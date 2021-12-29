I grew up in Florida so my cold-weather knowledge is not as extensive as someone who has endured years of brutal blizzards and ice storms. So for this list, I’ve found products that real cold-weather warriors have given the seal of approval. Bookmark this for when the temperatures drop because these winter finds are brilliant for keeping you toasty no matter the weather. You can shop with confidence because people who live in cold places say these 40 genius products do the best job of keeping them warm.

When it comes to sub-zero or freezing temperatures, safety is one of the number one concerns. On this list, I’ve included a handful of must-have purchases that you’ll need to truly enjoy the winter months. Check out the lightweight and easily packed sleeping bag that’s designed for temperatures down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, or the heated blanket that plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter.

Additionally, I’ve included a variety of hats in different styles, sizes, colors, and functions, from a full-face balaclava mask to a versatile aviator trapper hat. The plush and waterproof options block wind and keep your ears, nose, and neck warm.

Once you head back inside to warm up, I’ve added lots of comfy options to relax in from fleece-lined jogger pants to a reversible sherpa blanket that’s the picture of cozy. From comfortable slippers to a bucket-style towel warmer that can hold a bathrobe, these warm finds will get you through to spring.

1 These Windproof, Insulated Gloves That Aren't Bulky KINGSBOM -40F° Waterproof & Windproof Thermal Gloves For really cold temperatures, protect your hands with these water- and windproof gloves. The insulated gloves are made of 3M's "Thinsulate" which keeps your hands warm even at -40 degrees Fahrenheit, without being too bulky. These gloves retain heat and wick outside moisture from rain, snow, or sports. They're ideal for winter sports. Helpful Review: "I live In Minnesota and having a warm and dry pair of gloves is a necessity because of my job and my environment. I am a car salesman and when it snows we have to clean off all the cars in our lot. [...] In years past I have purchased gloves That I thought were better because they were more expensive and that did not turn out to be the case. The price is amazing and the gloves are even better.

2 This Sherpa Comforter Set That's Breathable Yet Cozy Amazon Basics Ultra-Soft Micromink Sherpa Comforter Bed Set Swap out your thinner bed set for this sherpa comforter as the temperatures start to drop. This ultra-soft micromink set has earned nearly 45,000 reviews for how easy it is to wash and how cozy it keeps you. The polyester bedding deflects lint and has a sturdy box stitching design that keeps the comforter's fill evenly dispersed. This reversible set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams. Helpful Review: "This is very warm and I live in NewEngland. Well worth the price."

3 A Rechargeable Hand Warmer That Also Charges Your Phone BESKAR Rechargeable Hand Warmer Keep your hands warm with this rechargeable pocket hand warmer. The portable device charger with a USB cord lasts up to 12 hours. It's double-sized, has three temperature options, and fits right in your hand, making it the perfect accessory for winter football games and backyard get-togethers. Helpful Review: "Love it. Very warm. Used while skiing in northern Michigan in Feb. Worked great. I have purchased other cheaper ones that did not last. I would highly recommend this one."

4 The Fleece Gaiter That Protects Your Face wtactful Soft Fleece Neck Gaiter This winter gaiter provides you with wind and chill protection. The ultra-soft fleece gaiter goes over your head and sits on top of your shoulders so you can pull it up over your nose or use it just to keep your neck warm. It's made of windproof, thermal material that wicks moisture and won't pill over time. Helpful Review: "Worked fine for me in Chicago in February! Good deal for a two pack."

5 This Thermal Long Johns Set That Won't Bunch Up Thermajane Thermal Underwear Long Johns When it's really cold, layers are your best friend and this thermal long john set is a crowd favorite for keeping your core warm. The long-sleeve and full-length pants set is lined with fleece for extra warmth under your ski gear or shopping attire. The poly-spandex material is stretchy and hugs your body to avoid any annoying bunching. Helpful Review: "I'm in eastern Iowa and wear this for late season hunting and they kept me as warm as possible without having to have electric thermals lol I highly recommend to any outdoorsy person."

6 A Heated Throw Blanket That's Super Cozy Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket On a really cold day, snuggling under a soft blanket is one of life's greatest pleasures. Now add a heat function and you have heaven. This heated blanket has three settings so you can customize your cozy experience. It's made of a polyester micro plush material that's smooth and fuzzy. Helpful Review: "I live in New England, with snowstorms a constant, and I rather turn on this throw blanket than turn up the furnace. [...] The Sherpa is holding up, it has a few pulls here and there in places but after a few weeks of use it still looks great."

7 The Vacuum-Insulated Bottle For Hot Or Cold Liquids Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle This vacuum-insulated bottle has earned more than 35,000 reviews for keeping hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The BPA-free bottle features a wide-mouth, which is ideal for soup, and the leak-resistant lid doubles as an 8-ounce cup. It's made of rust-resistant stainless steel and has a convenient side handle. Helpful Review: "This thermos worked very well for our winter trip to the upper peninsula of Michigan. It kept our hot chocolate warm for the period of time that we needed it to. Great quality. Heavy construction."

8 This Heating Pad With Pockets For Warming Feet PROALLER Electric Heated Foot Warmer Keep your feet warm and pain-free with this pair of fast-heating pads with pockets for your feet and hands. Slide your feet into the sherpa-lined foot warmer, select one of the three temperature settings, and then simply relax. This heating pad has smooth, luxurious flannel on the outside and locks in heat. The two-hour automatic shut-off feature helps keep your home safe. Helpful Review: "I live in Alaska and my feet are always freezing in the evenings when it gets cooler. Bought this on a whim and I was not disappointed. The envelope is fluffy and soft and it heats my feet up quickly. I love this!"

9 A Real Wool Steering Wheel Cover That's Fuzzy Andalus Australian Sheepskin Wool Steering Wheel Cover There's nothing worse than getting into your frozen car in the morning and no matter how much you turn up the heat, the steering wheel is hard to defrost. This wool steering wheel cover solves all your problems. The universal-sized cover is made of Australian sheepskin wool and has a fuzzy texture you'll love. And you can choose among 15 shades to give your car a bright pop of color. Helpful Review: "I live in Fairbanks Alaska, when it's 40 below there is nothing better. Wheel is tight, no wrinkles easy grabbing, is easy to grip the steering wheel, and warm. Used for over thirty years."

10 The Waterproof Slippers That Are Lined With Fleece ChayChax Waterproof Slippers These cozy slippers are loved by cold-climate dwellers because they have an anti-skid sole and are waterproof. The upper is made of high-quality EVA that repels water and is easy to clean, while the inside is lined with warm fleece to keep your toes toasty. One review noted, "They keep your feet warm and [...] also have traction on the bottom to help in the winter with snow and ice." Helpful Review: "I live in the rainy and snowy Midwest and I really don't like wearing shoes that enclose my feet completely. I went looking and I did find these truly waterproof, snuggly warm, true to size and width jewels! I love these shoes!"

11 An Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket This extra cozy wearable blanket is a crowd favorite with more than 53,000 reviews. It fits like an oversized sweatshirt, made of microfiber and sherpa. It has a hood and a large kangaroo pocket that's perfect for stashing your phone, remotes, or snacks. Choose from an adult or kid-size, as well as 11 colors and patterns. Helpful Review: "I live in Chicago and I wore this all winter. I wore it to throw out my garbage and it was warmer than my winter coat. I love it."

12 An Electric Space Heater With Adjustable Thermostat GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Don't let the size of this bestselling portable electric heater fool you — it will keep your office warm all day. The adjustable thermostat allows you to set the temperature from 0 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit. It's surprisingly quiet and heats up quickly to warm up to 200 square feet. There are plenty of safety features to love, plus it has a cooling fan function for double the use. Helpful Review: "I have an old house. My bathroom is on an outside wall. It is COLD in there, in Nebraska winter. I had tried an oil-filled heater, but those are slow to heat a room..I did research, passed up buying other small heaters, to buy this one.. love it!! The tip-over safety, the thermostat is worth it..! This little guy puts out a lot of heat quickly. Small but mighty! Don't let the small size fool you."

13 A Weather-Sealing Tape That Prevents Heat Loss 3M Interior Transparent Weather Sealing Tape You may be wasting money by trying to heat a home that isn't sealed well. This transparent weather-sealing tape is easy to use and will keep the heat in and the cold out. You can use it on your windows and doors; it's moisture-resistant and flexible enough to manipulate in curves and corners. Helpful Review: "I live in a older house but have newer windows that are kind of cheap, Needless to say my house is very drafty. I was immediately impressed with this product. I was a bit concerned as I live in Michigan and it gets very cold in the winter, windows are not the best surface for sticky in the winter. However, this sticks great and I have had zero issues."

14 The Supportive, Heated Seat Cushion For Your Car HealthMate Seat Cushion with Lumbar Support Stay warm and toasty while cruising around town with this heated car seat cushion. It has a quick warm-up time and can be adjusted to high- or low-temperature settings. Even when it's not heated, the seating attachment remains extremely comfortable, thanks to its soft velour fabric and lumbar support. Helpful Review: "Living in Nebraska, our winters can be brutally cold and this heated seat cushion has been terrific. It fits the seat well enough for me and, since it will only be in use for probably 5 months or so, I can easily remove it when it warms up. For the money, it works well, its soft and cozy and keep me warm."

15 A Pair Of Touch-Screen Capable Winter Gloves TRENDOUX Winter Gloves Gloves really come in handy (pun intended) in the winter… that is until you need to answer a phone call or type an address into your GPS. But this pair of thermal gloves are designed with an upgraded touch-screen capability so you can control your phone without removing the gloves. They're warm without being bulky and have a well-fitting elastic cuff at the wrist. Helpful Review: "The gloves don't work for touch screen at all but they're warm and I have been using them in this Chicago tundra."

16 This Fleece Face Mask To Keep Your Head Warm USHAKE Balaclava Face Mask My nose and ears are always the coldest part of my body, and if you're like me, you'll appreciate this balaclava face mask that's designed to keep your entire face, neck, and head warm. The fleece material will keep you warm even in negative temperatures and harsh winds. Helpful Review: "Living on the frozen tundra of Wisconsin, I always need a warm hat to wear going out. I had gotten one of these for a friend and she loved it. So this year I got one for me. I love it, it's well made, the color is true and the just perfect for running errands or skiing or snowboarding in Wisconsin."

17 These Toe Warmers That Go In Your Shoes And Heat Up HotHands Toe Warmers Keep your feet toasty no matter the conditions with these reliable toe warmers. This pack comes with 40 pairs, each that lasts up to eight hours. These bestsellers are odorless, disposable, and completely safe to use. Just open the bag, shake it up and you'll feel the heat activate in under 30 seconds. This thin design has an adhesive to secure it right under your toes. Helpful Review: "I have been a newspaper carrier for 15 years in Northern Minnesota. In all these years, I've tried a lot of different foot warmers. Toasti-Toes is by far the best brand out there. Not only do my feet stay warm as 'toast', that wonderful added benefit of adhesive keeps them right where I need them!"

18 A Spray That Melts Ice Off Your Car In The Morning CRC Ice-Off Windshield Spray De-Icer Scraping ice off my car in the morning is one of my least favorite activities ever. This windshield de-icer is convenient and fast-acting. Spray it on your car's windshield, headlights, locks, and windows to melt ice, snow, and frost on contact. It even works in sub-zero temperatures. Helpful Review: "This stuff is amazing — living in Minnesota my kids love it. Highly recommend."

19 The Fleece-Lined Joggers That You'll Wear On Repeat Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Athletic Sweatpants Wear these cozy sherpa-lined jogger pants on repeat all winter long. There's nothing comfier than the cotton exterior of the pants… except for maybe the fleece-lined inside. They have an elastic, drawstring closure, two side pockets, and a ribbed ankle cuff. Choose from 10 colors. Helpful Review: "I got these to survive winter in a drafty house from 1898. In Minnesota. Need I say more? I could NOT stay warm until I found these puppies."

20 These Mid-Calf Snow Boots With Major Style DREAM PAIRS Winter Snow Boots You don't have to compromise style for function when it comes to snow boots. Snow bunnies love these mid-calf snow boots that are insulated for temperatures down to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. The outside of the boots is durable and resistant to water and wind and the soles are slip-resistant, so snow is no problem. Helpful Review: "I live in Florida and needed a quick and inexpensive boot for a trip up North- not only are they good looking (in my opinion), but they're also very comfy. On chilly mornings I wear them here at home to walk the dogs in. Love 'em."

21 A Plaid Throw Blanket That's Iconic And Cozy Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw Nothing says cozy quite like a blanket in a plaid pattern. This Eddie Bauer throw features cozy sherpa fleece on one side and smooth cotton flannel on the other. Curl up with your favorite book or with your favorite hot drink and just relax. Helpful Review: "It's the only throw I need, keeps me warm and snuggly. I live in Alaska and it takes a special blanket to keep us warm. I loved it so much, I got a second one to keep on the couch for guests."

22 These Genius Microwavable Shoe Inserts Snook-Ease Heated Insoles Here's a genius product that anyone with cold feet will love: microwavable shoe inserts. That's right — just stick these in the microwave before putting them into your shoes. They stay warm for 30 minutes to thaw out icy feet or relieve pain from being on

23 The Wool-Blend Socks For Extreme Weather Carhartt Extremes Boot Sock Amazon $10 See On Amazon The wrong socks can ruin your day. These cold-weather boot socks from Carhartt are top of the line and surprisingly affordable. They’re made of a Merino wool blend that wicks moisture. The machine-washable socks are designed with mesh vents to keep airflow so your feet never overheat. Helpful Review: “Definitely made a difference! Wore them with the same boots that I’ve been having cold feet in and while they did get cold eventually, They were nowhere near as cold as they were getting with other wool socks. I’ve been telling everyone about them. For context: I live in NorthDakota and used them when working outside at around 17 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chill probably around 5 degrees, walking over snow and ice for a couple of hours. This was the only layer I wore on my feet besides my boots.”

24 A Flannel Bed Sheet Set That’s Softer With Each Wash Eddie Bauer 100% Premium Cotton Bedding Sheet Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon These cotton-flannel sheets are widely popular because they only get softer with each wash. The 100% cotton-flannel sheets are ideal for year-round use, but their warm, brushed fabric is a must-have in the winter. This set comes with a fitted sheet (with elastic all the way around it), a pre-shrunk flat sheet, and two pillowcases. They come in a number of patterns like plaid and bears and trees. Helpful Review: “Living in Wisconsin, I appreciate great flannel sheets. These are soft, warm but not too hot.”

25 The Coziest Sherpa Mittens That Wick Away Sweat Carhartt Sherpa Mitten Amazon $32 See On Amazon There’s nothing cozier than slipping your hands into a sherpa fleece mitten and this one is a popular choice. The polyester-blend mittens have a pre-curved construction so you don’t have to “break them in.” They pull on and secure at the wrist. The soft insulation wicks away sweat and dries quickly. Helpful Review: “If you live in the frozen tundra like I do (Minnesota) these are a must for winter!”

26 These Microwavable Slippers To Soothe Your Feet Intelex Warmies Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon One look at these slippers and it’s clear to see how cozy they are. Now imagine trekking home in the snow and slipping your ice-cold feet into these puppies. Ready for the best part? They’re microwavable and filled with all-natural grain and lavender to warm up your feet while relaxing your muscles and mind with an intoxicating scent. Helpful Review: “I'm a Texan that has lived in Boston for over 20 years. The cold weather is so hard for me, because all my life I have battled painfully icy hands and feet, even as a kid in the South. [...] Now I can reheat myself into a less cold & cranky state in no time at all. My husband says, now wasn't that worth $20? I wish I had these years ago.”

27 A Luxurious Towel Warmer With A Built-In Timer LiveFine Towel Warmer Amazon $160 See On Amazon There are few things as luxurious as a towel warmer and this one even has an LED display and timer. The bucket-style warmer holds two oversized towels or robes and heats up in 15 minutes, however, you can set it to stay warm for up to 60 minutes. It has a convenient handle and stylish look that blends in with any bathroom. Helpful Review: “I just love this towel warmer!!! We live in MN and getting a warm towel after a shower is delightful on a cold day. I love that it's just plug in and no other install needed, and it's mobile so I can have it next to the shower or move it to the tub.”

28 The Fleece-Lined Leggings That Keep You Cozy BALEAF Fleece Lined Winter Legging Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for workout (or coffee run) gear that will keep you warm on those chilly mornings, you’ll want to check out these fleece-lined leggings. They’re high-waisted and full-length with a soft lining that retains your body heat. They have comfy four-way stretch, are opaque, and have passed the squat test, according to reviewers. This pair has more than 17,000 reviews and comes in 21 shades. Helpful Review: “They keep me warm on our cold Colorado winter hikes in the mountains!”

29 This Lightweight Sleeping Bag To Use In Freezing Temps Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you’re an outdoorsy adventurer, even in the cold, you need this sleeping bag. It’s designed to keep you safe while you sleep even in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit. It features a draft tube along the zipper that prevents heat loss. And since you’re most likely carrying this sleeping bag in a backpack, you’ll love how lightweight it is. Helpful Review: “Slept comfortably [in] 32 degree F night camping in Michigan.”

30 A Fancy Hot Chocolate Maker That Froths Milk Nostalgia Hot Chocolate Maker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whatever your favorite hot drink is, this hot chocolate maker is about to take it to the next level. It has two froth functions: one for hot drinks and one for cold. The two-way dripless faucet makes it easy to serve chai, lattes, or any hot beverages and it has a fun retro look so you’ll love stashing it on your countertop. Helpful Review: “This little machine will whip up a cafe-style hot chocolate for you in minutes. I love this and it comes in handy during those long Michigan winters.”

31 An Electric Blanket For Keeping In Your Car Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it’s really cold out, your car just never really gets warm enough. Enter this electric car blanket. The 12-volt blanket plugs into your car’s cigarette lighter and has a long cord so passengers can enjoy the blanket, too. The large, cozy blanket is ideal for tailgating, post-winter sports, or emergency kits. This bestselling blanket has more than 12,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “I live in Alaska and it keeps my legs very warm and the timer helps save my car battery.”

32 These Genius Boot-Drying Gadgets That Work Overnight KOODER Boot Dryer Amazon $17 See On Amazon These little boot-drying gadgets are genius and are about to change your life. They offer 360-degree all-around heat to dry and sanitize boots and shoes while eliminating odors. Stick them in your boots overnight for dry boots in the morning. One review cited, “They feel fresh every morning when I head out. I love this device.” Helpful Review: “We live in Iowa where it can be snowing for days and days at a time or raining for days. Shoez get wet and now instead of days waiting on snowboots or tennis shoes to dry, we now can have them dry in the morning. Just insert plug in and forget it. So convenient and they are adjustable for my shoes and linger for my husband shoes. And it can be stored in a drawer when not in use. Perfect for me and my family.”

33 This Aviator Trapper Hat That’s An Amazon Bestseller Lumberjack Plaid Aviator Trapper Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon When it comes to trapper hats, this one is the #1 bestselling option on Amazon. It’s made with high-quality thermal faux fur and has a traditional aviator trapper style. The adjustable chin strap and versatile design keep your head and ears cozy and warm no matter the weather. Helpful Review: “Warm and durable. So many colors to choose from. Stands up well to tough Michigan winters.”

34 The Insulated Thermos Bowl For Hot Lunches THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Food Jar with Spoon Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 16-ounce thermos has earned nearly 25,000 reviews for its ability to keep food hot for up to nine hours. The compact, stainless steel bowl is insulated and features a wide-mouth and full-size spoon for enjoying a hot lunch even at work. It stays cool to the touch while your food stays hot inside. It also keeps food cold for up to 14 hours. Helpful Review: “Ordered this because I live in Minnesota and have to keep my lunch in my car all day. Standard containers don't keep soup hot for four hours when the outside temp is zero. This one does!”

35 These Hand Warmers That Are Activated By Shaking Hothands Hand Warmers Amazon $17 See On Amazon These odorless hand warmers stay warm for up to 10 hours by simply giving them a shake. The disposable warmers are activated by air and are perfect for sporting events, winter activities, or extra cold mornings. Helpful Review: “Love these hand warmers. Live in Alaska and they really do the job... even at 40 below. Would not go through a winter without them.”

36 This Super Soft, Adjustable Balaclava Face Mask Shy Velvet Balaclava Wind-Resistant Winter Face Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Block the wind and stay toasty even on the coldest days with this velvet balaclava face mask. The polyester hat is lightweight enough to wear under headgear or goggles, yet protects you in extreme climates. This one-size-fits-all headcover has two knit strings on the front to adjust between a half-face covering or a full-face cover. Helpful Review: “It is winter in Michigan. Up until this week, I would gather my hat, scarf, and mask before taking my dog on night walks. The last few days, all I need is my new balaclava. It works as a hat, scarf, and mask and is so warm, soft, and cozy.”

37 A Weighted Door Stopper That Keeps Heat In fowong Door Draft Stopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep your home insulated from door drafts with this stopper. This durable polyester door stopper is filled with glass beads to add weight so the stopper stays in place. It blocks wind, dust, water, noise, light, and cool air out. Place it in front of your door, windows, or fireplaces. Helpful Review: “I have one door in my apartment that has a wicked draft--living in NH, that really matters in the winter! Because I rent, I don't care to attach anything to the door; Velcro or tacks will damage a good wooden door and/or the paint job. This draft stopper will stay where it's placed.”

38 These Thermal Curtains That Block Light And Insulate NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Curtains Amazon $32 See On Amazon This triple-weave set of thermal curtains has more than 80,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. They block 85 to 99% of light, reduce outside noise, and are made from a polyester fabric that feels dense. They are designed with 1.6-inch silver grommets that hold the extra weight of these curtains. They’re available in 35 colors so you can find a pair that matches your home perfectly. Helpful Review: “We have drafty windows (old home) and these have helped ALOT with keeping the draft from going into the room, especially with this current cold Chicago winter.”

39 A Versatile Winter Vest For Layering Columbia Benton Springs Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon This versatile vest is the winter layering piece you’ll keep coming back to. The polyester material is lightweight, soft, and warm. Wear it over a long-sleeve shirt or under your coat for extra warmth that doesn’t add any bulk. It comes in sizes X-Small petite to 3X-Large and is available in more than 20 colors. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love this vest. The color is exactly as shown in the picture nice bright pink. It's soft and cuddly I am going to Alaska and I have to were layers. This is perfect under a jacket.”