $10. It’s composed of powerful botanicals like white willow bark, noni fruit, organic oat bran, and bentonite clay and is naturally anti-bacterial yet still hydrates and nourishes the skin. Take it from this fan who raved, “This is the best soap ever! I ordered it after trying so many different brands, and even my sister saw such a huge difference in my skin, she ordered it as well! And loves it!!”

10 30% Off This Set Of Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Your Hair & Skin Love's Cabin Silk Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Amazon - $9.99 $5.99 See On Amazon These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

11 A Vitamin C Face Serum For A Glowing Complexion Elizabeth Mott Vitamin C Face Serum Amazon $19 See On Amazon Pat several drops of this vitamin C serum gently onto your skin every day for a complexion that feels nourished and looks lit from within. Its powerful formula contains alpha-arbutin and vitamin E, yet still costs less than $20. One reviewer raved that this vegan and cruelty-free serum will “leave your skin feeling healthy!”

12 These Under-Eye Patches That Make Eyes Look Refreshed Patchology Under Eye Gel Pads Amazon $15 See On Amazon These under-eye patches come in a pack of five pairs for less than $15 and contain potent ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen and caffeine to rejuvenate the skin. Pop them in the fridge if your eyes could use that little extra refreshing wake-up. “I have had my fair share of under-eye recovery patches and these are by far the best I have purchased,” wrote one passionate reviewer.

13 A Nail-Strengthening Cream With A Cult Following Onyx Professional Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 See On Amazon “My nails have never been this healthy-looking and strong,” one of over 38,000 five-star reviewers raved about this nail strengthening cream that has been around a long time and for good reason. It contains tons of vitamins, minerals, jojoba oil, calcium, and beeswax to strengthen and condition nails. And, at only $8 a jar, you’ll have plenty of funds leftover for luxurious manicures where you can parade your nails with pride.

14 43% Off This Best-Selling Hair Smoothing Serum Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum Amazon - $6.99 $3.99 See On Amazon With well over 19,000 ratings, Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is the definition of a cult-favorite. Infused with sustainably sourced argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy serum leaves all hair types smooth and shiny (and the tropical-fruit fragrance is heavenly). The already-affordable smoothing serum is available at a major discount today, so there's no reason not to stock up.

15 These Tweezers For Precise Plucking Control Whenever You Want It Tweezer Guru Slant Eyebrow Tweezers (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a precise pluck, look no further than these tweezers that come in a pack of two and offer lots of control. Plus they won’t break the bank, as one reviewer wrote, “These work perfectly whereas other high-priced models have fallen short.” They feature high-grade stainless steel and calibrated, angled clamp tips. They even come in lots of fun colors like bright pink, blue, and purple.

16 A Purple Shampoo That Cancels Any Brassy Tones You Don’t Want Bold Uniq Purple Shampoo Amazon $30 See On Amazon Save yourself lots of money trying to tame your brassy mane with expensive trips to the salon. Take it from this fan who wrote, “Best purple shampoo I’ve used, and I’ve tried a lot.” This budget-friendly purple shampoo is made with a potent purple pigment but leaves out harsh chemicals, parabens, or sulfates. It includes vitamin B5 to condition and smooth hair as well as UV filters to keep your hair from fading in the sun.

17 This Foot Peel Mask That Gives You Baby-Soft Feet Dermora Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon When a pedicure doesn’t begin to cut it, grab this affordable foot peel mask that will have your feet completely restored and renewed in under two weeks. Simply slip the booties on, wait for an hour, and over the next six to 11 days the peeling will slowly begin to reveal soft skin underneath. Obviously, patience is key here, but the result is worth it, as one fan affirmed: “These are great! I went from coarse, sandpaper heels to brand new soft sensitive skin. I am amazed.”

18 A Hair Treatment That Smoothes & Conditions In 8 Seconds L’Oreal Paris Wonder Water Hair Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon Avid fans claim this hair treatment is pure magic as one reviewer raved, “I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle.” It uses lamellar water technology, which means that conditioning ingredients and amino acids form thin layers around damaged hair to make them incredibly smooth and frizz-free. The formula is lightweight, requires nearly no time to take effect (8 seconds), and costs less than $10.

19 This Eyelash Curler For Voluminous Lashes Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $15 See On Amazon This eyelash curler gives you serious curling power with the help of a calibrated hinge made of stainless steel that won’t pinch or tug. Plus, it comes in four cute colors and includes two refill pads, for only $15. “I have had many eyelash curlers over the years, at varying prices, but this is the best one ever!” wrote one reviewer.

20 15% Off This Cult-Favorite Hair Removing Device Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon - $19.99 $16.99 See On Amazon With over 112,000 ratings, the Finishing Touch hair remover is a cult-favorite on Amazon. And for good reason — the 18-karat gold-plated electric razor is truly painless, gentle on sensitive skin, and precise enough to reach small areas like the upper lip and between the eyebrows. The lightweight, lipstick-shaped razor can be easily tossed in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

21 A Derma Roller For Easy Exfoliation Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon “After only one use I can already tell a major difference in my face!” raved one fan of this derma roller that gives you the benefits of micro-needling but at a fraction of the cost. Roll it over your face and the .25 millimeter needles will help slough dead skin cells and brighten your complexion. Include a favorite serum into your routine and the roller will help it to be absorbed fully.

22 These Hydrocolloid Acne Patches That Are Great For Sensitive Skin Dots for Spots Acne Pimple Patches (60-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These acne patches come in a pack of 60 and use hydrocolloids to treat unwanted breakouts without drying out your surrounding skin. They’re thin and fully transparent, and one reviewer reported, “I've tried numerous patches for acne and nothing works like Dots for Spots.”

23 A Heat Protectant Spray That Banishes Static Bold Uniq Coconut Heat Protectant Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your hair is prone to static, styling can feel like a potential nightmare. Enter this budget-friendly heat protectant spray that smooths and moisturizes hair to stop annoying static as well as prevent damage from styling tools. Spray the formula into towel-dried hair, comb it through, and style as usual. One reviewer raved, “If you battle hair static, try this. It actually works!”

24 This Durable Nail File Made Of Glass Classy Lady Beauty By Design Glass Nail File Amazon $10 See On Amazon This nail file is made with a glass surface and stands out from your usual metal files or traditional emery boards that can rip, tear, or become dull. It gently shapes and smoothes nails while offering great precision. One reviewer wrote, “Really, really nice. I've tried other brands and found none to compare.” It comes in six shades and each includes its own small case.

25 A Hair Mask That Uses Bond-Building To Repair Hair Bold Uniq BoldPlex 3 Hair Mask Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with dry and damaged hair that could use serious intervention, like, yesterday, opt for this protein hair mask that strengthens and conditions from within. One fan wrote, “This product has completely transformed my hair!” The formula is free of harmful ingredients like parabens or sulfates and will restore your locks to their former glory while only costing you $30.

26 This Vitamin-Rich Hair Serum To Repair Hair Hussell Hair Treatment Serum Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat your hair just like you do your body whenever you feel you need extra support: take your vitamins. This hair serum is made up of vitamins A, C, E, and pro-vitamin B5 to aid in repairing damaged hair while oils like avocado, macadamia, and argan add even more hydration. Simply squeeze the serum out of a packet and comb it through your hair. One reviewer called it a veritable “holy grail!!!” product that they return to again and again.

27 A Beauty Sponge That Rivals The Original Zenda Naturals Beauty Sponge Amazon $9 See On Amazon Revolutionize your foundation application by using this beauty sponge to create a perfect palette for your desired look. It’s extremely versatile and can be used with liquid, powder, or cream foundations, and features a precision tip to blend makeup into any angle of the face. If you had any doubts, consider the words of this reviewer who wrote, “This works great. It blends my foundation just as well as other makeup blenders I've used. I've been using it at least 5 days a week for about a month now, and it's still in perfect condition.”

28 This Tea Tree Soap With Odor-Fighting Ingredients Nextrino Tea Tree Soap Amazon $14 See On Amazon If those hard workouts are leaving you with the scent to prove it, grab this tea tree soap made with all-natural ingredients like peppermint and coconut oil. The soaps are all made from scratch and use activated charcoal that works to detoxify and fight odor. Despite this cleansing power, the soap won’t dry out your skin. According to one reviewer, “I’ve always used natural/organic soaps and this activated charcoal tree tea soap does not disappoint! Detoxifying and leaves skin soft and feeling clean!”

29 A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes That Are “Easy To Apply” Luxillia Magnetic Lashes with Eyeliner Amazon $19 See On Amazon For that consistently perfect cat eye look, turn to these extremely affordable magnetic eyelashes that come in a set of seven five and only cost less than $20. They arrive with magnetic eyeliner as well as application tools, and many reviewers wrote that they’re “easy to apply.” Plus, the set has over 16,000 five-star ratings.

30 This Drying Lotion For Overnight Spot Treatment QRxLabs Skin Drying Lotion Amazon $14 See On Amazon This drying lotion uses earth-derived ingredients such as calamine, bentonite clay, and sulfur to act as a spot treatment for acne flare-ups. Gather a small amount onto a clean cotton swab, dab directly onto any area in need, let it sit overnight, and wash it off in the morning to see that inflammation gone. It costs a mere $14, and one reviewer wrote, “Love this product. Really works!”

31 A Moisturizing Cream Made With Squalene & Hyaluronic Acid QRxLabs Plant-Based Moisturizing Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon Skincare products have a way of sucking you in and then sucking your bank account dry. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way, as one fan described: “Hard to believe that this product that is less than 20 dollars outperforms one I have for 55 dollars.” This moisturizing cream is chockfull of intense moisturizing agents such as squalene, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B5. Massage it into your skin for lightweight yet rich hydration.

32 These Glycolic Acid Pads That Exfoliate & Smooth Skin QRxLabs Glycolic Acid Pads Amazon $25 See On Amazon People rave about these glycolic resurfacing pads that exfoliate your skin and soothe any inflammation, yet fit within your budget. One fan wrote, “I have never been one to spend a ton on myself, so it was super exciting to find an affordable product that actually works! [...] My skin literally glows now - I get regular comments, which has never happened before!” The textured pads are made with powerful glycolic acid as well as calendula, green tea extract, allantoin, and an array of vitamins.

33 A Set Of Long-Lasting Nail Polishes That Dry Within Minutes Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These magical nail polishes come in a pack of six fun shades (including one with sparkles) and go on your nails in a single coat. The polish dries within 60 seconds, leaving you with a flawless manicure that didn’t require you to spend an entire afternoon in a salon chair. “These are perfect for instant drying and lasting wear,” wrote one reviewer who put these polishes to the test.

34 This Popular Brow Pencil With A Precise Tip NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Micro Brow Pencil Amazon $9 See On Amazon This popular brow pencil with over 43,000 reviews has garnered a huge fan base due to its micro-precise skinny tip. As one fan wrote, “The pencil gave me control, making the application more precise and the brow very defined, but still natural.” The double-sided tool includes a spoolie on the other end to help create your natural brow look. It comes in 12 shades that range from blonde to black so you can find your perfect match.

35 A Translucent Face Powder For A Velvet-Matte Look Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon This loose powder has been around since 1935 and is beloved for its ability to both create a velvety look and set makeup to last throughout the day. You can use it to contour or even just apply it by itself for a soft matte finish. The $6 price point makes this powder extremely budget-friendly, and one reviewer wrote, “At such a budget-friendly price, what do you have to lose?”

36 This Detangler Designed For Damage-Free Brushing Wet Brush Detangler Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon This detangling hairbrush has over 5,000 reviews with a near-perfect 4.8-star rating. One reviewer dubbed it the “Best. Hairbrush. Ever.” They also claimed it tackles “stubborn knots with ease!” The brush can prevent breakage and the frizz that follows by featuring soft and flexible bristles that are gentler on strands. Use this brush on any hair type — from thin to thick or curly to straight. It’s even gentle enough to be used on extra-delicate wet hair.

37 A Cuticle Oil That Provides Healing Hydration Cuccio Cuticle Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon This cuticle oil hydrates and nourishes cracked and dry cuticles with just a few drops of its rich formula and comes in a 2.5-ounce bottle for only $14. It’s made of cold-pressed sunflower and safflower oils, as well as vitamin E, yet quickly absorbs into the skin, leaving no residue. Over 106,000 reviews on Amazon with a high 4.7-star rating speak to its devoted fan base. “Literally, no joke, a life changer! I can’t stop staring at my hands!” reported one enthusiastic reviewer.

38 This Sea Salt Spray That Adds The Perfect Amount Of Texture L'ANGE HAIR Sea Salt Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon For hair that looks like you spent the afternoon surfing with the best, turn to this sea salt spray that offers a perfect beachy texture. It’s made with kelp extract and algae that infuse your hair with tons of vitamins and minerals to maintain a smooth and shiny mane. It manages to keep locks soft and manageable as this reviewer described: “It smells great, doesn't weigh down, and adds some texture without it feeling icky. Great product!”

39 A Softening Lip Scrub Made Of Organic Ingredients Beauty by Earth Organic Lip Scrub Amazon $11 See On Amazon This lip scrub both exfoliates and moisturizes uncomfortably dry lips and comes in three flavors (vanilla, berry, and mint). “I have very dry lips that seem to always be chapped no matter what I use. But this has made my lips smooth and soft. It’s wonderful,” wrote one satisfied customer. Many others loved the fact that it’s made of all organic ingredients and even uses Fair Trade sugar as its exfoliant. A small amount goes a long way for this reasonably priced scrub that clocks in at under $15.

40 This Dermaplaning Tool That Painlessly Removes Peach Fuzz Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $6 See On Amazon Smooth skin, tame peach fuzz, and shape eyebrows with this dermaplaning tool that gives you total precision using fine blades. Microguards help protect the surface of your skin and there’s even a precision cover attachment included that assists in next-level detailing of your brows. These tools are beloved by many, as shown by over 152,000 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price. Love it!”

41 A Protein Hair Treatment For Rejuvenated Locks Elizavecca Collagen Protein Treatment Amazon $8 See On Amazon This protein hair treatment contains powerful ingredients like soy protein extract, allantoin, ceramide 3, as well as collagen to help repair damaged hair. Apply it to your locks post-shampoo, let it sit for five to 20 minutes, rinse, and voilà, your hair will feel stronger, shinier, and ready to take on anything. One customer wrote, “I absolutely love the smell. It does what a protein deep conditioning treatment is supposed to do.”

42 This Repair Cream With A Potent Amount Of Snail Mucin MIZON Snail Repair Cream Amazon $19 See On Amazon Many reviewers call this snail repair cream a “miracle.” It contains a powerful 92% snail mucin extract that strengthens and hydrates skin, as well as plant extracts that calm and soothe. It’s safe enough for those with sensitive skin and absorbs quickly without leaving any stickiness behind. Plus, you’ll still only pay $19 for a highly rated Korean beauty product.

43 A Silver Powder For Deep Facial Cleansing Mario Badescu Silver Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon This silver powder uses kaolin clay, zinc oxide, and calcium carbonate to cleanse the skin deeply, absorb oil, and help extract blackheads. Fans raved about this powder that’s made by a well-known skincare brand, and one wrote, “This stuff is literally so effective I can't even believe it.” Follow the specific application instructions and your $12 will feel well-invested.

44 This Multi-Tasking Wonder Stick For Highlighting & Contouring NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Wonder Stick Amazon $12 See On Amazon Skip the overwhelm of multiple makeup tools and opt instead for this wonder stick that lets you highlight and contour in one portable tool. One end features your darker contouring shade while the other offers the lighter highlighter. It comes in five colors that are each made with a creamy texture — perfect for both sculpting and blending. As for the cost to your wallet? This fan put it best: “A drugstore brand that works better than a prestige brand? Yes please!”