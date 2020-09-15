Here's The Easiest Way To Post On Instagram From Your Desktop

Sometimes planning your Instagram posts and captions can feel like a job (and for some people, it really is). And when you're doing your job, it can feel more official to work at your desktop instead of your phone. While you may know that you can access Instagram from your desktop, what you might not know is that you can post pictures on Instagram from your desktop as well.

Posting a picture from your desktop is pretty easy, it just takes a quick little hack to do the trick. First, go to Instagram.com and sign into the desktop version of the app. If you didn't already know, the desktop version pretty much lets you do anything the app version lets you do. You can scroll through your timeline, watch stories, and even DM your friends and followers. And at a first glance, it may seem like you can't create a post. Well, lucky for you, we have an easy little hack to change that.

After you're on Instagram.com, right click anywhere on the page (wherever there isn't a photo). When a menu pops up, click on Inspect. This should make another window pop up on your page that's filled with different codes for the site. Don't worry, you don't have to touch any of this. All you have to do is go to the top of the page and click the icon that shows a little mobile phone. If you scroll over the icon it should say "Toggle device toolbar." After you click it, refresh your page and voila! You should now be able to see the option to upload pictures onto your Instagram the way you would on your app. You can even caption the photo and tag whoever you want in it too.

Although Instagram hasn't made its site entirely desktop-friendly yet, there are still ways to get around using the site just like you would use the app.