11 New Yorkers Reflect On 9/11

Life
The moments that have stuck with them.
Getty Images/Anadolu Agency / Contributor
It’s been 20 years since 9/11. When tragedy hits, it tends to make a significant footprint on our memory. To honor the anniversary, Bustle spoke with millennials who were in the New York City area on that day. These are the details that have stuck with them.
The clearest memory I have was the sunset that night, because the weather was so incredibly beautiful that day. Sitting on my front steps, there was a sherbet-colored sky that evening with a huge disruption of black smoke in the center of it. — Jamie, 26
Getty Images/Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Contributor