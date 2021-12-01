People Will Use The Crap Out Of These 50 Clever Gifts From Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for others, it always pays to spend your money wisely. What’s the point in spending your hard-earned cash on something that’ll just end up gathering dust? In my opinion, there isn’t one. But if you’re in the habit of going over budget every month, don’t worry — I’ve come up with this list of clever products that you, your friends, and your family will actually get a ton of use out of.

If you’re in need of examples, let me direct your attention to this bagel slicer. Not only is it perfect for cutting bagels evenly, but it also works with all types of bread rolls. Or, if you’re always cold when trying to sleep at night, check out this heated blanket. It’s made from soft faux sherpa, with ultra-thin wires that are hardly noticeable. There are also knife sharpeners for dull blades, mini GPS trackers for peace of mind, and even a camping-friendly pot and pan set.

If you ask me, the best purchases are the ones you end up using all the time — and with so many clever products in one list, don’t be surprised if you add more than a few things to your cart. Keep scrolling for more.

1 This HD Tablet That Won’t Break The Bank Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet Amazon $45 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality tablet, and this one that costs less than $50 is proof. The high-definition display delivers crystal-clear video quality when watching movies, and the battery even lasts for up to 12 hours. Choose from two sizes: 32 or 64 gigabytes.

2 A Tub Of Pink Stuff That Erases Grime & Dirt Stardrops - The Pink Stuff (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Stovetops, grills, glass — this tub of pink stuff can be used to get all of those clean, and more. It won’t leave behind any scratches, yet is still powerful enough to remove rust. Plus, the formula is also nontoxic and it has over 13,000 customer reviews with a 4.5-star rating.

3 The Throw Blanket That Heats Up For Cozy Nights MP2 Heated Plush Sherpa Throw Amazon $47 See On Amazon You’ll be glad you grabbed this heated throw blanket the next time temperatures dip down low. The wires on the inside are ultra-thin so that they’re hardly detectable while you’re snuggling, and the faux sherpa fabric feels incredibly soft against skin.

4 A Case That Keeps Your Vaccine Card Safe Vandz Vaccine Card Protector Cover Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your vaccine card is too large to fit in your wallet, why not slip it into this case instead? It’s made from tough faux leather that helps keep your card safe from damage — and if you aren’t into grey, it’s also available in five other colors.

5 These Smart Plugs That Work With Alexa Kasa Smart Plug 🔌 (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon While some smart plugs only work with their downloadable smartphone app, these ones can be paired with Alexa so that you can control them using voice commands. The best part? Their rectangular, low-profile shape means that they won’t block the second outlet on your wall.

6 The Tools That Help You Open Tough Lids magic Opener Open Soda & Water Plastic Caps Amazon $24 See On Amazon Soda bottles, cans, pull tabs — this handy tool can be used to open all of them and more. It’s ideal for anyone with limited mobility in their hands, as it does nearly all of the work for you. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how it’s “easy to use.”

7 These Bumper Dots That Help Cushion Cabinets GorillaGrit Bump Dots Combo Pack Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cabinet doors always slamming shut? Use these bumpers to cushion the blow so that they create hardly any noise. They’re also great for helping prevent damage — and you can even use them as markers so that people with low vision can use keypads, remotes, and more.

8 A Thermometer That’s Completely Touch-Free femometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its powerful infrared sensor, this thermometer can read your temperature without having to be stuck in your ear or placed on your forehead. The bright LCD screen lights up either green, orange, or red depending on the reading — and each order even comes with two AAA batteries included.

9 An Air Purifier That Powers Through Allergens LEVOIT Air Purifier Amazon $50 See On Amazon If the air in your home could use a little refresh, try grabbing this air purifier. The powerful HEPA filter absorbs unwanted odors, pet dander, as well as other allergens — all while the motor runs at a whisper-quiet level. Plus, the compact size is perfect for bedrooms.

10 The Car Seat Cushion That’s Heated HEALTHMATE Velour Heated Seat Cushion with Lumbar Support Amazon $0 See On Amazon You don’t have to get a new car in order to have heated seats — just grab this cover. Not only is it heated, but it’s easily powered by plugging it into your cigarette lighter. And with its universal design, it’s made to work with nearly any seat.

11 A Meat Thermometer That Helps Prevent Raw Meals Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Few things are as mortifying as serving guests raw meat, so why not grab this thermometer? The bright LCD screen lights up so that it’s easy to read when you’re grilling at night, while the water-resistant design means you can also wash it without having to worry about damage.

12 This Kitchen Knife Sharpener That’s Small & Compact KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $7 See On Amazon Some kitchen knife sharpeners take up tons of storage space, whereas this one is small enough to be stashed away inside of a drawer. Patented edge-grip technology helps keep your blade from dragging across the counter once it’s pulled through — and the nonslip base helps keep it in place while you’re sharpening.

13 These Tongs That Double As Spatulas Clever Tongs 2 in 1 Kitchen Spatula & Tongs Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a silicone hammock that spans the middle, these tongs are a versatile tool to have in any kitchen. They’re heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect for flipping pancakes as well as grilling burgers — and the pull ring at the end keeps them locked for compact storage.

14 An Electric Whisk That Whips Up Frothy Milk Zulay Original Milk Frother Amazon $17 See On Amazon Milk, egg whites, protein shakes — this electric whisk can handle it all. The motor runs at an ultra-quiet level so that you can use it at the office without disturbing your neighbors. Plus, one reviewer even wrote that “It is a lot quieter than the blender, and I can use any size cup I want because the frother is so small.”

15 A Floor Mop That’s Lined With Microfiber MEXERRIS Microfiber Floor Mop Amazon $23 See On Amazon Got dirty floors, but don’t want to spend $40 on a reusable floor mop? Then make sure to check out this affordable option that costs less than $25. It still comes with reusable pads so that there’s no need to buy replacements — and the mop head even rotates 360 degrees so that it’s easy to maneuver around.

16 This Countertop Slicer That Cuts Even Bagels Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Slicing rolls with knives is an easy way to wind up with an uneven bagel, so why not use this slicer to make sure your halves are even? The built-in safety shield helps protect your fingers from accidental cuts, and the slicing blade is coated with a nonstick layer so that it glides easily through bread.

17 A Heated Coaster That Helps Coffee Stay Home VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Coffee always going cold before you can finish drinking it? Grab this heated coaster. The temperature is adjustable so that your drinks don’t wind up getting too hot — and if you ever spill on it, simply wipe it off with a damp cloth to clean it up.

18 The Air Fryer That’s Shockingly Affordable Instant Vortex 4-in-1 Air Fry Amazon $50 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to walk away with a quality air fryer — and this affordable model is proof. Not only does it cost less than $60, but the non-stick basket on the inside won’t latch onto your foods as they fry. Plus, the temperature is adjustable up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

19 These Gap Covers That Help Prevent Messes Next To The Stove Linda's Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever notice how spills can drip down the sides of your stove? These gap covers stop the drips so that your stove stays clean. They’re made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand high temperatures — and you can even grab them in three different colors to match your stove: black, white, or transparent.

20 A Wireless Charger That Also Works With Apple Watches Popveen 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon Most wireless chargers only work with smartphones — but this one also has a ledge where you can let your Apple watch power up. The best part? It’ll work with any Qi-enabled smartphone, regardless of whether you have an iPhone or an Android.

21 This GPS Tracker You Can Keep In Your Car Tracki Mini GPS Tracker Magnetic Amazon $17 See On Amazon Cars, bikes, dog collars — you can put this little GPS on nearly anything you want to track. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to five days, while the smartphone app refreshes every five minutes to give you an up-to-date location. “Everything was easy to set up and customer service is fantastic,” raved one reviewer.

22 The Spray That Gives Your Bathroom A Quick Refresh Muse Bath Apothecary Flush Ritual (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You don’t have to put up with unwanted odors in the bathroom — just give the air a few spritzes of this spray that smells like lavender, eucalyptus, and aloe. You can also spritz it into the toilet before you go, and it’ll eliminate any unwanted odors before they can hit the air. Each bottle comes with about 400 uses inside.

23 These Elastic Covers That Fit Overtop Of Bowls ReDeMM Reusable Elastic Food Bowl Storage Covers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of struggling with plastic wrap, why not save yourself some stress and top your bowls with these covers? They stretch to fit nearly any bowl, and the translucent material makes it easy to see what’s inside without having to take them off.

24 The Pot & Pan That Are Made For Camping SHINEURI Nonstick Chef's Pan with Detachable Handle Amazon $43 See On Amazon Packing a separate pot and pan can take up a ton of space in your backpack — so take these compact ones with you when you’re camping. The handle detaches so that they’re easy to pack, while the nonstick surface won’t latch onto your meals while they’re cooking.

25 A Discrete Caddy That Hides Dirty Plungers YANXUS Hideaway Toilet Plunger with Caddy Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re hoping to conceal your plunger, you can keep it hidden inside of a subtle caddy (like this one). Each order also comes with a plunger that’s designed to fit any standard-sized toilet. Plus, the drip-free design helps keep your floors clean from excess water.

26 This Hot Air Brush That Volumizes Flat Roots REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you’re seeking more hair volume, curl this hot brush into your roots and then give them a blast of warm air to help lift them up. The tufted bristles help keep your scalp safe from the warmth when you curl in close — and with three heat settings to choose from, it’s suitable for many types of hair.

27 A Cushion That Stops Stuff From Falling Between Car Seats Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re always losing stuff between your car seats, try filling that gap with these cushions. They’re sized to fit around your seatbelt buckle, and will work with most vehicles. The best part? One reviewer even raved that “it has really saved a lot of things from disappearing into that black hole.”

28 The Smart Light Switch You Can Control Remotely Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Can’t remember if you turned your lights off? Not a problem when you have this smart light switch. The downloadable app lets you control them remotely, as well as set schedules so that they’re on when you come home from work. And if you pair them with Alexa, you can also use voice commands.

29 A Notebook You Can Use Over & Over Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stop wasting money on new notebooks when your pages fill up — grab this reusable version and save yourself some money. Not only do the pages wipe clean once you’re done, but you can also upload them to Slack, iCloud, Google Drive, and more. Choose from two sizes: executive or letter.

30 This Smart Scale That Helps You Track Your Progress RENPHO Smart Scale Amazon $31 See On Amazon Regardless of what your fitness goals are, this scale can help you track your progress over time. The smartphone app can be synced with Fitbit, Apple Health, as well as other fitness apps so that they always have the most accurate information available. Plus, it’s able to track your BMI, muscle mass, body water composition, and more.

31 This Weighted Hula Hoop With Comfortable Padded Edges HEALTHYMODELLIFE Exercise Fitness Hoop Amazon $24 See On Amazon This weighted hula hoop has smooth, padded edges that can be easily taken apart or put back together in between workouts. It comes in two different weight options — 2 pounds and 3 pounds — and many reviewers wrote that they “highly recommend” it.

32 These Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Buying smart light bulbs can add up over time, so why not save yourself some money by grabbing this pack of four for $30? They’re compatible with Alexa, which means you can control them using voice commands once synced. Or, if you don’t have Alexa, you can also use the downloadable smartphone app to turn them on/off, set schedules, and more.

33 A Pack Of Sticky Notes That Are Reusable JJPRO Dry Erase Sticky Notes (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Think of these little sticky notes like small whiteboards. They work with any dry erase marker, and easily wipe clean once you no longer need what you wrote. “They stick to any surface and are easy to remove, clean, and use again,” wrote one reviewer. “They come with a folder to store and carry them in, which is very helpful since I’m taking mine to the gym.”

34 This Little Tool That Can Help You Exercise At Home UB TONER at-Home Exercise Program Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can squeeze this little tool between your legs to activate your thighs, or even squeeze it between your hands to give your chest a quick burn. The manufacturer claims that you only need to use it for 10 minute a day for the full physical benefits, and each order comes with a workout guide to get you started.

35 The Cream That Helps Hydrate Dry, Cracked Feet O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream Amazon $23 See On Amazon When no amount of lotions or scrubs will get your feet feeling smooth, it might be time to whip out this cream. It’s loaded with allantoin, which penetrates deep into tough skin to deliver a nourishing dose of moisture. And with more than 30,000 positive four- and five-star reviews, it’s clear that it truly gets the job done.

36 This Fabric Shaver That Gives Tired Clothes A Refresh POPCHOSE Fabric Shaver Amazon $26 See On Amazon Whether your leggings have started to pill or your sofa has a ton of fuzzies on it, this fabric shaver can help. Stainless steel blades quickly slice through little bobbles, while the rechargeable battery provides more than 60 minutes of runtime. Plus, each order comes with two replacement blades.

37 A Set Of Resistance Bands With 3 Different Levels HPYGN Resistance Bands Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon Squats, bicep curls, bent-over rows — these resistance bands can be used to tone muscles all over your body. Each order comes with three bands in increasing resistance levels: light, medium, and heavy. Throw them into your gym bag to incorporate into your routine, or use them at home for a quick burn.

38 The Hand Warmer That Doubles As A Power Bank OCOOPA Quick Charge Hand Warmers Amazon $37 See On Amazon Many disposable hand warmers quickly start to lose their warmth once activated, whereas this reusable one stays toasty for up to 15 hours. The heat is adjustable up to three levels — and you can also use it as a power bank for when your phone needs a charge.

39 A Set Of Planters That Water Plants For You Gardenix Decor Self Watering planters Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you often forget to water your house plants, you might want to give these self-watering planters a try. You only need to water them once every two weeks, as the hidden reservoir in the bottom keeps your plants hydrated with minimal need for maintenance. Choose from five colors, including a sleek white option.

40 This Waterproof Notebook That’s Shouldn’t Get Ruined In The Rain Rite In The Rain All-Weather Side-Spiral Notebook Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t let your notes get ruined in the rain — jot them down inside of this all-weather notebook, instead. Not only is the cover waterproof, but the pages won’t let your notes run if they happen to get wet. One reviewer even wrote that “I was expecting water resistant and was shocked to discover that it is actually entirely waterproof, as in you can completely submerge it in water!”

41 A Bluetooth Speaker That’s Waterproof Altec Lansing Mini H2O - Wireless, Bluetooth Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t worry about bringing this Bluetooth speaker to the beach, as the waterproof design will keep it working if you accidentally splash it. It has a wireless range of up to 30 feet, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to six hours so that you can party all through the afternoon.

42 These Earbuds That Play Music For Up To 100 Hours Tribit Wireless Earbuds Amazon $40 See On Amazon You read that correctly: These wireless earbuds have such a powerful battery that — when used with the charging case — they can provide up to 100 hours of playback. They’re also waterproof and are available in three colors: black, grey, or pink.

43 A French Press Made With Borosilicate Glass BAYKA French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $22 See On Amazon It only takes about four minutes for this French press to brew a delicious batch of joe — and with its borosilicate glass walls, there’s no need to worry about it being affected by temperature changes. Not only does it work just as good as it looks, but the ultra-fine filter also helps prevent grounds from leaking into your mug.

44 This Smart Jump Rope That Lets You Know Your Progress RENPHO Smart Jump Rope Amazon $20 See On Amazon In my experience, jumping rope gets my way more tired than jogging — and this smart one even tracks your data as you jump. Once connected to your smartphone, you can check your number of skips, and more. Or, just give the LCD screen on the handles a quick check to see how far along your workout is.

45 A Weighted Blanket With Box Stitching & Glass Beads YnM Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon This weighted blanket is made with box stitching that keeps the weighted beads on the inside from bunching up, and you can even use it as a duvet insert if you like. However, it’s available in multiple color combinations as well as sizes, so you can customize a blanket that’s best for you.

46 A Skin Therapy Wand That So Many Reviewers Adore Pure Daily Care NuDerma Handheld Skin Therapy Wand Amazon $50 See On Amazon Not only are thousands of reviewers in love with this skin therapy wand, but it can also help brighten your complexion as well as heal unwanted blemishes. Using it prior to your skincare routine can also help prime your complexion to receive serums.

47 This Mini Printer That’s Compatible With Smartphones Zink KODAK Step Wireless Mobile Photo Printer Amazon $70 See On Amazon Ever wish you could print out that photo you just took? Then grab this miniature printer. It’s compatible with iPhones, Androids, as well as some other Bluetooth devices — just sync it with your device and you’ll instantly be able to print out that selfie. Plus, the included ink is even smudge-resistant.

48 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As Decor InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this diffuser have a gorgeous faux wood grain, but the water reservoir is also large enough to provide up to eight hours of mist. It also features eight different soothing LED colors, and it’ll automatically turn off when the water runs dry.

49 The Caddy Tray That Helps You Relax In The Tub Domax Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $39 See On Amazon With space for your tablet, candles, soaps, and more, this caddy is a must-have for anyone who likes to relax in the tub. It’s made from solid bamboo, with a protective lacquer to help keep it from deteriorating in humid bathrooms. Plus, it’s available in multiple colors.