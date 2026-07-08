Once in a while, I’ll take a selfie that I actually like. But I can’t just post it — I have to wait until I’ve accumulated 15 other cool photos worthy of a proper Instagram dump.

There was a time when one decent picture was enough. You slapped a Valencia filter on it, hit post, and went on with your life. Now, every image seems to require an entire slideshow to complement it. One scroll through my feed, and roughly 3 out of 4 posts are carousels. If you want to share a ’fit pic, it apparently needs to coincide with a quirky storefront, a dish at the hottest new restaurant, a blurry cocktail, a screenshot of a funny text, and at least one meme that proves you’re plugged into pop culture. Photo dumps are meant to look random — the visual representation of being carefree. Ironically, though, they’ve become the most labor-intensive way to post.

That’s because they’re not just random images — each picture has been carefully selected to communicate a different part of your personality. The H8HIM license plate shows that you’re cheeky. That Minion screengrab says you’re whimsical. That screenshot of The Smiths song conveys how moody you’ve been lately without explicitly saying it.

It’s no wonder posting a photo dump takes me an hour, if not more. Then there’s picking the right song. And then, of course, coming up with a clever caption without sounding like I tried too hard. My poor friends are my sounding board, and if I can speak to them for a moment: I am sorry.

I don’t even take good photos anymore. Does this street corner scream Photo 3? Is that graffiti art aesthetic enough to include as filler in a vacation post? I’m often rewinding Real Housewives with the captions on so I can screenshot a funny quote for my next dump. Nora Ephron famously said everything is copy; today, everything is content.

After years of perfectly curated feeds, Instagram changed its algorithm in 2017 to encourage deeper engagement. The story-driven photo dump was supposed to be the solution — messy, casual, imperfect. Instead, it’s become a different flavor of pressure — curating effortlessness instead of perfection.

It caught on. According to a 2025 Sprout Social Benchmark Report, single-image posts have decreased 7% since 2023. And in June, Instagram even added the option to write a different caption for each image in a carousel. (Trust that I’ll never use this function.) If we’re now supposed to come up with an entire mininovela while sharing snippets of our weekend getaways, the act of casual posting is dead.

My plea: Let’s bring back the single-photo Instagram post. I’m sick of letting my thirst traps collect metaphorical dust as I gather an entire accompanying mood board. When I’m thirsty for attention, I want it immediately. If you take a fire pic, hit that share button — why pretend to be casual about it after you spent 45 minutes posing on the beach anyway? Maybe it was a little embarrassing when people witnessed your photo shoot, but I’d argue it’s even more embarrassing to spend another 45 minutes workshoping a dump to convince people you aren’t even trying that hard.