Whenever you’re shopping for clothes online, you have to deal with the fact that you can’t really try anything on. What’s the next best thing to make sure you’re buying something that’s actually going to look good once you get it? Amazon reviews.

Amazon is a shockingly great place to find cheap, cute clothing that looks good on literally everyone. How do I know this? I read so many reviews, trying to find the best stuff so I can constantly update my wardrobe without spending tons of money.

From basic tees and tanks to workout outfits and chic accessories, if you’re trying to create a capsule wardrobe that looks way more expensive than it is, you should check out some of the picks below. There are also tons of stylish dresses that you can wear to work or special events, but are still comfortable enough for casual brunches or just hanging around your house, feeling fancy.

If you’re on the fence about something, trust in the collective wisdom of Amazon shoppers. Some of these pieces have tens of thousands of perfect five-star ratings to back them up. Many reviewers on Amazon also share photos of what the clothes look like IRL, so you can always scroll through to see what you’re likely to get when your clothes haul arrives.

Ready to find some of your new favorite things? Keep scrolling to see 45 fashion pieces that Amazon shoppers are completely obsessed with — and they’re all super cheap, too.

1 A Lightweight Sweater For Year-Round Wear Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon A lightweight sweater is a wardrobe essential, no matter the time of year. This one has a classic V-neck style, and is made from a blend of cotton, modal, and polyester that’s silky-soft to the touch. It has ribbing on the sleeve cuffs, and comes in both solid colors and cute patterns, like argyle and heart print. Available colors: 38

2 These Cult-Favorite Bike Shorts BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s hard to argue with a pair of bike shorts that are under $25 and have over 44,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. These high-waisted shorts have two side pockets that are big enough to hold a smartphone, and are made from a polyester/spandex blend that’s the perfect combination of supportive and moisture-wicking. Available colors: 41

3 A Silky Cami That Will Make You Feel So Fancy Miqieer Silk Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon Want to feel fancy without spending a ton of money on clothes? This camisole is made from a blend of 40% silk and 60% polyester, so it has the look and feel of real silk but the easy care of satin. It has a fashionable cowl neckline, adjustable cami straps, and comes in a range of solid colors as well as a few prints. Available colors: 31

4 These Classic Ballet Flats With Thousands Of Fans On Amazon Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like wearing comfortable shoes, then you’ll want to snag a pair of these popular ballet flats. They have over 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say they’re super comfortable from the very first wear. They’re made entirely from synthetic materials, so they’re great for anyone who prefers not to wear leather. Available colors: 32

5 This Knit Dress With Dramatic Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle Sleeve Jersey Knit Plus Size Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon For an instant outfit that’s just as good for wearing to the office as it is for going out, grab this jersey knit dress. It has dramatic ruffles on the elbow-length sleeves, and two side pockets — the true hallmark of any great dress. This dress has a pull-on style, so no need to mess with buttons or zippers, and the knit fabric is soft and comfortable. Available colors: 12

6 A Pair Of On-Trend Straight Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $24 See On Amazon Straight jeans are all the rage, and this pair of Levis is a steal at just $24 a pair. They have a narrow straight fit through the leg, and a comfortable mid-rise waistband. The denim is made from a blend of cotton and polyester with a touch of elastane, so these jeans have just the right amount of stretch to them. Available colors: 7

7 This Classic Button Down That’s So Chic Runcati Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Everyone needs a go-to button down in their closet, and weather you’re stocking up or still searching for the one, you’ll want to take a look at this one. It’s made from a lightweight fabric that’s perfect for layering or transitional weather, and it has two large breast pockets and sleeves that are easy to cuff. Available colors: 16

8 A Bodysuit That Can Form The Basis Of So Many Outfits MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon A bodysuit can be a real wardrobe multitasker, and this basic scoop neck option has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. It’s made from a rib-knit fabric that’s soft and has plenty of stretch to keep you comfortable, and the racerback style is versatile enough to wear with so many different looks. Available colors: 15

9 This Chunky Knit Sweater That Fans On Amazon Are Obsessed With ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re in love with chunky knitwear, you’re not alone — over 18,000 Amazon reviewers have given this turtleneck sweater a five-star rating. It’s made from an acrylic fabric that’s not too heavy, making it perfect for those in-between weather days. “To say I am obsessed is an understatement!!!” raved one fan, “Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater!” Available colors: 27

10 A Faux Leather Tote That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $24 See On Amazon A nice tote bag can make any look feel more elegant, even if you’re just wearing joggers and your favorite hoodie. This one is made from a luxe faux leather than looks so much more expensive than it is, and since it comes in over 100 colors, you’ll have no problem finding the perfect one. It has a magnetic closure and a roomy interior that’s big enough for most laptops or tablets. Available colors: 100+

11 This Cute, Classic Jean Jacket Wrangler Authentics Stretch Denim Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Nothing beats a denim jacket that you love wearing, and if you don’t already have one, it’s worth checking out this classic Wrangler jacket. The denim blend is made with a high percentage of cotton as well some spandex, so it’s soft and just a bit stretchy. It has a classic fit and a button down style, and comes in a few different washes. Available colors: 5

12 A Long-Sleeved Dress That’s An Instant Outfit PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Tie Waist Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of the best things about wearing dresses is that they’re an outfit unto themselves, and this tie waist dress is no exception. It has a shorter length that hits around mid-thigh and a wrap waist that you can tie in the front or the back. The long lantern sleeves make it perfect for cooler weather, and it’s made from a soft, knit fabric. Available colors: 23

13 This Comfy Tee You’ll Want To Live In MIHOLL Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon This V-neck tee is perfect for styling with your favorite pair of jeans for a timeless, casual look, but you can also use it as a layering piece for more dressed-up outfits. The fabric isn’t listed, but Amazon reviewers say it’s lightweight and soft, and the top has a loose fit that’s super comfy. It’s accented with a single breast pocket, and it has a longer length that makes it a great option to wear with leggings. Available colors: 45

14 A Midi Skirt With Pretty Pleats And Polka Dots EXLURA High Waist Pleated Midi Skirt with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flowy midi skirt has tons of great details that will quickly make it one of your favorite pieces. From the subtle pleats to the shirred waisted and sweet polka dot pattern, it combined basically everything you want in a skirt — and it has pockets! If you’re on the shorter side, this skirt may fit more like a maxi, but it will still look super cute. Available colors: 12

15 This Twist Front Top For Going-Out Looks SheIn Asymmetrical Twist Front Off Shoulder Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon Want an exciting, fashion-forward look that’s as comfy as wearing jeans and a T-shirt? Go for this twist front top, which has a dramatic asymmetrical hem and a twist front style that will turn heads anywhere you go. The neckline can be worn on or off the shoulder, and the rayon and spandex fabric is super stretchy. Available colors: 23

16 A Floral Wrap Dress That Looks So Put Together Pink Queen Plus Size 3/4 Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This floral wrap dress is the epitome of cute and stylish, and at just around $30, it’s also a great bargain. Made from a polyester spandex blend, it’s easy to dress this piece up with cute shoes and jewelry from a more formal event, but you can also wear it with flats and sneakers for a casual look. Available colors: 15

17 This Animal-Print Top That’s Perfect For Layering Chicgal Kimono Amazon $15 See On Amazon For those times when you just want something to throw over your outfit, reach for this open-front cardigan. It’s made from a lightweight polyester chiffon, and comes in a wide variety of fun patterns, including this mixed animal print option. It has a loose fit, and three-quarter sleeves. Available colors: 32

18 A Pair Of Joggers That Are So Soft Leggings Depot Joggers Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you need an excuse to buy another pair of joggers, these have over 54,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, which is a pretty solid argument. They have a drawstring waist, side pockets, and come in dozens of colors and patterns. While the exact fabric blend isn’t listed, one Amazon reviewer describes it like this: “Imagine microfiber, how its light and has a smooth texture, and then imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby!” Available colors: 100+

19 Some Trendy Hair Clips That Will Instantly Upgrade Your Look Hingwah Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon A set of cute hair clips can make you look more elegant with absolutely no effort, and at just $12 for 28 clips, this set is one of the best style bargains on the internet. You’ll get a combination of marbled, bejeweled, pearl-studded, and metallic hair clips in both clip-on and bobby pin styles. It boasts over 4,800 five-star ratings on Amazon.

20 This Wildly Popular Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cotton bralette from Calvin Klein is super popular with over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It’s made from a blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, so it’s super soft and has plenty of stretch, and it has a pull-on, racerback style. The elastic band at the bottom has a minimalist Calvin Klein logo, and it comes in several on-trend colors. Available colors: 32

21 Some Palazzo Pants That Are Extremely Comfy Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon The comfy pants that you can still wear with dressier looks, these wide leg palazzo pants are a great buy. They have a comfortable high-rise waistband, and are made from a very stretchy polyester and spandex fabric that’s easy to care for. They come in both solid colors and patterns, and have thousands of positive ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 33

22 A Pair Of Round Sunglasses That Are Just $12 SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses Amazon $12 See On Amazon Since sunglasses are so easy to lose, having a pair of cheap sunglasses that you love is always a good idea. These round sunglasses have plastic frames and polycarbonate lenses that are treated with a UV-protective coating. The lenses comes in both translucent gradient and metallic finishes. Available colors: 9

24 A Set Of Chic Neutral Nail Polishes Eternal Nail Polish (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nothing says “I put in effort” like a chic manicure, and this set of four neutral nail polishes will cost less than a trip to the salon and last way longer. The vegan-friendly formula is quick-drying, and Amazon reviewers say that the polish is easy to use. They have a shiny finish, and look great alone or worn together to create an on-trend gradient manicure. Available options: 4

25 This Sherpa Jacket That’s The Literal Definition Of Cozy ECOWISH Sherpa Jacket Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you love loose, cozy clothing, then you need this sherpa jacket. It has a full zip closure, two big front pockets, and is made from a synthetic fleece fabric that fans on Amazon say is just so soft. It can be layered with basically any outfit, and also comes in button-closure styles. Available colors: 31

26 A Flannel Shirt You Can Wear With Anything HOTOUCH Flannel Plaid Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This tunic-length flannel shirt is so cute and comfortable, you’ll probably end up wanting to get it in multiple colors. It’s made from a cotton and polyester blend fabric, and since it has a loose fit and a longer hem, you can wear it over leggings, shorts, or alone as a dress if you’re on the shorter side. Bonus points: it has two cozy pockets in the front. Available colors: 24

27 This Classic Striped V-Neck Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Deep V-Neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This knitted sweat is made from 100% cotton, which means it’s cozy, breathable, and will only get softer the more you wear it. It has a V-neck style and a slightly longer length with side slits that allow for greater freedom of movement. It comes in both striped and solid color options, and has a looser fit. Available colors: 19

28 A Pair Of Chunky Gold Hoops That Won’t Weigh You Down PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Chunky gold jewelry is super in, but sometimes chunky earrings especially can be uncomfortably heavy. These lightweight gold hoops are the perfect solution, and they’ll make literally any outfit look more chic the moment you put them on. They’re plated in 14-Karat hold, and come in white, yellow, and rose gold finishes as well as multiple sizes. Available colors: 3

29 This Sleeveless Dress You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon A sleeveless dress that you love is so nice to have, since it can be worn by itself in warmer weather and layered with leggings and sweaters when it starts to cool off. This one is made from a lightweight rayon and elastane blend that’s easy to care for and has a beautiful drape. Available colors: 19

30 A Vacation-Ready Ruffled Swimsuit CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon This stylish one-piece bathing suit boasts nearly 11,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, so you know it’s a great buy. It has a full coverage bottom and a plunging V-neck in the front, as well as a dramatic ruffle that forms a cute flutter sleeve detail. It has ruching on the sides, and comes in a bunch of colors and patterns. Available colors: 23

31 This Maxi Dress With Roomy Side Pockets GRECERELLE Short Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon A comfortable maxi dress is perfect for lounging around the house, running errands, or heading out to brunch with friends. This one is made from a lightweight rayon and spandex fabric that’s super soft and drapes well, and the dress has a V-neck and two side pockets as well as side slits for easy movement. Available colors: 45

32 A Cute Mini Skirt That Amazon Shoppers Love Romwe Plus Size Stretchy Elastic Waist Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mini skirt is made from a blend of polyester and spandex that’s comfortable, stretchy, and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy care. It has a mid-rise waistband and a pull-on closure that makes this a great way to look put-together on lazy days. Available colors: 25

33 Some Leggings That Are So Soft, You Won’t Want To Take Them Off Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon Nearly 22,000 Amazon shoppers have given these high waisted leggings a perfect five-star rating, saying that they look and feel almost identical to leggings from brands that cost a lot more. They’re made from a buttery nylon and spandex blend fabric that’s supportive and stretchy, and they have flatlock seams to help prevent chafing. Available colors: 15

34 This Satin Pajama Set That Will Make You Feel Glam While You Sleep Ekouaer Sleepwear Lingerie Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you like a little bit of luxury in your sleepwear, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, get this cute pajama set. It comes with shorts and a camisole made from a silky satin fabric, and the cami’s straps are adjustable so you can get the right fit. Available colors: 43

35 A Fun Floral Dress You Can Wear To Any Event Milumia Women Plus Size Cold Shoulder Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon This plus size midi dress is cute enough to wear to a wedding or formal event, but comfy enough for casual hangouts and dinners. It has an off-the-shoulder design with spaghetti straps to keep the top in place, and slits up the sides to allow for free movement. It’s made from a polyester fabric, so it can be tossed in the wash with your regular clothes. Available colors: 20

36 This Bougie Satin Scarf That’s Under $10 Vabovin Satin Square Silk Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon A silky scarf is such a versatile accessory because you can wear it so many ways. Tie it around your neck for a vintage look, wear it in your hair to elevate your ponytail, or tie it onto your handbag to add a chic accent. Since this one is made from polyester satin, it’s a little easier to care for than genuine silk. Available colors: 40

37 A Jumpsuit That Comes In So Many Colors ANRABESS Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This jumpsuit has thousands of positive ratings on Amazon from shoppers who say it’s super cute and comfortable to wear. Made from a blend of rayon, polyester, and spandex, it drapes nicely and has a bit of stretch. There’s a drawstring waistband so you can adjust the fit slightly, and two cozy pockets. It comes in both shorts and jogger-style options. Available colors: 43

38 The Fan-Favorite Cotton Hoodie Hanes Jersey Full Zip Hoodie Amazon $12 See On Amazon A classic full zip hoodie is a basic that never goes out of style, but a $12 full zip hoodie is solid gold. This one from Hanes is made from 100% cotton, so it’s super soft, and it has over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon to back it up. It comes in both solid colors and spacedye options. Available colors: 10

39 A Waffle Weave Set That’s Made For Lounging MEROKEETY Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Few things are cozier than waffle weave fabric, so you’ll want to get this lounge set. Both the drawstring shorts and the short-sleeved top have a loose, comfortable fit, and it’s made from 100% rayon, so it’s easy to care for. Even though it was designed for sleep and lounging, it’s cute enough to wear out for casual hangouts or running errands. Available colors:

40 This Open-Front Cardigan That Goes With Everything Shiaili Plus Size Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon An open-front cardigan is the perfect layering piece to throw on over dresses, tanks, or short-sleeved tops. This one is made from a cotton and spandex blend, and it has two front pockets as well as a folding shawl collar to help elevate your look. It comes in a few dark colors. Available colors: 5

41 A Simple, Stylish $10 Tank Hanes Cotton Tank Amazon $10 See On Amazon Need some new basic tanks? This cotton tank top from Hanes is made from 100% cotton, so it’s comfortable from the first day you get it — and the more often you wear it, the sooner it will become the softest tank top in your wardrobe. It has a scoop neck, wide straps, and there’s no itchy, irritating tag. Available colors: 6

42 This Viscose Blouse That Comes In Tons Of Patterns Big Dart Button Down Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This drapey blouse is perfect for livening up a basic outfit, since it comes in tons of bold patterns, from black and white houndstooth to colorful florals. It has a loose fit, a classic button down style, and the cuffs can be worn rolled or down at their full length. Available colors:

43 A Cheap Sports Bra With Luxe Details Core 10 Sports Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want a cute, high-performance sports bra that won’t break the bank? This Core10 bra has a strappy racerback style that’s the perfect combination of stylish and supportive enough for actual workouts. It has a scoop neck in the front, and an elastic underbust band with a minimalist Core10 logo. Available colors: 9

44 These Leopard-Print Sandals That Amazon Reviewers Can’t Stop Raving About Soda Open Toe Espadrille Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re of the belief that leopard print is a neutral (it is!), then you need these cute espadrille sandals. Made from 100% vegan-friendly materials, these shoes boast over 14,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say they’re surprisingly comfortable to walk in. If animal print isn’t your style, they also come in tons of other colors and patterns. Available colors:

