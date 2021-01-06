Sex & Relationships
These Are Pisces' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
For Pisces, the zodiac's romantic dreamer, sex isn't just something you do with a partner because it's fun or feels good. It's a way for them to connect with another on a deeper physical, emotional, and spiritual level. They love making their partner feel truly desired, and nothing makes them happier than being able to fulfill their partner's fantasies. If you're looking for ways to take your Pisces' pleasure to the next level, knowing Pisces' erogenous zones is key.
Each zodiac sign rules over at least one area of the body, starting with Aries at the top of the head. Since Pisces is the last sign in the zodiac, they rule over the feet.
"Pisces is arguably the most spiritually mature sign because it contains every other sign’s lesson within it, and it also rules your most earthly connected body part — your feet," astrologer Tara Schulenberg tells Bustle. "Our feet have 72,000 nerve endings, and every organ in the body has a nerve ending in the foot. It's why a reflexology massage is a full sensory experience."
This Water sign loves being touched, and even more so, loves reaching out and touching others. According to astrologer Arriana Fox, Pisces tend to hold their deeper emotions back until they truly want. But once they're fully comfortable, they will "delight and enthrall you with their abundant passion and will give their all in long passionate marathons," Fox says. "They are a very sexual sign."
Although a Pisces' feet and toes are the most sensitive parts of their body, those aren't their only erogenous zones. So, if you're looking to make your Pisces feel good, here are the areas of their body you should pay a lot of attention to.
