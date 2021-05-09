38 Practical Things That Are Also Sexy AF

When you read the word “practical,” what do you think of? Personally, I see images of helpful gadgets and tools; nothing that I’d call even remotely alluring. But apparently, practical things can be sexy — especially when it comes to wardrobe items. That’s right: You don’t have to sacrifice fashion for function — especially when there are so many practical things on Amazon that are also sexy AF.

I know you’re probably skeptical — how often do “practical” and “sexy” overlap, anyway? But once you start scrolling through all the lacy bralettes, flowing maxi dresses, and deep V-neck shirts I’ve selected, you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about. They’re equally sexy and useful when it comes to everyday wear. But if you’re looking for more than a simple wardrobe refresh, I’ve also made sure to include a variety of accessories to suit any style. From faux snakeskin wristlets to a set of acrylic barrettes with gorgeous faux pearls, there’s a little something for everybody in here.

Speaking of which, that snakeskin wristlet is currently available for less than $20. So what are you waiting for? With so many useful things that also happen to be sexy, you’ll want to grab a few while you’re here.

1 A Lacy Bralette For Stylish Support Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bralettes don’t have to look sporty. This one is covered all over with lace, while the extra-wide bottom band gives you a little extra coverage. The hint of spandex gives it some comfortable stretch — and many reviewers raved about how it “fits perfectly.” Just make sure to order one size up. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2 These Invisible Bands That Make Strapless Bras More Comfortable DREETINO Clear Bra Straps Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made from high-quality silicone, these invisible bra straps are great for holding up strapless bras. They’re available in a variety of widths — from 10 millimeters up to 18 millimeters — and the slider on each one makes it easy to adjust the lengths.

3 The Crochet Beach Coverup That Comes In Gorgeous Shades Jeasona Bathing Suit Cover Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon Loose and flowing, this coverup is a must-have for your next day at the pool or beach. The crochet knit keeps things feeling breezy in warm weather, while the length is appropriate if you need to stop at a store for something. The best part? It comes in eight shades: beige, pink, grey, white, and more. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Versatile Maxi Dress That You Can Dress Up Or Down Nemidor Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $29 See On Amazon Pair this maxi dress with a pair of nice sandals, and you’ve got a cute summer outfit you can wear to anything — from happy hour to beach days. It’s made from 100% polyester, while the leg slits on both sides are a cute, on-trend touch. Choose from more than 15 colors, including a rich shade of wine. • Available sizes: 14 — 26

5 These High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets Lift Leggings with Pockets Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with buttery-soft, four-way stretch fabric, these leggings won’t become transparent if you bend over. They’re great for everything from yoga class to relaxing at home — and the pockets on both legs are large enough to hold your phone or keys. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 These Stylish Headbands For Working Out Or Going Out PLOVZ 6 Pack Yoga Running Headbands Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whenever my roots are looking a little greasy, I like to throw on a wide headband to hide them — and these ones even come in adorable prints. Each order comes with six, which is almost enough to wear a different one every day of the week. Plus, many reviewers wrote about how they’re “super soft.”

7 The Lace Thongs Made With Breathable Cotton Annyison No Show Lace Thongs For Women Amazon $15 See On Amazon Quality underwear can be expensive, especially if it’s cute — so grab this pack of lace thongs while it’s still available for less than $20. The T-back is subtle underneath your clothes, while the low cut helps keep them from riding above your pants. Plus, they’re made with cotton that’s comfortable and breathable without losing style. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Bold Lipstick That Stays On For 24 Hours Straight Maybelline SuperStay 24 2-Step Liquid Lipstick Makeup, Keep It Red, 1 kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon With dozens of rich shades to choose from, there’s no excuse not to grab at least a few tubes of this liquid lipstick. Not only does the silky formula glide onto lips, but it’s also made to stay put for up to 24 hours straight — no caking, flaking, or drying out. My favorite shade? All night apricot.

9 This Denim Jacket That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Daily Ritual Women's Denim Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon A good denim jacket never goes out of style, and this one is so stylish you’ll find yourself wearing it year-round. The flap chest pockets give it a classic look — and it’s even available in three washes: medium, light, or dark. “I find that it is true to size,” wrote one reviewer. “You can feel the stretch to the jacket, which I love and it makes the denim softer.” • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Chiffon Coverup With Unique Crochet Trimming HOOLRO Beach Swimsuit Cover Ups Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for an ultra-light coverup? This one is made from soft chiffon, while the crochet trimming gives it a unique touch. The deep V-neck and open shoulders help you stay cool in hot temperatures, and several reviewers raved about how great the quality is. One customer wrote, “This is the best dress/coverup I have ever bought! Great quality, beautiful and soft. Comfortable and fun.” • Available sizes: One Size / XX-Large — 3X-Large

11 These Vintage Cat-Eye Sunglasses That Are Stylish & Protective SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of your standard pair of sunglasses? These ones have cat eye frames that are sleek and stylish with a touch of sass. While they aren’t polarized, they do still block 100% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays. Choose from eight colors: red, white, tortoise, and more.

12 A Faux Pearl Chain For Your Glasses Sither Fashion Eyeglass Chains Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sunglasses or eyeglasses, it doesn’t matter — this faux pearl chain gives both a bougie touch. The clips that attach to your frames are lightweight so that they won’t weigh your ears down. And not only are they fashionable, but they’ll also save your glasses from certain doom should they slip off your face. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

13 The Fashion Tape That Prevents Clothing Faux Pas Fearless Tape - Double Sided Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t the next time you hit the town with friends — use this fashion tape to keep your clothes in place. It’s double-sided and transparent, allowing it to blend into your skin. And unlike clothing pins, this tape won’t leave holes in your fabric.

14 A Pair Of Belts Made From Faux Leather Belts for Jeans with Fashion Double O-Ring Buckle -2pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only are these belts made from fashionable faux leather, but the double O-ring buckle will be in style for years to come. They work effortlessly with all sorts of outfits — from jeans to dresses — and each pair comes packaged in a gorgeous gift box. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 These On-Trend Velvet Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets LokiStashed 3-PACK Velvet Hair Tie Amazon $8 See On Amazon Made from soft, silky velvet, these scrunchies are more than simple hair accessories. Each one features a hidden pocket where you can stash money, IDs, and other small items. Plus, it’s even zippered so that your items don’t fall out. “Holds my money and keys perfectly,” wrote one reviewer. “Works perfectly for both my wrist and in my hair, absolutely love it.”

16 A Sleek Face Mask Made From 100% Silk Roseward 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only is this face mask incredibly soft, but it’s also made from 100% Mulberry silk. It’s suitable for people with sensitive skin, as it’s naturally hypoallergenic — and there’s even an extra pocket where you can insert an air filter. Choose from more than 10 colors: navy, dark purple, green, and more.

17 This Crossbody Bag Made For Your Phone AnsTOP Lightweight Leather Mini Pouch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Tired of misplacing your phone while you’re out? Just keep it tucked inside of this crossbody bag. The transparent front gives you easy access to your touchscreen, while the faux leather body keeps your phone safe from dust and damage. Plus, it comes in more than 35 colors to suit any style.

18 A Pair Of Bike Shorts That Are Sleek & Sexy BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Short Amazon $21 See On Amazon Wear these bike shorts with a crop top, and you’ve instantly got a cute gym outfit. Or, you can even wear them with an oversized tee if you’ve got a few errands to run — they come in so many colors that it’s almost too easy to match them to the clothes you already own. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

19 The Racerback Crop Top Made From Soft Cotton Meladyan Round Neck Basic Racerback Camisole Amazon $14 See On Amazon With its round neck and racerback cut, this crop top is a must-have for when warm weather finally hits. It’s made from soft, breathable cotton — and the ribbed knit gives it an elegant touch that’s a step up from gym crops. Personally? I just added the summery yellow option to my bag. • Available sizes: X-Small — Large

20 A Pair Of Strappy Sandals With Supportive Soles LUFFYMOMO Gladiator Strap Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slip these sandals on when you’re going out with friends, or even throw them on for a quick trip to the mailbox — they’re so versatile you’ll find yourself wearing them for both occasions. The adjustable closures let you choose how tight they fit, while the TPR rubber outsoles give your feet a little extra support. • Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 This Snakeskin Wristlet With A Wallet Attached COOLANS Wristlet Bracelet Keychain Card Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only is this wristlet resistant to stains, but it’s also made from stylish faux leather that’ll stand up against the test of time. The bangle is large enough to fit nearly any wrist, while the wallet has space for your ID, cards, cash, and more. And if you’re not into snakeskin? It’s also available in 11 other colors.

22 A Secret Pouch For Your Valuable Items & Cash Discrete Hidden Stashette Travel Pouch For Women Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you’ve got travel plans coming up, you might want to consider keeping your valuable cards and cash inside of a secret pocket — like this one. It hooks onto your bra so that only you can reach it, while the soft fabric allows it to move with your body — not against it.

23 A Casual T-Shirt With A Criss-Cross V-Neck Amoretu Loose Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a comfy, slouchy tee, and this one comes in more than 20 colors. It’s made from soft rayon with a hint of stretchy spandex, while the crossed V-neck is so stylish that you don’t even need to wear a necklace. And since reviewers raved about how it fits true-to-size, there’s no need to order one up. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Backless Cami Dress With A Chic V-Neck SheIn Plus V Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon With its backless cut that shows off your shoulder blades, this cami dress is undeniably sexy AF. The flared cut flows with you as you move — and some reviewers even wrote about how it works great as a beach cover-up. Choose from seven colors: black, burgundy, blue, and more. • Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

25 This Sleek Laptop Bag With An External Charging Port Relavel Laptop Tote Bag Amazon $26 See On Amazon Ever wish you could charge your phone while your laptop is packed away? You can with this computer bag. The port on the side lets you thread a charging cable through, allowing you to charge your phone from your laptop — and there are even pockets on the inside for all your accessories.

26 These Pearl Brooches That Double As Safety Pins Chuangdi 4 Pieces White Black Sweater Shawl Clip Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can use these brooches as fashion accessories on your sweaters, or you can even use them as stylish safety pins in a pinch. The metal is rust-resistant, while the faux pearls look cute with nearly any outfit. One reviewer even wrote that “they are very functional, and also decorative.”

27 A Pair Of Ballet Flats That Roll Up Like Slippers Silky Toes Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re relaxing at home or flying on an airplane, these ballet flats are an easy way to keep your feet comfortable. The rubber soles keep you safe from dirt, while the silky tops let your feet breathe. And unlike some flats, these ones roll up neatly into the included drawstring bag — perfect for traveling. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

28 The Cozy Leggings Made From Faux Leather Tagoo Women's Stretchy Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon Lined with soft fleece, these faux leather leggings are a step above your average cotton pair. They’re made from four-way stretch material, keeping them opaque whenever you bend over — and the high-waist looks great with nearly any top. Choose from four colors: black, brown, red, or stripe. • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

29 These Decorative Hair Clips That Suit Any Style SYEENIFY Fashion Hair Clips Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you like pearls or tortoise shells, these hair clips are made to complement any style. Each one is made from tough resin that can hold up against thick manes, and many reviewers raved about how they’re “great quality.” Grab a pack to accessorize bridesmaids, or even just for yourself.

30 A Staple Dress You Can Accessorize With Nearly Anything BTFBM Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Bodycon Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your closet needs a refresh in time for warm weather, make sure to give this sleeveless dress a look. The ruched sides give it shape, while the tulip-style front makes it stand apart from other dresses. Plus, it even comes in more than 20 colors. • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 The Travel Bag Made For Bras & Bikinis Yigeyi Bra Travel Case Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of finding your bras have gotten mangled in your suitcase? Keep them safe inside of this travel case next time. The hard exterior is made from premium EVA, and it’s suitable for A, B, or C cups. You can also use it for bikinis — and there’s even a mesh compartment for small accessories, like fashion tape.

32 A Dickey Collar Made With Faux Pearls Joyci Diamond Pearl False Collar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This isn’t your average dickey collar. With faux pearls on either side, it’s a cute way to add a touch of chic to any sweater. You can also wear it with polo shirts, dresses, or even jackets — and one reviewer even wrote that “the picture does not do it justice. The details are of the highest quality - I love it!!”

33 This Strappy Sports Bra With Lightweight Support QUEENIEKE Womens Yoga Sport Bra Light Support Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made for A or B cups, this strappy bra provides lightweight support for yoga, pilates, or even just relaxing. The pads are removable, while the cross back helps reduce pressure on your shoulders. And with mesh fabric lining the inside, it’ll even help wick away sweat as you exercise. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

34 These Magnetic Eyelashes That Don’t Need Glue easbeauty 2020 Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s no need to deal with messy glue when you’ve got these magnetic eyelashes. Just line your lids with the magnetic eyeliner, and the magnets embedded in the lash bands will instantly stick to it — no glue necessary. Reviewers even raved about how they’re “easy to apply.”

35 The Lacy PJ Set That Comes With Satin Shorts & A Robe SOLY HUX Women's Sleepwear 4pcs Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take off that old T-shirt and put on this soft, silky pajama set instead. It’s made from breathable satin, which is great for hot sleepers — and the matching panty set just feels downright sexy. Choose from dozens of colors, including a luxurious shade of pure purple. • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Maxi Dress With — You Guessed It — Convenient Pockets HUSKARY Summer Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it’s too warm outside for sleeves, this maxi dress has got you covered. The spaghetti straps are adjustable so that you can choose how high or low it sits — and the side slits help catch the breeze to keep you cool. Plus, it comes in dozens of colors. Why not grab a few? • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 These Bra Extenders That Come In Neutral Colors Brah! Extenders: 2 Hook Bra Back Extender Amazon $8 See On Amazon Black, beige, white — this pack of bra extenders has got all the bases covered. Each one is made from tough nylon that won’t snap under pressure, and they’re designed to hook onto most two-hook bras. Some reviewers even found them so comfortable that they wear them to bed.