Sunday lunches could look a little different from here on out as Pizza Hut has launched a roast dinner pizza. And I don’t know how to feel about it...

The pizza chain is tempting Brits by combining the nation’s favourite dishes and topping a pizza with English-style roast beef, sage & onion stuffing, roast potato slices, and red onions, all on a red wine gravy base.

The new fast-food creation has been dividing Twitter. Roast dinner purists are especially outraged, as the pizza comes without Yorkshire puddings.

“Unless it’s a Yorkshire pudding base, with a gravy sauce, it’s not a roast dinner pizza, it’s an abomination...” tweeted one person.

Regardless, the curiosity to try Pizza Hut’s new creation is strong and for those who’ve already cut a slice, the roast dinner pizza is a surprising hit.

As one fan shared: “Just had the new @pizzahutuk roast dinner pizza and even though it sounds like it shouldn’t work it’s honestly pleasantly surprised me, highly recommend it.”

Pizza Hut’s Roast Dinner pizza is part of its staycation- and vacation-inspired menu, which includes a Spanish-style chicken and chorizo pizza to also choose from.

“Here at Pizza Hut Delivery, we’re thrilled about the launch of the new menu items,” said Amelia Riba, chief brand officer for Pizza Hut UK and Europe.

“With many families across the UK still deciding between a Staycation or Vacation this year, we wanted to offer something for all occasions, by showcasing the best of British as well as offering a taste of abroad by bringing the flavours of the Mediterranean to our menu.

“We hope the new pizzas, side, and dessert offer something for everyone, and that customers get to try our incredible new Roast Dinner pizza offering!”

If you’re ready to shake up your regular pizza order, you can order to deliver your Roast Dinner Pizza to your door, with a large starting from £19.99.