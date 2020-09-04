If you’ve ever commuted through a major city you’ll more than likely have seen people stream past you with coffee in their hands. Getting up early can be hard and that little caffeine pick-me-up can make being squished against other workers at the crack of dawn a little more bearable. However, as people have been working from home, coffee shops have felt the financial squeeze of falls in commuter trade. However, Pret’s new deal could have you drinking all the coffee you want for a very sweet price.

Before the pandemic cafes around office blocks were an essential stopping point before work. While people are well adapted to working from home Pret is trying to replenish missed sales. If customers sign up to their £20 monthly subscription service, Pret a Manger is offering up to five coffees a day. That’s a serious amount of caffeine. The offer includes every hot barista made drink on the menu including teas, iced drinks, and smoothies.

If you were to take full advantage of the offer this could equate to nearly 150 drinks. When a classic frappe is £2.95 and a flat white costs £2.15 those savings will add up seriously quickly. If you’re a big coffee drinker with a Pret nearby it might be time to swap your morning instant coffee for something a little fancier.

The pandemic has hit to high street hard and that hasn’t excluded coffee chains. Press boss Pano Christou told the Today programme, “there's no doubt that workers will come into the office less often than beforehand. Pret needs to adapt itself to the changes of customer patterns and that's where we've been very focused."

The coffee subscription will be launching on Sept. 8 and Briony Raven, Pret's director of coffee and packaging, told the BBC "it's Pret's way of doing loyalty. It's about giving people an easy choice, when they come back into their everyday routine."