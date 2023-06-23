7 Pink Food Recipes That Are Peak Barbiecore

Food
In theory, you could eat pink for every meal.
There's a chance you already have your calendar marked for July 21, when Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie premieres in theaters. The nostalgic flick has reignited a love for all things pink — aptly deemed "Barbiecore" — and the food space is no exception.
Maria Dobrica / 500px/500px/Getty Images
On TikTok, users are sharing their pink recipes to help them get excited about the movie and the results are *so* creative. The trend has reached such popularity that the hashtag #pinkfood has over 93 million views on the app. Read on for some pink recipes to try.