The Type Of Porn To Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Whether you’re into threesomes, romantic subplots, or Star Wars parodies, there's porn out there for everyone. And your birth chart can reveal a lot about your sexual preferences. Believe it or not, your zodiac sign can even influence the type of porn you should try.

"As soon as we study the horoscope for an individual's sex profile, attention must be given to the fifth and 11th House," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "The Fifth House represents the love and affection we give out, as well as our attitude to sex. The 11th House represents the love (and sex) we receive from others."

For example, if you have fiery Sagittarius in your Fifth House cusp, your sexual tastes may lean on the more adventurous side. But if you have a more conservative sign in that position, like Capricorn, you may have a cooler, more practical, or no-frills approach to sex. If Saturn falls in this house it can also indicate a restriction in your sexual approach or a block in this area, Monahan says.

Just like everyone's birth charts are different, everyone's porn preferences differ as well. Luckily, there's porn for pretty much anything. Here's the type of porn you're likely to watch, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Straight To Business For those ruled by Mars, the planet of passion, action, and aggression, sex is best when spontaneous and unrestrained. According to Monahan, "Aries have powerful desires. They don't get too caught up in the actual romance of the situation; they're more rough and ready." They tend to like videos that get straight to the action. No unnecessary dialogue or storylines needed.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Foreplay Unlike Aries, Taurus is known for their slow and steady nature. When it comes to sex, they like taking their sweet time. Often the lead up to sex is way more enjoyable and exciting for them than the actual act itself. "Taurus is an intensely sensual sign and relates to the world through their senses," Monahan says. Porn that involves foreplay and close-ups of partners kissing, touching, and massaging each other is sure to get them going.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Group Sex It's no surprise that the flirty social butterfly of the zodiac would be into group sex. Geminis are into things that are unusual and risky. Since their ruling planet is Mercury, they tend to need a lot of stimulation. According to Monahan, "This sign is not adverse to bedding multiple partners at a time, and their fantasies can be lined up exactly with this scenario."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Romantic Cancer is the type of person who'll watch porn for the plot. Although Monahan says they're not as conservative as they seem, they like to indulge in more "lovemaking" than just pure pleasurable sex. "They love to go deep and explore," she says. A romantic storyline that involves a couple spending a sexy weekend away together is a video they can get invested in.

Leo (July 23 — August 22): Gangbang It’s no secret that royal Leos love to be in control and at the center of attention. After all, they are ruled by the Sun. However, Monahan says they’re secretly into the idea of being in a “totally submissive situation.” Unlike group sex, where pretty much anything goes, gangbangs typically involve just one person getting all the attention. Although it isn’t something they necessarily would do in their own life, fantasizing about it and watching it go down can still be pretty satisfying.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22): BDSM Virgo may be represented by The Virgin, but they’re actually a very highly sexual sign. “Although they can be super picky and clean about everything else in their life, they’re not afraid of getting dirty in the bedroom,” Monahan says. “In fact, the more they let loose in this area, the more turned on they get.” According to her, this earth sign can get really turned on by the idea of service scenarios, with them being the dominant one.

Libra (September 23 — October 22): Ethical Porn Libra is all about equality and justice. It’s hard for them to get into porn when it’s all about one person receiving all the pleasure, or if they know that a production company mistreats their actors. They’ll do their research beforehand and only search for videos on sites that are known to be ethical. According to Monahan, their porn preferences vary, but they don’t like anything too crude. Since they’re an air sign, they’ll be into videos where people are vocal and talking dirty.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21): Amateur Pluto-ruled Scorpios want to see passion and intensity in their porn. According to Monahan, they enjoy seeing people get lost entirely, both emotionally and physically, with their partner. They want to see something raw and real. Fake moans and dialogue aren’t going to do it for them. Plus, Pluto is all about the taboo and what happens behind closed doors. Watching a sex tape of an actual couple can appeal to that side of them.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21): Public Sex Sagittarius is the zodiac’s spontaneous world-traveler. According to Monahan, they’re “adventurous animals” and get excited over anything that involves a good amount of risk. Whether it's in a car going 60 mph down the freeway, on the subway, or on the beach, watching people having sex in public spaces is totally their thing — the more public, the better.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19): Bondage Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, so they can be a bit restrained when it comes to sex. However, their deepest fantasy would be to completely let loose and leave their Saturn influence out the door. According to Monahan, in Tarot, Capricorn is the Devil card, which is a card all about bondage. It’s the type of porn they’re most likely to watch. It can help them fantasize about being the one tied up.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18): Virtual Reality Aquarius is very quirky and unique. Traditional porn isn’t going to do it for them. According to Monahan, they need to be turned on intellectually first, so it is hard for them to indulge in sexual fantasies unless they are truly mentally intrigued by their partner. With them, they’re all about innovation and trying new things. Uranus also rules technology, so virtual reality porn is definitely something they’d be into.