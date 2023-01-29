Shopping
Real Estate Brokers & Contractors Say These Cheap Things Make Your Home Look 10x Better
Have a show-worthy home with these affordable fixes.
Written by Allison Bolt
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you want to fix up your space, it’s best to consult the experts. And that’s why real estate brokers and contractors let Bustle in on all of the things they think make your home look better — and there’s no need to completely tear out your walls, because all of their recommendations are super cheap.
Whether they’re skilled at complicated house projects or staging homes, start scrolling to see how these experts would make all of our homes look 10 times better.