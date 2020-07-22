Pillsbury Just Released Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix & It's Already Selling Out

There are certain existential questions that have continued to plague humanity for generations: Where did we come from? What is our purpose? Why doesn’t Funfetti cake mix come in chocolate? Finally, we have the answer to one of those questions because Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix exists and is available for purchase. No longer will we have to face the age-old conundrum of chocolate versus Funfetti. We can have both. (I’m not crying. You’re crying.)

A box of the Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix was initially spotted by Instagram foodie @foodiewiththebeasts at ACME supermarket on July 4. As the name suggests, this cake mix is exactly like its original Funfetti companion subbing out the vanilla base for chocolate. You can use it to make Chocolate Funfetti cupcakes. You can use it to make a layered Chocolate Funfetti cake. You can use the chocolate cake mix to make Funfetti cookies, Funfetti dessert bars, or even Funfetti ice cream cookie sandwiches. Sneak a little Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix into your waffles, your milkshakes, your daily vitamins. There is really no wrong way to enjoy Chocolate Funfetti.

The only (expected) downside is that the cake mix appears to be in limited supply or entirely sold out at a number of retailers. You can check the Pillsbury product locator to see where you can snag a box of the Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix near you.

Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix has been long overdue. It is the grande finale in the extensive line of Funfetti products from Pillsbury. In addition to the classic vanilla mix, there’s Funfetti brownie mix, Funfetti blondie mix, and Funfetti cookie mix. Vanilla Funfetti frosting has been around for a while and comes in nearly every color, from aqua blue to bold purple to unicorn. (Yes, “unicorn” is a color just like “Funfetti” is a flavor. Please keep up.)

Of course, homemade chocolate Funfetti cake has never been in short supply. It was merely a matter of finding the perfect balance of sprinkles to add, as well as which kind of sprinkles would pop against the chocolate cake batter. Now, you needn’t spend your time sorting through sprinkles as the Chocolate Funfetti Cake Mix does all the hard work for you. All you need to do is follow the simple directions of the back of the box, kick back, relax, and revel in the amount of time you have to think about other things. Like whether Neopolitan Funfetti Cake Mix is the next natural step and if Funfetti vegetables are an inevitability.

If you really want to take your love of all things Funfetti to the next level, there are plenty of Funfetti recipes to try from scratch or to upgrade your boxed cake mix. For example, you can top your Funfetti with even more Funfetti by baptizing it in sprinkles. Bonus points if you use these Unicorn Barf sprinkles from Fancy Sprinkles. A blessed Funfetti to you and yours.