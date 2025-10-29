Watch A Relationship Unravel Entirely Over Venmo Captions

There is absolutely no reason Venmo should be a social network. And yet…here we are.

Somewhere between the dancing emoji reactions and public payments for “🍕🔥💸,” Venmo became the most chaotic yet intimate feed on the internet. It’s the only social platform that shows you who split a Lyft, who might be low-key dating, and which married couples still Venmo each other $65 every month for “WiFi 🙃.” If Instagram is for soft launches, Venmo is for hard truths.

And while you can’t see how much money someone sends, you can absolutely decode the entire trajectory of a relationship through their Venmo interactions alone.

Below: an epic fictional love story told entirely through requests and payments — from the flirty first spa day to the nuclear security deposit meltdown.

Act 1: The Meet-Cute (With Extra Guac)

4/17/24: Clara sends Ben $17 for "🍣 "

5/2/24: Ben sends Clara $60 for "spa day 💅"

5/28/24: Ben sends Clara $40 for "🍹 had a great time meeting your friends!"

6/1/24: Ben sends Clara $15 for "Chipotle 🌯"

6/2/24: Clara sends Ben $15 for "Chipotle 🌯 "

6/3/24: Ben sends Clara $15 for "Chipotle 🌯"

6/4/24: Clara sends Ben $15 for "Chipotle 🌯"

6/5/24: Ben sends Clara $7 for "ex-lax 💩"

7/1/24: Ben sends Clara $200 for "airbnb 🏠"

9/1/24: Clara sends Ben $150 for "car rental to your parents 🚗"

10/3/24: Ben sends Clara $500 for "✈️ "

10/30/24: Ben sends Clara $80 for "½ of Elon/Grimes costume 👽🚀"

11/1/24: Ben sends $350 for "I can't believe I'm paying this much for sabrina carpenter"

11/2/24: Clara sends Ben $350 for "it's my treat! And yes you can 💕💕💕"

Act II: The Roomies Era

1/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠"

1/15/25: Ben requests from Clara $90 for "new shower curtain because you broke it"

2/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠"

2/14/25: Ben sends Clara $200 for "valentine's dinner even though we agreed not to do anything big 💕"

3/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠"

4/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠 "

5/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠"

Act III: Hanging On By A Thread

5/10/25: Clara requests $200 from Ben for "your friends broke my vase"

5/17/25: Ben requests $300 from Clara for "futon, since you're so insistent that we get one 🛋️ "

6/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1800 for "rent 🏠"

7/1/25: Ben requests from Clara $1800 for "rent 🏠"

Act IV: Stop Being Such A Baby

7/1/25: Clara sends Ben $1 for "i'm not paying you this month, since I told you in June I was moving out, and you owe me the security deposit"

7/2/25: Clara sends Ben $1799 for "fine but you still owe me the security deposit"

7/15/25: Clara requests from Ben $3600 for "½ security deposit 🔑"

7/20/25: Clara *nudges* Ben $3600 for "½ security deposit 🔑"

7/22/25: Clara requests from Ben $3600 for "½ security deposit 🔑 I swear to God, if i have to ask one more time…"

7/24/25: Clara requests from Ben $3600 for "½ security deposit and if you don't pay within 24 hours, I'm calling your mom 📞"

7/25/25: Clara requests from Nancy $3600 for "½ security deposit 🔑"

8/1/25: Ben sends Clara $3599 for "½ security deposit. Also, leave my mom alone"

8/2/25: Nancy sends Ben $80 for “new duvet”

8/3/25: Clara requests $1 from Ben for "why are you such a baby 👶"

8/4/25: Ben sends Clara $1 for "sorry, typo. Meant to send $3600 the first time. Best of luck with everything."

11/1/25: Ben sends Clara $12 for "remember when you gave me half of your pretzel? 🥨"

11/2/25: Clara sends Ben $6 for "it was a $6 pretzel"

11/3/25: Ben sends Clara $6 for "inflation 📈"

11/4/25: Clara sends Ben $6 for "it's over 💔"