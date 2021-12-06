People Really Want These 66 Gifts That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

Finding the perfect gift for the special people in your life can prove to be a difficult task at times. Sometimes, it even feels like a monumental endeavor. Everyone has those people on their gift list that feel impossible to buy for, no matter how well they know them. The gift giving season just got a whole lot easier this year, thanks to these incredibly popular items on Amazon that keep growing in demand.

Products for technology buffs range from items that are useful on a daily basis, to others that are just plain cool. However, dealing with excess cords is never fun; check out the wireless charging station to solve that pesky cord issue. For the entertainment lovers? There’s a TV backlight that creates a dynamic production when watching movies or playing video games.

Storage and organizational options are also plentiful. I mean, who doesn’t need more functional containers and bags to keep things neatly arranged and easy to find? And if you have a travel lover on your list, look out for the set of nesting travel bags that make packing incredibly easy. There are also some great storage receptacles that can upgrade your current fixtures in the bathroom, kitchen, or office.

Start scrolling now before these amazing finds sell out due to their constantly growing popularity.

1 A Hot Iron Tool With An Adjustable Barrel To Create Different Waves Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create beautiful and effortless waves with the assistance of this adjustable wave wand. There are four different types of waves you can create with this one tool: tight, defined, loose, and tousled. The three different sized barrel ends are the key to creating the distinct styles. It is compatible with a variety of hair types and lengths thanks to the multiple heat settings.

2 This Wireless Charger That’s Compatible With Most Smart Devices Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep tables and desks clear of unnecessary cords and USB cables with this small, round wireless charger. It is compatible with almost all smart devices, including wireless earbuds. If your phone has a protective case on it, there is no need to remove it as this charger will work through most cases. To use, simply set your phone or earbuds on the pad and they instantly start charging, making tangled cords a thing of the past.

3 A Blanket That’s As Stylish As It Is Luxurious Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This double-sided faux fur blanket is the epitome of lush relaxation. With its soft, plush fur on both sides, staying warm will never be an issue. Measuring 65 by 50 inches, this blanket is big enough for multiple people to share — but it’s so comfortable you’ll want to use it all by yourself. Even though will keep you warm when it’s cold out, it is also lightweight enough to be comfy to use during those warmer months.

4 This Nesting Set Of Packing Cubes That Were Made For Traveling Veken Packing Cubes (6 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Traveling just got a whole lot easier with this six-pack of packing cubes that solves the timeless problems of staying organized while on the road. Each cube is perfect for storing separate items, such as dirty clothes, hygiene, shoes, and more. The waterproof nylon material helps ensure whatever is packed inside stays dry and clean.

5 An Ionic Facial Steamer That Makes It Easy To Do At Home Spa Treatments EZBASICS Facial Steamer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This specially designed ionic facial steamer is 10 times more capable of penetrating skin to cleanse your face than many other options. Aside from the facial steamer, five stainless steel tools are included that assist with cleaning out pores. If the water tank is full, enjoy the continuous misting spray for up to 10 minutes and feel the effects of the steam rejuvenate all skin types.

6 A Wireless Rechargeable Mouse With Built-In LED Trim Light OKIMO LED Slim Silent Mouse Amazon $14 See On Amazon Upgrade your computer mouse with this streamlined LED wireless mouse. You can make the work day a little more exciting, all thanks to the built-in light strip that has two modes of operation: standard or sparkle. The ergonomic shape is designed for streamlined use, as well as the way it fits in your hand. It’s equipped with a rechargeable battery for long-lasting use with 10 color options.

7 This Assorted Pack Of Authentic Korean Face Masks Celavi Essence Facial Face Mask (12 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Feel your skin immediately experience the effects of these rejuvenating and hydrating Korean face masks. This pack of 12 masks are formulated from natural, quality ingredients that are extra gentle on dry, oily, and sensitive types of skin. Each set comes with two of the following: avocado, charcoal, pomegranate, tea tree, honey, and cucumber.

8 This Terry Cloth Headband To Keep Hair Dry While Washing Your Face LADES Facial Spa Headband Amazon $7 See On Amazon Make your daily skincare routine a breeze with this terry cloth spa headband that keeps hair out of the way. The Velcro clasp and stretchy material make this headband convenient to adjust, so you can customize it to fit. Each pack comes with two headbands, giving you the opportunity to always have one to use when the other is dirty and being washed.

9 These Round, Woven Potholders Made Of 100% Cotton Jennice House Potholders Set (3 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pack of three woven potholders will help maintain the integrity of your tabletop by absorbing the heat from pots, pans, and other hot dishware. Each individual pot holder has a 7-inch diameter and is made from 100% cotton. These versatile pads are great for resting hot pans, pots, and dishes on — but they’re also excellent for taking hot items out of the oven.

10 An All-Natural Facial Serum That Packs A Ton Of Benefits For Your Skin TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This plant-based, vitamin C face serum is loaded with powerful, natural ingredients that’ll help your skin glow. Packed with nutrients like jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera, and hyaluronic acid, the soothing benefits will have your face feeling entirely rejuvenated. An added bonus is the fact this serum is formulated to work wonderfully on all skin types.

11 A Panini Grill That Can Make Two Sandwiches At Once GOTHAM STEEL Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make the perfect panini or grilled cheese every time with the assistance of this steel sandwich maker. The copper coating on the panini press helps ensures the bread will never stick to the surface after melting all of your sandwich ingredients together. Each sandwich slot is designed with a diagonal cross section for simple cutting when the panini is finished. Be ready to eat in less than five minutes every time.

12 This Electric Carving Knife That Speeds Up Meal Prep Time Cuisinart Electric Knife Amazon $30 See On Amazon Make carving and cutting the simplest it’s ever been when you add this electric knife to your kitchenware collection. The touch button turns the knife on and off with one simple push. When you’re done carving different meats or cutting up vegetables, the knife can be removed and put in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. The retractable cord reaches up to 36 inches, allowing you to move about freely to maneuver the knife as needed.

13 These Vanity Lights That’ll Make Your Bathroom So Glamorous Chende LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Upgrade your ordinary bathroom mirror with these vanity mirror LED lights. The bulbs are dimmable, allowing you to have the perfect amount of light every time you’re applying makeup or doing your hair. And while these bulbs provide the right level of brightness, they shouldn’t be too bright. Turn the lights on and off with the dimmer switch and start using your upgraded mirror with ease.

14 This Himalayan Salt Lamp Mounted On A Beautifully Crafted Wooden Base Spantik Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enjoy basking in the soft pinkish-orange hue of this Himalayan salt lamp, and adjust how bright the lamp shines with the dimmer on the on and off switch. Each salt crystal is hand carved, so no two lamps will ever look identical. The base is made of a smooth, round piece of wood that adds a contemporary but natural finish to the lamp. Create the perfect ambiance or mood lighting by adding this Himalayan salt lamp to any room.

15 This Magic Bullet That Has So Many Different Blending Attachments Magic Bullet Blender Amazon $26 See On Amazon This small Magic Bullet blender is an incredibly versatile kitchen tool that can make things like smoothies and dips, just to name a few. Included with the motorized base are three different sized plastic cups. Aside from the three cups, it has two resealed and one to-go lid to preserve your creations. The bullet blender is small enough to leave out on your countertop or easily store it in a cupboard when not being used.

16 These Cross-Banded Fuzzy House Sandals That’ll Keep Your Feet Warm In Style Comwarm Plush Open Toe Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Snag a pair of these super soft, open-toed slippers that are an indulgent upgrade for your feet. The top bands are crisscrossed to add a simple element of style, while the furry material gives the slippers some more pizzazz. Designed with textured, non-skid soles, you can walk around on all types of floors without some grip. Your feet will enjoy the padded insoles that provide cushioned support while wearing these house slippers.

17 A Set Of Wireless Earbuds Equipped With Touch Control Technology TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon These lightweight, wireless earbuds pair with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear playback to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. They’re even waterproof — and when they’re fully charged, you can expect to get up to six hours of listening time.

18 This Misting Humidifier Designed With Rotating Spray Nozzle AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $37 See On Amazon This cool mist humidifier will bring relief to any room suffering the effects of dry, stale air. The water tank is capable of holding more than 2 liters in it, which allows the humidifier to run for a full 24 hours before needing to be refilled. Determine how much mist comes out the top of the nozzle by swiveling it to adjust the stream. You can also choose the direction in which it flows.

19 A Finishing Spray That Even Professional Makeup Artists Love NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can easily create a matte finish with this makeup-setting spray by NYX. Simply mist on this finishing spray to finish your morning skincare routine, and your products should stay put all day. The long-lasting effects of this makeup spray are so phenomenal that many professional makeup artists in the review section swear by it. Even better, all NYX cosmetics are certified cruelty-free.

20 This Set Of Bathroom Vanity Jars That Hold Everyday Necessities SheeChung Apothecary Jars Amazon $11 See On Amazon This timeless set of apothecary jars make perfect storage containers for any bathroom vanity or shelving. The cylindrical containers are made to hold your most-used items like cotton swabs, cotton balls, bath salts, and other toiletries for easy access. Each container comes with a lid that has a small, round handle on the top. Made from a sturdy acrylic material, these jars shouldn’t break or shatter if they happen to fall.

21 A Glass Tumbler With Reusable Straw To Take Your Favorite Drinks Everywhere tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Amazon $16 See On Amazon This glass tumbler with a silicon slip cover makes it easy to take drinks on the go without having to worry about spills. Equipped with a reusable glass straw, you can easily sip on hot and cold beverages. The lid is made from real bamboo and designed to fit securely down into the glass tumbler. With over 45 color options, find the to-go glass that fits your personality.

22 These Stainless Steel Taco Racks That Help Toppings Stay Inside The Shells ARTTHOME Taco Holders (4 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This four-pack of taco holders will change the way you eat tacos forever. Keep tacos standing upright with all the toppings inside them from the moment they’re made to the very last bite you take. Made from a durable stainless steel, the taco holders can withstand use of the oven and grill, and they’re also dishwasher safe for simple cleaning.

23 This Set Of Copper Hammered Moscow Mule Mugs With Over 3,500 5-Star Ratings PG Moscow Mule Mugs (Set of 4) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can craft refreshing Moscow mules for you and your friends with this set of four copper mugs. These particular mugs can hold 19 fluid ounces, and the copper plating helps ensure these mugs will last for years. It also makes them great at keeping cold drinks cold, so feel free to also use them for lemonades, beer, and ice coffee.

24 An Extra Thick Yoga Mat For Additional Support Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Feel a cushioned embrace in your wrists and hands with this essential yoga mat that will transform your practice. The extra padding provided by this exercise mat is also beneficial for supporting your knees, shoulders, feet, and back while working out. Designed with a carrying strap attached to one side, simply roll up the mat when you’re done exercising and secure it with the band. Throw it over your shoulder and off you go to the rest of your day.

25 This Versatile Grill Kit That Has All Of The BBQ Essentials Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Amazon $22 See On Amazon This stainless steel BBQ grill tool set comes with a holding sleeve to store the utensils that aren’t being used. Flip burgers with the spatula, turn sausages with the tongs, use the prongs to turn over chicken breasts. If you smoke or slow cook a large chunk of meat, it has metal claws to effortlessly shred it. The cleaning brush makes simple work of scraping food remnants off the grill top when finished cooking, too.

26 These Satin Pillowcases That Are Beneficial For Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Grab a set of these satin pillowcases that are designed with an envelop enclosure to help prevent dryness to your skin and hair while sleeping. The material helps keep the natural oils locked into your hair and skin throughout the whole night, and it’s available in tons of colors to match your bedroom.

27 This Extra-Large Shawl That Can Double As A Fashionable Scarf Wander Agio Grid Shawl Scarf Amazon $16 See On Amazon This versatile patterned fashion shawl lets you look stylish while staying warm in the outdoors. Expand this shawl for more coverage, or fold it over once or twice to use it as more of a scarf. The ends are also tasseled to add a small, fashionable flair. Choose from an assortment of different patterned plaids in a variety of colors to find something that fits your personal style.

28 A Steering Wheel Cover That Brings Some Fun To Daily Commutes SHAKAR Embroidery Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $15 See On Amazon This embroidered steering wheel cover is designed to work for any make and model car. Made from a microfiber material, the cover is soft to the touch for a pleasant driving experience. Plus, the steering wheel receives an added bonus with this cover: Your hands won’t have to adjust to it feeling hot or cold as it will no longer be affected by the temperature of the weather.

29 The Showerhead With A Color-Changing LED Light KAIREY Led Handheld Shower Head Amazon $27 See On Amazon This LED handheld shower nozzle changes color with the force of running water. In other words, no batteries or electricity is needed to get the lights to function. As soon as the water turns on, the showerhead lights up and rotates through a range of fun, vibrant colors every couple of seconds. You can easily install it yourself, as it fits right onto any average shower hose.

30 This Portable & Collapsible Hammock That Fits 2 People Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock Amazon $26 See On Amazon This traveling hammock kit is the perfect camping essential for anyone who loves being outdoors. Designed from a comfortable but durable nylon material, the hammock should last through all of the outdoor adventures one could possible dream of. The kit comes with two carabiner clips and a set of talon straps that allow you to adjust the slack of the hammock. It’s big enough to hold two people, so feel free to share it with a friend or enjoy it all to yourself while relaxing in nature.

31 A Set Of Nonstick Cooking Utensils That Comes With 33 Pieces Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set (33 Pieces) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a high-quality, food-safe silicone, this 33-piece kitchen utensil set gives you limitless options for what to cook. Aside from the array of cooking tools, there are hooks included, so you can hang the spoons and spatulas within reach to grab as needed. There is also a set of measuring cups and spoons to help ensure every aspect of baking and cooking is covered.

32 These LED Lights For The Spokes Of A Bike At Night Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights (2-Tire Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This two-pack of LED wheel lights provides excellent visibility when biking in the dark. Not only do they add another level of safety, but they also add a fun pop of color to make the ride more exciting. They even have two modes — solid or flashing — depending on the mood you’re feeling that day. Choose from several color options and get up to 40 hours of use after powering these lights up with a few batteries.

33 A Waterproof Speaker That Brings The Party To Any Shower Or Pool INSMY C12 IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $18 See On Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is durable enough to withstand being fully immersed in water for 30 minutes (depending on the depth) — and it makes a great shower speaker, thanks to the powerful suction cup on the back for easy installation. You can even take it outside to use at the pool, as it will withstand splashing and has enough volume power to be heard over normal outdoor noise. Pair it with any Bluetooth capable device to start your listening experience.

34 This Makeup Priming Stick That Makes Skin Look Luminous e.l.f. Elf+ Glow Primer Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon This e.l.f. glow primer stick is formulated with coconut and shea butter to provide ultra-rich moisture to your skin. The benefits your skin receives from using this one product are numerous: It makes a great primer before starting your makeup routine. Plus, its lightweight formula helps it to quickly blend into skin while nourishing it with hydration and moisturizing properties.

35 A Portable Table Tennis Set That Lets You Play Ping Pong Wherever Franklin Sports Table Tennis to-Go Amazon $25 See On Amazon Play ping pong anywhere, anytime with this on-the-go tennis table kit. This is the perfect gift for yourself or a game lover you have in your life. The net is adjustable, so you are able to make it as wide as needed for the table you will be playing on. When it’s not being used (or if it needs to be stored away), all of the pieces easily fit into the small mesh bag to easily keep track of everything.

36 This Stylish Macrame Hanging Plant Holder With Decorative Beads Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon These macrame indoor plant holders add a unique, vintage feel and keep floor space clear from pots. Each plant hanger is crafted by hand into woven designs for long-lasting quality. This specific plant hanger is capable of holding a pot with a 9 inch diameter, along with ones smaller than that. The hanging design gives you endless possibilities for where to ultimately place these stylish planters.

37 A French Press That Makes Fresh Coffee In 4 Minutes Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon This French press maker is a perfect solution for anyone looking to reduce waste with paper filters while enjoying their morning caffeine. The coffee must be ground for the device to work, so you can either buy pre-ground coffee or ensure you have a grinder at home for whole beans. Add hot water to the grinds and wait for four minutes; then, you’ve got a perfect cup of coffee.

38 This Jewelry Box That Has Multiple Layers For Maximum Storage misaya Travel Jewelry Box Amazon $12 See On Amazon This double-layered jewelry box is perfectly designed to travel with you. The outer case of the box is structured and made from a faux leather material to easily wipe clean as needed. Split into two separate compartments for different types of jewelry, the middle divider is a perfect holder for stud earrings. Rings even stay organized in the cushioned slots so the metal and stones aren’t damaged.

39 The 24-Karat Gold Under-Eye Masks That Leave Your Skin Feeling Refreshed DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These eye masks are great ways to help your under-eye areas feel and look refreshed in mere minutes. They’ll help bring the soothing relief and rejuvenating affects you’re looking for, thanks to many ingredients including hyaluronic acid, 24-karat gold, vitamins, and more. A bonus feature of these masks is that you can easily go about doing other things, or take the time to relax and enjoy a few moments to yourself.

40 A Front Seat Organizational Accessory That Fits Any Car High Road DriverStash Front Seat Car Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This hanging front seat car organizer is equipped with five distinct pockets to store all of your important items you use on a daily basis. On the front of the basket are two mesh pouches that are great for holding USB cords and other types of cables. There are adjustable buckles on the straps to securely fasten the hanging organizer to the front seat.

41 This Spa Pillow For The Bathtub For For Ultimate Relaxation Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This extra-thick spa bath pillow provides head and neck support to let you lounge in comfort while soaking in a bubble bath. Fashioned with powerful suction cups on the backside of the pillow, it shouldn’t slip or slide around while you are trying to relax. Plus, it’s made from a waterproof material.

42 This Novelty Device That Makes Perfect S’Mores In The Microwave Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make the all-time favorite camping treat anytime you want with this microwaveable s’mores maker. (You can also say goodbye to the hassle of making a fire and smelling like smoke afterwards, thanks to this easy-to-use gadget). Assemble the ingredients for your s’more and pop it in the microwave; in less than 30 seconds, you’ll have an ooey-gooey treat all for yourself or to share.

43 A Table Lamp That Can Be Controlled Through Touch Sensors GKCI USB Touch Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon This compact, touch-controlled table lamp radiates light in a full 360 degrees due to the cylindrical design. It comes with a small, handheld remote that gives you access to over 250 color combinations with a variety of setting options. You can operate this lamp with batteries or recharge it with a USB cord and outlet.

44 A Stylish Stainless Steel Tea Kettle That Whistles When The Water’s Hot ROCKURWOK Tea Kettle Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel tea pot will last for years as it will withstand any potential rust or corrosion that can happen through normal wear and tear. Plus, its handle and thumb rest are both resistant to heat, and it’s available in three colors: blue, peach, and white.

45 This Clear Makeup Organizer To Keep Your Vanity Space Neat & Tidy STORi Vanity Makeup Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This plastic makeup organizer is designed with six different-sized compartments, and it fits perfectly on pretty much any vanity. The smaller compartments are great for holding items like hair ties or cotton balls. Use the containers in the middle and back for larger or taller items. If you want, this could also double as an organizing stand on your desk for work.

46 This Set Of Double-Sided Measuring Spoons Complete With Leveler Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of eight dual-sided measuring spoons are perfect for measuring wet and dry ingredients. I mean, just think of all the times you needed to uses spices and couldn’t get the round side into the spice jar. The elongated spoon side fits easily into basically any spice jar, saving you time from having to clean up a mess afterwards.

47 An Insulated Carrying Case To Easily Take Wine On The Go OPUX Insulated 2 Bottle Wine Tote Carrier Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can fit two bottles for travel in this wine tote carrier. The inside of the tote is made from a temperature-control material that’ll help keep chilled bottles cool until you are ready to crack them open. It is also padded on the inside to help ensure the bottles will be secure during transport. The middle divider also keeps the bottles from crashing into each other.

48 This Phone Mounting Device Perfect For A Dashboard For Hands-Free Use iOttie Car Phone Mount Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your phone easily accessible to answer calls hands-free or follow GPS with this car phone mount. The suction cup on the bottom of the mount allows you to easily mount the phone holder in the most convenient spot on the dashboard. You can easily adjust the height and angle of the phone, all thanks to the adjustable arm that holds onto the device.

49 This Coffee Pod Holder That Attaches To Your Machine STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your coffee pods in easy reach with the help of these coffee pod holders. Each sleeve simply attaches to the side of your coffee maker for additional storage that takes up zero extra counter space. Store five pods in each dispensing sleeve — and attaching the holders to the side of the machine isn’t your style, they can also hang on a wall or cabinet.

50 These Weatherproof Edison Bulb Lights For Ambient Patio Lighting Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights Amazon $35 See On Amazon Create a beautiful outdoor space on your patio with these Edison string lights that are as useful as they are stylish. The durable bulbs are made from a dense plastic, so the potential of them breaking rarely has to cross your mind. They are also weatherproof and aim to withstand high heats (as well as rain and snow). The biggest benefit of these patio lights is the fact that they’re solar-powered — and after a full days charge in the sun, they should last for a solid six hours.

51 A Clip-On Book Light That’s Rechargeable For Continuous Use hooga Rechargeable Book Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon Any book lover is going to turn into a late-night bookworm with this rechargeable clip-on book light. The light this device emits is almost 100% free of blue spectrum rays, keeping eyes from straining in the dark or having to adjust to harsh and bright light. The whole light weighs less than 3 ounces so that it’s hardly noticeable when attached to your book.

52 These Plush Bath Towels Made From Premium Turkish Cotton American Soft Linen Luxury Towels Bathroom Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This multi-piece set of bath towels will bring a delightful upgrade to any shower experience. Made from 100% premium cotton, water will quickly be absorbed from your skin after bathing. Even with their incredibly efficient absorbing powers, these towels should maintain their softness and integrity after using them time and again. Choose from over 15 color options.

53 This Portable Laptop Tray That’s Adjustable For Ergonomic Support Klsniur Laptop Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Your laptop will always be at the perfect height and angle for quick and easy typing with this adjustable laptop stand. It’s compatible with multiple brands and styles of laptops, and you can make working more comfortable on your neck and back by being able to adjust your entire laptop — not just the screen. The bottom side of this stand is made of mesh, letting air flow freely to help ensure your laptop does not overheat.

54 A Blanket That Rolls Up & Has A Handle For Easy Carrying Scuddles Extra Large Outdoor Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This large outdoor blanket conveniently rolls up to easily be taken with you on different nature adventures. To secure it, clasp the button enclosure together and you’re all set. Each blanket is designed with a lovely striped pattern that feels perfect for a day at the beach or having a picnic. Plus, the blanket’s heavy-duty material holds up to all kinds of elements and weather you may encounter while out and about.

55 A Detachable Console Organizer That Provides Extra Storage Space In The Car IOKONE Console Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This removable console organizer gives additional storage space with two extra cup holders along with a pocket in the middle. If your car happens to be an older model before built-in cup holders where the norm, this device is a perfect solution for added storage. The detachable storage console easily slides down into the side of the seat and locks it into place.

56 This Zippered Funny Pack That Can Double As A Crossbody Bag MAXTOP Large Crossbody Fanny Pack Amazon $11 See On Amazon This super functional zipper carrying pouch can easily hold and store anything you need to take with you while out and about. Designed with four different-sized pouches, you can keep track of all your belongings in an organized manner. The larger pockets are great for holding things like your phone or wallet. The smaller pockets work well to hold onto things like lip balm and keys.

57 This 2-Pack Of Molds That Make Homemade Popsicles Ouddy Popsicle Molds (Set of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Make unique, sweet creations in your own kitchen with these set of two popsicle molds. Included with the kit are 50 wooden sticks to get you started with the first few batches of your tasty creations. Expect a smooth and professional looking popsicle after every use. Each mold has space to make four popsicles, and you have the option to make them all the same flavors or create a variety.

58 The LED Backlights Perfect For Mood Lighting While Gaming Or Watching TV Govee TV LED Backlights Amazon $15 See On Amazon Turn your TV into an entertainment system with these LED TV backlights. Attach the light strip to the back of your TV to create a customized home theater effect. These lights come with an automated color scheme, but you have the option to personalize the look to fit the vibe you’re going for. You can connect via Bluetooth to the app on your smart phone in order to control the lights.

59 A Coin Jar For Spare Change That Digitally Keeps Track Of How Much You’ve Saved Lefree Digital Counting Money Jar Amazon $20 See On Amazon This digital coin-counting jar saves you time and effort by keeping track of the amount of money being stored in the jar. Simply insert two AAA batteries to operate the jar if you don’t plan on manually counting the change yourself. The glass jug itself is capable of holding up to 1.8 liters — or approximately 800 to 1,000 coins — depending on the size. If you need to take some change out of the jar, hit the minus button on the lid to help ensure an accurate count no matter what.

60 This Creatively Cute Loch Ness Monster Bookmark OTOTO Nessie Tale Book Mark Amazon $10 See On Amazon Never lose track of where you are in a book again, all thanks to this super cute Nessie Tale bookmark. This bookmark is an especially great gift for kids who are avid readers. The round body of Nessie fits down into the pages, while the small lip hangs onto the top of the pages. This helps prevent the bookmark from slipping all the way down into the pages of the book.

61 A Smartwatch That Tracks More Than Just Your Fitness Stats Blackview Smart Watch Amazon $32 See On Amazon This Android-compatible smart watch allows you to monitor a wide range of daily activities, as well as answer calls and texts. You can track your exercise and daily step count, but it also has the ability to monitor your sleep cycle to determine how well and how much rest you are truly getting each night.

62 This Granite Mortar And Pestle That Properly Grinds Spices & Herbs Gorilla Grip Granite Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Use this unpolished mortar and pestle set to crush, grind, and blend spices by hand with little effort. The rough surface is the reason the spices grind so easily and effortlessly with this basic cooking tool. Despite its simplicity, using a mortal and pestle is a great way to get truly aromatic flavors that pack a punch in your cooking.

63 This Scented Aromatherapy Candle That Evokes Calmness & Serenity Chesapeake Bay Medium Jar Candle Amazon $10 See On Amazon This all-natural soy wax candle is poured into a beautifully frosted glass holder. A combination of lavender and thyme essential oils create a soothing and relaxing atmosphere through the power of aromatherapy. Anticipate around 50 hours of burn time with each candle — and when each candle has reached its end, the materials are 100% recyclable.

64 A Light Projector That Creates A Galaxy Of Stars & Moons On The Ceiling MOKOQI Star Projector Amazon $17 See On Amazon Transform your bedroom into an outer space experience with this compact star projector. Know someone who loves stars and the idea of far away galaxies? With one touch of a button, they can now stargaze in their room each and every night. This also makes for a great option as a night light for kids, and it comes in five colors.

65 A Cozy, Contoured Sleep Mask With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers Lightimetunnel Bluetooth Music Sleep Mask Amazon $23 See On Amazon Change the way you sleep with this multifunctional music sleep mask. Unlike some sleep masks, this one is specifically designed to contour around the eyes to block out 100% of light for a full blackout experience. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, they will pair with any device that has the same capability. With a two-hour charge on this sleep mask, you can get about eight hours of play time with the speakers.